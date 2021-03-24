You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal
The life sciences industry generates £80 billion turnover a year within the UK and employs more than 250,000 people. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtn6a

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal
  • It represents the first agreement of its kind for the UK and will deepen existing UK-UAE trade and investment ties that were worth £32 billion in 2019
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company have struck a £1 billion ($1.38 billion) life sciences deal.
It represents the first agreement of its kind for the UK and will deepen existing UK-UAE trade and investment ties that were worth £32 billion in 2019, the pair said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The partnership will involve an initial £800 million commitment from Mubadala to invest in UK life sciences over five years. It will be deployed alongside the UK’s £200m Life Sciences Investment Program announced last year.
“The UAE is an important trading partner for the UK and home to some of the world’s largest and most experienced investment companies,” said UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. “It’s fantastic that we are collaborating more closely in the industries of tomorrow like science, tech and green growth, so we can build back better and deliver an investment-led, jobs-led recovery from coronavirus.”
The life sciences industry generates £80 billion turnover a year within the UK and employs more than 250,000 people. The sector is rapidly gaining in global prominence amid the race to roll out vaccines to tackle the pandemic.

Mubadala said it would help to connect UK industries to research and innovation initiatives across its global portfolio spanning more than 50 countries.

The investments of the sovereign fund are focused on innovation and technology-led sectors, including composite manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, biotech and urban mobility.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app

UAE’s Sharjah real estate group begins construction of $58m community project

UAE’s Sharjah real estate group begins construction of $58m community project
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

UAE’s Sharjah real estate group begins construction of $58m community project

UAE’s Sharjah real estate group begins construction of $58m community project
  • The Phase III of the Al Mamsha project will include 612 residential units spread over six buildings
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sharjah-based Alef Group has started construction of an 818,00 square feet development valued at 213 million dirhams ($58 million).

The Phase III of the Al Mamsha project will include 612 residential units spread over six buildings, state news agency WAM reported.

The construction comes as the Alef Group announced increase in sales for the previous two phases of the project, which the company said was due to growing demand for residential units in the northern Emirate.

Topics: Sharjah

Related

Sharjah Heritage Days celebrate global cultures, cuisines & more
Corporate News
Sharjah Heritage Days celebrate global cultures, cuisines & more
Sharjah embraces digital future with Sahab Smart Solutions
Corporate News
Sharjah embraces digital future with Sahab Smart Solutions

UAE harvests rain as energy minister urges 40% water consumption cut

UAE harvests rain as energy minister urges 40% water consumption cut
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

UAE harvests rain as energy minister urges 40% water consumption cut

UAE harvests rain as energy minister urges 40% water consumption cut
  • The UAE will impose new laws and regulations and encourage a culture of water conservation to support its strategy
  • The country has been exploring how to make better use of the little rainfall it receives each year
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Rain harvesting will form part of the UAE’s new water strategy which relies on people slashing their consumption of the precious natural resource by as much as 40 percent.
The UAE will impose new laws and regulations and encourage a culture of water conservation to support its strategy, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei told Forbes Middle East.
The plan envisages the creation of a water platform that collects data and a water security plan that separates power generation from desalination, he added.
“We are working to reduce carbon dioxide by 70 percent,” he said, highlighting potential savings of 700 billion dirhams ($190 billion).
Next year the UAE plans to update its Energy Strategy 2050 which will focus on further reducing the country’s carbon footprint and improving its air quality.
The country has been exploring how to make better use of the little rainfall it receives each year including the practice of “cloud seeding” to stimulate rainfall by artificial means.
Last week it emerged the country planned to test drones that can produce a small electrical charge in cloud formations to help them produce rain.
The approach could efficiently replace older cloud-seeding methods, said the National Center of Meteorology,

Topics: UAE

Related

Special Saudi Arabia throws its support behind cloud-seeding technology
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia throws its support behind cloud-seeding technology
Special Indonesia launches cloud-seeding operation in bid to alleviate deadly flooding
World
Indonesia launches cloud-seeding operation in bid to alleviate deadly flooding

‘Don’t they know it’s the weekend?’ No more annoying Friday calls for Dubai Citi bankers

‘Don’t they know it’s the weekend?’ No more annoying Friday calls for Dubai Citi bankers
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

‘Don’t they know it’s the weekend?’ No more annoying Friday calls for Dubai Citi bankers

‘Don’t they know it’s the weekend?’ No more annoying Friday calls for Dubai Citi bankers
  • In a memo to Citi’s workers, Fraser revealed plans to “limit video calls on Fridays to clients only (or Thursdays where applicable)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It is one of the most tiresome habitual intrusions for bankers and finance professionals from Dubai to Riyadh — the Friday phone call from a colleague in London or New York who doesn’t realize it’s the weekend.
But the end may be in sight — for Citi employees at least, after CEO Jane Fraser banned internal video calls on Fridays and encouraged vacations in a bid to buck up the spirits of pandemic-jaded employees.
Citi employs more than 200,000 people globally and a long-established presence in the Middle East.
In a memo to Citi’s workers, Fraser revealed plans to “limit video calls on Fridays to clients only (or Thursdays where applicable); scheduling business calls during what we once considered normal working hours (weekends are for resting); and encouraging people to take holiday,” Bloomberg reported.
The firm will also create a company-wide day of rest — May 28 — the “Citi Reset Day,” it emerged.
Other banks are following a similar path.
On Sunday, Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon also pledged to do more to keep younger bankers out of the office on Saturdays. Earlier researchers at the bank compiled a report that showed on average, first year analysts at the bank were working 95 hours per week and sleeping for five hours each night.
Jefferies is also among the big financial employers re-thinking working practices, rewarding younger employees with fitness perks including Peloton bikes.

Topics: Dubai banking Citi Bank

Related

Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul
Business & Economy
Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul
Opposition blames Erdogan for lira plunge after bank chief sacking
Middle-East
Opposition blames Erdogan for lira plunge after bank chief sacking

China’s Didi leans toward New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100bn valuation – sources

China’s Didi leans toward New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100bn valuation – sources
Updated 24 March 2021
Reuters

China’s Didi leans toward New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100bn valuation – sources

China’s Didi leans toward New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100bn valuation – sources
  • Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company
Updated 24 March 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: China’s top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering IPO), eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), multiple people said, referring to a blank-check firm with capital raised in a US IPO that would then merge with a target. But they said the SPAC option was seen by Didi as less viable given its valuation target.
A separate person close to Didi said the company is also considering a second listing in Hong Kong if its US IPO takes place.
Beijing-based Didi, which is backed by technology investment giants SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, said it doesn’t have a definite plan regarding its listing destination nor timeline.
The people with knowledge of the matter spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as the information was confidential.
Two of them said the preference for New York as a listing venue partly reflects concerns that a Hong Kong IPO application could run into tighter regulatory scrutiny over Didi business practices, including the use of unlicensed vehicles and part-time drivers.
Shanghai authorities fined Didi for using unlicensed vehicles multiple times in 2019. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers.
Another advantage Didi sees in a New York IPO is a more predictable listing pace and a deeper pool of capital as soon as the second quarter, one person said, referring to the momentum now lifting US stock markets.
Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX said it doesn’t comment on individual companies.

Topics: Markets China New York Stock Exchange

Related

China tightens screws on IPO approvals
Business & Economy
China tightens screws on IPO approvals
China vows to retaliate for NYSE’s delisting of firms
Business & Economy
China vows to retaliate for NYSE’s delisting of firms

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
  • The energy company said developing highly efficient solar power and reverse osmosis desalination technology will be a big part of the plan
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi energy giant Taqa has unveiled is set to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.88 billion) in the UAE as it boosts solar projects and reduces exposure to hydrocarbons.
The energy company said developing highly efficient solar power and reverse osmosis desalination technology will be a big part of the plan.
 “TAQA has the support of our shareholders for this new strategy and is on its way to become the recognized low carbon power and water champion from Abu Dhabi, and this strategy sets out how the company will achieve this ambition,” said TAQA Chairman Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi. “As we emerge from the pandemic,around the world there will be an increasing focus on the need for clean, reliable and sustainable sources of power and water.”
Gulf national energy companies are rapidly reinventing themselves in response to a sustained decline in oil prices and greater awareness of global warming and the harmful impact of hydrocarbons on the environment.
Growth is expected through meeting increased power, water and network capacity needed in its home market of the UAE, as well as from selective opportunities internationally, the company said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

The new strategy follows a move by the company to allow foreign investors to own up to 49 percent of its shares.

TAQA aims to increase gross power capacity from 18GW to 30GW in the UAE, and add up to 15GW internationally.

It will also expand highly efficient reverse osmosis technologies to make up two-thirds of its desalination capacity by 2030 while a new renewables push will see solar photovoltaic (PV) tcomprise more than 30 percent of its power generation portfolio by 2030, up from the current 5 percent.

TAQA CEO Husain Thabet on Wednesday told Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia would be a focus for the company under its new strategy.
“In terms of priorities we do have operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “Internationally we will be focusing on the GCC.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE energy

Related

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Middle-East
UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia
Middle-East
Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia

Latest updates

Are Baniyas about to pull off Arabian Gulf League’s greatest ever title win?
Are Baniyas about to pull off Arabian Gulf League’s greatest ever title win?
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in £1 billion UK life sciences deal
Singapore blogger ordered to pay $100,000 for defaming prime minister
Singapore blogger ordered to pay $100,000 for defaming prime minister
UAE’s Sharjah real estate group begins construction of $58m community project
UAE’s Sharjah real estate group begins construction of $58m community project
UAE harvests rain as energy minister urges 40% water consumption cut
UAE harvests rain as energy minister urges 40% water consumption cut

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.