You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Fashion Week 2021 postponed until March 28

Arab Fashion Week 2021 postponed until March 28

The event will take place from March 24 to April 1. Instagram/arabfashionweek
The event will take place from March 24 to April 1. Instagram/arabfashionweek
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnh7k

Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Arab Fashion Week 2021 postponed until March 28

The event will take place from March 24 to April 1. Instagram/arabfashionweek
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The 2021 edition of Arab Fashion Week has been postponed from until March 28-April 1, following the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who died on March 24, it’s been announced. The event was initially set to kick off today and run until March 28.

The Arab Fashion Week Fall 2022 shows will be presented digitally by Microsoft and streamed via Facebook.

The event will feature design talent from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the US. Designers set to virtually showcase their new collections include Dubai-based Filipino couturiers Amato and Michael Cinco, Lebanese-Brazilian design duo AAVVA, Jordanian designer Zaid Farouki and Italian couturier Antonio Grimaldi, who is set to make his Arab Fashion Week debut.

 

 

Topics: Arab Fashion Week

Emirati designer Yasmin Al-Mulla collaborates with Jimmy Choo 

Emirati designer Yasmin Al-Mulla collaborates with Jimmy Choo 
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Emirati designer Yasmin Al-Mulla collaborates with Jimmy Choo 

Emirati designer Yasmin Al-Mulla collaborates with Jimmy Choo 
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati designer Yasmin Al-Mulla has revealed a new collaboration with British luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo. 

The founder of the ready-to-wear label YNM Dubai shared images of the brand’s new makeup products in Jimmy Choo x Yasmin Al-Mulla embossed packaging with her 30,200 followers.

The collaboration marks label’s first beauty line that was launched just in time for Mother’s Day, which was celebrated earlier this week. 

 “Happy to dedicate this collaboration with Jimmy Choo to all mothers, honoring the sanctity of motherhood, and the strength behind it all,” the designer wrote on Instagram. 

The entrepreneur is no stranger to luxury collaborations. 

Just last week, Al-Mulla partnered with French fashion house Dior on a Middle East exclusive Midkhan, an incense burner of oud or bukhoor, inspired by the signature notes in the brand’s newly launched Tobacolor fragrance.

 

“A tribute to my society, inspired by my community, by the sense of belonging, and the power of interconnectedness,” wrote Al-Mulla on Instagram. 

She has previously worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin and Tiffany & Co.

Topics: Yasmin Al-Mulla Jimmy Choo

A taste of Greece: Saudi Arabia’s go-to spots for Greek cuisine

Instagram/@okto.sa
Updated 24 March 2021
Lama Al-Hamawi

A taste of Greece: Saudi Arabia’s go-to spots for Greek cuisine

Instagram/@okto.sa
Updated 24 March 2021
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: In celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25, we’ve rounded up some of Saudi Arabia’s go-to spots for delicious Greek dishes.

Taverna, Alkhobar

Instagram: @taverna_ksa

Combining modern and traditional Greek dishes, Taverna embodies the rich and diverse flavors of Greece. With a wide-ranging menu, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. 

In 2020, the restaurant received the Authentic Taste of Greece 2020 Gold Award by the worldwide organization Greek Taste Beyond Borders.

Award-winning chef Alex Samoilis, a native of Corfu, the small island off the northwest coast of Greece, has experience working in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants across Greece and Europe and brings the freshest ingredients to life in his dishes. While guests enjoy their meals, they can also watch a live traditional Greek dance performed by the restaurant staff.

What to try: Restaurant-goers looking for a light appetizer must try the baked feta, an oven-baked blend of cheese, peppers, onions and fresh tomatoes.

The arnaki, a slow-cooked lamb shank laid over a smoked eggplant puree and mint sauce, is definitely a main dish to try when visiting Taverna.

Meraki, Riyadh

Instagram: @merakisaudi

Located in Al-Faisaliah tower, Meraki offers a modern take on Greece’s freshest regional ingredients using butter from Crete, the freshest tomatoes from Santorini, and bottarga — also known as fish roe — from Mesologgi.

The restaurant exudes warmth and radiance, with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open patio and countertop seating where guests can enjoy watching Executive Chef Athinagoras Kostakos and the team prepare their food.

Chef Kostakos only uses the freshest ingredients, changing the mezze menu seasonally.

What to try: A must-try for pasta lovers is the Pastitsio, a thin ribbon of al-dente paccheri pasta served with tender Wagyu beef ragu and a graviera cream sauce covered in thin slices of truffle. 

OKTO, Riyadh

Instagram: @okto.sa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OKTO (@okto.sa)

OKTO is a contemporary take on traditional Greece cuisine in the city of Riyadh. The menu has various options, with something to suit every taste.

Each dish is presented as a work of art, with intricate layering and design. The outdoor seating and live music create an unforgettable experience for guests. Known for their welcoming staff, OKTO’s chefs and waiters always ensure a pleasant and hospitable experience to any visitor.

What to try: A modern take on eggplant is OKTO’s crispy and lightly salted eggplant chips. These round snacks are perfect as a light appetizer before jumping into the main course.

The beef gyros come highly recommended by all the restaurant’s visitors. The grilled beef, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and pickled onions are all served alongside matchstick fries.

Souvlaki, Jeddah

Instagram: @Souvlaki.sa

A cozy little escape to Greece in Jeddah, Souvlaki has a wide variety of delicious dishes from the Aegean Islands. Souvlaki prides itself on providing authentic fare, free of other influences or adaptations.

Although the restaurant is small, the ambiance, interior design and traditional Greek music offer guests a charming dining experience.

It is difficult to narrow down the top dishes, but many will agree that some of the best choices are the meat and chicken souvlaki and the gyros, with grilled beef, homemade tzatziki sauce, pickled onions and tomatoes, all wrapped in freshly grilled pita bread.

What to try: Anyone with a sweet tooth has to try the simple but decadent basbousa from Souvlaki — a warm cup of sweet cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled caramel.

CC’s Souvlaki, Riyadh

Instagram: @ccsouvlaki

Not to be mistaken for Souvlaki in Jeddah, Riyadh-based CC Souvlaki is famous for its fusion of traditional and simple Greek flavors and its generous use of spices and herbs — wild thyme, rosemary, onions, garlic, mastic and fresh mint.

With its pink and green florals and bougainvillea-covered ceiling, CC Souvlaki immediately transports its visitors to Greece. If you are looking for an Instagram-worthy restaurant, CC Souvlaki is definitely the place to go.

What to try: Although the menu is limited, it does have a few flavor-packed dishes such as the mousaka, a layered creamy dish that consists of potato, seasoned ground beef and organic eggplant coated in a creamy bechamel and parmesan sauce.

Another popular main dish is the chicken souvlaki, a platter of sizzling grilled chicken served with a tossed salad, pita bread, French fries and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Mykonos Restaurant, Jeddah

Instagram: @mykonos.sa

Mykonos Restaurant in Jeddah offers a modern take on traditional Greek dishes.

What to try: Mykonos is known for its Dio Tyria Cheese Platter — sesame-coated feta cheese slices, covered with a citrus and saffron honey glaze and served alongside perfectly grilled halloumi.

The Pantazaria Beetroot Salad, with bright beetroot slices in a creamy yogurt and pistachio sauce, sprinkled with black sesame and garnished with fresh greens, is another excellent choice.

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan becomes first Arab character in Free Fire videogame

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan becomes first Arab character in Free Fire videogame
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan becomes first Arab character in Free Fire videogame

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan becomes first Arab character in Free Fire videogame
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Singapore-based game developer Garena’s popular “Free Fire” has Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan as its latest character to be added to the game. 

Ramadan, who is also a singer, will become the first playable Arab character in the Battle Royale game that was named the “Best Popular Vote Game” by Google Play Store in 2019.

“Free Fire” features 50 players scattered across the battlefield, either individually or in squads up to four, engaging in a fight against other players in 10-minute long matches with one goal in mind, to be the last man standing. 

Ramadan, 32, has gained popularity for his acting career in action-films and television series hits such as “Al-Ostoura,” “El Prince,” “Nasr Al-Saaeed” and more. 

He has also become a prominent figure in the music industry recently with hits such as “Number 1,” “Mafia” and “Ya Habibi.”

More details surrounding the release date of Ramadan’s character and its abilities will be revealed soon.   

Topics: Free Fire Mohamed Ramadan

George Clooney jokes about prank-filled home life with Amal Clooney

George Clooney jokes about prank-filled home life with Amal Clooney
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

George Clooney jokes about prank-filled home life with Amal Clooney

George Clooney jokes about prank-filled home life with Amal Clooney
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood actor George Clooney shared a sneak peak of what life is like in the Clooney household. 

In an interview with NBC News’s “Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna” — set for release on Thursday — the Oscar-winning actor said that his three-year-old daughter with his wife, British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, has become a little prankster. 

“My whole job, really, is to teach them terrible things,” the 59-year-old star joked in the trailer. “I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother.”

When it comes to Amal, George jokingly said her reaction is like: “Really? That’s what they learned today?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you know.’”

“The worst thing you can do is leave me alone with them for a long period of time because the things they learn are just horrific,” he added.

Topics: George Clooney Amal Clooney

Art Jameel, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum announce Jameel Prize shortlist

Art Jameel, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum announce Jameel Prize shortlist
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Art Jameel, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum announce Jameel Prize shortlist

Art Jameel, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum announce Jameel Prize shortlist
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle Eastern creative organization Art Jameel, in collaboration with London’s Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum, announced on Tuesday the shortlist for its “Jameel Prize: Poetry to Politics,” the award for contemporary art and design inspired by Islamic tradition. 

Eight finalists have been shortlisted from over 400 applications for the $34,400 prize including Ajlan Gharem from Saudi Arabia, Hadeyeh Badri from the UAE, Kallol Datta from India, Farah Fayyad and Jana Traboulsi from Lebanon, Sofia Karim from the UK, Bushra Waqas Khan from Pakistan and Golnar Adili from Iran.

Organizers will also present an exhibition to showcase works by the eight shortlisted designers on Sept. 18 at the V&A Museum before touring internationally. 

Bushra Waqas Khan, Untitled, 2019. (Supplied)

It will be the first international exhibition to focus on innovative contemporary design inspired by Islamic tradition. 

The contest’s work includes diverse artforms, spanning graphic design and fashion, typography and textiles, and installation and activism.

According to a released statement, “the works in the exhibition will address global events and lived realities, and the legacies of language, architecture and craft.” 

The winner of the award’s sixth edition will be announced at the opening of the exhibition in September.

Hadeyeh Badri, Prayer is my Mail, installation of work at Sullivan Galleries for the SAIC MFA show, 2019. (Supplied)

The international jury for the prize, which selected the shortlist and will choose the winner, includes V&A Director Tristram Hunt as jury chairman; the joint winners of last year’s Jameel Prize, Iraqi artist Mehdi Moutashar and Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum; British author and design critic Alice Rawsthorn; and Emirati writer, researcher and founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi.

Hunt said in the released statement: “This year’s Jameel Prize is the first iteration to focus on contemporary design and attracted a record number of entries from around the world. From poetry to politics, those on the exceptional and diverse shortlist were selected for their innovative and imaginative projects, with strong links between Islamic traditions and contemporary design.”

“The V&A is delighted to continue its partnership with Art Jameel with this Prize, and celebrate contemporary practitioners inspired by Islamic traditions,” Hunt added. 

Topics: Art Jameel Jameel Prize

Latest updates

From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans
From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans
Gunmen kill wanted Libyan commander in new sign of instability
Gunmen kill wanted Libyan commander in new sign of instability
Diab rules out reforming resigned Lebanese government
Diab rules out reforming resigned Lebanese government
Syria to send Lebanon emergency oxygen supply for hospitals
Syria to send Lebanon emergency oxygen supply for hospitals
US, Turkey remain divided over purchase of Russia's S-400s
US, Turkey remain divided over purchase of Russia's S-400s

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.