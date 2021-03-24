You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6trbx

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
  • The partners have already jointly worked on concepts to use renewable electricity instead of the fossil fuel gas
  • Riyadh-headquartered SABIC is one of the world’s biggest chemical makers, producing 60.8 million metric tons last year
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has teamed up with BASF and Linde to develop a petrochemical furnace that relies on renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.
The partners have already jointly worked on concepts to use renewable electricity instead of the fossil fuel gas typically used for the heating in the petrochemical manufacturing process.
“This agreement brings together the deep technical knowledge and implementation focus that can help transition energy-intensive processes within our industry to be low carbon emitting processes,” said SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan
Steam crackers play a central role in the production of basic chemicals and require a significant amount of energy to break down hydrocarbons into olefins and aromatics.
By using electricity from renewable sources, the fundamentally new technology has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 90 percent.
Typically, the reaction is conducted at temperatures of about 850 degrees Celsius in their furnaces. Today these temperatures are reached by burning fossil fuels. The project aims to reduce the CO2 emissions by powering the process with electricity, SABIC said.
Riyadh-headquartered SABIC is one of the world’s biggest chemical makers, producing 60.8 million metric tons last year. The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC

Related

SABIC, KACST sign agreement to develop high performance, lightweight materials
Business & Economy
SABIC, KACST sign agreement to develop high performance, lightweight materials
SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful
Business & Economy
SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE
Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE
  • UAE firms look abroad for listings
  • SPACs offer new route to public markets
Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE firms are increasingly seeking fast-track listings in New York through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), posing a fresh challenge to local bourses which are struggling to revive a moribund IPO market.
A burgeoning dealmaking instrument, SPACs raise money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly on share markets than via traditional initial public offerings.
Such lightly regulated vehicles are currently not permitted on UAE bourses, however, encouraging companies to seek out alternative venues and putting local equity markets under pressure to change regulations to cash in on the trend.
After a strong run of acquisitions in the US, SPACs are looking at emerging markets, with a focus on Asia. But there are potential targets in the Middle East and the UAE in particular, market participants say.
“SPACs are speaking to us about companies here they’d like to merge with to go public,” said Fawad Tariq-Khan, head of investment banking at Dubai-based SHUAA Capital.
“There are candidates that provide growth and have the potential to become global, and an added benefit for SPACs is the (Gulf states’) dollar peg, implying limited currency risk for US-listings,” he said.
Technology companies are the biggest candidates for SPACs, said Walid Mansour, partner at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), as “demand for financing overwhelmingly exceeds supply.”
The UAE’s equity markets have not seen sizeable IPOs over the past few years. Dubai logistics firm Tristar on Tuesday announced an intention to float on the Dubai bourse, which would be the bourse’s first big-ticket listing since Emaar Development in 2017.
Companies have for many years deserted their home markets for listings in London, which offers deeper liquidity and a path to join the benchmark FTSE indexes.
“A lot of it has to do with the ease of listing. It’s a wake up call for local exchanges,” said a banking source.
Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami, the Middle East’s rival to Spotify, recently announced it was merging with a SPAC, with a planned listing on the Nasdaq exchange, after achieving the valuation it was looking for.
Abu Dhabi’s Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co. (BPGIC), which operates an oil storage and service business, listed in 2019 on Nasdaq after a merger with a SPAC to establish a global presence and access liquid markets.
The UAE recently introduced a raft of reforms, such as a cut in trading fees, aimed at making its equity markets more attractive.
But such measures may not be enough. SPAC mergers have become more attractive to Gulf companies which find traditional IPOs more complicated and expensive, yet uncertain to succeed amid lacklustre investor appetite.
Trading volumes have declined substantially on local bourses from highs seen in 2014, which indicates that investors interest in those markets has dropped, said Mohammed Ali Yasin, the chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital in Abu Dhabi. Total traded value in the UAE has slumped by 74 percent since 2014 to 127.5 billion dirhams ($34.7 billion) last year.
To meet the challenge, the Dubai Financial Market, the emirate’s main exchange, is consulting market participants about inviting SPACs to list in Dubai, a source familiar with the matter said.
Amsterdam emerging as a capital of sorts for such listings, while Britain has also said it will modernize its listing rules to attract more “blank cheque” flotations in the City of London.
“We are talking to some of the regional exchanges about localising similar structures,” said May Nasrallah, a founder and executive chairman of deNovo Corporate Advisers.
“I think it will take more time and effort to get them comfortable with how (SPACs) could work for this market, but they are listening.”

Topics: UAE US Finance

Related

DFM profits halve as Saudi Arabia soaks up regional liquidity
Business & Economy
DFM profits halve as Saudi Arabia soaks up regional liquidity

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID

Saudi insurer profits hammered by competition and COVID
  • The coronavirus pandemic has had a mixed impact on the insurance sector
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi insurers dominated earnings on Wednesday with a number of industry players reporting losses as fierce competition in the sector combined with the impact of the pandemic.
United Cooperative Assurance swung to a net loss of SR15.9 million in 2020 while Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance full-year losses widened by 28 percent to SR39.4 million.

United Cooperative Assurance also reported a loss of SR15.9 million.
However Jeddah-based Aljazira Takaful Taawuni was among the groups that bucked the downward trend as profit rose 6 percent to SR40 million.
The Gulf insurance sector is defined by a large number of small operators which analysts say is ripe for consolidation.
“With the relatively large number of insurers in the region, some of which are small or posting losses, we expect to see further capital raising and consolidation, particularly in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia where regulators may introduce higher capital requirements,” S&P said in a report last month.

It added that ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a mixed impact on the insurance sector. On one level the loss of jobs and the departure of hundreds of thousands of workers from the region has hit the number of premiums being written.

On the flip side, the pandemic has generated the need for new health policies while claims in areas such as motor insurance have declined sharply as more people worked from home and kept the car in the driveway.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Insurance

Related

Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator
Business & Economy
Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator
Bupa Arabia launches health insurance program for elderly parents
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia launches health insurance program for elderly parents

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials

PPP would save $2.9bn on Kuwait Metro say officials
  • It found that the first construction phase of the Kuwait Metro would cost KD4 billion ($13.2 billion) if implemented by the government
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait would save billions of dollars if it built its planned metro using private finance instead of using traditional procurement, according to the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP).It conducted a study comparing the life cost of the massive project if it was built through a public-private partnership compared to a traditionally tendered approach, the Al Anba newspaper reported.
It found that the first construction phase of the Kuwait Metro would cost KD4 billion ($13.2 billion) if implemented by the government with an additional KD1.3 billion for operation and maintenance annually for a period of 30 years.
But a public-private partnership (PPP) approach would involve a first phase cost of KD3.476 billion, in addition to KD934.8 million for operation and maintenance annually for a period of 30 years.
The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects said the comparison was important in establishing the financial feasibility of the project.
The Kuwait Metro was originally envisaged as a PPP project with construction due to start in 2017, but it has suffered a series of setbacks.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Business & Economy
Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres mulls dollar sukuk sale
  • The value of the sukuk issuance has yet to be determined
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arabian Centres Company, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest retail groups, plans to sell dollar-denominated Islamic bonds.
The value of the sukuk  issuance has yet to be determined, the company said in a Tadawul filing on Wednesday, adding it will be based on market conditions, funding requirements, and strategy.
The Saudi group operates 21 shopping centers across the Kingdom.
In 2019, Arabian Centres issued a $500 million sukuk as it revealed plans for a massive expansion that will run until 2024.
The sukuk had a tenor of five years.
The lifestyle and entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a renaissance, following a raft of social and political reforms.

That has in turn spurred investment in the retail sector.

Topics: Arabian Centers Saudi Arabia Finance

Related

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
Business & Economy
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
Arabian Centers to raise $747m in IPO
Business & Economy
Arabian Centers to raise $747m in IPO

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator
Updated 24 March 2021
Agencies

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator
  • Infrastructure sharing in the telecom industry is not unusual, and is carried out mainly to improve coverage and reduce expenditure
Updated 24 March 2021
Agencies

DUBAI: Plans to unify the telecom towers of Saudi operators Zain and Mobily have been approved by the Kingdom’s communications authority.
The Communications and Information Technology Commission gave the green light to the deal, which involves forming a consortium to buy the towers owned by the pair, and merge them into one.
The consortium consists of Zain KSA, Mobily, and Raidah Investment Company, according to a Tadawul filing.
The two operators signed an initial agreement in July last year, outlining the tower merger, saying it was “to achieve maximum efficiency while improving the communication and information technology system.”
Infrastructure sharing in the telecom industry is not unusual, and is carried out mainly to improve coverage and reduce expenditure.

Topics: Zain Mobily Telecom Saudi Arabia

Related

Zain KSA profits drop 46%
Business & Economy
Zain KSA profits drop 46%
Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020
Corporate News
Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020

Latest updates

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Arab Fashion Week 2021 postponed until March 28
The event will take place from March 24 to April 1. Instagram/arabfashionweek
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia continue to rise with 466 infections
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia continue to rise with 466 infections
Arab League expresses ‘readiness’ to intervene in forming Lebanese government
Arab League expresses ‘readiness’ to intervene in forming Lebanese government

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.