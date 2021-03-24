Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh on Tuesday.
“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests,” the foreign ministry said.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Riyadh with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. pic.twitter.com/2Qik9jS1bD
Earlier Wang told Al Arabiya that China supported Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative for Yemen. He also said Beijing had a five point plan to help the Middle East.
Wang also met with Nayef Al-Hajraf, the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Al-Hajraf said member countries wanted to enhance cooperation and relations with China in various fields, as well as to expedite free trade negotiations between the two parties.
“During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially enhancing regional security and stability by adhering to the UN’s Charter and Security Council resolutions, respecting state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and combating terrorism,” the GCC said in a statement.
Al-Hajraf said it was important for GCC countries to take part in any negotiations on Iran and its nuclear program. The talks, he added, should include Tehran’s development of ballistic missiles and drones, the security and safety of shipping, and its destabilizing behavior in the region.
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/K1kj1F3x7f
The two sides agreed on the need to enhance cooperation in strategic, economic, health and development fields, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both sides agreed on the importance of investing in opportunities resulting from the pandemic in the fields of digital economy and artificial intelligence, and e-commerce.
They also called for “maximizing joint benefit from China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects in a way that enhances each side’s positive contribution with the international community to achieve security, stability and sustainable development.”
DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi-Pakistan ties unique and deep-rooted in history, says diplomat
Khalid Majid, consul general of Pakistan in Jeddah, extended warm greetings to expatriates living in Saudi Arabia on the National Day of Pakistan.
The holiday is celebrated on March 23 every year and commemorates the passage of the Lahore Resolution in 1940 when leaders of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims.
Seven years later, Pakistan was founded under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
“It was a historic feat as Pakistan was achieved without war and practically by moral and intellectual force,” Majid said.
The country also adopted its first constitution on March 23, 1956, making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic republic.
“Since its inception, Pakistan has made significant socio-economic development and progress as the effective role of Pakistani expats cannot be neglected in this progress,” Majid said.
“Our community has served both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia alike with loyalty, commitment and dedication. It is, in fact, the most remarkable link between our two countries.”
The consul general said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share common political, strategic, and socio-economic objectives. He said the relationship between the two countries is unique and deep-rooted in history.
Majid said Pakistan fully supports the Kingdom’s structural reform policy through the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and society.
“On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to enhance our efforts to further deepen the existing time-tested relationship between the two brotherly countries,” he said. “Let us pray for the security and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”
Saudi Arabia at forefront of fight against extremism, says KACND official
The first resolution aimed to promote tolerance and protection of religious sites
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is keen to promote a culture of dialogue and tolerance across the globe, Ibrahim Al-Aseeri, the deputy secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) told Arab News.
Al-Aseeri said the Kingdom had always been at the forefront of global efforts to eradicate racial discrimination, and promote a culture of tolerance and respect for human rights.
“Saudi Arabia has acceded to many international conventions that work to prevent any practices of discrimination or racism, most notably that of the UN against transnational organized crime — the protocol against smuggling of migrants through land, sea, and air,” Al-Aseeri said.
Highlighting the Kingdom’s international efforts, the KACND official referred to two resolutions Saudi Arabia presented at the UN’s General Assembly along with several friendly countries.
The first resolution aimed to promote tolerance and protection of religious sites, and called for the criminalization of religious hatred and all forms of intolerance, Al-Aseeri explained.
He said the second resolution called for marking one day of the year as International Day of Human Fraternity to promote coexistence and constructive dialogue between people from different religions and cultures.
Al-Aseeri described the establishment of KACND as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen civil society institutions and combat discrimination and extremism.
Since its establishment, KACND has been working to create an environment conducive to dialogue between different segments of society. The center has also contributed to the formulation of a religious and cultural discourse based on moderation, ensuring freedom of expression.
The center has launched many programs and projects to promote diversity and forge unity among Saudis living in all different regions of the Kingdom.
“The National Center for Public Opinion Polls affiliated with the center carried out several specialized surveys to confront racial discrimination in all its forms,” said Al-Aseeri. “The center also produced several short films that dealt with the phenomenon of racial discrimination, social discrimination and related intolerance, highlighting ways to address and confront this phenomenon to make our society more cohesive and tolerant.”
KACND has also been critical in holding events to further the course of dialogue and tolerance.
“Sensing the seriousness of extremism and its impact on social cohesion, KACND held the … national meeting for intellectual dialogue in Makkah in 2003,” said Al-Aseeri.
The meeting, called “Exaggeration and Moderation: A Comprehensive Systematic Vision,” aimed at preventing the spread of extremist ideas in society by promoting a culture of coexistence.
Two years later, another national meeting was held in all the regions of the country under the title “We and the Other: A National Vision for Dealing with Global Cultures.”
KACND also organized similar meetings in 2013 and 2015 to assess the global, regional and local situation regarding extremism, militancy, and the intellectual discourse promoting intolerance around the globe.
Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities in Madinah
"Seferberlik" sheds light on forgotten pillage of the city by Ottoman Turks and the looting of its holy relics
Saudi historian Muhammad Al-Saeed says modern Turkey is attempting to whitewash its cruel imperial past
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: Although the rot had long set in, it was the onset of the First World War in 1914 that truly exposed the Ottoman Empire’s weakness, backwardness and inability to control its distant extremities.
When historians use the term “Seferberlik” — the Ottoman word for “mobilization” — it is often assumed they are discussing the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Anatolia in 1915, when millions were slaughtered or sent into exile.
But Seferberlik is also used to refer to another lesser known episode of mass displacement that occurred around the same time in what is today Saudi Arabia.
“Seferberlik: A century on from the Ottoman crime in Madinah” — by Saudi author Mohammad Al-Saeed — tells the story of the deportation of the holy city’s population by Ottoman General Fakhri Pasha.
History books tell of Fakhri Pasha’s “heroic defense” of the city in the 1918 Siege of Madinah, fending off repeated attacks by the British-backed Arab fighters of Hussein bin Ali, the Sharif of Makkah.
What the books often gloss over are the happenings of 1915, prior to the siege, when Fakhri Pasha forced Madinah’s population into trains and drove them north into present-day Syria, Turkey, the Balkans and the Caucasus.
Moreover, the version of events told in Turkey today tends to omit the Ottomans’ removal of the valuables of Prophet Muhammad’s sacred chamber, the demolition of buildings to make way for defenses and supply lines and the man-made famine’s cruel toll on Madinah’s remaining civilian population.
“The Seferberlik crime was an attempt to transform Madinah into a military outpost,” Al-Saeed told Arab News. “The Turks tried to separate the city from its Arab surroundings and annex it to the Ottoman Empire to justify ruling what remained of the Arab world.”
Against the wishes of the Ottoman Caliph Sultan Mehmed V, the Young Turks who dominated the empire’s affairs at that time had sided with Germany and the Central Powers. Their brand of Turkish ethno-nationalism spelled disaster for the empire’s other ethnic groups.
The highly strategic Hijaz railway, which linked Damascus and Madinah, was vital to the Ottoman war effort, which made it a frequent target of the Arab rebels and their British ally, T.E. Lawrence.
So important was this rail link for the movement of troops and munitions that Ottoman forces were prepared to displace Madinah’s civilian population and garrison its holiest sites, no matter the harm and disrespect their actions caused to the resting place of Prophet Muhammad.
“General Fakhri Pasha came to prove the power of the Ottoman Empire over Madinah, no matter what the cost,” Al-Saeed said. “He took the Prophet’s Mosque and its sanctity and turned it into a weapons depot and a camp for soldiers.
“He also transformed the city’s minarets into artillery positions, unconcerned about affecting the Prophet’s Mosque, the dome and the Prophet’s Tomb.
“Furthermore, he confiscated the inhabitants’ possessions, their date farms and their crops, and turned them over to the military effort and to his soldiers, estimated to be around 70,000 mercenaries. They desecrated Madinah by drinking alcohol in the streets.”
In the second phase of Fakhri Pasha’s campaign, “he destroyed homes and extended the railway to inside the Prophet’s Mosque, disrespecting the sanctity of the mosque in another crime, for the purpose of facilitating the transport of valuables and items in the Prophet’s Chamber — the possessions of Prophet Muhammad and his wives — away from the eyes of citizens and out of fear of them, and in preparation for smuggling them to Constantinople,” Al-Saeed said.
“The stolen treasures arrived in Constantinople, the Ottoman Empire’s capital, and have been on display for many years at the Topkapi Museum (in present-day Istanbul).”
The holy relics include old copies of the Quran; jewelry and golden candlesticks; and swords. Besides the 390 artefacts, visitors to the museum can see the following possessions of Prophet Muhammad: the Blessed Mantle, the Holy Banner, his sword and bow, a jar, a piece of his tooth and a hair from his beard.
Sources suggest Fakhri Pasha even attempted to have the body of Prophet Muhammad exhumed and shipped to Constantinople. An Egyptian engineer who was summoned to Madinah to modify the minarets of the Prophet’s Mosque to support the weight of Ottoman artillery claimed he was ordered to open the tomb, but he refused.
“Fakhri Pasha asked for his help to exhume the body of the prophet and move it to Constantinople, according to the historical documents written by the French representative in Cairo and sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Al-Saeed said.
“The French representative vouched for the account of the Egyptian engineer, who fled the city and did not carry out the crime, thus confirming that the grave in question did indeed house the prophet’s body and the goal was to move the body to Constantinople.”
“In the last phase, the citizens of Madinah were forcibly displaced and soldiers were settled there instead,” Al-Saeed said.
Possibly up to 40,000 civilians were deported, with parents separated both from each other and from their children.
“They kidnapped people from the streets and did not deport them as families. They deported them as individuals and sent them to other areas under Ottoman rule.
“According to historical sources, the Seferberlik atrocities resulted in only a few hundred citizens remaining in the city. Fakhri Pasha ordered the monopolization of food, which was scarce in the first place, especially dates, which were given to the Ottoman soldiers.
“Madinah reached the point of famine, forcing its citizens and orphaned children to eat cats, dogs and what remained on the farms and in the streets.”
Al-Saeed says he chose to write about the Ottoman Empire’s actions in Madinah a century on because he believes modern Turkey is trying to whitewash its imperial past.
He plans to translate his book into several languages to raise awareness of this little-known chapter of Ottoman history.
“I wrote an article in 2015 about the passage of 100 years since this crime and provided details that few people knew about,” Al-Saeed said.
“Reactions to the article varied between people shocked at the information and those who could not believe it, given the Turkish publicity ahead of its publication which attempted to whitewash the Ottoman Empire’s ugliness and its heinous crimes against Arabs. The public was oblivious to the Ottoman crimes.
“Following the article, the idea of documenting the event was established, so that history would not forget it like other events in Arab history, particularly since the few historical sources that documented Seferberlik are in the Ottoman, English and French archives.
“Moreover, the sources of information are very limited and the grandchildren of those who were in Madinah at the time do not have many documents. A lot of the city’s inhabitants were displaced. Many of them did not return.”
Who's Who: Faisal Bader Al-Mandeel, secretary-general of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem)
Faisal Bader Al-Mandeel was recently appointed secretary-general of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem).
Al-Mandeel has over 20 years of experience in management and strategy execution, balanced scorecard, project management, business process management, IT governance, post-implementation activities and service management.
He previously worked as deputy secretary-general of Taqeem and chaired its proposals examination committee, budget committee, and IT development and HR promotion committees.
He joined Taqeem as an executive manager for planning and business development in December 2017.
Al-Mandeel received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Saud University.
He began his career in 2001 as an industrial engineer at BAE Systems, the British multinational arms, security and aerospace company.
He also joined the Saudi Telecom Co. in 2005 to handle network services team responsibilities. During his tenure at the telecom company, he worked on several major projects.
Al-Mandeel joined a security firm associated with the Saudi Ministry of Interior, where he was responsible for preparing service level agreements and training the local cadre.
In 2011, Al-Mandeel joined Elm as manager of a business process management unit. He was responsible for establishing an office to manage and develop work procedures and achieve the company’s strategic goals.
In March 2014, he joined the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization as director of applications management. He also supervised information technology systems in the organization.