You are here

  • Home
  • Djibouti’s president holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

Djibouti’s president holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
1 / 6
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Djibouti. (SPA)
2 / 6
Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Djibouti. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
3 / 6
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (Twitter/@ymahmoudali)
4 / 6
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (Twitter/@ymahmoudali)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
5 / 6
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Djibouti. (SPA)
6 / 6
Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Djibouti. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pethr

Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Djibouti’s president holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Djibouti. (SPA)
  • They also held talks on ways to develop cooperation in various fields
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan also held talks with his Djiboutian counterpart
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh met with 
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in the capital Djibouti on Tuesday, during his visit to the country.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while the president reciprocated the sentiments.
The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and “ways to strengthen them in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two countries,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan also held talks with his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf during his visit.
They also discussed bilateral relations, enhancing joint coordination in regional and global issues, and developing cooperation in various fields, the foreign ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Djibouti Mahamoud Ali Youssouf Ismail Omar Guelleh

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations
KSrelief launches medical campaign in Djibouti
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches medical campaign in Djibouti

Saudi Justice Ministry: 1.2 million court hearings held online in a year

Saudi Justice Ministry: 1.2 million court hearings held online in a year
Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Justice Ministry: 1.2 million court hearings held online in a year

Saudi Justice Ministry: 1.2 million court hearings held online in a year
  • Electronic hearings allow parties to plead in writing and exchange and submit pleadings
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Since the launch of e-litigation service in March last year, courts in Saudi Arabia have held 1.2 million video sessions, said a Justice Ministry statement on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, these remote courts issued 438,000 verdicts during the same period.
The new service, brought in under the direction of Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, is part of the digital transformation process taking place in the ministry.
E-services include the exchange of pleadings, submission of documents, remote hearings and proceedings, the pronouncing of verdicts, the issuing of copies of judgments, and challenging them before the higher court.
Electronic hearings allow parties to plead in writing and exchange and submit pleadings. They also give the judiciary the chance to ask questions, to which parties respond in writing while attaching relevant documentation.
Video conferencing enables the judiciary to listen to the parties, complete litigation procedures and pronounce judgments. 

Topics: Saudi courts

Related

Saudi Justice Ministry launches online service for businesses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry launches online service for businesses
Saudi Justice Ministry issues new judicial classifications
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues new judicial classifications

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
The emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives. (Social media)
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
  • SpaceToon is widely known for introducing anime to the region
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: SpaceToon, the TV channel that shaped an entire generation, celebrated its 21st birthday last week. Social media was awash with loving, emotional tributes to the Arab region’s favorite cartoon network.

The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.
Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000, and has since established a firm foothold in the region’s pop culture sphere and cemented itself in the hearts of viewers. Today, the channel broadcasts in more than 22 countries worldwide, and streams online to many more.
SpaceToon is most widely known for being the region’s introduction to anime, or Japanese animated cartoons. Dubbed in Arabic, with re-recorded versions of theme songs, the channel introduced Arab audiences to some of their most beloved cartoons, such as “Pokemon,” “Grendizer,” “The Adventures of Sindbad” and “Detective Conan.”
Rayyan Al-Mousa, 28, said: “The first thing I would do when school was over was run to the TV hoping to catch my favorite shows in time.
“SpaceToon introduced me to anime, and I grew up watching ‘Pokemon,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Digimon,’ all of which I still love to this day. I still collect the merchandise from those series.”

The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us.

Rayyan Al-Mousa

He added: “It’s a little cheesy to say so, but those shows shaped the way I looked at the world. They taught me the values of resilience, patience and never giving up. Even though I watch them in Japanese now, every so often I will go back to the Arabic dub for the nostalgia factor.”
For many other fans of the channel, the emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives.
Reem Al-Mansour, 31, also grew up watching SpaceToon, and recalled the show “Ana Wa Akhi” (My Brother and I), the heart-wrenching tale of two young brothers who lose their mother in a car accident and have to find a way to go on living without her.

FASTFACTS

• The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.

• Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000.

“My own mother passed away when I was quite young,” Al-Mansour said. “And I saw many of my own struggles mirrored in the show. ‘Ana Wa Akhi’ really helped me get through those dark days, coping with my new responsibilities, and even helped me come to terms with my sense of loss. I still feel emotional when I hear the theme song.”
Despite the ongoing changes in the way we watch TV, SpaceToon has managed to adapt to new norms by providing streaming services, a YouTube channel and an online schedule documenting when shows will air.
In May last year, SpaceToon announced a new partnership with the MBC group’s streaming service, Shahid, to bring their exclusive content to the platform, joining the ranks of other leading children’s entertainment providers, such as Disney and Fox.
Al-Mousa, like many SpaceToon fans, welcomed the change, and expressed his happiness that future generations will be able to enjoy the same shows he once did.
“This will make the content available to so many younger people, and maybe some day I’ll be able to share the shows of my youth with my own children,” he told Arab News.
Today’s generation also has an appetite for nostalgic paraphernalia from old shows, leading to a surge in demand.
Pinnizer, a Saudi company that specializes in retro pins, has an entire collection dedicated to cartoons of the past, such as “Treasure Island,” “Sindbad,” “Maroko,” and other classic SpaceToon shows. Pinnizer’s owner, Labeed Assidmi, told Arab News that his retro pins were some of the most highly demanded products on his online shop.
Similarly, Arab News’ own exclusive interview with Mangaka Go Nagai in 2019, where he discussed the possibility of a “Grendizer” revival upon discovering the anime’s popularity in the region, sparked renewed interest in the much-loved 70s classic.
“The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us,” said Al-Mansour.
“Shabab Almostaqbal (The Youth of the Future). SpaceToon’s belief in us helped us believe in ourselves. I doubt that anyone from the generation that grew up watching that channel could possibly say otherwise.”

Topics: Space Toon

Related

Saudis behind ‘The Journey’ anime trained in Japan photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudis behind ‘The Journey’ anime trained in Japan
StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership
Media
StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership

Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue

The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
Updated 52 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue

The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
  • The five-day exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions in region
  • RSNF in Western Fleet also participate in joint exercise with Indonesian counterparts
Updated 52 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the Sudanese Navy continued their Astronomy 4 joint military exercise on Tuesday at the Western Fleet’s King Faisal Naval Base, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said.
Brig. Gen. Hazza Al-Mutairi, the commander of the exercise, said it includes a number of elements, including procedures for enforcing the right to visit and inspect suspicious ships, combat training in built-up areas, and methods for storming buildings.

The exercises also features target practice using primary and secondary weapons, and combat patrols involving marines and navy special forces units from both sides.
The five-day exercise, which began on Sunday, comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region as a result of escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by militias aligned with Iran.
Meanwhile, RSNF in the Western Fleet participated in joint crossover exercises with their Indonesian counterpart in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces participate in a joint exercise with their Indonesian counterparts in the Red Sea. (Twitter/@modgovksa)

The exercise included combat and operational scenarios featuring naval ships and vertical aircraft, and was aimed at raising the level of combat capabilities in maritime operations, the defense ministry said.
“The exercise also aimed to exchange expertise between the two navies and develop their capabilities,” it added.

Topics: Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Saudi Arabia Sudan Sudanese Navy Indonesia Red Sea Western Fleet Marine exercise

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Confrontation 4' maneuvers in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi naval forces begin exercises to protect oil installations
The Royal Saudi Land Forces begin a joint exercise with their US counterparts in the Kingdom's northwestern region. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and US ground forces launch Falcon Claws 3 exercise

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Health has reassured people that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contains parts of the inactivated virus. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
  • Health Ministry reassures public about vaccines’ safety
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all public transport workers in Saudi Arabia after May 13, the Transport General Authority said on Tuesday.

Workers will be required to be vaccinated in order to protect public health and curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In the event of noncompliance, the authority added, a negative PCR test result would be required every seven days at the facility’s expense.
The Ministry of Sports also issued similar directives to all gyms and sports centers in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia recorded 410 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 385,834.
There are 4,051 active cases and the number of critical care patients is rising. There are 617 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 22 in the past 24 hours.
Riyadh reported the highest number of new cases with 159, the Eastern Province had 80 cases and Makkah had 71. Baha reported one case.
There were 366 further recoveries, taking the total number to 375,165, and there were five more deaths. Saudi Arabia’s death toll is now 6,618.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 410 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

• There are 4,051 active cases and the number of critical care patients is rising.

• There were 366 further recoveries, taking the total number to 375,165.

• Saudi Arabia has administered more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

The Ministry of Health has reassured people that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contains parts of the inactivated virus.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and there have been 53,823 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to over 14.7 million.
Also on Tuesday, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 11 mosques in four regions after coronavirus cases were confirmed among worshippers.
It has closed 347 mosques within 44 days, 332 of which reopened after the completion of sanitization procedures and other steps to ensure visitor safety.

Topics: Coronavirus Oxford-AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech

Related

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia
Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
SPA

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia
  • The Ministry of Education and the NCA have launched several joint initiatives in the past such as the “Cyber Scholarship Initiative” and the “Saudi Framework for Higher Education in Cybersecurity”
Updated 24 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry and the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) signed an agreement on Tuesday to launch joint training and research programs in the field of cybersecurity.
The deal aims to boost the quality of programs offered in this field in the Kingdom.
The two sides also agreed to increase collaboration to raise awareness about cybersecurity.
Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said the Kingdom’s leadership is making efforts to build a knowledge-based economy, which is a key goal of Vision 2030.
He said the education sector aims to produce a highly educated generation by raising the quality of education along modern lines.
The minister stressed the importance of cybersecurity amid the growing reliance on IT.

The Kingdom’s leadership is making efforts to build a knowledge-based economy, which is a key goal of Vision 2030.

Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, Education minister

He said the ongoing digital transformation warrants the need to train people in the public and private sectors to ensure their online security.
NCA Gov. Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti underscored the importance of investing in cybersecurity initiatives. He said the agreement with the Education Ministry is of huge importance for the realization of Vision 2030 goals.
The Ministry of Education and the NCA have launched several joint initiatives in the past such as the “Cyber Scholarship Initiative” and the “Saudi Framework for Higher Education in Cybersecurity.”
The ministry and the authority also organized several training programs for Saudi graduates.

 

Topics: Cybersecurity Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Amaala, Saudi cybersecurity federation sign MoU
Saudi Arabia
Amaala, Saudi cybersecurity federation sign MoU
Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement

Latest updates

Saudi Justice Ministry: 1.2 million court hearings held online in a year
Saudi Justice Ministry: 1.2 million court hearings held online in a year
Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue
The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children
Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children
Yemen’s Socotra archipelago awaits ecotourists
Yemen’s Socotra archipelago awaits ecotourists

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.