Gold hub UAE toughens fight against financial crime
Gold hub UAE toughens fight against financial crime
DUBAI: The UAE, one of the world's largest gold hubs, is strengthening its defences against financial crime, including new restrictions on the movement of cash and precious metals, the Gulf state said on Thursday.
Detailing the latest measures, the UAE Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing said the tools include one for submitting suspicious banking reports, a unified electronic customs platform and a programme restricting movement of cash, stones and precious metals before and after arrival.
"Through the adoption of these technical controls, the Executive Office hopes to strengthen the UAE's efforts to curb illicit flows of funds, promote asset recovery, and combat all forms of transnational financial crime," the Office, set up in February, said in a statement.
The UAE exports bullion worth billions of dollars to refiners accredited by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the world's most influential bullion market authority.
The association in November threatened to stop bullion from countries including the UAE entering the mainstream market if they fail to meet regulatory standards.
The UAE in December declared its support for an initiative by the LBMA to improve regulation on matters such as money laundering and unethical sourcing of gold.
Global dirty money watchdog the Financial Action Task Force last April also said the UAE, where cash transactions are common, was not doing enough to prevent money laundering. The UAE passed an anti-money laundering and terrorism financing law in 2018. The foreign ministry has said further strengthening of its regulatory framework was a critical national priority.

Saudi Arabia sees dramatic growth of special needs workers in labor force
Saudi Arabia sees dramatic growth of special needs workers in labor force
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made strong progress in integrating workers with special needs into the labor market, increasing their share to 12 percent in 2020 from 7.7 percent in 2017, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The progress is attributed to the National Transformation Program (NTP), a five-year initiative launched last year to support the government’s Vision 2030 development plan. Empowering those with special needs was part of the agenda when Riyadh hosted the G20 summit in December, 2020.
Under the NTP, the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities has been established, as the Kingdom seeks to empower those with special needs and help them become more active members of society.
The Authority has been working to improve legislation and introduce policies to support those with special needs in accessing services, including rehabilitation.
Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund has helped about 1,340 people with special needs, while 1,316 have benefited from Ministry of Housing programs, and 866 have received training from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

Abu Dhabi's biggest hotel group reports pandemic profit decline but outlook improves
Abu Dhabi's biggest hotel group reports pandemic profit decline but outlook improves
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Hotels said profit fell 35 percent last year as hotels across the emirate were forced to close due to the pandemic.
The group behind some of the emirate’s most luxurious properties reported net profit of 162 million dirhams ($44.1 million) as overall sales fell 38 percent to 874 million dirhams.
CEO Khalid Anb made the disclosure at the company’s annual general assembly, according to an Abu Dhabi stock exchange filing.
The group owns or operates some of the best known hotels across the emirates including the Park Hyatt in Abu Dhabi and the Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.
Like other cities, Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector has been pummeled by the pandemic, but the latest data from hotel research group STR suggests it may be on the rebound.
Abu Dhabi hotels reported their best performance since the start of the pandemic according to preliminary February data, STR said.
Occupancy stood at 65.4 percent which was just 15.4 percent below the level from the year-earlier period.
The massive IDEX military exhibition helped to boost occupancy for hotels in the emirate during the month.

UAE's ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in 'fragile' market
UAE's ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in 'fragile' market
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has deepened crude oil supply cuts to Asian customers in June to 15 percent from 5 percent in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The supply reduction will apply to the four grades of crude that ADNOC sells to Asia, namely Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, they said.
The cuts are part of theUAE obligation under a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce output and balance global oil markets.
ADNOC’s June allocation comes ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting scheduled on April 1, where producers will decide on May supplies.
The UAE, the third biggest oil producer in OPEC behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, pumps about 2.5 million to 3 million barrels per day, mostly produced by ADNOC.
Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters they expected a similar decision to the last meeting as a new wave of lockdowns across Europe to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus has threatened to cool fuel demand. OPEC+ then broadly stuck to its cuts, allowing Russia and Kazakhstan a modest rise of 150,000 barrels per day.
ADNOC’s supply reduction was aimed at supporting the market, one of the sources said.
“Apparently the market is very fragile,” the source said.
Crude oil producers from Europe, Africa and the United States have faced difficulties selling to Asia, especially China, as buyers took cheaper oil from storage while refinery maintenance has reduced demand, industry sources said.
June also happens to be the first contract month for Murban crude futures, which will be launched by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on March 29.
Khaled Salmeen, who heads ADNOC’s downstream, marketing and trading department, said in early March the UAE was adhering to OPEC’s reduction pact, and ADNOC had enough storage to ensure uninterrupted supply of Murban despite production restrictions.

Saudi exports rebound as plastics lift trade from pandemic lows
Saudi exports rebound as plastics lift trade from pandemic lows
DUBAI: Non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia rose 15.6 percent year-on-year in January to SR18.9 billion ($5.04 billion) as sales of plastics and chemicals surged.
Total exports slid 13.4 percent to SR71.9 billion as the value of oil exports dropped 20.5 percent to SR13.7 billion, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said in a data release. Brent crude started January 2021 at $52.80 a barrel, down from $68.16 a year earlier.
Plastics exports increased 24.5 percent to SR6.1 billion, while sales of chemicals rose 3.3 percent to SR5.2 billion.


A flurry of recent data has suggested that global trade is rebounding more quickly than anticipated as the rollout of vaccines encourages people to spend, especially in the world's biggest economies.
The Kingdom’s trade surplus narrowed to SR24 billion in January from SR43.3 billion a year earlier as imports jumped 20.7 percent to SR47.9 billion, led by a 525 percent increase in arms and ammunition to SR4.9 billion and a SR17.9 percent gain in base metals to SR4 billion. The biggest category of imports, machinery and mechanical appliances, increased 4 percent to SR9.3 billion.
China was Saudi Arabia’s biggest destination for exports, including oil, in January with SR14 billion of goods, followed by India with SR7.8 billion and Japan with SR7.6 billion. South Korea, the UAE, US, Egypt, Bahrain, Singapore and Belgium round out the top 10 destinations, which collectively account for SR50.2 billion, or 69.8 percent, of exports.
Saudi Arabia imported SR9.6 billion of goods from China in January, the biggest source of imports for the Kingdom followed by the US and UAE with SR8 billion and SR3.7 billion respectively.

Latvia's airBaltic to begin flights between Riga and Dubai from September
Latvia's airBaltic to begin flights between Riga and Dubai from September
DUBAI: Latvian airline airBaltic announced plans to begin flights between Riga and Dubai from September 2021 in preparation for the forthcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.
Latvia’s national airline will offer four flights a week using an Airbus A220-300. Return flights range from €399 ($471) for economy to €1,369 for business seats.
“Dubai for years has been one of the most significant unserved destinations from Riga,” said Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of airBaltic. “Now, with the Expo 2020 starting in October, we will offer a direct connection from Riga, which will be appreciated by many passengers across the Baltic region and Scandinavia.”
The UAE imported $49.79 million of goods from Latvia in 2019, the lowest level since 2014, according to Trading Economics, citing the latest data from the United Nations COMTRADE database. The trade was led by $24.87 million in electrical and electronic equipment, followed $9.28 million of wood products.
Neither Emirates nor Etihad currently offer direct flights between Riga and the UAE.

