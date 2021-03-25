Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

You are here

Arvada West High School in Colorado, the school attended by Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old man who was charged on March 23 with gunning 10 people down in a Colorado grocery store. (AFP)
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

  • District Attorney told the judge that prosecutors may file additional charges against Alissa in the coming weeks
  • Suspect waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days to allow time for his lawyers’ requested full mental health assessment
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

BOULDER, Colorado: A Colorado judge on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the rampage on Monday at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.
Appearing before Judge Thomas Mulvahill during a hearing in county court in Boulder, Alissa affirmed that he understood his rights under the law and understood that he would be held without bail.
District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the judge that prosecutors may file additional charges against Alissa in the coming weeks.
Defense lawyers for Alissa requested that the suspect undergo a full mental health assessment, which would likely push back his preliminary court hearing by a couple of months. Alissa waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days to allow time for that assessment.
“We cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa’s mental illness,” Kathryn Herold, a defense attorney for Alissa, told the judge.
The bloodshed at King Soopers was the nation’s second mass shooting in less than a week, after a gunman fatally shot eight people at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16.
The two attacks have reignited a national debate over gun rights and prompted President Joe Biden to call for new legislation from Congress.
A bill intended to impose stricter background checks and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles has stalled amid Republican opposition.
On Monday afternoon, Alissa arrived at the grocery store carrying a handgun and wearing a tactical vest, according to an affidavit. Six days earlier, Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle, the affidavit said.
Police have not yet publicly identified a motive for the killings. Alissa, a naturalized US citizen from Syria who graduated from Arvada West High School in 2018, was described by his brother as antisocial and paranoid, the Daily Beast reported.
He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for punching a classmate in late 2017. The classmate and several witnesses said that attack was unprovoked, according to an Arvada Police Department incident report at the time. Alissa told an officer the classmate had called him a “terrorist” and racist names.

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers
  • Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the most reluctant countries
  • Campaigners and rights groups have criticized the plans as inhumane
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain could block visas from countries that refuse to take back failed asylum seekers and criminals, under new plans laid out by the home secretary.

Priti Patel announced the plans as part of a “range of levers” that the government is considering in order to crack down on illegal immigration into the UK.

She said changes are needed in order to fix a system that is “collapsing under the pressure of illegal routes.”

The laws would imitate measures used by the US that withdraw visa routes from countries that refuse to take back illegal immigrants.

It would target countries that fail to cooperate by refusing to issue travel documents, such as replacement passports, or by blocking charter flights from landing.

Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the countries currently most reluctant to cooperate with the UK on deportations. 

The Times reported that more than 10,000 criminals are due for deportation but are free to roam the streets, while about 42,000 failed asylum seekers are still living in Britain.

Patel’s proposals also suggest making inadmissible claims from people who arrive into the country illegally — a measure targeted at the rising number of asylum seekers and migrants making the treacherous English Channel crossing from France to the UK.

Other measures aimed at stopping migrants from crossing the English Channel include the border force seizing small boats used for crossings, which Patel said would be donated to charity. 

She also floated the idea of withdrawing benefits from failed asylum seekers who refuse to cooperate with the government, but said help would continue for anyone at risk of becoming destitute.

Campaigners and rights groups have criticized the plans as inhumane. Nazek Ramadan, director of Migrant Voice, said the plans would treat people fleeing persecution “like commodities.”

Mike Adamson, CEO of the British Red Cross, said: “The proposals create a two-tiered system, whereby someone’s case and the support they receive is judged on how they entered the country and not on their need for protection.”

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons
Batley Grammar School has unexpectedly found itself in the midst of a controversy over its Religious Studies classes. (Facebook)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons
  • ‘The resource used in the lesson was completely inappropriate and had the capacity to cause great offence’
  • Parents organized protests outside Batley Grammar School
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

 

— ‘The resource used in the lesson was completely inappropriate and had the capacity to cause great offence’
— Parents organized protests outside Batley Grammar School

LONDON: The headteacher of a school in Yorkshire, England, has apologized to parents who protested after a teacher used cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad as teaching material.

 

It is prohibited in Islam to depict the Prophet Muhammad, the religion’s most revered figure. Batley Grammar School’s headteacher Gary Kibble apologized to parents for the use of the cartoons, which were taken from French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, during a religious studies lesson earlier this week.

 

In an email to parents, Kibble said: “Upon investigation, it was clear that the resource used in the lesson was completely inappropriate and had the capacity to cause great offence to members of our school community for which we would like to offer a sincere and full apology.” 

 

Parents organized protests on social media after learning that the material had been shown to students.

 

The start of the school day was delayed to 10 a.m. and police were stationed outside as a reaction to the peaceful protesters.

 

Footage on social media showed police reading out Kibble’s apology to protesting parents, who responded with calls for the teacher’s resignation.

 

Local paper the Examiner Live reported that the teacher had been suspended, though this has not been confirmed by the school.

 

“The school is investigating the matter using formal processes and we are grateful for the support of the local authority,” Kibble told parents at the school.

 

He said the images had been removed from the course content, and the entire course’s content will be reviewed for other offensive materials.

 

In 2015, Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office was attacked by two terrorists who claimed affiliation to Al-Qaeda and murdered 12 people, including staff cartoonists and two policemen. The offices had been previously firebombed after its depictions of the prophet.

 

Mufti Mohammed Amin Pandor, a local community leader who met with the school’s leadership, told protesters that the school understood that what had happened was “totally unacceptable.”

 

He added: “We’ve asked for an investigation, an independent investigation, and we’ve asked also for some of us to get on the investigation’s panel. That is what we’ve asked for. Whether they do it or not, we can’t force them. We’re going to work with the school to ensure that in the future things like this don’t happen.”

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war
Thirlwall is part Yemeni — her grandfather travelled to the UK from Yemen in 1943. (Getty)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war
  • Jade Thirlwall’s grandfather traveled to UK from Yemen in 1943
  • ‘It is so important to hear from the people who are impacted by the conflict’
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn more about the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Thirlwall, who is part Yemeni — her grandfather traveled from there to the UK in 1943 — met with Somaya, 17, and spoke with her about life in Yemen for young women, the conflict and Unicef’s work there.
“It was a pleasure to speak to Somaya, and I am grateful to Unicef UK for giving us the opportunity to have such a special conversation,” said Thirlwall.

“It is so important to hear from the people who are impacted by the conflict in Yemen, and Somaya is the perfect example of a determined, remarkable young woman doing all she can to give a voice to the children who have been impacted,” she added.

“The coronavirus pandemic has showed us that now, more than ever, we need to care for each other. Somaya’s wish for a future where every child can fulfil their dreams and potential was inspirational, and I am honored to use my platform to amplify her story.”

Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East, has been embroiled in a bitter war since the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power from the UN-recognized government in a violent 2014 coup.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened on behalf of the government in a conflict that is now entering its sixth year.

Unicef and other NGOs have warned that the war threatens to plunge Yemen into the worst famine in decades.

A recent peace deal proposed by Saudi Arabia and backed by the US, China and many other countries seeks to implement a ceasefire and avoid humanitarian catastrophe, but it is so far unclear whether the Houthis and their Iranian allies will agree to its terms in full.

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit
Updated 25 March 2021
AFP

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit
  • The protesters waved sky blue flags of Uyghur separatists’ self-proclaimed state of East Turkestan as they gathered in Istanbul’s historic old town
  • Uyghurs in Turkey are pressing Erdogan’s government to join a new wave of Western sanctions against Chinese officials over their actions in Xinjiang
Updated 25 March 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Nearly 1,000 Uyghurs rallied in Istanbul on Thursday as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Turkish counterpart for talks expected to focus on coronavirus vaccines and the countries’ extradition treaty.
Wang also met privately with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a visit coinciding with a spike in new virus infections that follows an easing of restrictions at the start of the month.
Turkey is using the Chinese firm Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab in its inoculation effort and is currently negotiating new deliveries.
But the country’s 50,000-strong Uyghur community fears that China is making new shipments dependent on Turkey’s ratification of an extradition treaty that the parliament in Beijing approved late last year.
Both countries officially deny any such link and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that he had “conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks” to Wang.
Turkey and China “will enhance our cooperation on (the) fight against (the) pandemic,” as well as on vaccines, Cavusoglu’s tweet added.
The protesters waved sky blue flags of Uyghur separatists’ self-proclaimed state of East Turkestan as they gathered in Istanbul’s historic old town chanting “China, stop the genocide!”
Turkish police forced a smaller group of protesters to move away from China’s embassy in Ankara.
Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps spread out across the vast northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.
Beijing strongly denies the allegations and says it is organizing training programs and work schemes to help stamp out extremism in the region.
Uyghurs speak a Turkic language and have cultural ties with the mostly Muslim but officially secular country that make it a favored destination for avoiding persecution back home.
“I am frustrated. Why is Turkey receiving the Chinese foreign minister?” protester Abdullatif Ragip told AFP.
“They do a lot of harm in East Turkestan,” the 62-year-old said.
Cavusoglu has argued that Ankara’s ratification of the extradition agreement would not mean it “will release Uyghurs to China.”
But Uyghurs in Turkey are pressing Erdogan’s government to join a new wave of Western sanctions against Chinese officials over their actions in Xinjiang.
Cavusoglu’s tweet said he and Wang “discussed (the) potential of economic cooperation” on the 50th anniversary of Ankara and Beijing establishing diplomatic ties.
“We are scared about the future,” said protesters Rahile Seker.
“What will happen to our children? Turkey should open its eyes and stand by innocent Uyghurs.”
Demonstrator Feyzullah Kaymak said Turkey must ask the Chinese foreign minister what happens in camps.
“We want Turkey to ask the Chinese foreign minister what happens over there... We want Turkey to raise its voice.”
The Turkish government released images of Cavusoglu and Wang sitting down for talks in Ankara but the two ministers have scheduled no press events.

Greece celebrates 200 years of independence in pared-back ceremony

Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

Greece celebrates 200 years of independence in pared-back ceremony

Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
  • Nation commemorating March 25 national day with military parade as Prince Charles, Russian PM attend scaled-back event due to COVID
  • US President Biden says relations with Greece closer than ever
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece celebrated 200 years since the start of its struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire on Thursday with a ceremony to mark a new beginning after years of financial crisis that had to be pared back due to coronavirus restrictions.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne whose father Prince Philip was born in Corfu as part of the Greek royal family, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the annual independence day parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron pulled out because of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of France.

Soon after taking power in 2019, the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the celebrations as a symbol that Greece was back after a decade-long financial crisis that left half of young Greeks unemployed and sent some 500,000 people abroad in search of work.

“The challenge for our generation, 200 years after the ‘Revolution of National Rebirth,’ is to make it a ‘Revolution of National Reinvigoration’,” Mitsotakis said in televised remarks.

After almost 400 years under Ottoman Turkish rule, Greek revolutionaries launched an uprising in 1821, and with help from foreign sympathizers from countries including Britain, France and Russia, won their independence in 1832.

GALLERY

See more images as Greece celebrated the 200th anniversary of its 1821 revolution and war of independence against the Ottoman Empire by clicking here.

Saluting the resilience of the Greek people during the “desperately difficult years” of the economic crisis, Prince Charles said the world needed to rebuild after COVID-19, which has plunged Greece back into deep recession.

He added: “perhaps we can take some inspiration from the courage, determination and the ambition of 1821.”

Thursday’s ceremonies, at a time of renewed tension with Turkey, included a flypast by Greek, US and French fighter jets as well as a military parade including cavalry units and “Evzones” — presidential guards in their ceremonial kilts.

A relic of the Aghia Lavra banner, associated with the start of the Greek revolution, featured for the first time in the annual parade.

Following a dawn ceremony at the Acropolis, the center of Athens was heavily guarded and a carpet of blue and white flowers forming a Greek flag was spread out over Syntagma square, scene of riots during the crisis.

In a televised message, US President Joe Biden said the relationship between Greece and the United States would be closer than ever.

“It’s our shared commitment to liberty, human rights and the rule of law that empowers us to write our own futures whether 200 years ago or today,” he said.

