Push to ban pro-Kurdish HDP erodes Turkey’s political pluralism further

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C), a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) and his colleagues pose after the parliament stripped his parliamentary seat, in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (AFP)
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C), a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) and his colleagues pose after the parliament stripped his parliamentary seat, in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (AFP)
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) MP Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu who has been detained inside the Parliament and later released, gestures as he is prevented by police to attend Nowruz celebrations in Ankara, on March 21, 2021. (AFP)
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) MP Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu who has been detained inside the Parliament and later released, gestures as he is prevented by police to attend Nowruz celebrations in Ankara, on March 21, 2021. (AFP)
David Romano

Push to ban pro-Kurdish HDP erodes Turkey’s political pluralism further

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C), a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) and his colleagues pose after the parliament stripped his parliamentary seat, in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (AFP)
  • The price for Erdogan’s attempts to silence Turkey’s Kurdish population will have to be paid for years to come
  • Timing of HDP charges suggests Turkey is becoming more repressive against the Kurds and even more nationalistic
MISSOURI, USA: Every March, Kurds, Persians, Azeris, Tajiks, and others celebrate Newroz, the spring equinox festival of the new year. In the Kurdish version of Newroz, legends surrounding the festival focus on a mythical blacksmith of antiquity named Kawa, who saved normal people from a terrible tyrant. The Kurdish version of Newroz therefore comes replete with connotations of freedom from tyranny, oppression, and injustice.

If ongoing developments in Turkey serve as any indicator, it will take more than a couple of Newroz festivities to undo the Erdogan government’s myriad efforts to silence the country’s Kurdish population. Erdogan has, in recent years, turned the Turkish judiciary into his praetorian guard. Public prosecutors and sycophantic judges are now deployed to silence any and all dissent in Turkey.

The latest incident involves the country’s Court of Appeal, which upheld a two-and-a-half year prison sentence against Parliamentarian Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu. Gergerlioglu, of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP), was convicted of “making terrorist propaganda” for retweeting a T24 news story in 2016 about the Kurdish conflict and the collapse of the peace process.

With his conviction upheld, the Turkish Grand National Assembly — controlled by Erdogan’s party and its far-right ally, the Nationalist Action Party (MHP) — promptly stripped Gergerlioglu of his parliamentary immunity. Gergerlioglu was not even a member of parliament in 2016, he was elected in 2018, and the story he retweeted was never censored by the state or relied upon to punish the T24 news agency.

The story quoted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party leader, who called for a resumption of peace talks with Ankara and Turkey’s then-interior minister, who rejected such calls. To most observers, it would seem completely bizarre to accuse, much less convict, someone of “making terrorist propaganda” for retweeting a story.

The journalist who wrote the piece was not charged with anything, nor was the media company that ran it.

Today’s Turkey functions under different rules, however. Gergerlioglu’s real crime was his frequent criticisms of the Erdogan government and its human rights record. A former pulmonologist fired from his job as part of a broad emergency decree crackdown following the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey, Gergerlioglu also worked as the head of an Islamic human rights association.




Women chant slogans and hold pictures of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) co-leader Figen Yuksekdag, who is detained pending a trial on terror charges, on March 5, 2017, at Bakirkoy, in Istanbul. (AFP/File Photo)

As part of his work championing human rights, Gergerlioglu drew attention to the many abuses in Erdogan’s Turkey. His reports and statements regarding the police’s frequent strip-searches of female detainees seems to have particularly irked Erdogan and his government.

Unsurprisingly, foreign observers reacted negatively to the persecution of Gergerlioglu. Among others, the EU special rapporteur for Turkey stated that “stripping him of his parliamentary immunity was illegal, immoral and a cowardly act.”

Amnesty International issued a statement saying that “the lifting of the immunity of the opposition deputy Gergerlioglu because of his unjust conviction is a moment of shame.”

THENUMBER

97.1% of Turks do not believe the judiciary is independent

Also last week, the government arrested Ozturk Turkdogan, head of the Ankara-based Human Rights Association. Gergerlioglu and Turkdogan are only two of hundreds of peaceful opposition members in Turkey who now face Erdogan’s praetorian legal system.

Most, though not all, of those being imprisoned on trumped-up charges come from the HDP, including most of the HDP’s leaders such as Selahattin Demirtas, who has been imprisoned since 2016. Most recently, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and MHP government began signaling its intention to completely close down and ban the opposition HDP party.

The HDP, after the last couple of elections, has become Turkey’s third-largest party, receiving close to 12 percent of the national vote and holding 55 seats in the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The US State Department spokesman called moves to close the HDP “a decision that would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation.”




Protesters throws stones towards a water cannon during a demonstration in Diyarbakir on December 22, 2015 to denounce security operations against Kurdish rebels in southeastern Turkey. (AFP/File Photo)

Similarly, Nacho Sanchez Amor, the EU’s special rapporteur for Turkey, reacted to the possibility of the HDP’s closure negatively: “Unapologetically (moving) towards the end of pluralism. What reaction does Turkey expect now from the EU? A positive agenda?”

Erdogan’s government reacted to the criticism by rejecting “foreign interference” in Turkey’s domestic political concerns. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said: “Everyone must wait for the ruling the Constitutional Court will make in this process. Commenting on an ongoing judicial process amounts to intervention in the judiciary.”

The statement added: “We call upon those who act inconsistently and attempt to interfere with our internal affairs to respect the legal processes conducted by the independent judiciary.”

These days, of course, almost no one thinks Turkey’s judiciary is actually independent. This includes Turks. A 2016 public opinion poll conducted by the Eurasia Public Opinion Poll Center, conducted before the worst of the Erdogan government’s moves to take over the judiciary, showed that “a total of 97.1 percent of Turks do not believe the judiciary in Turkey is independent and have no trust in the court system.”




Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer around fire during a gathering to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Diyarbakir on March 21, 2021. (AFP)

The irony comes with the fact that in Turkey’s previous more secular incarnation before 2002, the courts closed the Islamist political parties that Erdogan belonged to and even imprisoned him in 1998 for a few months when he was the mayor of Istanbul for reading a poem at a rally that was deemed too Islamist.

Back in those days, both Islamists and Kurds suffered the state’s repression. A slew of both Islamist and pro-Kurdish political parties faced multiple closures since the 1970s until Erdogan’s new AK Party arrived on the political scene, promising to put an end to such repression. After some 20 years in power, that promise now seems long forgotten.

The system has instead become even more repressive while only the names of those running it have changed. Turkey’s rankings for civil and political liberties have fallen precipitously in the last several years. Freedom House gives Turkey 16 out of 40 points for “political rights” and 16 out of 60 for “civil rights.”

According to Freedom House, “after initially passing some liberalizing reforms, the AKP government showed growing contempt for political rights and civil liberties, and its authoritarian nature was fully consolidated following a 2016 coup attempt that triggered a dramatic crackdown on perceived opponents of the leadership. Constitutional changes adopted in 2017 concentrated power in the hands of the president.”

As a system, democracy is meant to promote social stability by giving people peaceful avenues to seek their political preferences. With mass incarcerations of political dissidents and looming closures of major opposition political parties, today’s Turkey seems to be eschewing such an arrangement. The current president and his political allies can no longer imagine losing power, and the price for this unwillingness to give the opposition a fair chance at taking over will have to be paid for years to come by Turkey.

* David Romano is Thomas G. Strong Professor of Middle East Politics at Missouri State University

 

Topics: Middle East Turkey Kurds Turkish Kurds Editor’s Choice

Houthis use force to break up migrant protest calling for probe into fatal fire

Houthis use force to break up migrant protest calling for probe into fatal fire
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis use force to break up migrant protest calling for probe into fatal fire

Houthis use force to break up migrant protest calling for probe into fatal fire
  • Dozens of migrants have been camped outside the UN office in Sanaa since the fatal fire
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis in Sanaa on Thursday used strong-arm tactics to disperse hundreds of protesters demanding an international probe into the deaths of dozens of migrants in a detention center fire in the Yemeni city earlier this month.

Yemen’s Human Rights Minister Ahmed Arman told Arab News that armed Houthis roughed up Ethiopian migrant demonstrators who had taken to the streets of Sanaa to call for an investigation into the March 7 blaze and to highlight their conditions in the war-torn country.

Protesters told Oromia News Network, an Ethiopian news agency, that the militia group used “excessive force” to break up the rally and rounded up several organizers and people attending the demonstration. A number of migrants were reportedly beaten with sticks and others thrown into military vehicles.

Dozens of migrants have been camped outside the UN office in Sanaa since the fatal fire demanding that the international organization launch an inquiry into the incident at the overcrowded holding center.

Under mounting international pressure, the Houthis blamed 11 policemen for throwing explosive devices that sparked the blaze and accused UN bodies of failing to renovate and increase the size of migrant detention centers in areas under their control.

Government officials, local and international human rights activists, and foreign diplomats in Yemen have called for an independent investigation to bring to justice Houthi officials they claim ordered the torching of the center.

But the Houthis have rejected pleas for a probe instead accusing their opponents of exploiting the incident to discredit the movement.

Yemeni officials say the international community had left the migrants in the lurch as the Houthis were still abusing them and refusing to compensate fire victims and their families.

Majed Fadhail, Yemen’s deputy minister of human rights, told Arab News that the migrants had on Thursday left their sit-in outside the UN office to take their protest to the streets of Sanaa.

“They fear that their case could be forgotten and that the criminals will get away with their crimes as the international momentum after the incident did not yield any fruits,” he said, adding that the Yemeni government stood by the migrants and their demands for justice.

Meanwhile, on the Yemeni battlefields, dozens of rebels and government forces have recently been killed in fierce fighting in the central province of Marib and southern province of Taiz, according to local media reports.

Yemen’s official news agency SABA said on Thursday that Yemeni army troops had expelled rebels from several mountain locations and villages in Maqbanah district, west of Taiz, and killed, wounded, and captured a number of Houthis.

The latest uptick in fighting in Taiz started earlier this month when the army launched an offensive to push the Houthis from the edges of the city and end the group’s six-year-long siege of Taiz.

In Marib, there were clashes in several mountain areas as the Yemeni army and its allied tribesmen, backed by the Arab coalition, pushed back Houthi attacks.

Topics: Houthi

Related

Update Arab coalition destroys seven Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys seven Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia
Update Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia: Al Arabiya
Middle-East
Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia: Al Arabiya

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative
  • Blinken thanked Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed for his efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis
  • Saudi Arabia announced a new peace initiative on Monday to end the six-year war
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The US secretary of state called for a nationwide cease-fire in Yemen and a “durable peace agreement” during a phone call with the country’s prime minister on Thursday.
“Secretary (Antony) Blinken welcomed the Republic of Yemen Government’s support for a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire and UN-led political talks and its continued engagement with UN Special Envoy Griffiths,” the State Department said.
Saudi Arabia announced a new peace initiative on Monday to end the six-year war.
The initiative included a comprehensive cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport, easing restrictions on Hodeidah port and a resumption of political negotiations.
The US welcomed the initiative on Monday and Blinken told Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that Washington supported efforts to end the conflict, “starting with the need for all parties to commit to a cease-fire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.”
US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking also welcomed Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government’s commitment to a cease-fire and political process.
During the call on Thursday, Blinken thanked Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed for his efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis, including authorizing the arrival of four fuel ships at Hodeidah port on Wednesday.

Topics: US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed Yemen

Related

Special Italy lauds Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative
Saudi Arabia
Italy lauds Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative
Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war
World
Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war

Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack: Official

Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack: Official
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack: Official

Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack: Official
  • The official said the ship was on its way from Tanzania to India
  • It comes about a month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by a missile in the Arabian Sea on Thursday in what was suspected to be an Iranian attack, an Israeli security official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ship was on its way from Tanzania to India and was able to continue its voyage after the attack.
The official did not provide further details.
According to Israel’s Ynet news website, the ship sailing under a Liberian flag did not sustain serious damage and Channel 12 news reported the ship is owned by XT Management, based in the port city of Haifa.
Reuters could not reach officials at the company for comment. Israeli government officials had no official comment.
It comes about a month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.
The vehicle-carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between the night of Feb 25 and morning of Feb. 26 by a blast above the water line that a US official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used.
Iran denied involvement at the time. “We strongly reject this accusation,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

Topics: Israel Iran Arab Sea

Related

UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
Middle-East
UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
Israeli strikes hit Hamas positions in Gaza: military
Middle-East
Israeli strikes hit Hamas positions in Gaza: military

Turkish police detain 12 at Bogazici university protest, student group says

Turkish police detain 12 at Bogazici university protest, student group says
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

Turkish police detain 12 at Bogazici university protest, student group says

Turkish police detain 12 at Bogazici university protest, student group says
  • Twelve people were detained or protesting against a university investigation into a student for carrying a rainbow flag in earlier demonstrations
  • Seven students stood trial last week on charges of inciting hatred by displaying a picture which combined Islamic images with LGBT rainbow flags
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL — Turkish police detained 12 students at a top Istanbul university on Thursday during fresh protests, a student group said, nearly three months after they first rallied against the appointment of a rector by President Tayyip Erdogan.
The protests at Bogazici began in January and briefly spread in Istanbul and other cities in February, leading to the detention of 600 people and some clashes with police.
Videos released by the “Bogazici Resistance” student group on Twitter showed dozens of police in riot gear moving in on students trying to enter the campus.
The group said 12 people were detained as they tried to protest against a university investigation into a student for carrying a rainbow flag during the earlier demonstrations.
Seven students stood trial last week on charges of inciting hatred by displaying a picture which combined Islamic images with LGBT rainbow flags.
When the image circulated on social media authorities responded with what the United States and the United Nations both described as homophobic rhetoric.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu repeatedly labelled the students “LGBT deviants” and Erdogan praised his AK Party’s youth wing for not being the “LGBT youth.”
Vigils have continued on campus, with students and academics gathering daily to protest what they say was the undemocratic appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, as rector.

Topics: Turkish police Bogazici University

Related

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Turkey of “dismantling human rights protections” on an “unprecedented” scale. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
HRW: Turkey ‘dismantling human rights protections’
Turkish mothers’ protest group faces trial
Middle-East
Turkish mothers’ protest group faces trial

Ankara, Kremlin discuss reopening of crossing points in Syria

Ankara, Kremlin discuss reopening of crossing points in Syria
Updated 25 March 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara, Kremlin discuss reopening of crossing points in Syria

Ankara, Kremlin discuss reopening of crossing points in Syria
  • Turkey denies that any deal has been struck with Russia in relation to the crossing points between opposition- and regime-held areas, despite Moscow’s claims to the contrary
  • Ankara conveyed to the Russian envoy its concerns over a recent escalation of violence in northwest Syria following attacks by Russian jets near the Turkish border and in Idlib province
Updated 25 March 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Russia has reportedly insisted that Turkey reopen three crossings in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province and Aleppo starting from Thursday, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country. 

Turkey denies that any deal has been struck with Russia in relation to the crossing points between opposition- and regime-held areas, despite Moscow’s claims to the contrary. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Ankara conveyed to the Russian envoy its concerns over a recent escalation of violence in northwest Syria following attacks by Russian jets near the Turkish border and in Idlib province, which targeted commercial activities and infrastructure — including a hospital — in opposition-held areas. 

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northwest of Syria is affecting around 4.5 million civilians, with lines of trucks carrying basic supplies and construction equipment waiting to cross from Turkey into the Syrian territories. As of last month, at least 12.4 million Syrians out of about 16 million were considered food insecure, according to the World Food Programme (WFP) — an alarming increase of 3.1 million over the past year. 

Turkey and Russia back rival parties in the Syrian civil war. They reached a ceasefire agreement last March to halt a Russian-backed regime offensive in Idlib. However, that ceasefire has been violated several times and a number of civilian facilities, including hospitals and schools, have been bombed, pushing civilians to flee their homes. 

Observers note that the Russians could turn the reopening of these crossings into a political bargaining chip; coordination of international aid would be one way for Russia to try to force the international community to deal with the Assad regime. 

Navvar Saban, a military analyst from the Istanbul-based Omran Center for Strategic Studies, warned: “If they are reopened right now, the Russians will push for all the international aid to be channeled through Damascus airport, rather than (via) the gates that are recognized by the international community.” 

The UN has been sending humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern region since 2014 via four gates in Jordan, Iraq and Turkey. However, since last July, only one — Bab Al-Hawa, via Turkey — has stayed open, with Russia using its veto power at the UN Security Council to cut off international cross-border aid. 

Levent Kemal, a Middle East political commentator, agrees with Saban. “This plan, if it happens, is actually the beginning of a Russian move to stop all cross-border humanitarian aid,” he told Arab News. “Russia will first open these crossing points to allow the passage of commercial goods and humanitarian aid. Then, it will channel all the international aid to the regime-held areas.” 

Aydin Sezer, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations, thinks Russia’s move also has a psychological dimension. 

“Leaving a region that was under Turkish control, civilians will be taking shelter in the regime-controlled areas after the opening of these crossings, as they are mostly worried about the presence of militants in their region — with all the security challenges they pose to daily life,” Sezer told Arab News. 

If that were to happen, he added, Turkey would no longer be able to use the presence of civilians as a pretext for discouraging Russian airstrikes against Idlib — a tactic Ankara has favored so far.

Idlib is home to around 4 million Syrians as well as armed rebels. Turkey’s major concern was that any Russian-backed regime offensive in Idlib would result in huge numbers of refugees attempting to cross into Turkey. 

On Thursday evening, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu to discuss Idlib. Akar announced that they had agreed to maintain the ceasefire. 

“There is a ceasefire which needs to hold. Accordingly, a road to peace and stability should also be opened,” he said, adding that Turkey has killed more than 200 terrorists in northern Syria since March 1.

Topics: Syria Russia Turkey Idlib province

Related

Russia, Turkey reopen crossing points in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo
Middle-East
Russia, Turkey reopen crossing points in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo
Russian jets strike Syrian rebel-held bastion in heaviest strikes since cease-fire
Middle-East
Russian jets strike Syrian rebel-held bastion in heaviest strikes since cease-fire

