Saudi king orders all second-semester exams be moved forward

Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (File/AFP)
Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (File/AFP)
  Royal decree applies to exams at all levels, from school and university to technical and vocational
  It ensures examinations will conclude before Eid Al-Fitr holiday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Thursday ordered this year’s second-semester exams at all levels to be moved forward from their scheduled dates so that they conclude before the start of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The royal order applies to all stages of school and university education, and to technical and vocational training. It reflects the king’s “keenness to achieve educational gains for students, which will be positively reflected in their results and the level of their performance in tests,” according to SPA, and was based on a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Exams for elementary pupils will begin on Tuesday, April 13, and their break from school will start on April 23. Exams for middle and secondary-school students will begin on Sunday, April 18, and their break will start on April 30.
“Public and private universities and institutions and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation are to determine the dates for their exams, provided that all exams end before the start of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday,” SPA reported. 
Eid Al-Fitr is expected to begin on or around May 12.

12 Arab projects announced for Saudi Arabia’s 2021 Red Sea Lodge

12 Arab projects announced for Saudi Arabia’s 2021 Red Sea Lodge
JEDDAH: Twelve Arab projects have been selected for development at the Red Sea Lodge 2021, the Red Sea Film Festival announced on Thursday.
Six of the projects are from Saudi Arabia while the rest come from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and Lebanon.
The 12 filmmaking teams will gather virtually four times, then come together in person in Jeddah for the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival. Half of the projects feature women in the roles of directors and producers.
The teams will pitch their vision to international production companies, with two lucky teams being granted $100,000 by an independent jury of experts. The winning movies will premiere at the festival, which is scheduled to take place in 2022.
In addition to securing funds, the winning teams will also get the chance to learn firsthand from professionals in the field.

TorinoFilmLab will collaborate with the teams during an eight-month monitoring program that will allow them to explore every stage of filmmaking.
This program will include workshops by expert tutors and international film professionals to further develop the 12 projects.
The projects cover genres and topics including fantasy, self-discovery, biopics, romance, mental health, family and more.
Some of the stories explore major moments of social transformation, like early oil speculation, and the expansion of the Mongol empire.
The committee that selected the 12 teams are industry experts. They include TorinoFilmLab executive director, Savina Neirotti, the festival’s Arab program director Antoine Khalife, its director of international programming Kaleem Aftab, and adviser Edouard Waintrop.
It was supported by a team of readers, including film producer and director Faisal Alharbi, and film producer and script consultant Deema Azar.

 

Laughing it off: Saudis use humor to cope with COVID-19 restrictions

Laughing it off: Saudis use humor to cope with COVID-19 restrictions
Laughing it off: Saudis use humor to cope with COVID-19 restrictions

Laughing it off: Saudis use humor to cope with COVID-19 restrictions
  Vaccine rollout allows families to reunite and enjoy moments that were taken away in 2020
RIYADH: One year after the first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit Saudi shores, citizens have slowly adjusted to the new norms imposed on them by the pandemic. And while the crisis is far from over, the Kingdom has started to take control of the virus, which has allowed citizens to breathe just a bit easier.
At the beginning of the pandemic, social media was rife with memes and viral posts that reflected the strange new reality the country was experiencing. It gave Saudis a chance to smile during a turbulent and worrisome time.
Fast forward one whole year. While there has been some ease in COVID-19 restrictions, the humor and comic relief remain.
Saudi artist Areej Adel’s photo manipulation of Cinderella sanitizing Danube groceries was reposted all over social media, while Saudi filmmaker Meshal Aljaser’s video of himself ninja-kicking away coronavirus particles netted him nearly half-a-million views on Instagram.
A recent tweet from the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) made the social media rounds after a user asked the MoH if she could still marry her husband despite them receiving different vaccinations: “There was talk that you cannot marry and that got me very scared. Is this true or just a rumor?” 
The MoH responded by saying there was no scientific evidence to support that claim. 
If there is a question, the MoH will answer. No matter what. 
Through curfews and lockdowns, in sickness and in health, whether they were working from home or putting themselves on the front lines to protect their fellow man, things have been looking up for Saudis. Enough that they are able to derive some humor from the situation at last.
Amal Al-Nafjan, a college student whose entire family came down with the coronavirus last June, told Arab News that she and her family had tried to make the best of their situation.
“It was a terrifying time, probably one of the worst of my life,” she said. “We were hearing about all these deaths, all the possible long-term effects of COVID-19, and every member of my six-person household was infected.”
Al-Nafjan said they were able to get through the ordeal by supporting each other. One way they came together was through a series of games and challenges inspired by viral content on social media.

“I remembered seeing someone on TikTok posting videos of themselves eating pungent or strong-tasting foods, unable to taste or smell due to coronavirus,” she said. “That inspired me to try it on my own family. We had a contest to see who could come up with the worst thing to eat, with points for how repulsive we found the idea.”
The family eagerly embraced the challenge, and now, almost a year later, they can watch videos from that time together and find humor in the situation.
“Watching my brother bite into a raw onion without flinching, or my sister chewing on raw cloves of garlic, or my dad eating a heaping spoonful of mayonnaise right out of the jar — those kinds of things are impossible not to laugh at now,” Al-Nafjan said.
Naif Alomran, who works in hospital administration, had to isolate himself from his family during the first few months of the pandemic when “we knew a lot less” about how the virus could spread.
“It was so difficult because I am really close to my family, in particular my mom and my little sister,” he said. “Not getting to wake up and have breakfast with them, to kiss my mom’s forehead before I go to work, it weighed heavily on me every day.”
Relegated to the guest parlor of the house and forced to enter and exit from a separate door, Alomran says he felt like a banished outcast. Then he came up with a solution that he said helped him retain his sanity.
“Every morning I would FaceTime with my family at the breakfast table and I would have my coffee with them. My sister and I would do a little dance together, something we learned from TikTok or YouTube, before I went to work and she started her lessons,” he said.
Now, fully vaccinated and able to spend time safely with his family again, Alomran says he was delighted to find that their mother had saved all of their videos for him to watch and enjoy.
“It was the greatest thing she could have given me,” he said. “We have so much fun watching them now. Even though we can be together in the same room again, it turned so many potential bad pandemic memories into good ones.”
Vaccinations are picking up in earnest across the Kingdom with more than 3 million jabs administered, and that number is climbing fast. Because of the vaccine rollout, many Saudis have been able to reunite with their families and enjoy moments that were taken away from them over the course of 2020.
“We have been very blessed with the way the Kingdom has handled this pandemic,” Alomran said. 
“Alhamdulillah we have reached a point where we laugh about it more than we fear it. The pandemic may not be over yet, but now more than ever it looks like we are closer to the end of it than the start.

Saudi envoy discusses Yemen peace initiative with his UN counterparts

Saudi envoy discusses Yemen peace initiative with his UN counterparts
Saudi envoy discusses Yemen peace initiative with his UN counterparts

Saudi envoy discusses Yemen peace initiative with his UN counterparts
  Al-Mouallimi and fellow ambassadors discussed the plan's key issues and how best to move forward
  He also met with representatives of member countries of the OIC Contact Group on the Rohingya
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, met his counterparts from a number of UN Security Council member states on Thursday to discuss the Kingdom’s latest initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.
The Saudi peace plan, announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday, includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport. It would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and restart the political process in the country.
Al-Mouallimi and the other ambassadors discussed the key issues addressed by the Saudi plan, and the best ways to move forward with the peace process in an effort to support the initiative and its implementation through the auspices of the Security Council and the wider UN.
The Saudi envoy said the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s desire to ensure the security and stability of Yemen and the region, and to secure a real and practical peace deal that can end the crisis and the human suffering it is causing.
He added that Saudi Arabia and the other Arab coalition countries will continue to support the Yemeni people and their legitimate government, undertake their humanitarian role in an effort to alleviate suffering, support all efforts to bring about peace, security and stability in the country, and work to move on to a new phase that develops and improves the lives of Yemenis.
Meanwhile, Al-Mouallimi also met with member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on the Rohingya crisis.
During the meeting, they discussed the impact of the current political developments in Myanmar on the humanitarian situation of the Muslim Rohingya minority.
The OIC Contact Group on the Rohingya at the UN is led by Saudi Arabia and includes the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Turkey, Bangladesh, Brunei, Malaysia, and Senegal.

Seabed clean-up campaign launched in Saudi Arabia's Farasan Islands

Seabed clean-up campaign launched in Saudi Arabia's Farasan Islands
Seabed clean-up campaign launched in Saudi Arabia's Farasan Islands

Seabed clean-up campaign launched in Saudi Arabia's Farasan Islands
FARASAN ISLANDS: Scuba divers and volunteers took part in a seabed and beach clean-up campaign on Thursday in the Farasan Islands.
Divers collected more than 700 kilos of garbage and waste during the campaign, which aims to spread awareness about the environment and volunteering, as well as protecting sea life.
The campaign was supervised by the Fisheries of the Farasan Islands, the governorate’s municipality, the Border Guards command, and the local branches of the National Center for Wildlife and the Red Crescent. 
It was also one of the activities to take place as part of Saudi Environment Week.
Farasan Gov. Hussain Al-Hazmi stressed the importance of such activities in strengthening the concept of sound wildlife and Islamic values in preserving the environment, and in elevating the level of responsibility of individuals toward the environment.

108 businesses closed in Jeddah for violating virus measures

108 businesses closed in Jeddah for violating virus measures
108 businesses closed in Jeddah for violating virus measures

108 businesses closed in Jeddah for violating virus measures
JEDDAH: The municipality of Jeddah closed 108 commercial facilities for violating anti-coronavirus health protocols.
A total of 4,455 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities were carried out by the municipality to ensure adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures. During the tours, 136 violations were detected and 108 facilities shut.
Makkah municipality also carried out 8,472 inspection tours across commercial premises to limit the spread of coronavirus and ensure public safety. SPA Jeddah
Authorities urged people to follow the precautionary measures and report breaches through the 940 call center number or the Balady app.

