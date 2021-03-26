What We Are Reading Today: Minds Wide Shut

You are here

Updated 26 March 2021
Authors: Gary Saul Morson and Morton Schapiro

Polarization may be pushing democracy to the breaking point. But few have explored the larger, interconnected forces that have set the stage for this crisis — namely, a rise in styles of thought, across a range of fields, that literary scholar Gary Saul Morson and economist Morton Schapiro call “fundamentalist.”
In Minds Wide Shut, Morson and Schapiro examine how rigid adherence to ideological thinking has altered politics, economics, religion, and literature in ways that are mutually reinforcing and antithetical to the open-mindedness and readiness to compromise that animate democracy, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. In response, they propose alternatives that would again make serious dialogue possible.
Fundamentalist thinking, Morson and Schapiro argue, is not limited to any one camp. It flourishes across the political spectrum, giving rise to dueling monologues of shouting and abuse between those who are certain that they can’t be wrong, that truth and justice are all on their side, and that there is nothing to learn from their opponents, who must be evil or deluded. But things don’t have to be this way.

Adam M. Grant’s Think Again is a book about the benefit of doubt, and about how we can get better at embracing the unknown and the joy of being wrong. 

Evidence has shown that creative geniuses are not attached to one identity, but constantly willing to rethink their stances and that leaders who admit they don’t know something and seek critical feedback lead more productive and innovative teams.

New evidence shows us that as a mindset and a skilll set, rethinking can be taught and Grant explains how to develop the necessary qualities to do it. 

For too many of us, our ways of thinking become habits that we don’t bother to question, and mental laziness leads us to prefer the ease of old routines to the difficulty of new ones. We fail to update the beliefs we formed in the past for the challenges we face in the present. But in a rapidly changing world, we need to spend as much time rethinking as we do thinking. 

In the end, learning to rethink may be the secret skill to give you the edge in a world changing faster than ever.

Heather McGhee’s specialty is the American economy — and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. From the financial crisis to rising student debt to collapsing public infrastructure, she found a common root problem: Racism. But not just in the most obvious indignities for people of color. Racism has costs for white people, too. 

It is behind our most vexing public problems, the core dysfunction of our democracy and constitutive of the spiritual and moral crises that grip us all. 

The Sum of Us is a brilliant analysis of how we arrived here: Divided and self-destructing, materially rich but spiritually starved and vastly unequal. McGhee marshals economic and sociological research to paint an irrefutable story of racism’s costs, but at the heart of the book are the humble stories of people yearning to be part of a better America.With startling empathy, this heartfelt message from a black woman to a multiracial America leaves us with a new vision for a future in which we finally realize that life can be more than a zero-sum game.

Arik Kershenbaum’s The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy is a fascinating look into what the appearances and traits of animals on our own planet could tell us about those living their lives in other parts of the universe. 

Kershenbaum, a scientist at the University of Cambridge, asserts that the “universal laws of biology” that govern life on Earth also apply to aliens. “The most important is that species evolve by natural selection, the bedrock idea of evolutionary biology proposed by Charles Darwin,” Kermit Pattison said in a review for The New York Times.

“No matter how alien biochemistry might work and no matter how planetary environments might differ, Kershenbaum argues that some version of Darwinian selection would be at work — and would have channelled alien evolution to restricted menus of possibilities,” said Pattison.

Thus, Kershenbaum “predicts that alien life will bear striking parallels to earthly life,” Pattison added.

Kershenbaum “writes with a conversational tone and some humor, as he clearly explains natural selection and why it might be applicable elsewhere in the universe,” said the review.

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry has written the foreword for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
Harry wrote that losing his mother at age 12 left “a huge hole inside of me,” according to excerpts of the book printed in the Times of London. Diana died in a Paris car accident in August 1997.
“Hospital by the Hill,’’ by Chris Connaughton, is the story of a young person whose mother worked at a hospital and died during the pandemic. It is being given to children who have experienced similar losses.
“While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Harry wrote in the foreword. “When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time, I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”
Harry has on several occasions reflected on the enduring pain he experienced from his mother’s sudden death. He has made mental health awareness a key part of his charitable work.
“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not,” Harry wrote. “They are always with you, and you can hold on to them forever. I find this to be true.”

Author: Thomas Jefferson

This volume opens soon after the start of the second session of the Eighth Congress and ends a few days after the session closes.
During the period, Jefferson receives twice as many documents as he writes. He sits for portraits by Charles Févret de Saint-Mémin and Rembrandt Peale. The nation endures an extreme winter.
William Dunbar begins to send information from the exploration of the Ouachita River. Acts of Congress create new territories and give Orleans Territory an assembly and a path to statehood.  The Senate ratifies a treaty to acquire an estimated 50 million acres of land from the Sac and Fox tribes. Levi Lincoln resigns, Robert Smith asks to succeed him as attorney general, and Jefferson seeks a new secretary of the navy.
Jefferson and vice-presidential candidate George Clinton receive 162 electoral ballots against 14 for their opponents, Charles Cotesworth Pinckney and Rufus King, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Napoleon is crowned emperor of the French, and Spain declares war on Great Britain. The Senate acquits Samuel Chase of eight articles of impeachment.

