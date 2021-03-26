REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing

LONDON: Not long ago, any film boasting Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken among its cast would have been a license to print money. But the world is very different now in a number of ways — and “The War With Grandpa” acts as an unfortunate showcase for many of them.
Robert De Niro’s performances in “The Irishman” and “Joker” were a welcome reminder that, his recent fondness for gross-out comedies aside, he still has the ability to dominate a screen like nobody else. Sadly, the second half of De Niro’s career has been hallmarked by movies like “The War With Grandpa” — a bizarre, inane, contrived ‘comedy’ that serves only as a painful reminder that his career choices in the last couple of decades have often been ill-advised.
Admittedly, it’s not De Niro’s fault that “The War With Grandpa” was delayed by the collapse of the ill-fated Weinstein Company, nor that its theater release has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he bears at least some responsibility for his part in this lackluster slapstick outing. De Niro plays Ed, a recently widowed former builder who, after a run in at the local supermarket, accedes to his daughter’s pleas to move in with her family. That means his grandson Peter (Oakes Fegley) loses his bedroom and is demoted to the attic. Peter decides to fight back and, for no apparent or good reason, declares war on his grandpa. What follows is an endless series of uninspired prank set-pieces where it’s hard to know who to root for. Both sides are equally unlikable.
Peter recruits his school friends to help, while Ed calls on old buddy Jerry (Walken), and new acquaintances Danny (Cheech Marin) and Diane (Jane Seymour). All of the adult actors in this film (Thurman and Rob Riggle round out the cast as Peter’s parents) seem confused by what’s happening, and it shows. Director Tim Hill can’t decide between full-blown slapstick or sentimental schmaltz, and he winds up opting for both, done badly.
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Standing at the Edge of the World
Take a trip to one of Saudi Arabia’s most-remarkable sightseeing spots
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
Shaistha Khan
BENGALURU: In recent times, Edge of the World — a spectacular viewpoint located in the Tuwaiq cliffs that run through central Saudi Arabia — has become a popular getaway for urbanities looking for respite from the concrete jungle of Riyadh city. Come cool weather, visitors flock to the area for a day of trekking, camping or picnicking. On my first visit, my guide for the day was Meteb Almahmoud, owner of Amazing Tours.
There are several other landmarks on the journey from Riyadh to Edge of the World, as Almahmoud explained. One of the most notable is the ancient city of Qaryat Al-Faw, located in the foothills of the Tuwaiq Escarpment, near the present-day village of Wadi ad-Dawasir and overlooking the northwestern edge of the Empty Quarter.
“From the first century BCE to the fourth century CE, Al-Faw was an important trade route,” he explained. With several intact burial mounds and graves, the site provides valuable information on the people and history of pre-Islamic Arabia. Artifacts including bronze statues, silver and copper jewelry, and gemstones have been excavated from the area and are on display at The National Museum in Riyadh. Currently, the site is being developed as a tourist attraction.
On the last leg of our journey, we passed through the main access gates at Sha’ib Kharmah (a valley of acacia trees). After two hours of driving, we reach our destination. Jebel Fihrayn is one of the many cliffs along the Tuwaiq Escarpment, which runs more than 600 kilometers through the Kingdom — from the province of Najran, all the way to the southern border of Qassim, ending at Az-Zulfi.
“Some 30-35 years ago, expatriates exploring the area stumbled upon this cliff. 300 meters high and over 700 meters long, it offers phenomenal views of the vast desert. Since then, it has become popular as Edge of the World,” Almahmoud told me.
Florent Egle, a French expat and ardent explorer told me that when he first came to the area in early 2010, there was only one other car around and no roads or gates to access the area. “Now, there is sufficient infrastructure for visitors to come and go easily,” he said.
For geologists, the Tuwaiq Escarpment provides a unique opportunity to study the geological history of the world’s largest oil fields in eastern Saudi Arabia. Charles Kerans, professor at the University of Texas, Austin and principal investigator in the Tuwaiq Mountain limestone project, who has studied the escarpment on Google Earth and in person, described it as “one of a kind.” The reservoir sediments were formed nearly four million years ago and date back to the Triassic and Jurassic periods. “Geographically, it is a very clean outcrop with layers that are relatively continuous, undisturbed, and intact,” Kerans explained. “The escarpment is also considered one of the best examples of warm water deposits in the world — very warm, low, and with excellent examples of marine deposits from when the Arabian Peninsula was a shallow tropical sea.”
That explains why it is not uncommon to see 200 million-year old fossils like corals and clams along the trail. The escarpment is of interest not just geographically, but historically as well.
In the 3rd century BC, the Arab Peninsula held a monopoly over the production and trade of frankincense and myrrh. Known as the Frankincense Trail, the trade route passed through Hadramout in present-day Yemen to Persia, while the western route traveled through the Roman Empire.
As I got out of the car and headed towards the ‘rock-framed window,’ I expected to see another series of nondescript mountains. But, lo and behold, the cliff drops sharply and gives way to dried-up wadis and acacia valleys below.
The sheer scale of the area amazed me. On either side, ridges, sandstone cliffs, and extensive canyons cut through the plateau. As the sun set against the deep ridges of the rock formation, the entire area was resplendent with hues of dull reds and browns. The valley below merged into the sky in a hazy monotone, seeming endless. The vast desert stretched out below me and I had the illusion that I was indeed, standing at the edge of the world.
Having experienced the magnitude of the area, and learning its geographical and historical significance, I reflect on Kernas’ words. It is truly, one a kind.
Polarization may be pushing democracy to the breaking point. But few have explored the larger, interconnected forces that have set the stage for this crisis — namely, a rise in styles of thought, across a range of fields, that literary scholar Gary Saul Morson and economist Morton Schapiro call “fundamentalist.”
In Minds Wide Shut, Morson and Schapiro examine how rigid adherence to ideological thinking has altered politics, economics, religion, and literature in ways that are mutually reinforcing and antithetical to the open-mindedness and readiness to compromise that animate democracy, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. In response, they propose alternatives that would again make serious dialogue possible.
Fundamentalist thinking, Morson and Schapiro argue, is not limited to any one camp. It flourishes across the political spectrum, giving rise to dueling monologues of shouting and abuse between those who are certain that they can’t be wrong, that truth and justice are all on their side, and that there is nothing to learn from their opponents, who must be evil or deluded. But things don’t have to be this way.
If you appreciate antiques and are into the Arabian boho look, check out Desert Designs.
An authentic Saudi furniture shop that has been in business since 1990, it celebrates and promotes the beauty of artisanal work in the Kingdom, drawing on local culture while keeping today’s needs in mind.
Its wares are inspired by local art, heritage and culture. The most interesting part of the way they design furniture and interiors is how Saudi heritage is incorporated in such a way that it enhances a piece of furniture or art object.
The brand is reviving the forgotten arts and encourages artisans to continue their handcrafting skills so people can appreciate one-of-a-kind furniture and high-quality work.
Desert Designs pieces can be custom-made, and are ideal as heirlooms of the future.
Nineteen percent of their products are handmade and some modern technologies are applied. The collection includes old carvings, mosaics, antique doors, Bedouin heritage jewelry and Arabian hand-painted items.
Carpets, tableware, decor and lighting, storage and organizing products are also on offer.
For more information, visit Instagram @desertdesignssa.
‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai
Passion for women’s art prompted Alejandra Castro Rioseco to embark on patronage
The exhibition opens with the installation ‘Breathe’ featuring porcelain gas masks donned with intricate handmade work consisting of porcelain roses, created before the COVID-19 pandemic, acting on a curious foreboding, by the emerging Spanish artist Noem
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News
BEIRUT: The ME hotel in Dubai, designed inside and out by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, the woman who rounded out the corners drawn by men, is staging a curated art exhibition entirely dedicated to female artists.
ME Dubai has partnered with MIA Art Collection, and Arab News and its international editions to bring the collective “Sense of Women,” which will take place from March 28 to April 20 and highlight the creative work of the women.
Arab News has taken a look behind the scenes at the exceptional exhibition and the artists who will be presented there.
Alejandra Castro Rioseco, patronage on a myriad of fronts
At the heart of this project is Chilean patron Alejandra Castro Rioseco, a civil engineer, art collector, and director of the MIA Art Collection.
It brings together works from her own collection of nearly 900 items, the world’s largest private catalogue of all-female pieces.
It was her passion for women’s art that prompted Rioseco to embark on many philanthropic projects, including the creation of the virtual museum MIA Anywhere dedicated to women artists and the awarding of art scholarships, two initiatives that pushed her to travel the world, actively participating in contemporary art fairs in search of new talents.
As part of her endeavor to promote women’s art, Rioseco also launched the Mujer Opina foundation for the empowerment of women and the preservation of indigenous know-how and languages, notably through the “Ultimate Women” project dedicated to the ancient Mapuche culture.
Rioseco served for five years on the board of El-Museo del Barrio in New York. She now sits on the Latin American Art Acquisition Committee for the New York Guggenheim and the Abu Dhabi-based Guggenheim Middle East Committee, for the third year running.
She is also involved in the musical sector, being the first Chilean woman elected to the board of directors of the International Federation of Chopin Societies in Warsaw, as well as in the dance industry, serving at the prestigious international ballet, Jose Limon.
‘Living in Dubai is like living in New York in the 1950s’
On what motivated her to leave civil engineering for philanthropy, contemporary art, and action for women’s empowerment, Rioseco said that, despite having worked in the field of engineering, she had been drawn to charity work since childhood, and revolted against social inequalities.
As for juggling so many activities at the same time, she noted that her secret to “being happy” was her love for what she did and the thrill of waking every morning to a new landscape of discovery.
She also enjoyed the support of her family, especially her daughter, a high school student, who works with her outside of school time.
Mostly based in Dubai, she said: “Dubai has become my favorite place. I think those of us who can live here are really lucky, not only for everything that is happening there, but also for observing and being part of the great changes of our time.
“Living in Dubai is like living in New York in the 1950s. You can witness everything here. An entire empire was built in record time, despite the obstacles posed by nature, with cutting-edge technology and the support of a government concerned with the safety and well-being of all of its constituents. There is a lot to learn from Dubai.”
Contemporary answers for anxious spectators
Rioseco pointed out that the main theme of the “Sense of Women” exhibition was “the ability of women to adapt to the present and to the tools and technologies of our time.
“Apart from their beauty, these works convey messages: Respect for the environment, human relations, and of course the courage that must be found to live each day.
“These women artists, from different countries and different artistic and cultural manifestations, have the same aim, and the success of each one affects all of us,” she added.
Their common quest was to create a balance between the woman within them and the artist, and the pressure of technology that drove them to seek new channels to communicate with the contemporary viewer, Rioseco said.
Materials, techniques, dreams, and perceptions
The exhibition will open with the installation “Breathe” featuring porcelain gas masks donned with intricate handmade work consisting of porcelain roses, created before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, acting on a curious foreboding, by the emerging Spanish artist Noemi Iglesias Barrios.
These porcelain installations are dedicated to the victims of the pandemic. Along the way, visitors will discover the works of Englishwoman Patricia Millns, who questions rhythm through textiles, as well as the work of Aisha Al-Ahmadi, a multidisciplinary artist born in Abu Dhabi, whose work is centered around themes of identity politics.
Through her photographs, Ana Daganzo, a Spanish visual artist, explores a vision that focuses on the particularities of the eye as an instrument, and the phenomena caused by it.
Equally captivating are the photos of Spaniard Veronica Ruth Frias who places herself at the center of her work.
The exhibition will also introduce the dreamlike and disturbing world of Japanese painter Mari Ito, as well as the expressionist art of her compatriot Akiko Nakayama.
The strange landscapes of the Siberia-born Russian Liubov Kolbina and the vast abstract canvases of the Emirati painter Fatima Al-Kindi, which endeavors to transfigure the trivial, are some of the highlights of the exhibition.
Online giant ASOS returns with a colorful Ramadan edit
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: British e-commerce giant ASOS is continuing to get closer to shoppers in the region — and the rest of the world — by embracing modest fashion in its offerings.
The e-tailer is set to launch a Ramadan edit, which is a curated space for all things modern modesty, loungewear, self-care, gifting and more.
ASOS has tapped Emirati-Palestinian fashion influencer Lana Hattab, Palestinian-Jordanian style icon Aya Barqawi and Lebanese fashionista Ranim Al-Rifai to serve head-to-toe looks that feature dreamy floor-length threads, opaque fabrics and long sleeves for layering.
“We have 168 suppliers who use 713 factories around the world,” it states on the website. “We’re serious about making sure every single person in that supply chain is safe at work, respected and earns a living wage. We set high ethical standards and support our suppliers to help them meet them.”
Meanwhile, it is one of the few sites in the region to supports a range of sizes and body types, stating: “Our audience is wonderfully unique. And we do everything we can to help you find your fit, offering our ASOS brands in more than 30 sizes.
“It’s super-important for us to promote a healthy body image — we’re not about conforming to any stereotypes — so we work with more than 200 models to represent our audience.”