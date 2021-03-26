You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases

Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases

Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus infections reported in the past 10 days accounted for a tenth of the Philippines’ total of 702,856 cases. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybsam

Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases

Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases
  • The country has seen record new cases in three of the past five days
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Friday logged 9,838 new coronavirus infections, its highest number of new daily cases.
The country has seen record new cases in three of the past five days, while the infections reported in the past 10 days accounted for a tenth of its total of 702,856 cases.
The ministry said deaths have increased to 13,149, after 54 more casualties were recorded on Friday.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge
World
Philippines to shut border to foreigners as coronavirus cases surge
Update Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
World
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of ‘blackmail’

Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of ‘blackmail’
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of ‘blackmail’

Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of ‘blackmail’
  • Latest EU-UK row centres on an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands, which Boris Johnson's government claims as part of the British vaccine supply chain
  • Macron said after the EU summit “We are looking in particular at Russian and Chinese attacks and attempts to gain influence through the vaccine”
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
AFP

PARIS – A row over Covid-19 vaccine access escalated Friday, with France accusing Britain of “blackmail” in its dealings with the EU, and Russia and China of misusing vaccines to boost their foreign policy clout.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s salvo came a day after the European Union threatened to ban pharma firms from exporting coronavirus vaccines to the UK and other well-supplied countries until they make good on their promised deliveries to the bloc.
British-based AstraZeneca would likely be the first target of any such restrictions.
The UK was under pressure because it lacked doses for second vaccine shots, said Le Drian.
“The United Kingdom has taken great pride in vaccinating well with the first dose except they have a problem with the second dose,” he told France Info radio.
“You are vaccinated when you have had both doses. Today there are as many people vaccinated with both in France as the United Kingdom,” he added.
According to data compiled by AFP, Britain has administered two vaccine doses to 4.1 percent of its population, against 3.9 percent overall in France.
“You can’t be playing like this, a bit of blackmail, just because you hurried to get people vaccinated with a first shot, and now you’re a bit handicapped because you don’t have the second one,” Le Drian added.
Le Drian did not say what precisely constituted the alleged British blackmail, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson had warned earlier in the week that trade “blockades” would chill investment.
“I would just gently point out to anybody considering a blockade, or interruption of supply chains, that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed,” he told lawmakers.
The latest EU-UK row centers on an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands, which Johnson’s government claims as part of the British vaccine supply chain.
Any suggestions of British vaccine selfishness have found robust responses in British media, with The Times accusing President Emmanuel Macron of “evident anglophobia” and “petty jingoism,” and The Sun calling him “arrogant.”
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen’s stark warning of a vaccine export stop came after a video summit of all 27 EU leaders and stoked fears that cross-Channel rivalry could damage global efforts to combat the pandemic.
France has made clear it sees vaccine policies feeding not just European, but global competition for influence.
“We are looking at a new type of world war,” Macron said after the EU summit. “We are looking in particular at Russian and Chinese attacks and attempts to gain influence through the vaccine.”
This situation, he said, meant the EU had to strengthen its own vaccine capabilities.
His foreign minister on Friday also accused Russia and China of using their vaccines to gain influence abroad even before they had finished inoculating their own populations, a claim rejected by Moscow.
“We absolutely disagree with the fact that both Russia and China are waging some kind of war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
“And we absolutely disagree with the fact that Russia and China are using the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines as tools of influence.”
Russia and China have, for their part, accused Western countries of hoarding vaccines to the detriment of poor nations.
Russia has applied to Europe’s medicines regulator EMA to gain approval for the use of its Sputnik V vaccine in the 27-nation bloc, but is still waiting for an answer.
The German government said Friday that it would be open to using Sputnik V once it had EMA approval.
In the meantime the developers are pushing Sputnik V — named after the Soviet-era satellite — in other regions and say the jab has been registered in 55 countries around the world.

Topics: France UK AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Related

AstraZeneca files bid for EU vaccine approval
World
AstraZeneca files bid for EU vaccine approval
France accuses Britain of ‘blackmail’ over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
World
France accuses Britain of ‘blackmail’ over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
  • Modi arrived in the capital Dhaka for a visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence
  • Protests also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

COX’S BAZAR: At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday after police fired at protesters during a demonstration against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police officials said.
“We had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out extensive vandalism,” Rafiqul Islam, the police official told Reuters, referring to protesters.
Modi arrived in the capital Dhaka for a two-day visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.
The protesters in Chittagong were from the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an Islamist group opposed to the visit of Modi, who critics say has been pushing a Hindu-first agenda in India.
Mohammad Alauddin, another police official in Chittagong, said that eight people were brought to a hospital in the city with gunshot wounds, of which four succumbed to their injuries
Protests also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.

Topics: Bangladesh India Narendra Modi

Related

A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh
A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh
Bangladesh sets example by sheltering millions of Rohingya people
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh sets example by sheltering millions of Rohingya people

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
  • AstraZeneca jab to follow COVI-VAC early stage trials in Britain
  • Russia also working on Sputnik V vaccine spray, tablet vaccines in pipeline
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists at Oxford University in the UK will test whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be administered through a nasal spray, after a US company launched a trial of its own spray in the UK.
It is hoped that sprays, which are already used to give children flu vaccines, may prove superior to injections in targeting immune cells more susceptible to respiratory viruses in the future, concentrating on the lungs, throat and nose.
They may also alleviate issues for people with a fear of needles, and ease supply problems owing to the complexity of manufacturing, transporting and storing jabs.
The Oxford team is planning for 30 volunteers to receive the spray and then be tracked for four months in the initial stage of the trial, before expanding the scale if found to be safe.
Prof. Sarah Gilbert, one of the lead scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, told the UK’s House of Commons Science and Technology Committee last month that researchers were exploring nasal sprays, as well as ways to deliver the vaccine in tablet form.
“As you know, all the vaccines have been given at the moment as intramuscular injections,” she said. “That is not necessarily the best way to provide protection against a respiratory virus infection, where we want the immune system to be active in the upper respiratory tract and then in the lower respiratory tract, which is where the virus is causing the infection.
“We have flu vaccines that are given by nasal spray and this could be a very good approach in the future to use vaccines against coronaviruses,” she added.
A New York-based company, Codagenix, has already launched a trial of another nasal spray vaccine, COVI-VAC, on 48 volunteers in London, following successful animal tests.
COVI-VAC, a live attenuated vaccine, uses a genetically modified version of the coronavirus to stimulate the body’s immune system response. The Oxford vaccine, meanwhile, is an adenovirus vaccine, which uses a weakened, genetically-modified cold virus to stimulate an immune response.
Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is also trialing a nasal spray version of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK, meanwhile, are also working on a treatment for coronavirus — also delivered via nasal spray — that works by capturing and neutralizing virus cells in the upper respiratory tract before they can progress to other parts of the body.

Topics: Coronavirus UK Nasal spray US

Related

UK team testing tablet, spray alternatives to COVID-19 vaccine
World
UK team testing tablet, spray alternatives to COVID-19 vaccine
UK scientists develop anti-COVID nasal spray
World
UK scientists develop anti-COVID nasal spray

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack
  • Usman Khan stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being tackled by members of the public
  • The families of the victims have raised serious concerns that intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Families of the victims of a 2019 terrorist attack in London have appealed for the release of secret evidence that they said showed MI5 and the police could have prevented the attack.

Usman Khan, 28, killed two people in a knife attack at a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge.

Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, he stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being tackled by members of the public. He was shot and killed by police on the bridge.

With a full inquest into that day’s tragedy and the events leading up to it due to start in mid-April, the families of the victims have raised serious concerns that intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack.

At a pre-inquest hearing on Thursday, a public interest immunity (PII) application by the government was made for material to remain secret in the interests of national security.

But Jesse Nicholls, speaking for the Merritt family, said: “The evidence over which PII is claimed appears to be of central relevance to one of, if not the central issue in these inquests — whether the attack could and should have been prevented. That is a matter of the greatest importance to Jack's family and the wider public.”

He said that the open evidence led to “significant concern that opportunities were missed” to prevent Khan's attack.

The court heard that MI5 had concerns that Khan was assessed at or near the “very highest level” of risk up to his release from prison.

Security services were informed that he intended to re-engage in terrorism-related activity, including carrying out an attack, following his release, Nicholls said.

Due to security service concerns, Khan was being monitored in the months leading up to the London Bridge attack.

Nicholls claimed that, just 11 days before the attack, MI5 and counter-terrorism police identified Khan as being increasingly withdrawn and at risk of re-engaging in terrorist activity.

However, no steps were taken to prevent him traveling to the busy London event, and organisers were not warned that Khan would be in attendance.

If the PII claim is upheld, the inquests would not ask and answer the “central questions” and comply with the statutory duty of inquiry, Nicholls argued.

Jonathan Hough QC, counsel to the inquests, told the court that there was no evidence contained in the PII material that suggested Khan was planning an attack.

He also said there was no evidence that Khan did anything in public that would point to attack planning, or that he shared his plans with anyone.

Topics: United Kingdom MI5 Usman Khan Jack Merritt Saskia Jones

Related

British police shoot suspect dead in London Bridge terrorist incident, two civilians killed
World
British police shoot suspect dead in London Bridge terrorist incident, two civilians killed
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year
World
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year

Pakistani flight attendant becomes online hero for soothing crying baby

Pakistani flight attendant becomes online hero for soothing crying baby
Updated 26 March 2021

Pakistani flight attendant becomes online hero for soothing crying baby

Pakistani flight attendant becomes online hero for soothing crying baby
  • Tauheed Daudpota was serving on a flight from Islamabad to Karachi when he helped an exhausted mother calm her crying infant
  • UN Women Pakistan this week declared him a HeForShe Champion for displaying empathy and gender sensitivity
Updated 26 March 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Flight attendant Tauheed Daudpota was serving on a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Karachi on March 11 when a baby began to cry as the exhausted mother struggled to care for her other child. He took the infant from the mother and comforted it.

Within hours, photos and videos showing the baby falling asleep in his arms went viral, gaining Daudpota widespread praise, with UN Women Pakistan declaring him a HeForShe Champion “for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect and care” to a woman passenger.

HeForShe is a solidarity movement for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by the UN.

Daudpota said that gender equality can make the world a better place.

“Every man should be a helping hand to a woman because our religion teaches us equality of men and women, the male and the female,” Daudpota told Arab News.

 

 

“If each one plays their part positively by helping each other, the society, the country and the whole world will be better. These are the lessons of the religion, which I was taught by my family, my mother and father.”

Daudpota hails from Shikarpur, a small town in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, and has been a PIA employee for 34 years.

When the baby started crying, the flight attendant said he first sent two women cabin crew to help, but when neither was able to soothe the infant, he went to assist the mother himself.

“I took the baby, and he was looking at me and then when I took him on the shoulder, he slept well and took proper rest,” Daudpota said.

A video shared by PIA shows him being decorated with a UN Women Pakistan medal.

“I’m glad to serve this airline, this nation, the whole world, wherever PIA goes and lands,” Daudpota said, adding that he was grateful for the recognition and hoped it will help change social norms that made childcare solely a woman’s job.

“This is a combined effort in a normal life,” he said.

Children are as much the responsibility of fathers as they are of mothers, he added. “We take care of our babies.”

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Special INTERVIEW: Gender equality will only come about if men are also committed to it, says She is Arab founder
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Gender equality will only come about if men are also committed to it, says She is Arab founder
Special Sustainability, gender equality firing Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions: Norwegian environmentalist
Saudi Arabia
Sustainability, gender equality firing Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions: Norwegian environmentalist

Latest updates

Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of ‘blackmail’
Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of ‘blackmail’
Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack
Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.