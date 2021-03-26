You are here

  Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
A refugee camp at Bar Elias in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 26 March 2021
AFP

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
  • Their bodies were found in the Ainata-Oyoun Orghosh area of the Mount Lebanon range, three days after they went missing
  • The four Syrians, including a child aged seven and an eight-year-old, got out of a car in a storm to continue on foot
Updated 26 March 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Four Syrian refugees — two women and two children — were found frozen to death Friday in a mountainous area of eastern Lebanon, local officials said.
Their bodies were found in the Ainata-Oyoun Orghosh area of the Mount Lebanon range, three days after they went missing, a civil defense source told AFP.
They had been headed for Syria, he added.
The source said the four Syrians, including a child aged seven and an eight-year-old, got out of a car in a storm to continue on foot.
Bashir Khodr, the local governor, said on Twitter that the four had “died of freezing cold,” despite a search operation by security forces.
A Lebanese man who had been with them is to be questioned to determine whether he was a people smuggler, Khodr said.
Since the 2011 start of conflict in their country, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have crossed the border into Lebanon, often with people smugglers.
Those who cross illegally avoid official border posts to return.
Lebanon says it hosts 1.5 million Syrians — nearly a million of whom are registered as refugees with the United Nations.
Nine out of ten Syrians in Lebanon live in extreme poverty, the UN says.
Lebanese authorities have pressured Syrians to return even though rights groups warn that Syria is not yet safe.
In January 2018, 17 Syrians died of extreme cold while attempting to flee into Lebanon.

US goes ahead with $1.15bn for Sudan reforms

US goes ahead with $1.15bn for Sudan reforms
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau in Washington. (AP file photo)
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP
Reuters

US goes ahead with $1.15bn for Sudan reforms

US goes ahead with $1.15bn for Sudan reforms
  • The Treasury Department on Thursday provided Sudan with $1.15 billion in bridge financing, typically loans that cover short-term needs. No US taxpayer money was involved
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has confirmed it had assisted Sudan with more than $1 billion to help clear arrears at the World Bank as it hailed reforms by the civilian-backed government.
President Joe Biden’s administration said it carried out a financing deal signed in January by the previous treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, on a trip to Sudan, which has faced unrest over the past several years due to the dire economic situation.
The Treasury Department on Thursday provided Sudan with $1.15 billion in bridge financing, typically loans that cover short-term needs. No US taxpayer money was involved.
“Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Mnuchin’s successor.
The financing “will move Sudan one step closer to securing much needed-debt relief and help the nation reintegrate into the international financial community,” she said in a statement.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a British-educated economist, has been seeking ways to end conflicts and rebuild economic opportunities as Sudan turns the page on decades of pariah status under strongman Omar Al-Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019.
In the final months of Donald Trump’s administration, the US removed Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a long-sought goal of Khartoum as the designation severely impeded investment.

Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people.

Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary

Trump agreed to the move after pushing Sudan to agree to normalize ties with US ally Israel, a decision that has triggered protests in Khartoum.
Sudan fulfilled one of the main conditions demanded by international donors in February, when it took steps to unify its official and black-market exchange rates.
“They have undertaken an enormous level of reform in a very short period of time,” said a source.
“We hope that they’re able to continue that progress in the coming weeks and months.”
Helping Sudan settle its arrears with the World Bank would help show the Sudanese people that painful reforms such as ending fuel subsidies were paying off, the source added

Morocco expects 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses soon, officials say

Morocco expects 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses soon, officials say
An elderly Moroccan man receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters
AFP

Morocco expects 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses soon, officials say

Morocco expects 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses soon, officials say
  • India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported on Wednesday
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters AFP

RABAT: Morocco expects new batches of coronavirus vaccine to arrive soon from Russia, South Korea and China, allowing it to continue its rapid immunization rollout despite a pause in exports from India, Health Ministry sources said.
Morocco has already received 8.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, made in India, and Sinopharm vaccine, made in China, allowing it to administer more jabs than any other African country.
It expects 4.2 million more doses soon, said Health Ministry scientific committee member Said Afif, keeping it on track to reach its target of herd immunity before the summer.
These include 2 million more Sinopharm doses, 1 million of Russia’s Sputnik V shot and another 1.2 million AstraZeneca doses made in South Korea and bought through the Covax vaccine-sharing scheme, Afif said.
The Health Ministry has approved use of the Sputnik and South Korean-made AstraZeneca vaccines.
“Morocco is adopting a strategy of anticipation to ensure the vaccination campaign continues steadily regardless of the delays announced by AstraZeneca manufacturer in India,” Afif said.
India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
A source from Morocco’s Health Ministry said the new vaccine shipments are expected in the coming days without offering further details.
By Friday, 4.29 million people had received a first jab in Morocco and 3 million the second dose.
France has accused Russia of using its Sputnik V vaccine as a tool to spread Moscow’s influence and message rather than as way to fight the global health crisis.
“In terms of how it is managed, it (the Sputnik V vaccine) is more a means of propaganda and aggressive diplomacy than a means of solidarity and health aid,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

Morocco is adopting a strategy of anticipation to ensure the vaccination campaign continues steadily regardless of the delays announced by AstraZeneca manufacturer in India.

Said Afif, Health Ministry scientific committee member

The Russian vaccine has come under much criticism in Western countries, while President Vladimir Putin — who got a Sputnik jab himself on Tuesday — has dismissed the skepticism as “strange.”
Le Drian said both Russia and China were using their vaccines to gain influence abroad “even before vaccinating their own populations.”
The minister said Russia had announced “with a lot of media attention” that it would deliver 30,000 vaccine doses to Tunisia.
But the UN-backed Covax initiative had already delivered 100,000 doses to the north African country, with 400,000 more to come by May, he said.
“That is what real solidarity work looks like, that is true health cooperation,” Le Drian said.

Lebanon’s private firms pin hopes on Russian jab

Lebanon’s private firms pin hopes on Russian jab
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s private firms pin hopes on Russian jab

Lebanon’s private firms pin hopes on Russian jab
  • Some 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived at Beirut airport around midnight
  • Hospital oxygen supplies ‘down to a few hours’ after Syria export ban
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s private sector has stepped in to bolster the country’s faltering coronavirus vaccination campaign by importing more than a million doses of Russian vaccine.

The first batch of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived at Beirut airport early on Friday.

Karol Abu Karam, a representative of the Lebanese company Pharmaline, which imported the Russian vaccine, said that “in conjunction with the arrival of the medicine, an electronic platform has been launched so that those who wish to receive it can register.”

Registration will be limited to companies and institutions, he added.

Jennifer Sarraf, a representative of Malia Group, which owns Pharmaline, said that 600 private firms have registered and over 60,000 employees are expected to be inoculated with the vaccine.

The private sector intervention comes as Lebanon’s medical system faces growing strain amid a widening financial and social crisis.

Dar Al-Amal University Hospital in Baalbek said on Friday that oxygen supplies for about 70 COVID-19 patients and others in the intensive care unit would last only a few hours.

Lebanon’s two-month lockdown has failed to halt the spread of the virus, and the national vaccination process is well behind schedule.

As emergency oxygen stocks dwindle, Lebanon is relying on two companies to provide supplies to hospitals.

One of the firms is Lebanese, and provides 60-80 tons of oxygen per day, while the second — owned by a Lebanese-Syrian company, S.O.A.L, and based in Syria — delivered about 50 tons of oxygen per day.

However, the Syrian regime recently halted exports to Lebanon due to the high demand for emergency oxygen in Syria.

President of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, Suleiman Haroun, said that hospitals in the country need 120 tons of oxygen per day, and a Lebanese ship is due to arrive from Turkey with 14 trucks, each carrying 22 tons of oxygen.

According to the Ministry of Health’s vaccination platform, about 120,000 medical employees and elderly people have received the first dose as part of the national campaign. About 60,000 people have received the second dose.

FASTFACT

The private sector intervention comes as Lebanon’s medical system faces growing strain amid a widening financial and social crisis

Lebanon has received 224,640 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, financed by the World Bank, and will receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca from R-Pharma, with the first batch due to arrive in early April.

A shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine was among 1.75 million doses allocated through the UN-supported COVAX initiative.

Lebanon is also waiting on a shipment of Chinese vaccine to inoculate military personnel.

The health ministry insists that vaccines supplied through companies be “free of charge and intended for institutions, not individuals.”

Abdel Rahman Bizri, head of the national committee for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, said: “The backbone for fighting this epidemic is the public sector, and the private sector’s initiating vaccination is a plus.”

He said that about 1 million people — 20 percent of the population — registered through health ministry platform.

Bizri expects that with private sector help Lebanon will be able to vaccinate 30 percent of the population within two months.

In a meeting on Friday, the Supreme Defense Council warned of a possible rise in cases in coming weeks, with the advent of the Easter holiday and the month of Ramadan.

The council extended the general mobilization for six months and decided to close all sectors during the holidays for three days.

Assem Araji, head of the parliamentary health committee, said: “The reason behind the high number of (COVID-19) cases is the reopening of the country in a chaotic manner in addition to the people’s lack of commitment to preventive measures.”

EU extends olive branch to Ankara with key conditions

EU extends olive branch to Ankara with key conditions
Updated 26 March 2021
Menekse Tokyay 

EU extends olive branch to Ankara with key conditions

EU extends olive branch to Ankara with key conditions
  • European leaders express concern about deterioration of fundamental rights and rule of law in Turkey
  • Ankara urged to abstain 'from renewed provocations or unilateral actions in breach of international law'
Updated 26 March 2021
Menekse Tokyay 

ANKARA: Following a meeting Thursday, the EU leaders decided to work for the modernization of the Customs Union with Turkey, but urged Ankara to abstain “from renewed provocations or unilateral actions in breach of international law” for not facing any new sanctions.

However, experts note that the EU’s economic incentives do not give Turkey a “blank check” for its regional policies and offer instead a “phased and conditional” plan to mend often-fraught ties.

The EU leaders, by remaining cautious, will also review progress in June regarding Turkey’s activities in the eastern Mediterranean to ensure that recent signs of de-escalation remain sustainable and consistent.

If Ankara builds tension, specific measures targeting the Turkish tourism sector could be taken into consideration by the EU.

Last year, the European leaders threatened sanctions on Ankara over the disagreements about maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean. But they halted plans after a more conciliatory approach from Ankara by pulling back its Oruc Reis drilling ship from gas exploration activities in the contested waters and re-engaging in talks with Greece over disputed maritime borders.

The EU also expressed concern about the deterioration of fundamental rights and the rule of law in Turkey.

The withdrawal from the 2011 Istanbul Convention, which protects women from violence, with an overnight presidential decree along with the Turkish government’s recent plans to ban pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) drew EU’s anger.

As part of the Bogazici University protests, some 75 university students were taken into custody after the intervention of riot police to the campus and then to the Istanbul courthouse on Thursday and Friday, which coincided with the same dates of the EU Council meeting.

“Dialogue on such issues remains an integral part of the EU-Turkey relationship," EU leaders said.

However, Ankara criticized the EU for violating international law by calling Turkish operations in the eastern Mediterranean illegal.

“We hope that linking these steps to conditions in the summit statement, addressing only certain areas and postponing them to June will not lead to the loss of the positive momentum that has been captured,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry (MFA) said in a written statement.

Madalina Sisu Vicari, an independent expert on energy geopolitics, thinks that the EU leaders emphasized the “reversible” character of the European engagement.

“It is rather unusual to tie EU’s future engagements with Turkey from Customs Union to visa liberalization to Turkey’s refrain from its drilling activities,” she told Arab News.

Vicari underlines that two principal conditionality tools are attached to the EU's engagement with Turkey on Customs Union modernization: high-level dialogue in areas of common interest and eventual visa liberalization.

“The EU will approach its engagement in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner,” she said. 

“That means that if by June, when the EU leaders should further decide, the conditionalities would not be considered, then the EU could reverse the eventual advancements on the relation with Turkey.”

In the meantime, the UN-led peace efforts for divided EU member state Cyprus are set to begin next month.

Moreover, for some experts, the revision of the Customs Union with Turkey will require tacit recognition of Cyprus by Ankara as the EU will require opening its ports and airports to ships and planes originating from southern Cyprus.

The EU is also expected to engage in high-level political dialogue on security issues and mobility with Turkey in June.

“But, the regional security, stemming the flow of migrants mainly from Syria, and geopolitical aspects in the eastern Mediterranean are much more pre-eminent now in the eyes of the EU leaders than democratic backsliding in Turkey,” Vicari said.

According to Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs in Warsaw, the wording of the summit conclusions suggest that the EU has managed to remain united behind policy toward Turkey and the stick-and-carrot approach.

“Thus, the EU clearly tries to regain its leverage over Turkey,” he told Arab News.

Wasilewski thinks Ankara is aware of the pattern, although it seems it was taken aback by the wording of conclusions and the MFA statement.

“The Turks seem to suggest to the EU that they want to compartmentalize the relationship by focusing on a positive agenda rather than on democratic backsliding,” he said.

Wasilewski expects this misunderstanding, when it comes to the way forward, will remain an important point of disagreement.

Although during the past weeks, the European leader surprised many observers with their positive approach towards Turkey despite its actions aimed at the HDP. While some suggest this is clear proof that the EU has lost interest in Ankara's democratic backsliding, Wasilewski suggests otherwise.

“Turkey's drift away from democracy will always constitute a political cost for most European leaders, and thus the dilemma on how to respond to this will prevail,” he said.

UN warns against massive reduction in UK aid to Syria

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

UN warns against massive reduction in UK aid to Syria

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Aid chief: ‘Decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow’
  • Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137m in 2020 to just £45m this year
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UN has urged the UK to abandon its planned cuts in aid to Syria next week, warning that the move could further destabilize the war-torn country and ultimately backfire on Britons.

Mark Lowcock, the UN’s chief humanitarian coordinator, issued the warning ahead of a high-profile donor conference on Syria in which organizers hope to raise $10 billion — the largest ever appeal for the country.

“This is absolutely not the moment for donors to downgrade Syria in their priorities. Millions of Syrians are resorting to desperate measures to survive. To cut aid now would be massively destabilizing. It would be a grave step in the wrong direction,” said Lowcock.

Earlier this month, leaked documents revealed that the UK was planning a reduction in aid to Syria from the £137 million ($189 million) pledged in 2020 to just £45 million for 2021.

The aid money is used to help refugees in Syria by funding their education, housing and employment across borders in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. The UK is said to be the only major donor that is threatening to make a large cut.

“A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” said Lowcock, who headed Britain’s Department for International Development before taking up his role at the UN.

“In 2014, our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.”

The UK should remember its historical responsibilities to Syria, Lowcock told the Guardian.

“On Tuesday in Brussels we are asking donors — out of generosity and in their own interests — to stay the course and continue supporting the people of Syria. Particularly those like the UK who have played a prominent role at points in the past.”

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020. In the surrounding region, the UN and partners aim to help 10.5 million people, including 5.6 million refugees and the communities that host them.

Due to economic hardship amid the pandemic, the UK has been reducing its contributions to international aid across the board, and has cut its aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent — representing a £5 billion reduction in real terms.

Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan are among the countries also expected to receive significantly less British aid in 2021 compared with the previous year.

Syria’s collapsing economy, skyrocketing food prices and persistent violence in parts of the country means that about 90 percent of Syrians now live below the poverty line.

Lowcock said: “The majority of people can’t afford to eat. Millions of Syrians are resorting to desperate measures to survive.”

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said: “British aid is saving thousands of lives for people living in areas outside government control. This is only possible because British diplomatic efforts have sustained border crossings — but they have been reduced to just one. In northern Syria, 3 million depend on humanitarian aid through this mechanism — it is a vital lifeline that Britain has worked hard to protect.

“Now is not the time for the UK to abandon this legacy. During this conference, I sincerely hope that the UK will sustain its humanitarian support to Syria. The human cost of aid cuts at this critical time is unthinkable.”

