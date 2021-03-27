You are here

Work is worship: Indonesia's 5,000 mosque counters seek to answer one question

Work is worship: Indonesia’s 5,000 mosque counters seek to answer one question
A visitor walks outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh. (File/AFP)
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Government-appointed team has been scouting across the archipelago for the past seven years to document every Muslim place of worship
  • “This is a never-ending job with new mosques and musallas constructed all the time,” Affan told Arab News
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Fakhry Affan could easily qualify as a human catalog with information on every Muslim place of worship across Indonesia.
For the past seven years, the official from the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MRA) has been in charge of its Sistem Informasi Masjid (SIMAS), or Mosque Information System — a digitized database to find out how many mosques the world’s largest Muslim majority nation has.
“This is a never-ending job with new mosques and musallas constructed all the time,” Affan told Arab News.
A musalla is an open space outside a mosque, mainly used for prayer. 
The idea is to get the best estimate on the number of mosques in the country, where more than 80 percent of its 270 million population is Muslim.
Affan said that before the SIMAS’ establishment in 2013, various agencies had issued different estimates on the total number of mosques in the country without providing any official reference.
The ministry’s manual data itself listed more than 741,000 mosques, while then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla was quoted in 2018 as saying that there were more mosques than schools in the country and that “only God knows” how many mosques Indonesia had.
“We were challenged by the difference in the numbers, so we started digitalizing the data in 2013 to verify and validate our manual data,” Affan told Arab News.
Helping him with the project is a dedicated team of 5,000 MRA personnel, down to the sub-district level across Indonesia.
Their task? To register and digitize data on the various sites, irrespective of size, where Muslims can pray in the respective areas.
Each place registered, from the Istiqlal Mosque — the state mosque in the capital Jakarta — to a prayer room inside a restaurant, gets its own identification number, with a brief description of the place and how to get there.
“We register them all one by one. If, for example, a mall has more than one prayer room located on different floors of the building, we list each prayer room individually,” Affan said.
It is a common sight in Indonesia to find mosque signage outside an eatery, to inform Muslim customers that they have a place to pray in the vicinity.
When Arab News interviewed Affan last Monday, his team had gathered information on 599,486 mosques and musallas.
“In 10 minutes, the number could change. It’s constantly updated by colleagues nationwide,” he said.
As of Saturday, that number had increased to 600,581 — almost 80 percent from the manual number provided and out of the 90 percent target that Affan and his team aim to reach by the year-end.
There are hurdles, of course, Affan said, such as collecting data from the country’s eastern region and remote, far-flung islands in the sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands, which usually trickles in due to slow Internet connectivity.
The team also deploys a drone to get pictures of the mosque and its surroundings from various angles. Many mosques are too big to capture with a regular camera or are located in a densely populated neighborhood with narrow alleys, making it challenging to get a complete photograph.
Since 99 percent of the mosques are constructed and maintained by the local community, Muhammad Agus Salim, the MRA’s director of Islamic affairs and Sharia development, said that having an official and verified mosque catalog would serve as a “basic reference” for government policies related to mosques, such as local community empowerment, construction and renovation, water and sanitation improvement, caretakers’ capacity building, and religious moderation to prevent mosques from becoming a place that spread extreme Islamic teachings.
“This data collection is crucial in mapping Muslims’ potential in Indonesia. We did not have official data on imams, mosque caretakers and youth clubs, so we were unable to allocate a budget to mosques development,” Salim told Arab News.
Developing youth clubs would also encourage young people to become mosque activists and imams, he added.
It would also ensure transparency in alms’ collections and donations, for which the MRA is working with financial authorities to allow mosques with verified data to open a Shariah bank account as well.
Secretary-general of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), Imam Addaqurutni, told Arab News that the DMI has been working on a similar project for three years.
“We have an open database to which anyone can enter data of a mosque with its coordinates. Once an entry is completed, we will lock it in for verification. We will use the data to develop mosques to be more than just a venue for religious activities,” he said.
Recently, DMI chairman, Jusuf Kalla, said that the government had welcomed the council’s proposal to use mosques as COVID-19 vaccination centers for senior citizens from next month.
Since the two and a half months of rolling out the vaccination campaign, about 3,000 people in three priority groups — medical workers, frontline and public workers, and senior citizens — have received their second jab, while almost 7,000 have had their first jab, out of 40,349,051 in the three groups.
The move is part of the government’s plan to vaccinate 181.5 million by year-end and reach herd immunity.
“We are finalizing the mechanism with the Health Ministry to accelerate the number of senior citizens getting vaccinated,” Addaqurutni said.

Topics: Indonesia Mosques

UK politicians, religious leaders urge calm in Prophet Muhammad cartoon row

UK politicians, religious leaders urge calm in Prophet Muhammad cartoon row
Arab News

UK politicians, religious leaders urge calm in Prophet Muhammad cartoon row

UK politicians, religious leaders urge calm in Prophet Muhammad cartoon row
  • Warsi: “Unfortunately, this matter has been hijacked by extremists on both sides to kind of create this culture war”
  • The Guardian newspaper has reported that the image shown by the teacher depicted the Prophet wearing a turban in the shape of a bomb
Arab News

LONDON: British politicians and religious leaders have called for calm as a row over a teacher showing cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad threatens to grow into a culture war.
For the second day, protesters gathered outside Batley grammar school in West Yorkshire on Friday, after the school announced it would be closed following the incident.
Former Conservative Cabinet minister Baroness Warsi told the BBC: “Unfortunately, this matter has been hijacked by extremists on both sides to kind of create this culture war. What we’re forgetting is the most important party in all of this, which is the kids and their learning.”
Warsi added: “It’s obvious that many pupils were left distressed because of what happened.”
London-based advocacy group the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to retract his statements after he condemned the protests, arguing that he “effectively accuses concerned parents of violence against the school and making threats.”
“Neither of these claims seems substantiated by video footage of the parents’ protest outside the school,” the IHRC said, adding: “These claims firstly distract from the core issue — what appears to be a deliberate racist and humiliating provocation by a teacher against Muslim pupils. Secondly, they demonize Muslim parents, students and the community in general.”
Williamson has come under fire after adding his name to a statement from the Department for Education, which said: “It is never acceptable to threaten or intimidate teachers ... the nature of protest we have seen, including issuing threats and in violation of coronavirus restrictions are completely unacceptable and must be brought to an end.”
Some of the gathered protesters have insisted they will continue to demonstrate until the school’s religious studies teacher is sacked.
The Guardian newspaper has reported that the image shown by the teacher depicted the Prophet wearing a turban in the shape of a bomb.
The school and the teacher have apologized to parents. The year nine teacher has been suspended since the controversy emerged on Thursday.
The protests have been peaceful, with no action carried out by West Yorkshire police officers in attendance.
Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green praised the school’s reaction to the protests, adding that the priority was the wellbeing of the children.
“I welcome the school’s swift response to this and now appeal to everyone to work together and calm the situation,” Green said, adding: “I’m pleased conversations are taking place so in future teaching of these subjects can be done in a respectful manner.”
Qari Asim, imam at Makkah Mosque in Leeds and chair of the mosques and imams national advisory board, said the protests should end, adding: “We do not want to fan the flames of Islamophobia in all of this.”
Tracy Brabin, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, said: “Those who seek to fan the flames of this incident will only provoke hate and division in our community and I would encourage all involved to work together and calm the situation.”

Topics: UK Prophet Muhammad Cartoon

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases
  • The country posted a record rise in coronavirus cases in three of the past five days
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will reimpose stricter quarantine measures in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, a senior official said on Saturday, as the country battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that put a bigger strain on hospitals.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures would be in effect from March 29 to April 4.
The health ministry on Saturday reported 9,595 new coronavirus cases, marking the second straight day the daily jump in infections remained above 9,000. The country posted a record rise in three of the past five days.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Reuters

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
  • The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.
Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day.

Topics: Coronavirus

At least 50 killed by security forces in Myanmar

At least 50 killed by security forces in Myanmar
Reuters

At least 50 killed by security forces in Myanmar

At least 50 killed by security forces in Myanmar
  • The dead included 13 killed in the country’s second-biggest city Mandalay
Reuters
At least 50 people were killed when security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in various parts of Myanmar on Saturday, the Myanmar Now news portal said.
It said the dead included 13 killed in the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay, 9 in the nearby region of Sagaing and 7 in the commercial capital Yangon.

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group
Myanmar's armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group
CHIANG MAI, Thailand: Myanmar’s ethnic armed factions will not stand by and do nothing if the military junta’s forces continue to kill protesters, the leader of one of the main armed groups said on Saturday.
At least 16 protesters were killed by security forces across Myanmar on Saturday, according to local media and witnesses, as the junta celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day.
“The Myanmar Armed Forces Day isn’t an armed forces day, it’s more like the day they killed people,” General Yawd Serk, chair of the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army — South (RCSS), told Reuters.
“It isn’t for the protection of democracy as well, it’s how they harm democracy...
“If they continue to shoot at protesters and bully the people, I think all the ethnic groups would not just stand by and do nothing.”
The RCSS, which operates near the Thai border, is one of several ethnic armed groups to have denounced the coup and vowed to stand with protesters. Myanmar’s two dozen or so ethnic armed factions control vast swathes of the country.
Addressing a military parade earlier, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said the army’s job was to protect the people and promote democracy, reiterating his promise of a fresh election made after the army took power on Feb. 1.
The junta says a Nov. 8 ballot, won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), was rigged, forcing the military to take control.
The latest fatalities would bring the total death toll to more than 340 in the army’s efforts to stamp out the widespread opposition to the coup.
Many protesters are calling for the formation of a federal army and Yawd Serk said he supported that.
“The ethnic armed groups now have a similar enemy and we need to join hands and hurt those that are hurting the people. We need to join together,” he said.

