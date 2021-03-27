You are here

Houthis 'provisionally' accept Saudi peace plan

date 2021-03-27

Houthis 'provisionally' accept Saudi peace plan
The Houthis have “provisionally” accepted a Saudi initiative to end the war in Yemen, a Yemeni news agency reported. (File/AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis 'provisionally' accept Saudi peace plan

Houthis ‘provisionally’ accept Saudi peace plan
  • The Houthis sought to arrange unchecked flights to all destinations, including Iran
  • The internationally recognized government has always demanded flights at Sanaa airport be inspected to prevent the rebels from smuggling in weapons and fighters
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis have “provisionally” accepted a Saudi initiative to end the war in Yemen, but are demanding unchecked flights from Sanaa airport to unlimited destinations before giving the peace plan their final approval, a Yemeni news agency reported.
Yemen Press Network (Yazaan) said on Friday that Houthi spokesmen had told Omani mediators they had reservations about the initiative regarding the inspection of flights from Sanaa and their destinations.
The Saudi initiative, announced by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan last week, proposed a nationwide truce, easing restrictions on shipping entering Houthi-controlled seaports, and reopening Sanaa airport to a limited number of regional and international destinations.
The Houthis sought to arrange unchecked flights to all destinations, including Iran.
The internationally recognized government has always demanded flights at Sanaa airport be inspected to prevent the rebels from smuggling in weapons and fighters.
UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Saturday that he had a “constructive discussions” on ending the war with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat.
“The special envoy thanked him for the critical support of the Sultanate to the UN efforts aiming to bring sustainable peace to Yemen through an inclusive political process,” the UN office’s said in a statement.
Oman’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meeting discussed developments in Yemen, as well as efforts to stop the war and revive negotiations between all parties to achieve security and stability in the region.
On Friday, the UN envoy held talks with Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdul Sallam on the establishment of a nationwide truce and the other points of the Saudi initiative along with the UN’s peace proposal known as the Joint Declaration.
Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday mourned the death of Brig. Gen. Amen Al-Waili, commander of 6th Military Region, who was killed in fighting with the Houthis on Friday.
Hadi described Gen. Al-Waili as a loyal and dedicated military leader who had confronted the militia on major battlefields across the country.
Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik and other senior government officials also mourned the death of the commander and sent condolence letters to his family.
Al-Waili is the most senior army commander to be killed during the militia offensive in the central province of Marib.
Hundreds of Houthis, including dozens of military leaders, have been killed since early last month when the militia launched an offensive to recapture the oil-rich city of Marib, the Yemen government’s last bastion in the northern part of the country.
Yemen’s Defense Ministry and local media said that Arab coalition warplanes carried out dozens of raids on Friday and Saturday, targeting Houthi military vehicles and formations in the Helan and Al-Kasara areas, west of Marib.
Coalition’s airstrikes have helped blunt militia advances in Marib and paved the way for government troops to seize new areas.
In the southern province of Taiz, Yemen’s army claimed limited territorial gains and killed at least 12 Houthis in Maqbanah, west of Taiz city.

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives
Updated 43 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives
Updated 43 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

DAMASCUS: A loud blast heard in the Syrian capital was the result of an operation to clear stray explosives in an area of the Damascus countryside, state news agency SANA said on Saturday.
The agency made the statement after a loud bang was heard in Damascus.

Tripartite summit between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan postponed due to train accident

Tripartite summit between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan postponed due to train accident
Updated 27 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Tripartite summit between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan postponed due to train accident

Tripartite summit between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan postponed due to train accident
  • The Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi summit was due to be held in Baghdad at the end of this month
  • Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi were due to attend
Updated 27 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has announced the postponement of the tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan due to the Sohag train accident.
The prime minister expressed, through his official Twitter account, his country’s solidarity with Egypt and the families of the victims of Friday’s train collision in Sohag Governorate in Upper Egypt. The accident resulted in the death of 32 people and the injury of others.
“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. In solidarity, we will postpone the trilateral summit to the near future,” he said.
The Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi summit was due to be held in Baghdad at the end of this month, in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry revealed that consultations between the foreign ministers of the three countries have begun to set a new date for holding joint meetings — on the sidelines of the tripartite summit — soon.
“As we renew our condolences to the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for this painful tragedy, we note that a tripartite meeting was proposed to take place between the foreign ministers of these countries,” the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in tweets on its official Twitter account.
A meeting was scheduled to take place between the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, and his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Sameh Shoukry, and Ayman Safadi.

'No timetable' to dislodge Suez ship, authority chief says

'No timetable' to dislodge Suez ship, authority chief says
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

'No timetable' to dislodge Suez ship, authority chief says

'No timetable' to dislodge Suez ship, authority chief says
  • The ship has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday
  • Rabei said strong winds “were not the main reason” for the grounding of the ship
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority chief said on Saturday that officials could not lay out a set timetable for when Panamanian container ship, The Ever Given, will be dislodged.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei said that the ship broke the canal’s bank and can only be moved using excavators.

The ship has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday, blocking one of the world’s most vital waterways in both directions.

In a press conference on Saturday in Suez, Rabei said strong winds “were not the main reason” for the grounding of the ship, but that technical or human errors could have led to the incident.

A dredging operation could free the ship without having to resort to removing its cargo, he added.

Outlining Egyptian efforts with tugboats and excavators to free the bow and propellers of the ship, he said that more than 300 vessels are now waiting at either end of the canal. Rabei said that the dredging process is important in removing the trapped vessel.

He added that two operations are being conducted to end the crisis.

He said it was possible that the ship could be moved “today or tomorrow, depending on its responsiveness to the tides.”

The results of the first day’s work were “not good” and the ship “could not move because of its huge size,” Rabei warned.

He said that only 12 ships were waiting to cross the canal the day of the incident, but an alternative plan was put in place to stop them in Timsah Lake and Bitter Lake.

Rabei said that the authority has received many proposals to solve the problem that are being examined.

“We are working with soil, with rocks and there are tidal waves. We are also dealing with the size of the ship, its great height and the number of containers on board,” he said.

“Investigations will take place after the flotation process is complete. Our concern now is to move the ship,” he added.

Rabei said that the ship had previously crossed through the canal without issue.

Figures from last year show that the canal handles a daily income of $12 to $13 million. The grounded vessel is blocking about $9.6 billion worth of cargo business each day between Asia and Europe, according to Lloyd’s List data.

Rabei said that the canal “will not lose customers” and that the authority will provide incentives to those who have been affected by the incident.

He said that the incident has not resulted in any injuries, deaths or oil pollution.

Egypt buries train crash dead, toll revised to 19

Egypt buries train crash dead, toll revised to 19
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP

Egypt buries train crash dead, toll revised to 19

Egypt buries train crash dead, toll revised to 19
  • The ministry had announced on Friday that 32 people had been killed and 165 hospitalised
  • There were 19 corpses retrieved from the scene, but health minister says they also have three bags of body parts
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP

TAHTA, Egypt: Egypt buried the dead Saturday from a train collision that killed at least 19 people and injured 185, according to a revised toll, as investigators probed the country’s latest deadly rail crash.
Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters that an initial toll of 32 killed in Friday’s crash was revised down, while the number of injured rose from 165.
“After we honed in on the details of those killed and injured... at this moment there are 185 injured and 19 corpses and three bags of body parts,” Zayed said, without giving further details.
Surveillance camera footage of the accident seen by AFP showed a speeding train barrelling into another as it rolled slowly down the tracks, sending a carriage hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.
Most of those injured in Friday’s crash that occurred in the Tahta district of southern Sohag province suffered fractures.
The first victims were laid to rest early on Saturday with small groups of family and friends in attendance as residents, who appeared mistrustful of outsiders, kept the media at bay.
Other burials were expected to take place following mid-day Muslim prayers, an AFP reporter said.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash, the latest in a series of rail accidents to plague Egypt. Such incidents are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.
It came as the most populous Arab nation struggles with another major transport challenge — a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, a vital shipping lane for international trade.
Early on Saturday Egypt was again struck by tragedy when a building collapsed in the capital Cairo, killing at least five people and injuring 24 others, according to officials.
At the scene of the rail disaster, technicians worked through Friday evening to remove five dislocated and damaged carriages. By morning the crash area was cleared of twisted metal and debris.
Rail traffic also resumed ahead of the burials.
Witnesses and survivors recounted horrifying scenes.
“We were at the mosque then a child came and told us (about the incident). We heard the collision, so we rushed and found the carnage,” said a 59-year-old man speaking on condition of anonymity.
The first ambulances to reach the scene arrived “around half an hour” after the crash, he said.
“There were children who removed (debris) using wooden ladders,” added the witness, who spent the day helping rescue workers.
One train was traveling between the southern city of Luxor and Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, and the other between the southern city of Aswan and Cairo.
Kamel Nagi, a 20-year-old conscript, was on the Cairo-bound train after enjoying a few days of leave.
“Our train suddenly stopped and a quarter of an hour later, the second arrived and struck us,” said Nagi, who suffered multiple broken bones.
“I saw it coming, screamed, then found myself on the ground in great pain,” he said from his hospital bed as a nurse gave him an injection to alleviate his pain.
Authorities opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident, while the rail authority blamed the crash on unidentified passengers who “activated emergency brakes” in one train.
The prosecution said it would interrogate several rail employees, including the two train drivers, their assistants and the signalman.
They will also have to undergo drug testing and their mobile phones have been seized by the authorities to examine their call logs, it added.
But media reports on Saturday claimed both train drivers had died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The rail authority said one train hit the last carriage of the other, causing at least two carriages to overturn between the stations of Maragha and Tahta.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the government will disburse 100,000 Egyptian pounds (around $6,400) to each family who lost a loved one and between 20,000-40,000 to those injured.
The government has spent “hundreds of billions of pounds” to upgrade the railway system over the past four years, he said, acknowledging that the network “has suffered from decades of negligence.”
Egypt’s railway network is one of the oldest in Africa and the Middle East and improving it “will take time,” Madbouli told reporters Friday after visiting the crash site.
“Until then accidents like this can happen,” he said, adding that efforts to upgrade the system have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic which has delayed deals with foreign firms.
One of the deadliest Egyptian train crashes came in 2002, when 373 people died as a fire ripped through a crowded train south of Cairo.

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), warned prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over cabinet formation.
Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads over the formation of a cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon’s deepening financial meltdown.

