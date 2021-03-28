You are here

Mourinho says he's still one of most important managers
Jose Mourinho
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

  • The north London club were also knocked out of the Europa League this month
Reuters

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he had learnt to turn a deaf ear to the criticism of his coaching methods and that he remains “one of the most important managers” in the game. 

Mourinho started his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 and has since managed trophy-winning sides at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Portuguese boss was hired to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs because of his record of claiming trophies but finds himself under pressure with his team slipping to sixth in the Premier League after leading the table in November.

The north London club were also knocked out of the Europa League this month after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in the round of 16.

“I don’t think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, with everybody around the world,” Mourinho said in a virtual event organized by the club’s sponsor.

“They think they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game. That’s the beauty of football.

“I got used to it. I appreciate that. So that’s fine for me.”

The 58-year-old said his supporters, whom he labelled “Mourinistas,” motivate him to bounce back from a difficult spell.

“I used to call them the Mourinistas, because in Portugal we use ‘ista’ in the end of the name of the club that we love, to express the support,” he said.

“I have so many Mourinistas around the world that I play for them.”

Spurs play away to Newcastle United in the English top-flight on April 4 after the international break.

Topics: Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur

  • The Japanese-trained Chuwa Wizard finished strongly to take second place
DUBAI: Favourite Mystic Guide romped to an impressive victory for Godolphin under Luis Saez in the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday.

The four-year-old American colt, priced at 6/4, sat in a handy position for the majority of the 10-furlong race before sweeping past long-time leader Hypothetical and powering away from his rivals.

The Japanese-trained Chuwa Wizard finished strongly to take second place, with Magny Cours snatching third from Hypothetical.

Saez, whose mount Maximum Security was famously stripped of the Kentucky Derby in 2019 for interference, claimed one of the biggest wins of his career.

Mystic Guide, trained by Michael Stidham, secured victory by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

The start was delayed as both Great Scot and the fancied Military Law had to be withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, British trainer John Gosden enjoyed a brilliant Group One double as Mishriff won the Sheema Classic and Lord North took the Dubai Turf.

Topics: Horse Racing

AP

  • Verstappen earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th
  • Sebastian Vettel, who endured a torrid season last year with Ferrari, started the new one badly
AP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took a superb pole position on Saturday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the race immediately ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th, edging out the world champion by .39 seconds on his final attempt.
“The whole weekend has been pretty good so far,” Verstappen said. “We knew what our weaknesses were last year and it looks like we’ve addressed them.”
Verstappen praised Honda for improving reliability.
“Honda have worked really hard to improve their engine,” he said. “Their turnaround has been really good and their understanding of the engine is impressive. They are just flat out all the time and want to win.”
Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was .59 behind Verstappen in third, while Charles Leclerc qualified in an encouraging fourth for Ferrari. In another encouraging sign for Honda, Pierre Gasly was fifth for AlphaTauri, which also uses their engine.
Verstappen clinched the season-ending Abu Dhabi last December from pole and now goes for the 11th win of his career. Hamilton seeks a record-extending 96th win.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge, a bit of an uphill slog,” Hamilton said. “Congratulations to Max. I gave everything I had.”
Verstappen led the first part of qualifying, known as Q1, ahead of AlphaTauri’s 20-year-old Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda. Both cars use Honda engines and the Japanese manufacturer is in its final season before leaving F1.
Sebastian Vettel, who endured a torrid season last year with Ferrari, started the new one badly. He was among the five drivers eliminated from Q1 and starts 18th for Aston Martin.
Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick Schumacher, starts from 19th at the track where his father won the inaugural race in 2004, the year he clinched his seventh F1 title. Hamilton is looking to win a record eighth title.
Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz Jr. and Leclerc topped Q2 ahead of Hamilton, an encouraging sign for the famed Italian manufacturer given last season’s difficulties.
Earlier in the day, Verstappen clocked the fastest time in the final practice when, in hot conditions, he was .74 seconds quicker than Hamilton. Vettel came back to the garage with about 20 minutes left in the session, telling his team some debris had hit his race helmet.
Qualifying took place in the evening under cooler conditions as the sun set on the Sakhir desert track.
Verstappen is continuing his form from pre-season testing and last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, which he won.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix

Musalli Al-Muammar in line to become next president of Al-Nassr

John Duerden

  • The Riyadh club has had a troubled season on and off the pitch, with its board of directors disbanded at the start of last week
John Duerden

LONDON: Former head of the Saudi Pro League Musalli Al-Muammar is in line to become the next president of Al-Nassr after officially announcing his candidacy at the end of a week that saw the club’s board of directors disbanded.

While a number of candidates had expressed interest in the vacant position, Al-Muanmar is the preferred choice of Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, who has provided support to the nine-time Saudi Arabia Champions.

“Upon the desire of  His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, and the golden members [of the Al-Nassr board], I decided to present my nomination papers to the chairmanship of the board of directors of Al Nasr Club,” Al-Muammar announced on social media.

“Serving Saudi sports through the majestic institution that is Al-Nassr Club is a great honor for me.”

With no other candidates declaring their interest in the position before the deadline expired at 9p.m. on Friday evening Riyadh time, it is expected that Al-Muammar will be appointed unopposed with the official announcement to come, at the latest, by April 1.

Al-Muammar, a former sports analyst at Al Arabiya News Channel, became president of the Saudi Pro League in March 2018 and stepped down in January 2020 after earning praise for his administration skills.

The position is vacant after Sunday’s decision by the Saudi Ministry of Sports to disband Al-Nassr’s board of directors and remove Safwan Al-Suwaiket from his post as president which he started in October 2019.

The ministry said that, on March 9, it had received a complaint from one member on how Al-Nassr, one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs, was run.

After carrying out what it said were thorough investigations, the ministry announced finding six irregularities.

“The club president exceeded his statutory powers, by taking individual decisions without taking into account the necessary legal procedures,” the ministry said on social media.

“He also signed bank checks that had no financial consideration in the club’s account, which led to the club being subjected to legal claims.”

As well as Al-Suwaiket overstepping his authority, other violations included a failure to deal with resignations in the usual manner, the club running a budget deficit that was outside the parameters set by sporting authorities, publishing official decisions without holding meetings to discuss them, and the president failing to respond to the ministry’s request for documentation.

Al-Suwaiket was replaced temporarily by Abdullah Al-Dakhil who had recently resigned as board member in protest at the running of the club.

The window for candidates to apply opened on Monday.

The following day Muqrin al-Muqrin, the head of the Saudi Badminton Federation, said he was thinking about whether he would put his name forward but announced Thursday that he had no plans to do so. 

“My best wishes for all the candidates for the presidency of Al-Nasr Club are good luck and continue my presidency of the Saudi Badminton Federation,” Al-Muqrin said.

Assuming that everything processes as planned, Al-Muammar’s first decision will be to select a number of board members to help run the club before trying to move the operation of Al-Nassr onto a more professional footing.

He will need all his administrative know how in order to do so. It has been a chaotic season for the nine-time Saudi champions on and off the pitch, with the club making headlines for the wrong reasons.

In February, Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the league with six games of the season remaining, was hit with a three-window transfer ban by FIFA after failing to pay Galatasaray the required transfer fee for Brazilian star Maicon Pereria Roque.

Later that same month, the club became involved in a racism row after an altercation between Hussein Abdulghani, a member of Al-Nassr’s coaching staff, and Al-Shabab’s Brazilian winger Sebastian Junior in a league game.

That was under the old regime but Al-Nassr is about to come under new management.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr football sport Saudi Arabia

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Kuwait

John Duerden

  • There were plenty of positives to take from Riyadh friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier against Palestine
John Duerden

LONDON: Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait 1-0 on Thursday in the team’s first taste of international action of 2021. It was a well-deserved victory in Riyadh ahead of next Tuesday’s vital 2022 World Cup qualifier against Palestine.

Three points in that game will see the Green Falcons go top of Group E above Uzbekistan with three games remaining in the second round of qualification. Only the eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the next stage.

Here are five talking points from the match.

1. Saudi Arabia looked like a cohesive team and controlled the game

Friendlies can be dull affairs that mean little but coach Herve Renard ensured that this was never going to be an issue, and as Abdulrahman Gharib said after the game: “We prepared for and played this match as if it was a competitive game.”

They did indeed with the home team producing a performance of intensity and energy, pressing Kuwait aggressively and intelligently despite the largely empty stadium. The movement, both with and without the ball, looked a step above what has been the case of late and the team looked like a cohesive one which was especially impressive given the lack of time that the national team has spent together of late and changes that Renard had made.

In the first half, Saudi Arabia had an incredible 73 percent of possession with Kuwait having to resort to fouling to break down the home team’s rhythm. 

If the Green Falcons can play with a similar spirit going forward then a sixth World Cup appearance is very much a possibility. 

2. Finishing let the team down

It looked like a very bright start as the home team had the ball in the net after just two minutes only for the linesman to raise his flag for offside. After that however it was a case of missed opportunities as chances to score and put the game beyond Kuwait came and went. Abdullah Otafy swept wide from a good position and the forwards will feel they could have been more clinical.

Given the inexperience of the forward line, criticism should not be too harsh as there is still time for younger players to make a name for themselves but it was not a surprise in the end that it took a set piece to break the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Mohammed Al-Kwikbi took a fine corner from the right and in came debutant Abdulelah Al-Amri, who had been on the field for just a couple of minutes, to get in front of the Kuwait defenders to send a powerful header home. It is always satisfying to see a player score in his first game but coach Renard will know that better teams than Kuwait will punish Saudi Arabia for their profligacy. 

3. Despite lack of experience, central defense looked stable

While Renard plumped for two fairly experienced full-backs with Mohammed Al-Breik and Ali Al-Bulaihi working hard out wide, the central pairing of Hassan Tambakti and Ziyad Al-Sahafi both have yet to reach double figures in international appearances. This new-look pairing worked well together and made it hard for the Kuwaiti strikers. Caught out of position only once or twice, the centre-backs also, after a slightly shaky opening period, used possession well.

True, Kuwait did not present too much of a threat but the Saudi defenders kept their concentration to a degree that always suggested one goal would be enough to win the game and it finally came.

4. Captain Otayf relished responsibility

There were a lot of positives to choose from the young and inexperienced international players but Abdullah Otayf showed his class in pulling the strings.

The 28-year-old has recently returned to fitness after a lengthy injury but was at the heart of much of the good play produced by Saudi Arabia, especially in the first half. Intelligent with an ability to bring others into play, the Al-Hilal star gave a solid all-round performance. If only the skipper could improve his goalscoring abilities.

5. Palestine will present a tougher test than Kuwait

It is not a surprise that Saudi’s next opponents have not had the best preparation and or played a meaningful game since November 2019, unlike Saudi Arabia who have at least had three friendlies. What is a surprise is the absence of some stars who have been in good form for their clubs such as Mahmoud Eid and Ahmed Awad who play in Qatar and Sweden respectively. 

Despite that, it is likely to be a hard-fought, close-run affair.

Coach Nouraddine Ould Ali has talked of keeping things tight early on. Palestine need a good result in order to keep hopes of a third-place finish alive. The hosts will need to take their chances much more clinically than they did against Kuwait or it could be a frustrating evening for the team looking to go top of their group.

Topics: football

Saudi Arabia ideal location to launch new racing series: Extreme E organizers

Arab News

  • AlUla to host inaugural race of electric SUV rally series on April 3-4
Arab News

ALULA: Only one week remains before Saudi Arabia hosts its latest FIA-backed motorsport event, with the first ever Extreme E race, the Desert X Prix, set to take place in the desert landscape of AlUla.

Organizers of the sporting spectacular, running on April 3 to 4, have revealed the reasons behind their choice to launch the inaugural season of the series from the Kingdom, highlighting their aim to address global issues such as desertification and sustainability.

Extreme E founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag, said: “The Kingdom is renowned for its ability to make great things happen, having successfully played host to major global motorsport events such as Rally Dakar and Formula E.

“Extreme E is a new and much anticipated racing series being launched this year to showcase the uncompromising ability of environmentally friendly technology to power automobiles across the most challenging terrains worldwide.

“We found the ideal destination to organize our first ever race in AlUla, as we aim to shed light on the threats presented by desertification.

“The magnificent sand dunes and breathtaking views of AlUla will represent the perfect backdrop to showcase the exploits of the innovative engineering masterpieces and the world-class driving capabilities taking part in the competition,” he added.

The upcoming race in AlUla will be Extreme E’s first outing after years in the planning and will feature big-name drivers, including Britain’s former F1 champion Jenson Button and Spanish race ace Carlos Sainz, among a field of top international male and female competitors.

The leading objective of the series is to highlight the climate-change challenges faced by different ecosystems around the world, while showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions.

Each destination will highlight a different environmental issue, beginning with desertification in Saudi Arabia. Other races will take place in Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice cap), the Amazon in Brazil (deforestation), and Patagonia in Argentina (glacial recession).

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) that is organizing the race with Extreme E, said: “Saudi Arabia is a country that has hosted desert rallies for more than half a century and is home to the world’s largest continuous sand desert, so it presents the ideal setting for Extreme E to highlight challenges presented by desertification.

“The terrain in AlUla is stunning and unforgiving. There is no question that the winning combination of driver and machine will be a deserving one.”

The impact of climate change, including rising temperatures and more frequent and longer periods of drought, alongside human actions such as deforestation, overgrazing, unsustainable water use and agricultural practices all contribute to the degradation of environments and productivity.

Around 12 million hectares of productive land become barren every year as a result of desertification and drought alone.

Over the next few decades, the average water availability in some regions is projected to decrease by 10 to 30 percent, meaning 2.4 billion people around the world will be living in areas subject to periods of intense water scarcity, displacing as many as 700 million people.

Challenges exacerbated by climate change in the desert include water scarcity and potentially hundreds of millions of climate refugees.

As part of the commitments set by the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom will seek to safeguard its environment by increasing the efficiency of waste management, establishing comprehensive recycling projects, reducing all types of pollution, and fighting desertification.

The country plans to promote the optimal use of water resources by reducing consumption and utilizing treated and renewable water.

“Extreme E represents a natural partner for Saudi Arabia when it comes to raising awareness around the need to adopt environmentally friendly means of energy production.

“The Kingdom is placing significant resources to build its renewable energy sector as part of its Vision 2030 and as demonstrated by projects such as the forthcoming launch of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative,” Prince Khalid added.

Phillip Jones, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s chief destination management and marketing officer, said: “Anyone who has been to AlUla knows that it is a place of exceptional natural beauty and deep history with incredible landscapes.

“Visitors can explore ancients cities with elaborate monuments built out of sandstone mountains, visit our Old Town with its labyrinth of mudbrick houses, or do an adventure or wellness activity in the oasis or desert.

“Extreme E offers an invaluable opportunity to communicate the extraordinary heritage and cultural significance of AlUla as well as our efforts to future proof the destination for the enjoyment of future generations of visitors,” he added.

The Desert X Prix in AlUla gets underway on Saturday, April 3 with the qualification rounds, with the final taking place 24 hours later. Extreme E X Prix races are not open to live audiences, but qualifications will be shown live on the Extreme E website, with the finals broadcast live on KSA Sports in Saudi Arabia and MBC in the Middle East.

