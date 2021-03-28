Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone towards Khamis Mashait

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Arab News
RIYADH: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia called Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities a “dangerous escalation” as he reaffirmed the UK’s support for any measures by Riyadh to protect itself against the militia's attacks.
Ambassador Neil Crompton said Britain knew weapons used by Houthis to attack Saudi Arabia were made by Iranians, in statements carried by Al Arabiya TV.
British Foreign Secretary Domnic Raab also condemned the latest attacks claimed by the Houthis, which came just days after Saudi Arabia called for a ceasefire.
“These attacks threaten the path to peace. All parties must urgently engage with the UN peace process,” he said on Twitter.
Haramain train resumes scheduled trips on March 31
Railway services were suspended on a year ago to help curb the spread of COVID-19
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Haramain High Speed Railway will resume operations on Wednesday, March 31 with 24-30 daily scheduled trips, increasing to 40-54 during the holy month of Ramadan.
The trains will run from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to the stations of Makkah, Madinah and King Abdullah Economic City and will follow precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of passengers.
Train operators will designate exit and entry doors for passengers. Passengers will have their temperatures taken and their health status checked through the Tawakkalna app before they board.
Social distancing measures have also been taken into account and passengers will be provided with designated seats, with numbers restricted to 200 per trip.
The railway services were suspended on March 20, 2020 as the Kingdom took measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the outbreak of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia reminds residents of fines for violating health rules
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, at a rate of 136,962 per day
Updated 28 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reiterated that failure to adhere to precautionary measures will lead to fines and closures, reminding residents that stricter measures could be put in place if they do not comply.
The MoI is reminding citizens and expats to remain vigilant as the country has gone above the 500 case mark for the second day in a row. The number of patients in critical care is also increasing every day.
The penalty for noncompliance with social distancing measures and temperature self-assessment requirements when entering government buildings or businesses will lead to a SR1,000 ($266) fine. The penalty is doubled in the event of repetition.
The Ministry of Health said the rise in numbers is being caused by gatherings exceeding the accepted numbers and people not committing to precautionary measures. The stern note has called on residents to be careful and “don’t pay the price of complacency.”
387,794 Total cases
376,558 Recoveries
6,643 Deaths
A total of 502 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 387,794 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease. There are 4,593 active cases, with 635 of them in critical condition.
There were 355 new recoveries, taking the total to 376,558, while six new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,643.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, at a rate of 136,962 per day. There have been 46,328 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to over 14.9 million. On Saturday, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance closed eight mosques temporarily in three regions after confirming a number of cases cases among worshipers, Some 381 mosques have been closed in the last 48 days, 364 of which were opened after the completion of sterilization and readiness to ensure the safety of visitors.
Saudi Central Bank forms team to probe online scam as experts warn about loophole’ in e-financing
Amid growing wave of scam, Saudi man loses thousands to fraudsters posing as job recruiters on LinkedIn
Updated 28 March 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Fraudsters are inventing new ways to con people out of their money by using social media websites and fake job offers to lure in unsuspecting Saudis.
As many companies in the Kingdom move towards increasing their quota of skilled workers, Saudis are seeking better job opportunities and using special job sites to find work.
In the past few days, a video widely circulated on social media showed a young man named Ammar who said that he applied for a job on LinkedIn to work for NEOM Company through a recruitment agency.
The job poster asked him to provide a CV and ID number, he said.
Soon after he spoke to the supposed recruitment agent, Ammar was scammed out of SR15,000 ($4,000), he warned in the five-minute video.
Ammar said that he applied for the job two weeks beforehand, and that within a week, a person of “Asian descent” called him from a Saudi number for an interview. In the interview, the man asked Ammar the usual questions normally put forward in a job interview, such as employment history and salary negotiation.
“He was very professional and his English was fluent,” Ammar said, adding: “I was told I was shortlisted and to expect a second interview call within a week.”
But in order to finalize the process, the man asked Ammar to provide him with a code number sent to his phone. After receiving it — from the same company he applied through on LinkedIn — he sent through the code, and the rest was history.
Ammar learned that the fraudsters were able to take out a loan of SR15,000 in his name. He warned that 10 of his friends were conned out of money the same way.
“The fraudsters must have conned many people like me using the same tricks,” he said.
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a statement Friday saying that it was following up on Ammar’s story and that it was aware of the scam.
According to the statement, SAMA has formed a team to investigate the scams and said that the financing company mentioned in the video was a SAMA-licensed company and was allowed to practice microfinance through fintech services.
The microfinance company was directed to take corrective measures to prevent the scam, while SAMA said that it will continue to investigate the matter and urge preventive measures.
SAMA warned the Saudi public to avoid sharing personal information with any party whose identity is unproven. If suspicious transactions are discovered, the incident must be reported to security authorities and SAMA through its platform.
Khalid Alyehya, a member of the Saudi Bar Association, warned that the video fails to provide enough evidence, and lacks an explanation for how the two parties agreed to and signed the contract remotely.
Another question that must be answered concerns the account the loan was deposited to, and whether it was the account of the applicant or the account of the hacker, Alyehya said. He added: “Something is afoot and needs clarification.”
He said: “The person on the video said that he applied for a job then discovered that his name was on the microfinance company’s list of borrowers. I have a lot of questions on my mind before I can confirm what happened exactly.
“Do the financing laws allow e-financing? Maybe this is possible through sending electronic copies, but what about signing a contract? To sign a contract, you have to be present physically, because your identity will be checked to ensure that you are competent enough to sign.”
Alyehya said that it will be difficult to confirm negligence or errors on the part of the contract parties before the investigation has concluded.
Dr. Salih Al-Sultan, a former senior consultant at the Ministry of Finance, said that it is important to conduct investigations into electronic scams, especially given today’s fast-paced online lifestyle.
He said that SAMA and intelligence authorities, including the Artificial Intelligence Authority, should work together and benefit from the experience of central banks in other countries, adding that microfinance companies should be required to prove that they are aware of technical scams and the methods behind them.
Who’s Who: Dr. Shuaa Al-Nifie, educational counselor at the Saudi Permanent Delegation to UNESCO
Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News
Dr. Shuaa Al-Nifie has been an educational counselor at the Saudi Permanent Delegation to UNESCO since March.
Starting in 2016, she served for four years as vice dean for the academic development deanship and for quality assurance and academic accreditation at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU).
She was also a strategic planning consultant and an assistant professor of educational leadership at the department of educational planning and management at the university’s College of Education.
Al-Nifie received a bachelor’s degree in English literature from PNU in 2005. Three years later, she was awarded a master’s degree in the same field of study from the Riyadh-based Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University. In 2012, Al-Nifie obtained a doctorate in educational leadership from Seattle University, US.
From 2005 to 2009, Al-Nifie served as an administrative coordinator and English teacher at the Asrary Montessori School, Riyadh. She administered and corrected TOEFL tests and managed the first trip for students at the school to visit oil company Saudi Aramco, in the Eastern Province.
For nearly a year and a half, she had the opportunity to work in collaboration with top executives at Seattle University. The experience enriched Al-Nifie’s organizational skills and student development background, especially with regard to quality assurance and strategic planning.
From 2012 to 2016, Al-Nifie was a faculty member at the College of Humanities and the institutional accreditation department at Prince Sultan University, where she also taught research writing to senior students.