You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
The Philippines is banning religious gatherings from Monday until Easter to comply with stricter quarantine restrictions. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/59m9w

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
  • Faithful wear face masks and observe physical distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19
  • The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in coronavirus infections
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Dozens of Catholics in the Philippines braved the threat of coronavirus on Sunday to attend a mass outside the Baclaran Church in Manila to celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.
Wearing face masks and observing physical distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19, they waved their palm fronds as the priest sprinkled holy water on them.
“I hope and pray this pandemic will end. I hope our (living) conditions will get better, especially since there are a growing number of people going hungry,” Stephane Silva said after attending mass.
Religious gatherings will be banned from Monday until Easter to comply with stricter quarantine restrictions the Philippine government reimposed in the capital and nearby provinces to slow the sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.
About 80 percent of people in the Philippines are Catholic.
At the St. Peter Parish in Quezon City, candles were attached to empty pews to represent parishioners taking part in Palm Sunday celebrations outside the church or online.
The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten existing curbs in the capital and nearby provinces.
Coronavirus cases and deaths in the Philippines totaled 721,892 and 13,170, the second highest in Southeast Asia, with infections reported in the past nine days accounting for a tenth of the total.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases
World
Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases
Update Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
World
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike
  • India recorded 62,714 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours
  • While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states are also seeing a rise in cases
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI: Authorities in India’s western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year.
“We are seeing a higher COVID positive rate in high-rise residential buildings than in slums...to stop the spread only essential services will be allowed,” said Kishor Pednekar, the mayor of Mumbai adding that hotels, pubs and shopping malls must observe the night curfew rules.
India recorded 62,714 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday, the highest single-day tally since mid-October last year.
With 312 deaths, single-day mortality figures were also at their highest since Christmas, according to ministry data.
Several government hospitals reported they were running out of critical-care beds in Mumbai city.
While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states — Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh — are also seeing a rise in cases.
Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country’s population has been inoculated.
India has supplied 61 million vaccine doses to as many as 77 countries as part of both grants and commercial arrangements.
Officials in the health ministry in New Delhi said the government had decided to focus on its domestic vaccination program following a spike in COVID-19 cases and there will be no immediate expansion of vaccine exports.
Experts said more than 40 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, but that is less than 4 percent of the country’s 1.35 billion population.
“The vaccination drive has to be scaled up massively, and test and trace and isolation protocols have to be strengthened across the country,” said S.K. Sinha, a health ministry official.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
World
Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million
World
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing

Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing

Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing
  • Cathedral was rocked by a suspected suicide bombing on Sunday with body parts littering the chaotic scene
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: An Indonesian cathedral was rocked by a suspected suicide bombing on Sunday with body parts littering the chaotic scene as Christians inside celebrated the start of Holy Week, police said.
The powerful blast at the church in Makassar city on Sulawesi island happened around 10:30 am local time (0330 GMT) and left at least one person dead and nine church officials and congregants injured, according to authorities.
It was not immediately clear if any of the injuries were life-threatening.
“We suspect it was a suicide bombing,” South Sulawesi police chief Merdisyam, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told reporters.
“We’re now trying to confirm his identity,” he added, referring to the suspected attacker.
A church security guard tried to prevent a man on a motorbike from entering the compound when the blast occurred, with images from the scene showing what appeared to be a body lying inside the parking lot.
Churches have been targeted in the past by extremists in Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation.
In 2018, a dozen people were killed when a family of suicide bombers blew themselves up at churches during Sunday services in Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya.
The family — including two daughters, aged nine and 12 — and another family of five, which carried out the suicide bombing of a police headquarters, all belonged to the same Qur'an study group and were linked to local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
Earlier Sunday, Makassar Mayor Mohammad Ramdhan said: “There are many body parts here at the church compound as well as in the street.”
News footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area following the explosion.
The explosion at the city’s main Catholic cathedral happened just after congregants finished celebrating Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week, which commemorates Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem.
It comes a week before Easter.
“We were finishing the service and people were going home when it happened,” a man identified as the church’s pastor told local media.
An eyewitness at the scene described the explosion as “very strong.”

Topics: Indonesia Church bomb Palm Sunday

Related

Special “A ticking time bomb”: how FSO Safer became a ‘bargaining tool’ for Houthis graphic
Middle-East
“A ticking time bomb”: how FSO Safer became a ‘bargaining tool’ for Houthis
Nicholas Brock, who owned a collection of bomb-making manuals, far-right memorabilia and video footage of the Christchurch mosque shootings, has been convicted of terror offenses in the UK. (CTPSE)
World
UK man found with ‘Al-Qaeda Manual’ and bomb-making guide convicted of terror offenses

Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup

Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup
This handout photo taken and released by Dawei Watch on March 27, 2021 shows protesters holding homemade shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup

Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup
  • Online news site Myanmar Now says the killings were spread over more than two dozen cities and towns
  • Multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar condemned the carnage, which has exceeded 440 since security forces started killing protesters
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

YANGON: As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country’s capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month’s coup.
The online news site Myanmar Now reported late Saturday that the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns. That’s more than the previous high on March 14, which ranged from 74 to 90.
The death toll in Myanmar has been steadily rising as authorities grow more forceful in suppressing opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.
Figures collected by the Yangon researcher, who asked not to be named for his security, have generally tallied with the counts issued at the end of each day by the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, which documents deaths and arrests and is widely seen as a definitive source. The Associated Press is unable to independently confirm the death tolls.
Up through Friday, the association had verified 328 deaths in the post-coup crackdown.
The killings quickly drew international condemnation, including a joint statement from the defense chiefs of 12 countries.


'This bloodshed is horrifying'
US Ambassador Thomas Vajda said on social media: “This bloodshed is horrifying,” adding “Myanmar’s people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule.”
The EU delegation to Myanmar said Saturday would “forever stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonor.”
The top military officer from the United States and nearly a dozen of his counterparts joined to condemn the killings by Myanmar’s army.
Their statement said that a professional military must follow international standards for conduct “and is responsible for protecting — not harming — the people it serves.”
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said it was time for the world to take action — if not through the UN Security Council then through an international emergency summit. He said the junta should be cut off from funding, such as oil and gas revenues, and from access to weapons.
“Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them,” he said in a statement.
“The people of Myanmar need the world’s support. Words are not enough. It is past time for robust, coordinated action.”

Emboldened with friends elsewhere
Despite the Western condemnation, Myanmar’s junta has friends elsewhere.
Russia’s deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin attended Saturday’s military parade in Naypyitaw, having met senior junta leaders a day earlier.
Diplomats said eight countries — Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand — sent representatives, but Russia was the only one to send a minister to the parade on Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of the resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945.
Support from Russia and China, which has also refrained from criticism, is important for the junta as those two countries are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and can block potential UN actions.

The junta's motivation
In his speech Saturday, Min Aung Hlaing used the occasion to try to justify the overthrow of Suu Kyi’s government, accusing it of failing to investigate irregularities in last November’s general election, and repeating that his government would hold “a free and fair election” and hand over power afterward.
The military has claimed there were irregularities in the voting rolls for the last election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.
The junta detained Suu Kyi on the day it took power, and continues to hold her on minor criminal charges while investigating allegations of corruption against her that her supporters dismiss as politically motivated.
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for New York-based Human Rights Watch, said Saturday’s events showed that the military, known in Myanmar as the Tatmadaw, should be prosecuted in international courts of law.
“This is a day of suffering and mourning for the Burmese people, who have paid for the Tatmadaw’s arrogance and greed with their lives, time and time again,” he said.

Clash with rebels
Myanmar military forces also on Saturday engaged in combat with guerrillas of the Karen ethnic minority near the country’s eastern border with Thailand.
The Karen National Union, the leading political body for the ethnic group, announced that its armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army, had overrun a small government military outpost, and captured eight soldiers.
In apparent retaliation, government warplanes on Saturday night carried out strikes on Mutraw district where the KNLA’s 5th Brigade that carried out the morning attack is based and where there is also a large civilian settlement. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, who spoke to villagers from there, said the air attack killed two people and wounded two others while also damaging several houses, Some of the survivors fled to the jungle to hide.
The KNU is one of more than a dozen ethnic armed organizations that have been fighting for decades to gain more autonomy from Myanmar’s central government. There have been calls for them to band together and lend support to the fight against the country’s new ruling junta.
 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Mulims BUDHISTS

Related

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group
World
Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group
Myanmar junta puts on show of force as protest-hit nation resists
World
Myanmar junta puts on show of force as protest-hit nation resists

Dhaka protests widen after five die in clashes over Modi visit

This handout photograph taken on March 27, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Bangladesh's counterpart Sheikh Hasina (R) during their meeting in Dhaka. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken on March 27, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Bangladesh's counterpart Sheikh Hasina (R) during their meeting in Dhaka. (AFP)
Updated 27 March 2021

Dhaka protests widen after five die in clashes over Modi visit

This handout photograph taken on March 27, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Bangladesh's counterpart Sheikh Hasina (R) during their meeting in Dhaka. (AFP)
  • Indian PM is on a two-day trip to join Bangladesh’s independence celebrations
Updated 27 March 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Hundreds of demonstrators returned to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, a day after five people were killed during violent clashes with police during protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.

Protests began on Friday in the capital and spread to other districts in the country, with a hard-line Islamist group saying that more demonstrations were planned for Sunday.

“We have called a nationwide protest on Saturday and a one-day strike on Sunday. Our protest is not against the Bangladesh government,” Gazi Yakub, spokesperson for Hefazat-e-Islam, a madrassa-based organization, told Arab News on Saturday.

“During our liberation war, Modi’s BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was not in the Indian government. We could have invited anyone from that party who actively helped us in freedom fighting,” he added.

Modi began his two-day visit to the country on Friday to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of its first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina.

Responding to calls for nationwide strikes over Modi’s visit, Shammi Ahmed, international affairs secretary for the ruling Awami League party, said that the demonstrations were the act of “evil forces.”

“The protesters don’t have any support from most people. The evil forces are creating anarchy to tarnish the country’s image globally,” she told Arab News on Saturday.

“India is our closest neighbor and a very good friend of Bangladesh. Around 10 million Bangladeshis took shelter in India during our liberation war,” Ahmed said, referring to the struggle that led to the formation of Bangladesh in 1971.

“So, it’s our immense pleasure to have the Indian prime minister on this auspicious occasion. It’s a matter of relations between two friendly states,” she added. 

During his speech to mark Bangladesh’s independence day on Friday, Modi said that India and Bangladesh had a shared heritage before stressing the need for unity between the neighbors to achieve “common goals” and fight against “similar threats” such as terrorism.

“India and Bangladesh moving forward together is equally important for the development of the entire region. We need to further boost our efforts, add new dimensions to them, and take them to new heights,” he said.

Hasina said that if the two countries moved forward “hand in hand,” the development of the region was “inevitable.”

“India is not only our next-door neighbor, we have a historical, social, cultural, heritage and geographical rapport with this country. Our relations with India have escalated to new heights,” she said during the closing ceremony to mark the end of 10 days of the golden jubilee celebrations.

Hasina said that Modi’s presence had “glorified” the event and that Bangladesh would always “respect” India’s contribution to its liberation war.

On Saturday, the two prime ministers met for bilateral talks and were expected to sign several deals and MoUs in disaster management, trade and oceanography, according to Bangladesh foreign ministry officials.

Meanwhile, Facebook and its instant messaging app, Facebook Messenger, were blocked across the country on Saturday.

However, Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar denied that his ministry had taken any “official steps” to restrict social media sites.

“We didn’t restrict any social media like Facebook or Messenger. If something happened, it was done by the law enforcement agencies in a bid to control the law and order situation,” Jabbar told Arab News on Saturday.

“The protesters used Facebook live options during the clashes with the police. So, the law enforcing agencies might have enforced some restrictions on Facebook services,” he added.

This was the second time that the social media giant had its services restricted in the country.

In November 2015, citing security reasons, Bangladesh blocked several social media sites, including Facebook, for more than three weeks.

According to data provided by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, there are 104 million mobile Internet users out of a population of around 168 million.

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka Narendra Modi India

Related

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
World
Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas
World
India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas

Work is worship: Indonesia’s 5,000 mosque counters seek to answer one question

Work is worship: Indonesia’s 5,000 mosque counters seek to answer one question
Updated 27 March 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Work is worship: Indonesia’s 5,000 mosque counters seek to answer one question

Work is worship: Indonesia’s 5,000 mosque counters seek to answer one question
  • Government-appointed team has been scouting across the archipelago for the past seven years to document every Muslim place of worship
  • “This is a never-ending job with new mosques and musallas constructed all the time,” Affan told Arab News
Updated 27 March 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Fakhry Affan could easily qualify as a human catalog with information on every Muslim place of worship across Indonesia.
For the past seven years, the official from the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MRA) has been in charge of its Sistem Informasi Masjid (SIMAS), or Mosque Information System — a digitized database to find out how many mosques the world’s largest Muslim majority nation has.
“This is a never-ending job with new mosques and musallas constructed all the time,” Affan told Arab News.
A musalla is an open space outside a mosque, mainly used for prayer. 
The idea is to get the best estimate on the number of mosques in the country, where more than 80 percent of its 270 million population is Muslim.
Affan said that before the SIMAS’ establishment in 2013, various agencies had issued different estimates on the total number of mosques in the country without providing any official reference.
The ministry’s manual data itself listed more than 741,000 mosques, while then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla was quoted in 2018 as saying that there were more mosques than schools in the country and that “only God knows” how many mosques Indonesia had.
“We were challenged by the difference in the numbers, so we started digitalizing the data in 2013 to verify and validate our manual data,” Affan told Arab News.
Helping him with the project is a dedicated team of 5,000 MRA personnel, down to the sub-district level across Indonesia.
Their task? To register and digitize data on the various sites, irrespective of size, where Muslims can pray in the respective areas.
Each place registered, from the Istiqlal Mosque — the state mosque in the capital Jakarta — to a prayer room inside a restaurant, gets its own identification number, with a brief description of the place and how to get there.
“We register them all one by one. If, for example, a mall has more than one prayer room located on different floors of the building, we list each prayer room individually,” Affan said.
It is a common sight in Indonesia to find mosque signage outside an eatery, to inform Muslim customers that they have a place to pray in the vicinity.
When Arab News interviewed Affan last Monday, his team had gathered information on 599,486 mosques and musallas.
“In 10 minutes, the number could change. It’s constantly updated by colleagues nationwide,” he said.
As of Saturday, that number had increased to 600,581 — almost 80 percent from the manual number provided and out of the 90 percent target that Affan and his team aim to reach by the year-end.
There are hurdles, of course, Affan said, such as collecting data from the country’s eastern region and remote, far-flung islands in the sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands, which usually trickles in due to slow Internet connectivity.
The team also deploys a drone to get pictures of the mosque and its surroundings from various angles. Many mosques are too big to capture with a regular camera or are located in a densely populated neighborhood with narrow alleys, making it challenging to get a complete photograph.
Since 99 percent of the mosques are constructed and maintained by the local community, Muhammad Agus Salim, the MRA’s director of Islamic affairs and Sharia development, said that having an official and verified mosque catalog would serve as a “basic reference” for government policies related to mosques, such as local community empowerment, construction and renovation, water and sanitation improvement, caretakers’ capacity building, and religious moderation to prevent mosques from becoming a place that spread extreme Islamic teachings.
“This data collection is crucial in mapping Muslims’ potential in Indonesia. We did not have official data on imams, mosque caretakers and youth clubs, so we were unable to allocate a budget to mosques development,” Salim told Arab News.
Developing youth clubs would also encourage young people to become mosque activists and imams, he added.
It would also ensure transparency in alms’ collections and donations, for which the MRA is working with financial authorities to allow mosques with verified data to open a Shariah bank account as well.
Secretary-general of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), Imam Addaqurutni, told Arab News that the DMI has been working on a similar project for three years.
“We have an open database to which anyone can enter data of a mosque with its coordinates. Once an entry is completed, we will lock it in for verification. We will use the data to develop mosques to be more than just a venue for religious activities,” he said.
Recently, DMI chairman, Jusuf Kalla, said that the government had welcomed the council’s proposal to use mosques as COVID-19 vaccination centers for senior citizens from next month.
Since the two and a half months of rolling out the vaccination campaign, about 3,000 people in three priority groups — medical workers, frontline and public workers, and senior citizens — have received their second jab, while almost 7,000 have had their first jab, out of 40,349,051 in the three groups.
The move is part of the government’s plan to vaccinate 181.5 million by year-end and reach herd immunity.
“We are finalizing the mechanism with the Health Ministry to accelerate the number of senior citizens getting vaccinated,” Addaqurutni said.

Topics: Indonesia Mosques

Related

AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
World
AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
Special UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia
World
UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia

Latest updates

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
Without Trump, political disinformation dips — for now
Twitter said it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account, citing the risk of further violence following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters. (File/AFP)
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest in German eyewear maker Rodenstock
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest in German eyewear maker Rodenstock
Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car to raise $137.6m in IPO
Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car to raise $137.6m in IPO
Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike
Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.