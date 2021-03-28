Kylie Jenner steps up her fashion game in Amina Muaddi x AWGE heels

DUBAI: Kylie Jenner’s at-home style posts have become legendary on social media — whether she’s wearing a rare pair of Tom Ford-era Gucci pants from the 2001 men’s collection or a vintage Versace top that debuted 20-years-ago.

With a little help from her longtime stylist Jill Jacobs, Jenner clearly knows how to make a statement. And when it’s time for the reality-star-turned-beauty-mogul to leave her mansion, she always makes sure to step up her fashion game.

This week, the 23-year-old met up with her friend, singer Pia Mia, for a late-night dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles and for the occasion pulled out a memorable outfit.

Wearing a furry white, turtleneck minidress and matching fuzzy duster coat from LaQuan Smith, Jenner exuded Old Hollywood glamour.

For maximum impact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder elevated the monochrome look with a pair of heels from Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi’s collaboration with ASAP Rocky’s creative agency, AWGE.

The rapper and the footwear designer collaborated on four shoe styles that are a marriage of their personal tastes. The collection is Muaddi’s first-ever collaboration for her own brand – though she has also designed a range for Rihanna’s Fenty collection.

Jenner opted for the Flacko Sandals, a pair of white peep toe pumps that feature a bold silver chain with a dangling AWGE charm around the ankle. The heels retail for $2100.

Jenner has long been a fan of Muaddi’s signature blunted heels. In addition to her most recent pair, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s” star has an impressive collection of Amina Muaddi footwear that she routinely rocks on social media.

The Paris-based footwear designer’s statement pumps, mules, boots and sandals have become cult sensations on Instagram, where celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian have worn them to great effect.

It’s also not the first time we’ve seen Jenner in LaQuan Smith. In fact, the beauty mogul’s bold look comes just a day after she turned up the heat at Justin Bieber’s album release party for “Justice” wearing a crimson catsuit from LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which debuted just two weeks ago.