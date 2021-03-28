Syria Kurds launch security sweep in Daesh families camp: War monitor

BEIRUT: Kurdish authorities launched a security operation in a camp holding suspected family members of Daesh group militants and made of dozens of arrests Sunday, a war monitor and Kurdish officials said.
“More than thirty women and men have been arrested” in a sweeping operation in and around the Al-Hol camp, said Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Media officials with the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurds’ main fighting force, confirmed the operation, saying it was backed by the US-led coalition battling Daesh.
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
AP
CAIRO: Sudan’s interim government and the main rebel group in the country agreed on Sunday to re-start peace talks according to the rebel group and Sudan state news.
The agreement was marked in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, which has mediated past negotiations between the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, and the government.
In a video posted online by the rebel group, the group’s leader joined and raised hands with the leader of Sudan’s interim sovereign council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan after the signing.
Al-Hilu’s movement is Sudan’s single largest rebel group and is active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan provinces, where it controls significant chunks of territory.
Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years, looking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019 after nearly three decades in power.
In 2020, Sudan’s transitional authorities and another rebel alliance signed a peace deal that was a step toward ending the country’s decades-long civil wars. Al-Hilu’s group participated in negotiations leading up to it but did not sign the final deal.
The rebels have called for a secular state with no role for religion in lawmaking, the disbanding of all of Al-Bashir’s militias and the re-vamping of the country’s military. Al-Hilu’s group says if its demands aren’t met, it will call for self-determination in areas it controls.
Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, welcomed the development, calling it “an important step forward toward comprehensive peace in Sudan,” in a Tweet.
In a copy of the initial agreement between the government and the rebel group obtained by The Associated Press, both sides agreed that a principle for the basis of talks was “a civil, democratic, federal State in Sudan.”
Sudanese rebels for years fought Al-Bashir’s loyalists, in Darfur but also in the southern provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan. The fighting has often fallen along religious and ethnic lines. In rebel-held provinces much of the population claims sub-Saharan African descent and are Christian, and were targeted by Al-Bashir’s Islamist government in the north of the country.
Updated 27 min 41 sec ago
Raed Omari
AMMAN: The Jordanian government has threatened to place the country’s private hospitals under state control to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a bid to cope with a sharp increase in demand for hospital and intensive care beds, Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said that the government had set up a number of field hospitals across the kingdom and had rented four private hospitals.
“But the health care system is now on the line with the surge in coronavirus cases,” he said on Sunday.
Asked whether the government would nationalize private hospitals to deal with rising cases, the minister said: “Yes, of course, the government would activate the defense order related to taking over private hospitals and health care providers, if it requires, to slow the spread of coronavirus.”
Jordan has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks with hospital occupancy rates reaching around 70 percent.
Health authorities reported 4,399 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the county’s total cases to 582,133, with 6,472 fatalities.
Jordan has 70 private hospitals, two university hospitals, 31 public hospitals and 15 royal medical services hospitals.
Dudin said that the government had signed deals with COVID-19 vaccine producers to import 10.2 million jabs — enough to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the kingdom’s 10 million population. Some 440,000 doses have already arrived and more than 10 million jabs are to arrive in June, September and December.
Contracts have been signed for the Sinopharm vaccine from China, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V and the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
Updated 28 March 2021
RUA'A ALAMERI
DUBAI: Spain received the highest number of migrants in Europe with 37,900 registered arrivals in 2020. Yet that is only slightly higher than the number that Yemen recorded last year, 37,500, even though Yemen is in the midst of war, disease, economic crisis and is on the brink of famine.
By the end of 2019, Yemen was hosting an estimated 280,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, 96 percent of them from Somalia and 3.8 percent from Ethiopia.
Yemen has been unstable since mid-2014. War has raged between Houthi militia forces and the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, leading to what the UN has described as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.
Yet thousands from the Horn of Africa continue to seek refuge in the war-torn country.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative Jean-Nicolas Beuze, who has been in the Yemeni capital Sanaa for the past 14 months, says these migration figures reflect the suffering of migrants.
“This speaks to the tragedies and persecution and suffering they have back home. They see no hope and no light at the end of the tunnel by staying in Somalia or Ethiopia and therefore Yemen, in their view, becomes safer than their own home,” Beuze told Arab News.
Beuze says that the international community should find ways to provide safer options for people to claim asylum “because going from Somalia to Yemen is not a solution.”
Migration between the Horn of Africa and Yemen has been common throughout history, with Yemen regarded as a center of routes linking Africa, Asia and Europe.
In recent years, due to political and economic instability and climate change that have caused deadly droughts in the Horn of Africa, the number of migrants traveling to Yemen has increased.
In 2019, with an average of 11,500 people boarding vessels each month from the Horn of Africa to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) called it the “busiest maritime migration route on earth.”
Undeterred by the Gulf’s strict immigration policies for undocumented migrants, according to the IOM, nearly 90 percent of those who arrived in Yemen intended to continue to Saudi Arabia.
The UN body for migration says that most are unaware of the security situation in Yemen where they face serious threats to their safety, including fighting or abuses such as kidnapping, torture, exploitation and trafficking.
Earlier this month, the Houthi militia admitted that tear gas fired by guards into a migrant detention center caused the fire that killed at least 45 people – mostly Ethiopian – and wounded more than 200.
Despite the incident with the migrants and the Houthis, Beuze says that the Yemeni population is welcoming of foreigners, both immigrants and refugees.
“I must say, I am impressed by how hospitable the Yemeni people are, when they are themselves suffering,” he said.
“We don’t see that kind of hospitality throughout the rest of the world anymore, and the rest of the world probably has far more capacity to host, assist, protect refugees than Yemen, one of the poorest countries on earth.”
The surge in poverty across Yemen is driven by factors attributed to the war, according to a UN-sponsored report by the Pardee Center for International Futures entitled “Assessing the Impact of War in Yemen on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”
A UN conference for aid to Yemen earlier this month appealed for $3.85 billion to address the impoverished Arab country’s needs. Only $1.7 billion was raised — a result the UN chief called “disappointing.”
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for countries to reconsider what they could do to stave off the worst famine the world has seen in decades.
Beuze said that the lack of aid support would hinder the progress made in Yemen over the past three years. The international community should instead capitalize on the progress made in order for Yemeni communities become self-reliant, he said.
“It will take much more time and much more money and much more investment to continue keeping their heads above the water if they start drowning,” Beuze said in reference to those living in Yemen.
“This is really not the time to abandon Yemen,” he said.
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordan has inoculated 274,360 people with coronavirus vaccines since it started a mass immunization program in mid-January, health officials said.
The country has launched a website, https://vaccine.jo, where people who want to get vaccinated can register. The site lists the registration steps for both Jordanians and residents.
More than 822,140 applications have been received so far, a report from state news agency Petra revealed.
A senior health official meanwhile urged symptomatic COVID-19 patients above 60, particularly those who suffer from chronic diseases, to seek medical help in hospitals and avoid home remedies.
Depending on home-based medication could further worsen a patient’s medical situation, Ghazi Sharkas, the assistant secretary general for preliminary health of the country’s the health ministry, warned.
Jordan reported 4,399 new coronavirus cases and 98 COVID-19 related fatalities overnight, bringing the country’s caseload to 582,133 and the death toll to 6,472.
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News
CAIRO: Eighteen people died and more than 20 were injured on Saturday when a 10-story building in eastern Cairo collapsed.
Egypt was already stricken with grief after a train collision on Friday in which at least 19 people were killed.
Civil defense workers rushed to the scene of Saturday’s building collapse in the Gesr Suez district near Heliopolis. As they searched the rubble, there were fears that the death toll could rise.
Cairo’s governor, Khaled Abdel Aal, visited the scene and ordered the creation of a special engineering team to inspect surrounding buildings and evaluate the impact.
Meanwhile, funerals took place on Saturday for the victims of Friday’s collision between two trains in the Tahta district of southern Sohag province.
Health Minister Hala Zayed said the initial death toll of 32 had been revised down to 19, and the number of injured had risen from 165 to 185.
Surveillance camera footage of the accident showed a speeding train barreling into another as it rolled slowly down the tracks, sending the rear carriage of the second train hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.
One train had been traveling between the southern city of Luxor and Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, and the other between the southern city of Aswan and Cairo. The crash happened between the Maragha and Tahta stations.
At the scene of the disaster, engineers worked overnight to remove five dislocated and damaged carriages. By morning the crash area was cleared of twisted metal and debris, and rail traffic had resumed.
Survivors and witnesses gave horrific accounts of the crash. “We were at the mosque when a child came and told us,” one man said. “We heard the collision, so we rushed there and found the carnage.”
The first ambulances to reach the scene arrived about half an hour after the crash, he said. “There were children who removed debris using wooden ladders.”
Kamel Nagi, 20, a soldier, was on the Cairo-bound train after enjoying a few days of leave.
“Our train suddenly stopped and a quarter of an hour later, the second arrived and struck us,” said Nagi, who suffered several broken bones.
“I saw it coming, screamed, then found myself on the ground in great pain,” he said from his hospital bed.
Prosecutors have begun an investigation into the crash, which the rail authority blamed on passengers who “activated emergency brakes” on one train.
The train crews and a signalman will have to undergo drug testing and their mobile phones have been seized by authorities to examine their call logs.