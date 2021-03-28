Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque

JEDDAH: The chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launched an initiative to plant trees in the courtyards surrounding the Grand Mosque on Sunday.
The initiative aims to improve the general environment in the Grand Mosque and its courtyards by planting trees in empty spaces and corridors.
The initiative also aims to treat and recycle water used for ablution and use it to irrigate the plants and trees.
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said the initiative is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 which seeks to enhance vegetation cover because of its positive impact on improving the environment.
He added that this initiative would also help alleviate the effects of global warming, reduce air pollution and improve air quality.
