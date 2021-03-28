Kuwait receives tons of national archives from Iraq
Iraqi forces, under ex-ruler Saddam Hussein, invaded oil-rich Kuwait in 1990, sparking international condemnation, and occupying the Gulf state for seven months before they were pushed out by a US-led international coalition
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait received on Sunday 8 tons of documents and other items taken during the 1990 Iraq invasion led by Saddam Hussein, officials said.
It is the third shipment that Kuwait has received since 2019, according to officials from both countries.
Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Hain welcomed the move, saying the shipment contained archives from Kuwait University, the Information Ministry and other institutions.
“We look forward to more cooperation and, God willing, there will soon be additional steps to complete the handover,” he said during a ceremony marking the occasion in Kuwait City.
Qahtan Al-Janabi, from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, said that his country had previously received a list of missing items from Kuwait and “based on that, the handover is taking place.”
Baghdad has paid around $50 billion in the last three decades in reparations, but faced with its worst fiscal crisis in years amid the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices, it has asked for an extension for the final $3.8 billion.
While the countries now have civil relations, issues remain over borders and the repatriation of bodies.
Suez salvage efforts ‘running round the clock,’ says canal chief
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Efforts to float the giant container ship Ever Given are continuing around the clock, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said on Sunday.
As part of the operation, dredging activities are being carried out in the day, followed up with tugging maneuvers in appropriate tidal conditions.
Rabie said that as a result of dredging work, 27,000 cubic meters of sand has been excavated to a depth of 18 meters, despite the movement of material from the bottom of the ship to newly dredged areas.
To aid the flotation process, sand surrounding the bow of the vessel must be removed in tandem with pulling maneuvers by tugs, Rabie said. The head of the authority said that 12 tugboats are now operating across three directions to redirect the giant vessel. Two tugboats, Baraka 1 and Izzat Adel, are pulling from the bow, six tugboats are pushing the stern of the ship southward and four others are pulling.
Rabie said that two new tugboats, Abdel Hamid Youssef and Mustafa Mahmoud, will be used in maneuvers following their construction in Port Said Shipyard.
Both new ships feature identical technical specifications. They will be 35.87 meters long, 12.5 meters wide and have a max speed of 13 knots. Both vessels will use propellers from German company Voith and onboard machinery from Japanese company Daihatsu.
Some trying to exploit Suez Canal blockage, says Egyptian presidency
The canal has witnessed the active transit of 18,000 ships last year with no accidents occurring at all
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago
Muhammad Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Some parties have been trying to exploit the blockage of the Suez Canal by a massive ship, according to the Egyptian presidency.
The country’s presidential spokesperson, Bassam Radi, said in a televised statement that the Suez Canal, the most important waterway for the movement of global trade, had witnessed the active transit of 18,000 ships last year with no accidents occurring at all.
Exploiting the blockage was a natural reaction and was being done only to promote the Cape of Good Hope or something else,
he said.
Radi added that the “Ever Given,” which is carrying the Panama flag, was one of the largest ships in the world with a length of about 400 meters, a width of 60 meters and a draft of 16 meters. He said that what had happened to the ship was “exceptional and fixing it is ongoing.”
He explained that using the Cape of Good Hope may increase the vessel’s transit time by 10 to 14 days, an increase in over the transit time in the Suez Canal, and which, according to local newspaper Akhbar El Youm, required a greater period of operation, more salaries, more effort on ships, greater insurance risks and other problems.
Egyptian efforts were continuing to float the stricken ship, which has a carrying capacity of 224,0000 tons, after it ran aground last Tuesday in the Suez Canal during a sandstorm.
It blocked the waterway linking the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, through which more than 10 percent of global maritime trade passes through.
Middle East weighs agri-tech solutions as pandemic underscores urgency of food security
GCC countries avoided nightmare scenario of mass food shortages during the peak of the coronavirus crisis
Challenges loom as farming methods and climate change deplete freshwater stocks and turn soil to dust
Updated 29 March 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: In an age of plentiful food, it is often easy to forget just how fragile supply chains are until disaster strikes. One bloc taking stock of its pantry is the GCC, whose members import some 90 percent of their food.
Although the GCC countries managed to avoid the nightmare scenario of mass shortages during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis has certainly given Arab capitals plenty to chew over concerning their long-term food security.
“Ministries really got a wake-up call during this time of distress and are trying to escalate their own initiatives, being able to have more local produce and be more food secure in the years to come,” Atle Idland, general manager of Desert Control Middle East, told Arab News.
“The pandemic has been a catalyst for many countries and governments to get their plans up from the table and into action.”
Desert Control is among a crop of agri-tech firms that will showcase their innovations at Expo 2020 Dubai in October this year.
The Norwegian start-up has patented Liquid NanoClay (LNC), an agri-technology that binds a mineral-rich solution to grains of desert sand, converting once unusable land into arable soil, reducing water irrigation by 50 percent and radically improving crop yields.
“The region has been producing a very limited number of agricultural crops, due to the climate itself, and also due to the water scarcity in the region,” Idland said.
“Give that both Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are running low on their aquifers of fresh water, and that agriculture is using 75 percent of the world’s freshwater resources, this is not a sustainable process. It cannot continue.”
According to the UN, some 135 million people could lose their homes and livelihoods to creeping desertification by 2030. Inhabitants of the Middle East and North Africa are more vulnerable than most.
Unless societies change their farming practices, Idland warns, the world has just 60 years of agricultural opportunities left before fresh water runs dry and desertification claims the last of its fertile soils.
“Adopting new technologies for agriculture and food security is definitely something that is on the table right now and is being implemented as we speak,” he said.
Growing food at a local level has the added benefit of reducing the industry’s carbon footprint by cutting the amount of air freight needed to meet demand.
Idland claims LNC is radical in the sense that it is a low energy and purely mineral-based product containing zero chemical agents. “It’s only clay, water and oxygen that is mixed together to produce a Liquid NanoClay solution,” he said.
The Middle East is described by Idland as a major potential marketplace for LNC to lay down roots. “We are one, and not the only one, that can be a catalyst for utilizing unused desert land and sandy soils to do large scale agriculture,” he said.
In its initial commercial trials in the UAE, according to Idland, Desert Control’s product was found to produce 20 percent more watermelons and 60 percent more pearl millet compared with traditional means, while using just half the water.
Saudi Arabia is next in line.
“I came back from the Kingdom in early February and we are having some interesting discussions there, both within the agricultural sector and the sporting field sector,” Idland told Arab News.
“Everybody has the need to go greener, more sustainable and with water savings. Water scarcity is really the main driver for this trend.”
On the downside, agri-technologies such as vertical farming and greenhouse cultivation, which allow non-native crops to grow closer to sources of demand, are known to consume a lot of energy for lighting and warmth and to desalinate water for irrigation.
Scientists believe desertification and climate change are intricately connected, although human mismanagement is also responsible. Increasing atmospheric greenhouse-gas concentrations reduce the amount of heat radiation escaping to space and thus lead to a gradual increase in global temperatures.
Rising temperatures, coupled with changing precipitation patterns, are expected in turn to increase the rates of dryland degradation and desertification. Already, every year the world’s deserts encroach upon an area roughly 20 times the size of Denmark, swallowing up the rich biodiversity that lives in the soil.
“We will be in big trouble,” Idland said. “Based on research, knowledge, intent and visions, everybody now is putting serious effort into this. We are glad to be part of that journey and, hopefully, to be a part of that solution. Making Earth green again — that’s our slogan.”
By 2050, the world’s food systems will need to feed an estimated 10 billion people. But at the current rate of production, only half that number will be fed. Widespread famine is a real possibility.
At the same time, outmoded agricultural practices are a significant emitter of greenhouse gases.
“With climate change affecting food production, it’s not hard to see that we are in a vicious cycle,” said Mariam Almheiri, UAE minister of state for food security, while taking part in a recent pre-Expo 2020 Dubai Thematic Week session.
“In short, nothing short of an entire paradigm shift in how we produce food and deliver it from farm to fork is needed if we are to create sustainable food systems, no hunger, and food security for the world.”
The concerns were echoed by Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and managing director of the Expo 2020 Dubai bid committee.
“Today, food security stands as a hallowed and unassailable tenet of true human dignity,” she said. “The capacity of all nations was tested in the early weeks and months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the vulnerability of our global food value chain.
“Yet in the wake of that harsh examination, now we are presented with an opportunity to reimagine our chain and learn to eat and earn cleaner and smarter, and in a more sustainable fashion.”
Later this year, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together stakeholders from every part of the chain, from producers to facilitators to consumers.
“Expo will be a marketplace for ideas and innovation, a chance to absorb best practice from more than 190 countries, and take it home with you, and apply it into pastures — learning global and practicing local, overcoming shared challenges through intelligent and transferable solutions,” Al-Hashimy said.
Another challenge is food waste, whereby one in three mouthfuls is wasted by producers, retailers and consumers. Poor farming practices are also responsible for deforestation, land degradation and pollution.
“We know we must do better,” Al-Hashimy said. “We will actively seek fertile alternatives to antiquated practices that strip larger and larger stretches of arable land, while reaping ever decreasing economic benefits.
“We are already paying the price for encroaching too vigorously on the natural world, in the form of the zoonotic disease COVID-19 that has decimated lives and economies around the world.”
Future economic models must work for the benefit of billions of people whose quality of life depends on an equitable system that rewards responsible and productive practices and protects the land these communities call home, said Al-Hashimy.
“This is a moment in which meaningful and effective international cooperation can entirely recast antiquated structures founded on centuries-old imbalances — imbalances we can no longer sustain and under which we will never truly thrive.”
Yemen’s president meets UN and US envoys to discuss Saudi peace initiative
Griffiths praised the ‘positive steps’ taken by the Yemeni govt in response to the Saudi initiative
Griffiths and Lenderking also both met with the Saudi ambassador to Yemen
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Yemen’s President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi has held meetings with the UN and US envoys to Yemen to discuss developments in the country and efforts to end the six-year war, with the Saudi initiative at the forefront.
The new peace plan announced by the Kingdom last week includes a nationwide cease-fire, opening Sanaa airport, allowing fuel and other commodities into Yemen through Hodeidah, and resuming the political process.
Hadi told UN envoy Martin Griffiths that the Houthi militia’s continued escalation in Marib and other provinces confirmed the Iran-backed group’s lack of intention to commit to peaceful options to end the war, Yemen’s Saba News Agency reported.
Griffiths met today with @HadiPresident in Riyadh. He briefed him about his meetings in Muscat & discussed efforts to agree on a nationwide ceasefire, opening Sana’a airport, allowing fuel & other commodities into #Yemen through Hudaydah ports & resuming the political process.
Hadi said that the “Yemeni people will not accept the reproduction of the Iranian experience and the return of defunct priestly rule in Yemen no matter the cost,” adding that his government had made many concessions that have been met with intransigence from the Houthis.
Hadi called on the international community to financially support the government to be able to carry out its duties and humanitarian tasks and complete the steps to implement the Riyadh Agreement, stressing the importance of the efforts of the UN envoy.
Griffiths said that the humanitarian situation was extremely difficult, and required concerted efforts to end the bloody conflict and suffering.
He praised the “positive steps” taken by the Yemeni government in response to the Saudi initiative, and the efforts of the president and the international community to establish peace in Yemen and bring an end to the war.
Griffiths also met Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.
Griffiths met with Foreign Minister @BinmubarakAhmed in Riyadh today. They discussed ongoing efforts to resume the political process in #Yemen. Griffiths stressed the importance of seizing the current momentum for peace which is supported by the international community.
Earlier on Sunday, Hadi had a meeting with US envoy, Tim Lenderking, during which he affirmed support for his efforts.
“Unfortunately, the Houthi militia, with Iran’s backing, have not complied with the peace endeavors, the most recent of which was the Stockholm Agreement,” Hadi said. “Rather, they persisted in targeting innocent civilians, besieging Marib with Iranian missiles and drones, and increasing attacks on civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.”
Hadi stressed the depth of the strategic relations that bind Yemen and the US in various files, including combating terrorism, security, stability and promoting the unity of Yemen, protecting waterways and international navigation, and confronting Iranian interference in the region.
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed stressed the importance of peace and economic support, and Washington’s role, which in turn reflects positively on the peace process and development and stability.
Lenderking reiterated US support for the legitimate government and its stance toward peace. He told Hadi that he hoped the Saudi initiative would succeed, in the interests of the Yemeni people, and bring an end to the war, in cooperation with all partners to preserve Yemen’s unity, security and stability.
He called for strengthening the strategic relationship with Yemen in facing all challenges, including combating terrorism, protecting international corridors and interventions in the region.
Griffiths and Lenderking also both met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber to discuss the Kingdom’s peace initiative and joint efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.
Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years
The agreement was marked in Juba, the capital of South Sudan
Updated 28 March 2021
AP
CAIRO: Sudan’s interim government and the main rebel group in the country agreed on Sunday to re-start peace talks according to the rebel group and Sudan state news.
The agreement was marked in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, which has mediated past negotiations between the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, and the government.
In a video posted online by the rebel group, the group’s leader joined and raised hands with the leader of Sudan’s interim sovereign council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan after the signing.
Al-Hilu’s movement is Sudan’s single largest rebel group and is active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan provinces, where it controls significant chunks of territory.
Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years, looking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019 after nearly three decades in power.
In 2020, Sudan’s transitional authorities and another rebel alliance signed a peace deal that was a step toward ending the country’s decades-long civil wars. Al-Hilu’s group participated in negotiations leading up to it but did not sign the final deal.
The rebels have called for a secular state with no role for religion in lawmaking, the disbanding of all of Al-Bashir’s militias and the re-vamping of the country’s military. Al-Hilu’s group says if its demands aren’t met, it will call for self-determination in areas it controls.
Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, welcomed the development, calling it “an important step forward toward comprehensive peace in Sudan,” in a Tweet.
In a copy of the initial agreement between the government and the rebel group obtained by The Associated Press, both sides agreed that a principle for the basis of talks was “a civil, democratic, federal State in Sudan.”
Sudanese rebels for years fought Al-Bashir’s loyalists, in Darfur but also in the southern provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan. The fighting has often fallen along religious and ethnic lines. In rebel-held provinces much of the population claims sub-Saharan African descent and are Christian, and were targeted by Al-Bashir’s Islamist government in the north of the country.