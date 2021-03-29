ITFC organizes talk on Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States Program

JEDDAH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) organized a virtual roundtable on the second phase of the Aid for Trade Initiative for the Arab States Program (AfTIAS 2.0).

The roundtable was titled “Contribution to the economic recovery post COVID-19 through inclusive job creation.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT), reviewed the Kingdom’s role in founding the first phase of AfTIAS as part of its belief in the importance of boosting commerce in the Arab World.

He stressed the aspiration of the Kingdom to optimumize the second phase of the AfTIAS program to enhance micro, small and medium competitiveness, and contribute to achieving the strategic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to raise commerce contribution in gross domestic product from 20 to 35 percent.

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, executive director of the International Monetary Fund, said that commerce in the world, and especially the Arab region, could contribute to enhancing future prospects through food security, employment, domestic revenues and resilience.

Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, called on donor countries and international development organizations to join the program to guarantee a better life for the people of the region. He stressed the importance of the roundtable as the COVID-19 pandemic had shown that the challenges faced by the world were not bound by borders.