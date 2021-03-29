You are here

ITFC organizes talk on Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States Program

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, top center, presides over a virtual meeting on the Aid for Trade Initiative for the Arab States Program on March 28, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, top center, presides over a virtual meeting on the Aid for Trade Initiative for the Arab States Program on March 28, 2021. (SPA)
SPA

SPA

JEDDAH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) organized a virtual roundtable on the second phase of the Aid for Trade Initiative for the Arab States Program (AfTIAS 2.0).

The roundtable was titled “Contribution to the economic recovery post COVID-19 through inclusive job creation.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT), reviewed the Kingdom’s role in founding the first phase of AfTIAS as part of its belief in the importance of boosting commerce in the Arab World.

He stressed the aspiration of the Kingdom to optimumize the second phase of the AfTIAS program to enhance micro, small and medium competitiveness, and contribute to achieving the strategic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to raise commerce contribution in gross domestic product from 20 to 35 percent. 

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, executive director of the International Monetary Fund, said that commerce in the world, and especially the Arab region, could contribute to enhancing future prospects through food security, employment, domestic revenues and resilience.

Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, called on donor countries and international development organizations to join the program to guarantee a better life for the people of the region. He stressed the importance of the roundtable as the COVID-19 pandemic had shown that the challenges faced by the world were not bound by borders.

Topics: Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States Program

In this file photo a Nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a patient. (AFP)
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawan Radwan
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawan Radwan

  • Riyadh recorded 221 new cases, the Eastern Province had 105 and Makkah had 99. Baha recorded the lowest count, with just two new infections
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities will approve a third coronavirus vaccine only after it has passed all regulations and necessary stages in order to ensure its safety for residents, according to a Ministry of Health official.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly told Sunday’s coronavirus press conference that two vaccines were available in the Kingdom, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, and any announcement of a third would only be after it had been cleared for use by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The continued rise in daily cases was worrying and authorities were monitoring the situation, he said, and whether the numbers rose or fell was a matter that remained in people’s hands.
“By adhering to safety protocols, we can ensure that the numbers are back on the safe and right track,” he added.
Al-Aly said that 60-70 percent of cases of late were mainly due to social gatherings at homes. The remaining cases could be due to lax rules in workplaces, mosques, public spaces and commercial establishments.
“We must continue down the right path to overcome this pandemic,” he warned. “There are no exceptions. Everyone, those vaccinated and those not, must adhere to precautionary measures and to the safety protocols at all times.”

FASTFACTS

388,325 Total cases

376,947 Recoveries

6,650 Deaths

For the third day in a row Saudi Arabia recorded cases above the 500 mark, reporting 531 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The country’s infection tally is 388,325 to date.
Riyadh recorded 221 new cases, the Eastern Province had 105 and Makkah had 99. Baha recorded the lowest count, with just two new infections.
There were 389 additional recoveries reported, raising the total number to 376,947. There are 4,728 active cases, 638 of which are in critical care units, and there were seven new COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is 6,650.
The spokesman said the ministry was working on providing more time slots for people who had registered to receive the vaccine.
More than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Kingdom within a week, raising the overall figure to 4.1 million.
The spokesman stressed the importance of taking the jab, given the rise in infections being linked to personal behavior.
Al-Aly said that, although it was rare, it was possible to catch COVID-19 after receiving the two doses.
There have been no vaccine-related deaths in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Coronavirus

61 commercial facilities were closed and 484 violations were issued for noncompliance with the preventative measures. (SPA)
Updated 29 March 2021
SPA
Updated 29 March 2021
SPA

  • The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 11,346 inspection tours and 280 joint tours with relevant authorities across malls, commercial centers and stores
Updated 29 March 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures in place to protect the public from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The municipality of Jeddah governorate and its sub-municipalities closed 183 commercial facilities for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

A total of 7,364 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities were carried out by the municipality to ensure adherence to precautionary measures.

During the tours, 270 violations were detected and 183 facilities shut.

Meanwhile, the municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 11,346 inspection tours and 280 joint tours with relevant authorities across malls, commercial centers and stores.

During the tours, 61 commercial facilities were closed, and 484 violations were issued for noncompliance with the preventative measures, for overcrowding, or for failure to properly use the Tawakkalna app.

The municipality said it had received 3,508 reports about violations and urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.

Authorities urged people to help maintain public health by reporting any COVID-19 breaches to the 940 call center number.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announces the Ramadan operation plan on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawan Radwan
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawan Radwan

  • Visitors urged to get vaccine to ensure their safety as well as others people’s
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Ramadan operation plan for the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah has been announced, with visitors being urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their safety as well as other people’s.

Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, who is head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the operation plan involved receiving all pilgrims in line with the strict health and safety measures that had been imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, while also ensuring that mosque visitors were given enough ease to make the best of their experience.
“The purpose is to provide a unique experience to Doyoof Al-Rahman (guests of Allah) that will combine performing rituals and preservation of health,” said Al-Sudais. “In the wake of the continued pandemic, I urge visitors of the Two Holy Mosques to get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their safety and (that of) other pilgrims and worshippers.”
There will be five areas available for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, including the eastern courtyard, and a designated area for worshippers with special needs. Umrah pilgrims will also be able to perform Tawaf on the first floor throughout the month.

HIGHLIGHTS

• There will be five areas available for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, including the eastern courtyard, and a designated area for worshippers with special needs.

• Umrah pilgrims will also be able to perform Tawaf on the first floor throughout the month.

• Zamzam water coolers remain unavailable, but ushers will provide 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water on a daily basis. 

• Those who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or Prophet’s Mosque will be allowed to bring in water and dates for personal consumption only. No sharing or distribution will be allowed. 

Zamzam water coolers remain unavailable, but ushers will provide 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water on a daily basis.
Those who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or Prophet’s Mosque will be allowed to bring in water and dates for personal consumption only. No sharing or distribution will be allowed.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said that no meals would be allowed within the mosques’ premises or courtyards. It will, however, be providing meals for visitors who are breaking their fast and these meals will be distributed individually.
Al-Sudais said that, with the help of nearly 10,000 workers, the Two Holy Mosques will accommodate the number of worshippers according to the plan set in place by authorities to prevent overcrowding.
More than 13 million mask-wearing worshippers visited the mosques once the seven-month prayer and Umrah suspension was lifted last October.

Topics: Ramadan 2021 Hajj and Umrah Umrah Coronavirus

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal hosted the KAUST Challenge Award Ceremony on Sunday. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • The event aimed to improve the Hajj and Umrah experiences for millions of people visiting from around the world
Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the governor of Makkah hosted the KAUST Challenge Award Ceremony on Sunday.

The event aimed to bring in leading experts and solutions to turn the holy city of Makkah into a smart city, and implement smart solutions to accommodate and improve the Hajj and Umrah experiences for millions of people visiting from around the world.
Tony Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) said science is being celebrated as a solution to ease pilgrims’ experiences.
“We are celebrating the use of science and technology, and creativity and entrepreneurship, to contribute to the Kingdom through Hajj and Umrah, to bring in innovation to solve difficult challenges,” Chan told Arab News.
He added: “This is a big responsibility for the Kingdom and we see KAUST as a university … to have this opportunity to contribute to these solutions.”
Experts discussed healthcare, transportation, and crowd control, with contestants displaying their project ideas and bringing solutions to ongoing issues.
Annually, over 2 million pilgrims arrive in Makkah to perform the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.
Dr. Anis Koubaa, director of the robotics and Internet of Things lab at Prince Sultan University developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution to decrease congestion and long queues that many pilgrims experience.
“The idea for this project came to me as I have suffered from the long delays at checkpoints when I perform Hajj … mainly because the process of checking authorized vehicles is manual,” Koubaa told Arab News.
This pushed him to think of automating this process to make life easier for pilgrims, using AI to automatically detect and recognize vehicles by their brand, model, generation, color and license plate.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Experts discussed health care, transportation, and crowd control, with contestants displaying their project ideas and bringing solutions to ongoing issues. 

• One of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to host 30 million pilgrims and Umrah visitors a year, which digitization of services will play an essential part in facilitating.

• Annually, over 2 million pilgrims arrive in Makkah to perform the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.

“The idea was to leverage this AI-based vehicle identification to streamline the check-in process at the checkpoints in the ritual regions. Our solution is ready to deploy in the next Hajj season,” Koubaa added.
For his work, Koubaa won a prize of SR100,000 ($26,665) at the award ceremony.
He said digitization makes many day-to-day processes clear, transparent, human-independent, predictable and less prone to errors.
“In particular, for Hajj and Umrah it becomes a major necessity considering the huge number of pilgrims and the complexity of the management of the processes manually by humans,” he said.
Dr. Emad Felemban, who won the grand prize for crowd control worth SR1 million, told Arab News he and his team developed a highly focused centralized platform to manage and maintain all the resources used to monitor crowds during the Hajj season.
Felemban, of Umm Al-Qura University, stressed that winning the grand challenge is a major event not only to his team but to other entities willing to conduct research to elevate pilgrims’ experiences.
“It shows how the Saudi government is willing to support this digitization movement; it shows how the utilization of new technology is very important,” added Felemban.
One of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to host 30 million pilgrims and Umrah visitors a year, which digitization of services will play an essential part in facilitating.

Topics: Hajj and Umrah Hajj 2021 Vision2030 Vision 2030

Through the platform, expatriate workers in the private sector will be able to access and update their contracts with ease. (SPA)
Updated 29 March 2021
Rashid Hassan
Updated 29 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

  • Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan: “The Qiwa platform works … to attract and encourage national and foreign investments, and emphasizes the partnership between the public and private sectors that aims to achieve the diversification goals under Vision 2030”
Updated 29 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new Qiwa service aims to create a more attractive environment for investment in the Kingdom, and raise the quality of services provided by governmental and private agencies.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)’s platform provides a diverse array of services to enhance e-services for the labor sector, to make the market more competitive, and increase productivity within the private sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The e-platform consolidates workforce services in one digital location. Through it, expatriate workers in the private sector will not only be able to access and update their contracts with ease, but help them move from one employer to another at the end of their current contracts.
Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a law professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Investors and businesses will be able to complete transactions relating to the issuance of professional and temporary visit visas and women’s visas. (Qiwa) will enhance the transparency and cooperation between the public and private sectors to promote the labor market in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”
Services offered include monthly reports to promote communication between employers and the MHRSD to improve compliance with labor laws and regulations, Al-Obaidy added.
Moreover, Qiwa provides e-adviser services which help evaluate businesses electronically and improve efficiency.
It also notifies businesses of anything issued by the ministry to avoid violations, defaults, or failure to comply with changing laws and regulations.

HIGHLIGHT

It also notifies businesses of anything issued by the ministry to avoid violations, defaults, or failure to comply with changing laws and regulations.

“This platform is an important step forward by the ministry toward … speeding up decision- making processes to benefit the growth and development of new and existing businesses and attract foreign investments,” Al-Obaidy said.
Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan, a senior legal and corporate affairs expert, told Arab News: “The Qiwa platform works … to attract and encourage national and foreign investments, and emphasizes the partnership between the public and private sectors that aims to achieve the diversification goals under Vision 2030.”
Qiwa’s e-consultancy services include an interactive dashboard displaying business indicators featuring average wages, employment rates and job sustainability, and a series of preemptive alerts to help businesses avoid delays and violations.
The registration of establishments on Qiwa is carried out by an automated system for establishments already registered with the MHRSD. Establishments can subscribe to the platform and benefit from Qiwa’s services through its website.

Topics: Qiwa online system QIWA Vision2030 Vision 2030

