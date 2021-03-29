Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal

CAIRO: The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inchcape Shipping Services said, raising expectations the vital waterway will soon be reopened.
The ship was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.
Ship-tracking service VesselFinder has changed the ship’s status to under way on its website.
The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt’s Extra News on Sunday.
Egypt’s Leth Agencies tweeted the ship had been partially refloated, pending official confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority.
The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed. The Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday and were hoping a high tide would help them dislodge it.
Crude oil prices fell after news the ship had been re-floated, with Brent crude down by $1 per barrel to $63.67.
The ship’s technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
CAIRO: Egypt has ordered the arrest of eight people over a collision between two trains that killed 18 people last week, the prosecutor’s office said Monday.
“The prosecutor general ordered that the two drivers... their two assistants, the guard of a traffic control tower, the head of traffic control in Assiut and two other guards ... be remanded in custody,” a statement from the prosecutor said.
The statement put the death toll from Friday’s crash at 18, down from 19 cited by Health Minister Hala Zayed on Saturday, and an initially reported 32.
The prosecutor’s statement said 200 were wounded, up from 185 cited by the health minister.
Most of those injured in Friday’s crash, that occurred in the Tahta district of the southern Sohag province, suffered fractures.
Surveillance camera footage seen by AFP showed a speeding train barrelling into another, sending a carriage hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash, the latest in a series of rail accidents.
Such incidents are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.
One of the deadliest Egyptian train crashes came in 2002, when 373 people died as a fire ripped through a crowded train south of Cairo.
CAIRO: A high tide on Sunday night raised hopes that salvage crews could free the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, halting billions of dollars in global trade and denying Egypt vital daily revenue.
Two powerful new tugboats, one Italian and one Dutch, will arrive early on Monday to join diggers on land and dredgers on the water trying to dislodge the 400-meter MV Ever Given, which has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday.
Dredgers had shifted 27,000 cubic meters of sand to a depth of 18 meters, and efforts would continue around the clock according to wind conditions and tides, the Suez Canal Authority said.
Authority chief Osama Rabie said the ship had moved from side to side for the first time. “There are positive indicators from yesterday and the day before yesterday,” he said.
“The rudder was not moving and it is now moving, the propeller is working now, there was no water underneath the bow, and now there is water under it, and the bow and the stern have each moved four meters.”
FASTFACT
About 370 ships were stalled at either end of the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and LNG or LPG vessels.
Rabie said a total of 14 tugboats had already been deployed. “We’re dividing the day into two halves, 12 hours for dredgers and 12 hours for tugs, because not all times are suitable for tugs due to the tide.”
The canal blockage has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, adding 9,000 kilometers and over a week to the trip between Asia and Europe, as well as vastly increased costs.
About 370 ships were stalled at either end of the canal, Rabie said, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.
He said Egypt was losing up to $14 million in revenue for each day the canal was closed, and Lloyd’s List said the blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6-billion worth of cargo each day.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship’s 18,300 containers, Rabie said, but any operation to lighten the ship’s load would not start before Monday. The area has been placed under tight security, with extra military and police personnel deployed.
Houthis urged to de-escalate, accept Saudi initiative
Residents said on Sunday that the Houthis fired Katyusha rockets and mortar shells at a camp for internally displaced people in Swaida area, west of Marib, forcing the displaced to flee to safer areas in Marib province
Updated 29 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis’ escalating drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and their military operations in Yemen threaten to ruin hopes to end war in Yemen, Yemeni government officials and analysts said.
Instead of positively engaging with peace efforts to end the war and de-escalate, the Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up the targeting of Saudi cities with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles since March 23 when Saudi Arabia announced a proposal for ending the Yemeni war, they said.
The Saudi initiative suggested a nationwide truce, easing restrictions on fuel imports to Houthi-controlled areas and opening Sanaa airport ahead of peace talks between warring factions.
On Sunday, the Arab coalition announced the interception of two explosive-laden boats launched by the Houthis from Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah.
The coalition also shot down three explosive-rigged drones launched toward southern Saudi cities.
In Yemen, Yemeni army troops and their allied tribesmen on Sunday foiled several Houthi attacks in Al-Kasara in Marib province, as the rebels pressed to make a major military breakthrough in their offensive on the city of Marib.
Residents said on Sunday that the Houthis fired Katyusha rockets and mortar shells at a camp for internally displaced people in Swaida area, west of Marib, forcing the displaced to flee to safer areas in Marib province.
Yemeni officials and experts said that the Saudi initiative responded to local and international calls for stopping the war and addressed the humanitarian crisis. It called on the Houthis to seize the opportunity for peace and stop fighting.
“There are great efforts to end the war and the humanitarian crisis,” Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry and a political analyst, told Arab News.
But convincing a militia supported by Iran, which is known for breaching agreements, to accept the Saudi initiative would not happen without joint military, economic and political efforts, Ghallab said.
“There is a problem with the structure of the Houthi group, which is built on creating wars to survive. There should be a simultaneous military, economic and political pressure on the Houthis,” Ghallab said.
Iran’s use of the rebels as a tool for settling scores with Saudi Arabia and achieving its expansionist ambitions also hindered efforts to end the war in Yemen, experts said. “The Houthi group is a tool for achieving Iran’s religious scheme,” Ghallab said.
Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghar, Yemen’s Shoura Council head, criticized the Houthis for their reluctance to accept the Saudi initiative and end the war in Yemen. Bin Daghar said that the Saudi initiative had exposed Houthi lies and showed them to be a stooge for the Iranian regime.
“The initiative revealed the reality of the Houthis; a bloody, racist, and stinking terrorist group, and exposed their lies. They appeared as advocates of war and agents serving an expansionist Iranian agenda in the region,” Bin Daghar said in a Twitter post. He added that there was growing support for the Saudi initiative that revived hopes for ending the war in Yemen and the suffering of the Yemenis.
In Riyadh, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said on Sunday that the Houthi military operations in the central province of Marib showed that the group were not serious about ending the war, stating that the Yemenis would challenge Iran’s projects in Yemen at any cost.
During a meeting with the UN Yemen envoy, Hadi said that his government had offered concessions and was willing to comply with any initiative for ending the war in Yemen.
The UN Yemen envoy said that he told the Yemeni president about his meetings with the Houthis in Oman and discussed resuming peace talks and putting into place a nationwide truce, as well as opening Sanaa airport.
Yemen’s president also repeated the same commitments to support peace efforts and foil Iran’s ambitions in Yemen during another meeting with the US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh on Sunday.
Middle East weighs agri-tech solutions as pandemic underscores urgency of food security
GCC countries avoided nightmare scenario of mass food shortages during the peak of the coronavirus crisis
Challenges loom as farming methods and climate change deplete freshwater stocks and turn soil to dust
Updated 29 March 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: In an age of plentiful food, it is often easy to forget just how fragile supply chains are until disaster strikes. One bloc taking stock of its pantry is the GCC, whose members import some 90 percent of their food.
Although the GCC countries managed to avoid the nightmare scenario of mass shortages during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis has certainly given Arab capitals plenty to chew over concerning their long-term food security.
“Ministries really got a wake-up call during this time of distress and are trying to escalate their own initiatives, being able to have more local produce and be more food secure in the years to come,” Atle Idland, general manager of Desert Control Middle East, told Arab News.
“The pandemic has been a catalyst for many countries and governments to get their plans up from the table and into action.”
Desert Control is among a crop of agri-tech firms that will showcase their innovations at Expo 2020 Dubai in October this year.
The Norwegian start-up has patented Liquid NanoClay (LNC), an agri-technology that binds a mineral-rich solution to grains of desert sand, converting once unusable land into arable soil, reducing water irrigation by 50 percent and radically improving crop yields.
“The region has been producing a very limited number of agricultural crops, due to the climate itself, and also due to the water scarcity in the region,” Idland said.
“Give that both Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are running low on their aquifers of fresh water, and that agriculture is using 75 percent of the world’s freshwater resources, this is not a sustainable process. It cannot continue.”
According to the UN, some 135 million people could lose their homes and livelihoods to creeping desertification by 2030. Inhabitants of the Middle East and North Africa are more vulnerable than most.
Unless societies change their farming practices, Idland warns, the world has just 60 years of agricultural opportunities left before fresh water runs dry and desertification claims the last of its fertile soils.
“Adopting new technologies for agriculture and food security is definitely something that is on the table right now and is being implemented as we speak,” he said.
Growing food at a local level has the added benefit of reducing the industry’s carbon footprint by cutting the amount of air freight needed to meet demand.
Idland claims LNC is radical in the sense that it is a low energy and purely mineral-based product containing zero chemical agents. “It’s only clay, water and oxygen that is mixed together to produce a Liquid NanoClay solution,” he said.
The Middle East is described by Idland as a major potential marketplace for LNC to lay down roots. “We are one, and not the only one, that can be a catalyst for utilizing unused desert land and sandy soils to do large scale agriculture,” he said.
In its initial commercial trials in the UAE, according to Idland, Desert Control’s product was found to produce 20 percent more watermelons and 60 percent more pearl millet compared with traditional means, while using just half the water.
Saudi Arabia is next in line.
“I came back from the Kingdom in early February and we are having some interesting discussions there, both within the agricultural sector and the sporting field sector,” Idland told Arab News.
“Everybody has the need to go greener, more sustainable and with water savings. Water scarcity is really the main driver for this trend.”
INNUMBERS
75% - Proportion of global freshwater used by agriculture.
135 million - Livelihoods imperiled by desertification by 2030.
10 billion - Projected global population by the year 2050.
On the downside, agri-technologies such as vertical farming and greenhouse cultivation, which allow non-native crops to grow closer to sources of demand, are known to consume a lot of energy for lighting and warmth and to desalinate water for irrigation.
Scientists believe desertification and climate change are intricately connected, although human mismanagement is also responsible. Increasing atmospheric greenhouse-gas concentrations reduce the amount of heat radiation escaping to space and thus lead to a gradual increase in global temperatures.
Rising temperatures, coupled with changing precipitation patterns, are expected in turn to increase the rates of dryland degradation and desertification. Already, every year the world’s deserts encroach upon an area roughly 20 times the size of Denmark, swallowing up the rich biodiversity that lives in the soil.
“We will be in big trouble,” Idland said. “Based on research, knowledge, intent and visions, everybody now is putting serious effort into this. We are glad to be part of that journey and, hopefully, to be a part of that solution. Making Earth green again — that’s our slogan.”
By 2050, the world’s food systems will need to feed an estimated 10 billion people. But at the current rate of production, only half that number will be fed. Widespread famine is a real possibility.
At the same time, outmoded agricultural practices are a significant emitter of greenhouse gases.
“With climate change affecting food production, it’s not hard to see that we are in a vicious cycle,” said Mariam Almheiri, UAE minister of state for food security, while taking part in a recent pre-Expo 2020 Dubai Thematic Week session.
“In short, nothing short of an entire paradigm shift in how we produce food and deliver it from farm to fork is needed if we are to create sustainable food systems, no hunger, and food security for the world.”
The concerns were echoed by Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and managing director of the Expo 2020 Dubai bid committee.
“Today, food security stands as a hallowed and unassailable tenet of true human dignity,” she said. “The capacity of all nations was tested in the early weeks and months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the vulnerability of our global food value chain.
“Yet in the wake of that harsh examination, now we are presented with an opportunity to reimagine our chain and learn to eat and earn cleaner and smarter, and in a more sustainable fashion.”
Later this year, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together stakeholders from every part of the chain, from producers to facilitators to consumers.
“Expo will be a marketplace for ideas and innovation, a chance to absorb best practice from more than 190 countries, and take it home with you, and apply it into pastures — learning global and practicing local, overcoming shared challenges through intelligent and transferable solutions,” Al-Hashimy said.
Another challenge is food waste, whereby one in three mouthfuls is wasted by producers, retailers and consumers. Poor farming practices are also responsible for deforestation, land degradation and pollution.
“We know we must do better,” Al-Hashimy said. “We will actively seek fertile alternatives to antiquated practices that strip larger and larger stretches of arable land, while reaping ever decreasing economic benefits.
“We are already paying the price for encroaching too vigorously on the natural world, in the form of the zoonotic disease COVID-19 that has decimated lives and economies around the world.”
Future economic models must work for the benefit of billions of people whose quality of life depends on an equitable system that rewards responsible and productive practices and protects the land these communities call home, said Al-Hashimy.
“This is a moment in which meaningful and effective international cooperation can entirely recast antiquated structures founded on centuries-old imbalances — imbalances we can no longer sustain and under which we will never truly thrive.”
Yemen’s president meets UN and US envoys to discuss Saudi peace initiative
Griffiths praised the ‘positive steps’ taken by the Yemeni govt in response to the Saudi initiative
Griffiths and Lenderking also both met with the Saudi ambassador to Yemen
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Yemen’s President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi has held meetings with the UN and US envoys to Yemen to discuss developments in the country and efforts to end the six-year war, with the Saudi initiative at the forefront.
The new peace plan announced by the Kingdom last week includes a nationwide cease-fire, opening Sanaa airport, allowing fuel and other commodities into Yemen through Hodeidah, and resuming the political process.
Hadi told UN envoy Martin Griffiths that the Houthi militia’s continued escalation in Marib and other provinces confirmed the Iran-backed group’s lack of intention to commit to peaceful options to end the war, Yemen’s Saba News Agency reported.
Griffiths met today with @HadiPresident in Riyadh. He briefed him about his meetings in Muscat & discussed efforts to agree on a nationwide ceasefire, opening Sana’a airport, allowing fuel & other commodities into #Yemen through Hudaydah ports & resuming the political process.
Hadi said that the “Yemeni people will not accept the reproduction of the Iranian experience and the return of defunct priestly rule in Yemen no matter the cost,” adding that his government had made many concessions that have been met with intransigence from the Houthis.
Hadi called on the international community to financially support the government to be able to carry out its duties and humanitarian tasks and complete the steps to implement the Riyadh Agreement, stressing the importance of the efforts of the UN envoy.
Griffiths said that the humanitarian situation was extremely difficult, and required concerted efforts to end the bloody conflict and suffering.
He praised the “positive steps” taken by the Yemeni government in response to the Saudi initiative, and the efforts of the president and the international community to establish peace in Yemen and bring an end to the war.
Griffiths also met Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.
Griffiths met with Foreign Minister @BinmubarakAhmed in Riyadh today. They discussed ongoing efforts to resume the political process in #Yemen. Griffiths stressed the importance of seizing the current momentum for peace which is supported by the international community.
Earlier on Sunday, Hadi had a meeting with US envoy, Tim Lenderking, during which he affirmed support for his efforts.
“Unfortunately, the Houthi militia, with Iran’s backing, have not complied with the peace endeavors, the most recent of which was the Stockholm Agreement,” Hadi said. “Rather, they persisted in targeting innocent civilians, besieging Marib with Iranian missiles and drones, and increasing attacks on civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.”
Hadi stressed the depth of the strategic relations that bind Yemen and the US in various files, including combating terrorism, security, stability and promoting the unity of Yemen, protecting waterways and international navigation, and confronting Iranian interference in the region.
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed stressed the importance of peace and economic support, and Washington’s role, which in turn reflects positively on the peace process and development and stability.
Lenderking reiterated US support for the legitimate government and its stance toward peace. He told Hadi that he hoped the Saudi initiative would succeed, in the interests of the Yemeni people, and bring an end to the war, in cooperation with all partners to preserve Yemen’s unity, security and stability.
He called for strengthening the strategic relationship with Yemen in facing all challenges, including combating terrorism, protecting international corridors and interventions in the region.
Griffiths and Lenderking also both met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber to discuss the Kingdom’s peace initiative and joint efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.