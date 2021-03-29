‘Un(Masked)’: Group exhibition in Dubai unites Lebanese creatives

You are here

An installation view of ‘Un(Masked)’ exhibition in Alserkal Avenue. Photography by Aasiya Jagadeesh. Supplied
DUBAI: Inside a warehouse in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai’s lauded cultural district in the city’s industrial Al-Quoz area, an array of limited edition design pieces and carpets come together in unison. From Egyptian alabaster objects and stools to specially crafted carpets featuring a multitude of patterns and cultural influences, as well as hand-crafted ceramics and evocative paintings, “Un(Masked),” a unique group exhibition staged by third generation Lebanese carpet maker Iwan Maktabi, brings together some of Lebanon’s most revered names in art, design and architecture.

Created in collaboration with Lebanese design platform House of Today and Beirut-based art gallery Saleh Barakat Gallery, the exhibition comes at a particularly dire time for Lebanon. Just over seven months since the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion rocked an already fragile nation, electricity continues to run low, inflation is at an all-time high and the UN has just declared the country a “hunger hotspot.” 

Unable to easily stage exhibitions in their home country, “Un(Masked)” is the first time since the explosion that Lebanese creatives have gathered together outside of Lebanon to present their work.




An installation view of ‘Un(Masked)’ featuring carpets by Gregory Gatserelia from his ‘ODYSSEY’ collection (right) and ‘Borderless’ by Studio Manda by Mohasseb and Kareen Asli (left), Egyptian Alabaster stools by Omar Shakil and wall ceramics by Hala Matta. Supplied

The show highlights the latest IWAN MAKTABI x Collection, an ongoing project involving a range of architects, designers and artists who have collaborated with Iwan Maktabi on limited edition carpets. These include David/Nicolas, Georges Mohasseb and Kareen Asli, Rola Salamoun, Nadine Kanso, Hala Matta, Omar Chakil and Gregory Gatserelia.

The name of the exhibition refers to the idea of breaking free from the chains of confinement that have gripped the world, and also the trauma that continues to plague Lebanon.

“I was sitting in Beirut with a couple of friends, and we were speaking about how our lives have been influenced by masks and confinement,” said Mohamed Maktabi, co-founder of Iwan Maktabi. “So instead of ‘revealing’ works of art and design as we once did, we are in essence ‘unmasking’ them to the world.”

Many of the works were supposed to be shown at bespoke design fair NOMAD, which was recently canceled. Instead, Iwan Maktabi, which is run by Mohamed and his two sisters Mona and Chirine, decided to show them in Dubai as part of the lead-up to Art Dubai.




An installation view of a carpet by Roula Saloumoun next to her mirror and console titled ‘Anatomy.’ Supplied
 

 “Everything always happens for a reason,” Maktabi told Arab News in Dubai. “After NOMAD got canceled we decided to come to Dubai and when I saw the space in Alserkal Avenue I fell in love with it because it was huge and it gave us the opportunity to show the full breadth of our IWAN MAKTABI x Collection. In addition, it coincides with Art Dubai, one of the few physical art fairs taking place in the world this year.”

Of note are the Egyptian Alabaster objects by Lebanese-Egyptian multidisciplinary artist Chakil. There are candle holders, stools and small circular chests made from the smooth seemingly mystical stone of alabaster.

“I chose Egyptian Alabaster to tell stories of healing energy and sensuality because it is literally part of the core of Egypt,” Chakil told Arab News. “Hopefully (my work can) build bridges between past, present and future and between my Western and my Middle Eastern heritage.”

The space, with its large windows that beam in rays of light highlighting the various works on display, acts as a temporary sanctuary for art and design. Amidst the breathtaking carpets on display are artworks by some of Lebanon’s most prominent names: Hala Shoukair, Fadia Haddad, Samir Sayegh, Tagreed Darghouth and Bassam Kawagi. Through their expressive canvases they sing a different song for their country, telling not only of its challenges but of its beauty and heritage.

“Lebanon is going through much more than a crisis,” added Chakil. “It’s more important than ever for Lebanese creatives to find outlets to express their visions to the world. Iwan Maktabi has offered us a window of expression in nearby Dubai and hopefully from there to the world.”

The exhibition runs until 4 April from 10am – 9am at Warehouse 82 in Alserkal Avenue Please contact [email protected] to book an appointment 

  • Mari Ito’s work plunges us into her particular imagination. It makes us penetrate her dreamlike worlds, but something alerts us...
  • ‘Through my works, I want to show my world and my thoughts to the public’
DUBAI: Sense of Women, which takes place from March 28 to April 20 this year, is an unprecedented event for Dubai. The exhibition is offered by the MIA Art Collection foundation dedicated to female art, in partnership with Arab News and its international editions. A few days before the opening, Japanese artist Mari Ito, born in Tokyo and now living in Barcelona, discussed the inspiration behind the exhibition. Through her work, Ito plunges us into her particular universe, inspired by Asia and traditional Japanese works such as nihonga paintings, and by Spain through its yellowish light — a color palette present in most of her canvases.

The discovery of a city with an “intense” contrast between light and shadow

Ito draws her inspiration from her daily life in Barcelona, including the weather and buildings inspired by modernism. “I left Tokyo where I finished the first part of my studies to try to discover other cultures. Europe, having a long history with art, has been a favorite destination. And then Barcelona was chosen following a recommendation from my gallery owner — a choice that I welcome today, this city being a nest of inspiration for artists,” she said. “It was here that I felt an intense contrast between light and shadow. The more yellowish light, typical of Spain, gave me a new perception of art that I still had not taken into account,” she added.

Ito tries to represent the search for volume and proportions in her work. “Where I come from, art is flattened, in stark contrast to European art with full volume. I mix the two techniques; the traditional one in my country, called ‘nihonga painting,’ while incorporating an in-depth background inspired by these lights discovered in Spain,” she said.

Mari Ito’s work plunges us into her particular imagination, making us enter her dreamlike universes. But something alerts us: The expression of these apparent flowers. They evoke the seeds of human desire, with its blend of happiness, sorrow and anger. “The origin of human desire is invisible, but everyone feels it. Therefore, the baby can cry and make it known that he is hungry, and if he is happy, he can laugh because he wants to laugh … so my flower has a baby face, and that is why there is peace and war. Humans always have anger and joy,” Ito said. Therefore, she questions the very origins of desire “which arise unconsciously and form the character of the person.”

Sense of Women, a platform that unleashes imagination and emotion

“In the world of art, I feel very free. Because of that, I feel the possibility of unleashing my imagination and my emotions. Through my works, I want to present my world and my thoughts to the public. I want to offer it the possibility of discovering them in order to think and feel something new,” said Ito. “And this freedom, I felt it through the opportunity to exhibit in this virtual museum dedicated to art as seen by women,” she added.

Ito says: “2020 has been a very difficult year for the whole world, and we have changed our habits. We were sort of locked in, and this exhibition has shown that there are alternative ways to get out of this. We could move around thanks to virtual art, at home or elsewhere. Artists can and want to do it!”

Through her self-described positive nature, Ito offers hope in challenging times through her work. “The challenge for artists after 2020 is that we must always be aware of the dual format of our exhibitions, both virtual and real. It’s also proof that you should never give up,” she said.

Topics: Mari Ito Tokyo Barcelona Sense of Women

DUBAI: The International Prize for Arabic Fiction has announced its six shortlisted authors who are competing to receive a $50,000 award when the winner is revealed on May 25. Read on to learn more about the writers and their novels. 

Abdulatif Ould Abdullah - ‘The Eye of Hammurabi’

In the Algerian writer’s book “The Eye of Hammurabi,” he opens with the interrogation of a man in a military encampment after he fled from the angry inhabitants of Douar Sidi Majdoub. 

As the story unfolds, the main character revisits his past to explore the roots of his present dilemma and tells stories which blend imagination and reality, illusion and the truth.

Jalal Bargas - ‘Notebooks of the Bookshop Keeper’

‘Notebooks of the Bookshop Keeper’ is by Jordanian poet and novelist Jalal Bargas. Set between 1947 and 2019, this novel is based on several notebooks of stories about people facing different hardships, such as losing their homes or not knowing who their family are. 

The main character is Ibrahim, a bookshop keeper, a cultured man and voracious reader of novels. However, due to his isolation, loneliness and maltreatment by a cruel world, he suffers mental illness and descends into full schizophrenia. He attempts suicide, before meeting the woman who will change his life.  

Amira Ghenim- ‘The Calamity of the Nobility’

The Tunisian writer and academic’s book “The Calamity of the Nobility” relates an untold story from Tunisia’s contemporary history about renowned author, scholar and reformer El-Taher El-Haddad. 

Although historical references do not mention anything about his relationship with women, except for his desperate defense of them, the author adds an imaginary love affair with a woman called Lella Zubaida to her fictional retelling of his life. 

The novel gives prominence to the voices of female narrators, as custodians of memory who contradict a distorted, patriarchal version of history.    

Dunya Mikhail- ‘The Bird Tattoo'

The Iraqi author’s “The Bird Tattoo” is a painful novel about the sale of Yazidi women in Iraq by Daesh. 

It focuses on Helen and Elias, who fall in love and marry, and their experiences with the group. Alongside this tragedy, the novel sheds light on aspects of Yazidi folklore, rich in customs and legends.

Abdelmajid Sebbata - ‘File 42’

“File 42,” by Moroccan author Abdelmajid Sebbata, follows two parallel storylines. In the first, Christine Macmillan, a successful American novelist, and Rasheed Benaser, a young Moroccan researcher and doctoral student, embark on an investigation to find the unknown author of a forgotten Moroccan novel from 1989, in which Christine’s father, Steve, appears as one of the characters. 

The second plot line is narrated by Zuheir Belqasem, a rich and delinquent Moroccan teenager who assaults Al-Ghalia, an underaged maid. His mother uses her influence as a prominent lawyer to close the case and send him to Russia to pursue his university studies. However, horrors await him there which no-one had foreseen.

Habib Selmi- ‘Longing for the Woman Next Door’

The Tunisian author’s book tells the story of two neighbors who have nothing in common, apart from both being Tunisian and living in the same apartment building. 

He is in his sixties, educated and married to a Frenchwoman. She is several years younger and from a lower social stratum, and married to an eccentric man. At first, he is cautious and patronizing. But later, the rules of the game change. The novel explores a rich, turbulent and extraordinary relationship, which celebrates life in its simplest and most beautiful manifestations but is also tinged with darkness and tragedy.

Topics: International Prize for Arabic Fiction

DUBAI: The 2021 edition of Art Dubai, set to kick off on March 29, will welcome first-time gallery participants from Europe and the Middle East. Among the newcomers to the fair is the recently founded Mono Gallery, based in Riyadh. Founded in 2017, the Mono Gallery was established by Saudi businessman and medical engineer Momen Al-Muslimani, who sought to go beyond the monotonous lifestyle of his daily job as CEO of his company. In an atypical move, he ventured into the art world.

“I lost the excitement of challenges — of failure and success — and I started to look for something new,” he told Arab News from his office, decorated with a number of artworks created by the artists he supports.

The turning point in Al-Muslimani’s career was when he came across inspiring posts on Instagram that showed him how art can have a profound effect on people.

The Mono Gallery space. Supplied

“I thought, ‘Okay, let me discover this world,’ and I was keen to visit every art exhibition in Saudi Arabia, from Jeddah to Dammam and Alkhobar,” he said.

The lack of a gallery presence in Riyadh encouraged him to take action.

As director of his gallery, he currently represents a variety of artists who hail from the Arab world. Although the gallery’s name is phonetically similar to Al-Muslimani’s first name, he intentionally avoided naming it after himself.   

By Amani Mousa. Supplied

“I care about art and the artists,” he said. “I want to present them to the world and show that I am standing behind them. ‘Mono’ means a single, independent line. With that name, I wanted to express the idea that Mono Gallery has its own DNA or identity and is not a copy of anybody else.”

At the fair, the gallery will present an all-women’s line-up of works by four Saudi artists — Reem Al-Faisal, Lulwah Al-Homoud, Tarfah Al-Saud and Kholood Al-Bakr — and one emerging artist from Egypt, Amani Mousa. Exploring photography, geometry, and architecture, each multidisciplinary artist brings to light her own experience and interests as explored through art.

By Lulwah Al-Dhahir. Supplied

After what has been a challenging year for the arts sector due to the pandemic, Al-Muslimani believes it is more important than ever to participate this year at the fair. “I felt a responsibility toward Art Dubai,” he says. “They gave us the confidence, and they guided and helped us to present our artists and our identity. We have to pay them back by standing with them, also in hard times.”

Topics: Art Dubai 2021

DUBAI: US TV series “Cypher,” penned by Egyptian screenwriter Mohamed Sayed Bisheer and helmed by Tunisian director Majdi Smiri, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 1.

The eight-episode action series tells the story of an elite FBI code breaker who unlocks a covert hit list and quickly becomes a target himself, as he tries to prevent the shadowy killings from happening. 

Egyptian filmmaker Ahmed Hafez, whose Netflix’s thriller “Paranormal” was released in 2020, edited the first episode, titled “The Code.” 

The series is an Egyptian-American co-production between Cairo-based AROMA Studios and United Brothers, along with other international companies, including Thriller Films, AZ Film Studios and Organic Media Group. 

“Cypher” stars Australian actor Martin Dingle Wall, American actors Brian Krause, Eve Mauro, Jaclyn Hales and more. 

The drama is currently available on Roku, available only for audiences in the US and Canada. 

Topics: Cypher Netflix

DUBAI: Read on for the six things to know about Amato’s Fall 2022 show, which debuted digitally on March 28 as part of Arab Fashion Week. 

The muse

Amato Fall 2022 campaign shot by Vlad Ivanov. Supplied

The Fall 2022 show starred former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in a five-minute-long fashion film directed by Dubai-based filmmaker Alex Suhorucov titled “Inner Sanctum.”

The inspiration

Amato Fall 2022 campaign shot by Vlad Ivanov. Supplied

As per the press release, the Fall 2022 collection was a “sartorial homage of Amato’s quest to life.” The fashion film explores a woman’s journey through life, distracted by her own inner good and evil, but eventually finding her strength.

Imaginary world

Amato Fall 2022 campaign shot by Vlad Ivanov. Supplied

For the fashion film, the team commissioned director Alex Suhorucov to create an imaginary world set in Sharjah’s Buhais Geology Park, known for its out-of-this world rock formations and geological landscapes.

A celebration of femininity 

Amato Fall 2022 campaign shot by Vlad Ivanov. Supplied

“This particular film, even with its dark tones, has a lot of symbolisms and underlying messages about womanhood, fearlessness, bravery, survival and hope,” said Furne One in a released statement.

Back to black

Amato Fall 2022 campaign shot by Vlad Ivanov. Supplied

The color palette of Amato’s Fall 2022 collection was entirely black. The Filipino designer gave the pieces energy by loading them up with hand-embroidery, sequins and beads with the occasional leather corset attached to waists and torsos.

Bold beauty

Amato Fall 2022 campaign shot by Vlad Ivanov. Supplied

The models sported barbed wire eyeliner and temporary face tattoos in the shape of stars, spiders and roses for an edgy look. 

 

Topics: Arab Fashion Week Amato

