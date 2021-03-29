Bella Hadid stars in Mugler’s new film

DUBAI: Bella Hadid has been a longtime muse for French label Mugler. In addition to opening and closing the luxury maison’s fashion shows, the part-Palestinian model can almost always be found wearing vintage and custom Mugler ensembles.

In October, the brand’s artistic director Casey Cadwallader tapped the model to star in Mugler’s fashion film, an ambitious precursor to the Spring 2021 collection, which saw Hadid morph into a superhuman using CGI.

Now, Hadid and Cadwallader are back at it again, with the latter teasing the second iteration of the Spring 2021 fashion film starring the Palestinian-Dutch catwalker.

“TEASER 2! MUGLER SS 2021 part 02 with my stunt queen @bellahadid

The full film premieres Wednesday on IGTV,” wrote the artistic director on Instagram.

Hadid reposted the video and added: “Let’s go. New @muglerofficial coming in a few days. I love you @cadwallader.”

In the short clip posted on social media, Hadid can be seen wearing a pair of denim trousers and a bodysuit. The model stares at the camera intensely before pacing full speed and leaping in the air like a superhero.

The film, which was directed by creative agency Torso Solutions, will debut on April 3, 2021.

Unlike in the first part of the film, which was created during the peak of confinement, Hadid does not appear as a CGI rendition of herself.

Aside from the new Mugler video, Hadid has been quite busy.

She recently starred in an ad for Michael Kors’ slim Bradshaw handbag. Hadid has been an ambassador for the luxury brand since appearing in her first Michael Kors fashion show in 2016.

The 24-year-old also shared some glamorous behind-the-scenes shots of her Vogue photoshoot this past week.

In the behind-the-scenes footage shared with her 40 million Instagram followers, the IMG model can be seen posing atop one of the observation decks at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan wearing a red-sequin long-sleeved turtleneck gown with an exposed back.

The shoot came just days after US label Marc Jacobs unveiled its latest eyewear collection for spring starring Hadid. The brand muse and model was lensed by photographer Stevie Dance in a series of playful portraits shot in her NYC hotel room.