You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
1 / 2
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad. (SPA)
Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
2 / 2
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kf27

Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
  • The proposed body will be tasked to study the phenomenon and come up with proposals for the development of a legal framework to counter domestic abuse and protect and rehabilitate the victims
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

RYADH: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Mawaddah Charitable Association on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to increase coordination in protecting human rights and increase awareness to reduce domestic violence.
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad, chairperson of the association’s board of directors.
They agreed to establish an independent body to deal with the issue of domestic violence and to work on developing specialized centers to rehabilitate victims of abuse.
The proposed body will be tasked to study the phenomenon and come up with proposals for the development of a legal framework to counter domestic abuse and protect and rehabilitate the victims.
It will also conduct research to review the prevailing situation in this regard and study the existing laws.  
Since its establishment, the HRC is actively working to ensure protection of rights at all levels.

 

Topics: saudi human rights commission

Related

Women victims in 45% of domestic violence cases
Saudi Arabia
Women victims in 45% of domestic violence cases
Saudi social media users break silence on violence against women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi social media users break silence on violence against women

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia
The vaccination campaign to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is in full swing in all parts of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi authorities ramp up crackdown on violators
Updated 30 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry has urged citizens to follow health measures, including avoiding large-scale gatherings and wearing masks, as coronavirus infections surpassed 500 for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Officials issued repeated warnings of a crackdown on violators. As part of increased activity by authorities, Eastern Province police broke up a gathering in the village of Olaya that violated precautionary measures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Police said that the legally prescribed penalties were applied against the event organizers, as well as guests who had attended the gathering.
Regulations from the Ministry of Interior impose a limit of up to 20 people for personal gatherings, with hefty fines in place to deter violations.
According to the ministry, the initial penalty for an establishment or an individual who instigates a violation is a SR40,000 ($10,600) fine, while anyone in attendance or people that cause crowding will have to pay SR5,000. A second violation will incur a doubled penalty of SR80,000, with those in attendance paying up to SR10,000.
For a third violation, the penalty is again doubled, and violators will be referred to the public prosecution.
Meanwhile, the Jeddah municipality on Monday announced the closure of 97 commercial establishments that violated anti-coronavirus health measures.
Field teams caught 123 violations within 19 submunicipalities during joint field monitoring trips carried out in tandem with local authorities on Sunday.
Officials have confirmed their intentions to continue field inspections to target health violations.
The municipality urged citizens to cooperate with investigations and to report violations to the relevant authorities.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 541 new virus cases on Monday.

• The Health Ministry also recorded 357 new recoveries.

• The Kingdom’s death toll grew to 6,656 after six new fatalities.

• More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health has continued to urge citizens and residents to register for vaccination. Appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty app.
Monday saw the announcement of 541 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Kingdom’s total to 388,866 over the course of the pandemic.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 217. It was followed by the Eastern Province with 108 and the Makkah region with 86. Al-Qassim reported 25 cases, Hail 22 and the Northern Borders 20.
There are 4,906 active coronavirus cases, with 674 in critical condition — an increase of 36 in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry also recorded 357 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 377,304.
The Kingdom’s death toll grew to 6,656 after six new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, and 15,008,398 PCR tests have been conducted, with 48,775 being carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 541 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 541 new cases
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
The ministry launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. (Supplied)
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
  • The ministry upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the addition of five new services to the Absher platform.
The new services added to the “Absher Individuals” platform include requesting amendments to academic credentials, correcting names in English and marital status and requesting civil records of children.
The ministry also upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center.
The ministry also launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. The second version of the “Maidan” platform has also been launched.
It is an integrated platform, which was developed within the framework of the security strategy for digital transformation.
 

Topics: Absher

Related

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
18m used Saudi Arabia’s Absher services last year
Saudi Arabia
18m used Saudi Arabia’s Absher services last year

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They also discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Riyadh on Monday.
“The two sides held political consultations between the Kingdom and South Africa,” the foreign ministry said.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for joint cooperation.
Prince Faisal and the visiting South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation also reviewed regional developments and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Africa Prince Faisal bin Farhan Naledi Pandor

Related

Saudi and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss green initiatives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss green initiatives
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Khaled Sharbatly is a rising international entrepreneur, investor, and sustainability influencer.
He began his career at an early age with the launch of multiple startups. Sharbatly also took a keen interest in the corporate world through the platform of his family business Al-Nahla Group.
Sharbatly joined Desert Technologies (dt) in 2018 as a managing partner. He leads business development and capital market operations and assists in increasing the company’s value by securing investments, forging partnerships, and launching projects in 24 countries.
It is an independent fully integrated PV (photovoltaic) solar energy platform with a proven track record as a PV developer, EPC, and O&M contractor and PV solar panel and product manufacturer through its 110MW factory.
According to Sharbatly, the company works through its “factory in Jeddah to collect and market solar panels produced in Saudi Arabia for use in exhibitions, schools, mosques, factories, warehouses and soon homes all over the Kingdom to reduce the kilowatt price for companies and individuals.”
He is a sustainability and renewable energy influencer. Sharbatly attended over 15 international conferences, including B20 under G20, WFES, Intersolar, and others as a speaker.
He obtained a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami, the US. Sharbatly did his master’s at the same university in 2016.
After completing his higher education, he gained significant experience through an International Monetary Fund fellowship and several courses at the UN, Harvard Business School, and Harvard Law School. Sharbatly believes learning is a lifelong journey.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Sara Althari, adviser at Saudi Ministry of Investment
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Sara Althari, adviser at Saudi Ministry of Investment
Who’s Who: Dr. Shuaa Al-Nifie, educational counselor at the Saudi Permanent Delegation to UNESCO
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Shuaa Al-Nifie, educational counselor at the Saudi Permanent Delegation to UNESCO

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders
  • Regional leaders praised the green initiatives and said they were ready to work with the Kingdom to achieve their goals
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to his Abu Dhabi counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
During the call, they discussed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative announced by the crown prince on Saturday, which call for partnerships with regional countries to face the environmental challenges in the region, improve the quality of life, and implement the largest afforestation project in the world that will contribute to restoring millions of hectares of degraded land, in addition to reducing global carbon levels.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the green initiatives on Saturday, which aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent, tackle deforestation, enhance the efficiency of oil production, and increase the contribution of renewable energy, in addition to multiple efforts to preserve the marine and coastal environment and increase the proportion of natural reserves.
The two leaders discussed “the importance of these initiatives in facing environmental challenges in the region and the world, and their role in improving the quality of life and public health,” SPA said.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a phone call to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who welcomed the initiatives and said his country was ready to cooperate with the Kingdom to achieve their goals.
Earlier on Monday, the crown prince made a phone call to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who congratulated him on launching the two initiatives, praising the great impact they will have on the region and its inhabitants.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a call to Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, where they discussed the environmental challenges facing the region, the economic, social and health impacts that follow, and the qualitative initiatives contained in the Middle East Green Initiative that addresses these challenges using modern and innovative methods and new technologies. 
The crown prince also called Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, where the two affirmed the Middle East Green Initiative is one of the most ambitious global initiatives in restoring degraded lands and reducing carbon levels.
Kuwait’s Cabinet praised the two initiatives, which it said “constitute a new start and an ambitious road map” that will contribute to protecting the earth, nature and the marine environment, combating the climate crisis, and facing many environmental challenges.
It also said that their “positive effects” will be seen throughout the Gulf and Middle East regions, and both initiatives are part of the Kingdom’s “pioneering role toward common international issues and as a continuation of its efforts during its presidency of the G20 last year.”
Egypt’s Ministry of Environment said the initiatives reflect the interest that Saudi Arabia attaches to environmental preservation and international climate action.
Ali Sabt, secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), said the initiatives affirm Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role as a major global oil producer and will strengthen its active role in achieving stable global energy markets in general, and oil and gas markets in particular.
Sabt said they show the Kingdom’s desire to lead the next green era and its efforts to protect the planet during its G20 presidency, where a special declaration on the environment was issued.
He said that the two initiatives would contribute effectively to international efforts to combat climate change, enhance competitiveness, spark innovation and create millions of jobs, calling on international and regional organizations to also support the two initiatives.
Sabt said reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires continuous cooperation from countries around the world.
The leaders of each country welcomed the initiatives and said their countries were ready to actively support all efforts made by the Kingdom to achieve their goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Pakistan King Abdullah II Green Initiatives Mohammed bin Salman Egypt UAE Djibouti Eritrea Ismail Omar Guelleh isaias afwerki Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Related

Update Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with region's leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with region's leaders
Update Saudi crown prince announces Green Saudi Initiative, Green Middle East Initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince announces Green Saudi Initiative, Green Middle East Initiative

Latest updates

Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade. (Supplied)
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19
Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19
First Saudi licensed coffee evaluator optimistic about industry’s future in the Kingdom
First Saudi licensed coffee evaluator optimistic about industry’s future in the Kingdom
Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury
Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.