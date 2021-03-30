Saudi Arabia-hosted finance event to outline Arab post-pandemic recovery
JEDDAH: The 11th annual conference of the Arab Federation of Exchanges is being hosted by Saudi Arabia this year and features keynote speakers discussing the importance of finance in supporting the Arab region’s post-pandemic recovery.
Supported by the Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul), the two-day conference is the largest gathering of regional financial institutions in the region this year. The event, which kicked off on Monday, takes place digitally this year, with the first day focusing on the role of environmental, social and corporate governance practices in achieving economic growth and financial prosperity.
Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, told delegates the event is an important dialogue platform for the exchange of expertise and experiences, especially at a time when the region is still dealing with the negative impact of the pandemic on financial markets.
“Our conference today comes at an important time, as financial markets have witnessed during the past year exceptional challenges due to the pandemic and precautionary measures that have been imposed to combat it,” he said.
“Despite the obvious impact on the economy, the role of financial markets was also clear in supporting the economic recovery and the financing needs of market participants during the pandemic, which made us more aware of the importance of financial markets in such exceptional circumstances,” he added.
Using the global financial crisis of the 2000s as an example, El-Kuwaiz said the decade “highlighted the importance of supervision and tightening control over financial markets, which led to a number of reforms and precautions.”
CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), Khalid Al-Hussan, said the conference this year comes amid exceptional circumstances and coincides with several developments in the Arab and global financial markets as a result of the pandemic.
“This edition of the conference also represents a unique event that is distinguished from its previous annual conferences, as it is the first virtual conference of the Arab Federation of Exchanges, and in the period of global economic recovery,” he said.
Chairman of Mubasher Financial Group, Mohammed Al-Ballaa, highlighted the need to support financial technology initiatives to help the development of the Arab market.
“I would like to say that the use of financial technology in the field of trading and investment has had the greatest impact on the success of the business and services of direct companies.”
Mubasher Financial Group has used artificial intelligence to research and provide investment recommendations to clients.
Murat Cetinkaya was sacked after midnight on Tuesday
A Bloomberg report said Mustafa Duman, a previous board member at Morgan Stanley, was chosen as his replacement
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the deputy governor of the central bank, only days after its head was also fired in an abrupt decision that rattled global markets.
Murat Cetinkaya, a veteran banker who worked at the Istanbul stock exchange and joined the central bank in 2019, was sacked after midnight on Tuesday, the Financial Times reported, citing a presidential decree published in the country’s Official Gazette.
A Bloomberg report said Mustafa Duman, a previous board member at Morgan Stanley, was chosen as his replacement.
The news follows the dismissal of the central bank’s reformist governor Naci Agbal on March 20, which sent shock waves across markets and triggered fresh worries for millions of Turks concerned about their savings. Agbal was known for his staunch opposition against high interest rates.
He was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a government loyalist who shares Erdogan’s unpopular economic view that high interest rates drive inflation.
First Saudi licensed coffee evaluator optimistic about industry’s future in the Kingdom
Ali Al-Diwani is optimistic about the future of coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Ali Al-Diwani’s career in agriculture “accidentally” led him to become the first licensed coffee evaluator in the Kingdom.
Originally from Jazan, he started his coffee career after he followed in the footsteps of his ancestors as a farmer and fruit trader who exported passionfruit from Hodeidah, Yemen, to Saudi Arabia.
“In 2010, I was invited to a coffee bean workshop in Sanaa, Yemen, presented by a group of Mexican coffee experts. Sadly, the translator faced issues in translating some agricultural terms. Based on my career as a farmer, I have a large agricultural English glossary and I became their personal translator for the rest of their journey,” he told Arab News.
It was the beginning of a journey that changed his life from one of a fruit farmer to a coffee investor, producer, evaluator, vendor, supplier and artisanal roaster.
Two months later, Al-Diwani was assigned to manage a coffee project in Yemen for three years by the same Mexican coffee expert he had translated for.
“There were a lot of inspiring details about coffee that intrigued me to redirect my career. Thus, I decided to specialize in growing coffee.”
Soon afterward, Al-Diwani became one of the leaders in the speciality coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and one of the founders of Caffeine Lab, a pioneer speciality coffee business in the Kingdom.
“My work in agriculture immersed me in great knowledge and gave me the power to start in this world and take fast steps,” he said.
Al-Diwani began to invest in the Burra region in Yemen — which has more than 5 million coffee trees — where he founded the first coffee-growing association and was joined by 500 farmers. “You have to walk for hours or days to reach the forest that contains coffee trees, and it is one of the places that I call coffee paradise — where the mountain turns into a white carpet after flowering, then red after fruiting.”
Science of speciality coffee
The Speciality Coffee Association of America (SCAA) defines specialty coffee in its green stage as “coffee that is free of primary defects, has no quakers, is properly sized and dried, presents in the cup free of faults and taints and has distinctive attributes.”
Al-Diwani, along with his friend Abdullah Bajabaa, established a speciality-grade coffee business called “Kal Coffee” — the first Saudi company to supply green coffee beans and local speciality coffee specifically from Al-Dayer Bani Malik in Jazan.
Three years later, he launched his own coffee laboratory, “Origins,” for green coffee beans, with roasters and training space in Jeddah.
Al-Diwani gained a profound experience in speciality coffee through exploration across the world and became one of the Saudi pioneers of the “science of coffee beans” as he calls it.
FASTFACTS
• 80 million kg of coffee beans arrive in Saudi Arabia each year.
• Coffee beans should match a certain standard to be counted as speciality coffee and should have no defects.
• During transportation, fungal damage can affect the bean and ruin the whole harvest.
• Proper storage is essential in maintaining the value of the crop.
“In 2016, I became a licensed coffee evaluator for the Speciality Coffee Association of America,” he said.
Al-Diwani’s passion for coffee redefined the meaning of coffee beans for many young Saudi entrepreneurs by offering them an internationally certified course at Origins. It consisted of educational courses in a number of specialities within the coffee industry including barista skills, brewing, green coffee, sensory skills and roasting.
He trained more than 50 Saudi certified coffee specialists between 2017-2020. “There is absolutely an amazing growth and the performance is getting increasingly better,” he said.
He is also a coffee evaluator at the Coffee Quality Institute of America.
Roasting — from farm to coffee cup
According to Al-Diwani, it requires an artisanal coffee roaster to be able to prepare beans for the perfect cup of coffee. “During the training, I always tell roasters to observe how the beans are being roasted in the machine; it takes five minutes to either burn the harvest of a whole year or make an excellent outstanding coffee.”
There are several stages that coffee cherries pass through before they reach a cup of coffee, he said. A single coffee tree can provide more than six different types of coffee notes and characters, so in every step there are sensitive stages in expenses and risks before the product reaches the consumer.
“One of the most difficult stages in planting coffee is harvesting the appropriate coffee beans for speciality coffee. If the coffee cherries were harvested in a ripe stage, it goes to commercial coffee,” he said. “The harvest must be dried on the same day so that it does not ferment or become moldy.”
Coffee quality relies on several factors including the harvest of the crimson red coffee bean, good drying, storage method, roasting and presentation. Consistency in coffee is a “mark of excellence,” he said.
Speciality coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Al-Diwani said that many young Saudis share the same obsession with exploring the world of speciality coffee as the country is one of the few where such a diversity of coffee processors and types can be found.
“The future of the coffee business in Saudi Arabia is very promising at the level of production, and in the market it is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets,” he said.
As for those who are planning to start a coffee business, Al-Diwani said that passionate coffee entrepreneurs have to have a full understanding
of how Arabica coffee is evaluated and graded.
The high demand for coffee in Saudi Arabia awakened coffee companies around the world to the idea that Saudi Arabia is a huge market for speciality and commercial coffee. “Eighty million kilograms of coffee beans enter Saudi Arabia every year, and the demand is increasing as people here won’t accept low-quality coffee,” he said.
“We are dealing with a huge number of international green beans companies and most of them started to open branches in Saudi Arabia, so that is an indicator that the coffee market in the Kingdom is big and expanding tremendously.”
There are three main aspects for a speciality coffee business to consider in order to stand out from other coffee startups in the Kingdom, according to Al-Diwani. “First is the location, second is the consumer experience and the high quality of the coffee, third is to have a well-trained barista and a professional coffee roaster.”
Al-Diwani is currently developing a roasting machine line called DQ Diwani Quality.
In 2014, he won an Italian photography award for an image taken in Burra, Yemen, that showcases the variety of color in coffee cherries spread on rooftops to dry.
Saudi capital planning mega projects to transform the region’s retail landscape
Royal Commission for Riyadh City said it has set a goal to attract 30 million visitors a year by 2030
Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Riyadh is aiming to reshape the retail environment in the region, as will become evident by the many mega projects that will be launched over the next few years as part of the Kingdom’s ambitious plan to nearly double the size of the capital.
During the Future Investment Initiative, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans to attract hundreds of international companies to set up their regional bases in the city, create about 35,000 new jobs for Saudi locals and double its population.
“That positions Riyadh as a global city that is open for business and that was an open invitation as well for all the investors to come and be a part of this massive journey that we are going to go through over the next ten years,” Hosam Al-Qurashi, senior advisor to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said during an online session at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA event on Monday.
“It’s important to note that the Kingdom is a young and progressive nation that started the transformation a few years back, and we are in a hub connecting three continents and we are definitely pursuing massive growth in the contribution of our non-oil based economy to the overall GDP,” he said.
The megacity projects the Kingdom plans to launch will accelerate the renaissance of the city to become a top international destination for tourism. “Projecting forward to 2030, our plan is to attract 30 million visitors annually — that’s a lot of traffic for retail — the city’s economy will double in just ten years, a very important consideration for retail chains and how much they want to grow within their footprint and within a city that carries more than 15 million residents . . . We plan to attract $80 billion through the city’s government-backed projects of FDIs,” Al-Qurashi said.
One of the projects highlighted by Al-Qurashi is Riyadh Art, which aims to turn the city into a gallery without walls. “We’re talking about 1,000 art pieces ranging from art pieces at the entrance of the city the size of a mountain, to small pieces in public spaces. The objective is to beautify the city and create what is called a creative economy.”
12 Car is a store specializing in selling general car accessories, particularly women’s driving gloves
Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Glamour, style and skincare can be important considerations in a woman’s daily life. And thanks to the social reforms under Saudi Vision 2030, more and more women are driving every day — and many love car accessories.
12 Car is a store specializing in selling general car accessories, particularly women’s driving gloves.
“The idea is inspired by a woman’s love for beauty and attention to the body . . . and her exposure to the sun on a daily basis causes her wrinkles or dark spots on the hands,” Noura Saud, the founder of 12 Cars, told Arab News.
The store was established at 12 noon on the last day of 2020, and the idea of the name came from this.
“The inspiration came after seeing the leadership’s efforts to empower women, and also the effects of sunlight on my hands and my friends’ while driving,” she said.
The gloves were carefully engineered to protect hands from too much sunlight exposure, while at the same time having a chic and classy design.
“The gloves are elegantly designed, lightweight, and with a purely feminine character, with lace and light color additions, and are lined with silicone to give more stability while holding the steering wheel, and have holes to prevent sweating and allow ventilation for the hand,” she said.
“It is also designed with a touch feature on the index finger for smartphone screens, which eliminates the need to remove the glove during her outings,” she added.
UV sunscreen gloves provide a protective shield whether you are driving, allergic to sunlight exposure, or just enjoying yourself outside. “Your hands see the sun more than any other skin on your body, and thus ages greater than any other part of your body. Your hands deserve protection,” Saud said.
The founder said that UV rays accelerate the body’s natural production of melanin and, over time, melanin can cluster below the surface of the skin, causing brown spots on the hands.
Saud has some skincare tips for her fellow female drivers: “Apply sunscreen on your hands before you go out, and wear UV ray protective gloves.”
Keep up with the Saudi brand on Instagram (@__12car)
Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed
The authority will allow ships to dock and unload their containers at the Jeddah Islamic Port
Containers will be exempt of storage fees for 60 days for a period of three months as of March 27
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Jeddah Islamic Port is offering to help ships stuck in the Suez shipping jam by giving storage fee exemptions. The offer of assistance came as salvage teams on Monday set the huge container ship free.
Helped by the high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bow of the Ever Given free on Monday. Located about 1150 kilometers south east of Suez, Jeddah is one of the closest major ports to the vital waterway.
Port operator Mawani said it would extend the services of Jeddah Islamic Port for ship transfers and container offloading.
It said it would extend the exemption of storage fees for transshipment containers – from 30 days to 60 days – for a duration of three months.
"The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to mitigating the impact on global supply chains, in addition to affirming Saudi ports' readiness to adapt to shifts in the international transport market and the associated challenges," the ports company said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.
The 400-meter long ship became lodged across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Located on a key maritime artery that connects the Far East, Europe and the Horn of Africa, Jeddah Islamic Port has a capacity of 130 million tons across 62 berths.