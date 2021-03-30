StarzPlay partners with Virgin Mobile in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has signed a partnership deal with Virgin Mobile in Saudi Arabia as part of plans to strengthen its regional foothold.
The link-up will allow Virgin Mobile subscribers in the Kingdom to access the platform for no additional cost with select packages. Users can also choose to add the StarzPlay service to their existing plan for a fee.
Danny Bates, chief commercial officer at StarzPlay, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of our key strategic markets. Consumers today look for simple and quick ways to access video streaming apps and by bundling our services with the leading telecom company in Saudi Arabia, we are reiterating our commitment to providing flexible and secured access to our content portfolio.”
Virgin Mobile is the first operator in Saudi Arabia to bundle specific monthly plans with StarzPlay. The telecom company plans to use the premium video streaming service to attract new customers and improve retention.
Yaarob Al-Sayegh, CEO for Virgin Mobile in the Kingdom, said: “We are committed to making mobile better in Saudi Arabia and providing our customers with even more of what they want by listening to their feedback.
“We are transforming the customer experience in mobile through our digital-first strategy. This gives customers more control and a wider choice of options.”
Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade
Found and editor in chief Mutlaq Al-Buqami calls for the respecting of intellectual property rights and more training for KSA journalists
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammad Al-Sulami
RIYADH: Later this year, Maaal.com — a Saudi financial and economic news site — celebrates its 10th anniversary.
For those who don’t know it, the project is the brain child of Mutlaq Al-Buqami, a former business editor at the leading pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat in London and its sister publication Eqtisadiyah, a dedicated business daily in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Buqami was also the last editor of Shams (Sun), a short lived Saudi tabloid that was published between 2005 and 2012 — where he said he experienced first-hand the vast potential of digital reach and the limitations of print.
The death of print was still debatable in 2012 and often newspapers or publishing houses that closed down blamed it on mismanagement, as opposed to a collapsing industry (the truth is that most of the time it was a combination of both). COVID-19 in 2020 has since made it clear that the death of print as a medium is more obvious and imminent than ever.
Yet, long before the pandemic, Al-Buqami — who is also the editor in chief of Maaal — foresaw that business executives and investors would welcome news related to their money and decision making faster and through their computers or phones. With that in mind, he worked with his team and partners to launch Maaal.com (maaal is the Arabic for “money”). Given that it was his job to analyse markets and trends, Al-Buqami saw what was inevitable when it came to the publishing industry.
“Those who handle distribution numbers and advertisements in traditional media could foresee at that time the future and importance of digital media,” he told Arab News.
The vision was to have a business title which “kept pace with the economic status of Saudi Arabia, a G20 member state,” he said.
After conducting a competitor analysis, Al-Buqami said the team at Maaal saw that the sector “lacked specialized media, and most of what is available at that time either focused on the stock market only or did not put the economy at the heart of their content.”
Digital first
Despite this clear vision, Al-Buqami confessed Maaal faced a rough few months when it launched in December 2012. This was mainly due to not thinking with a “digital first” strategy — something they rectified after the project nearly flopped — and it is now a main pillar of their operation.
“Television, radio, and even newspapers have been reduced to smart devices that travel with us wherever we go. The traditional means are no longer the same and the target audience is no longer confined to a limited geographic area. Therefore, if a media outlet does not build its foundation on that, it will not be successful,” he explained.
“We sought to restructure the project and apply standards compatible with the digital language and its target readers and, by doing so, we transformed it from a failing project to a project that managed, during the second half of the year, to stand on its feet and achieve a break-even point.”
Here, Al-Buqami reiterated a point which he said was very important: “If a project is not political with an agenda and goals that those behind it wish to achieve, then it must be built on commercial foundations in the first place to achieve profits.”
But how exactly does Maaal make “maaal”? Well, Al-Buqami said advertising is the primary source of income; however it is not the only one.
“Our other sources of income include providing various media services to some clients, and I really hope that some day the Saudi market will accept paid — albeit clearly marked — advertorials as in major newspapers and global websites.
“Achieving this, unfortunately, does not depend on the media outlet alone. It requires a system that protects, for example, intellectual property rights. And in this regard, I hope the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) will help us and protect media products like in the rest of the world.”
What about other key performance indicators? Al-Buqami points to citations and being quoted in major media outlets as an important KPI.
“We managed to win the trust of international news agencies, television channels and various media outlets until we became the top media outlet that focuses on the economy in Saudi Arabia. Our news is shared and quoted by international media. More than 300 media outlets from China in the east to America in the west and through Asia, Europe, and Africa circulate a story published by Maaal a few hours after its publication.”
As for examples of media outlets that frequently rely on Maaal, Al-Buqami cites Bloomberg, the leading global business news provider, and Reuters, one of the most respected global news agencies.
The business of covering business
Despite being a business journalist for the majority of his career, Al-Buqami suggests there are several issues affecting Saudi business journalism.
He repeats his concern about the disrespect of intellectual property rights of online media in general. He describes those who steal the original reporting of other media outlets as wanting to “use the information (we produce) with a click of a button, and without putting in any effort.”
Another issue that affects business journalism is that most of those who work in the field “are either amateurs who work part-time or are not specialized in business and do not have a good understanding of economic affairs,” explains Al-Buqami.
“This has a great impact on the final product provided to the readers. And in addition to all that, most of the business media outlets in Saudi Arabia suffer from shocks owing to what the advertising market is going through, and this impacts the development or training of media professionals in general.”
“In order for us to progress, the responsible bodies, such as the Ministry of Media, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the SAIP, must work on providing an environment that supports creativity and excellence by first protecting intellectual rights, and then setting institutional requirements for the removal of the media outlets that recycle what others publish,” he said describing what he sees as a solution.
“At the same time, these responsible bodies must increase training to develop talents,” he said.
Racist mockery on a Lebanese TV sparks outrage on social media
Social media exploded with anger at the blatant racist mockery the variety show was presenting
This is now the state of Lebanese television — once a media pioneer of the region that attracted talent from all over — but now a symbol of the country’s dwindling standards
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A popular Lebanese TV show has come under fire for another incident of offensive behavior.
“Indian, I’m not sure — but British-Indian…” the latest guest on the consistently criticized MTV Lebanon show “3a Gheir Kawkab” (On Another Planet) explained, before shaking her head — mocking the traditional Indian nod — and in a stereotypical Indian accent, said: “Madame you’re very beautiful.”
The show’s presenter — Pierre Rabbat — and other hosts broke into laughter as the paid crowd roared in applause. By contrast, social media exploded with anger at the blatant racist mockery the variety show was presenting.
“The group from ‘3a Gheir Kawkab’ have made the program out of this planet to utter all kinds of pettiness, absurdity, humiliation, disgust, and whatever you want,” said Twitter user Leila Ghotaimi.
مجموعة من غير كوكب عاملين برنامج ع غير كوكب للتفوه بشتى أنواع التفاهة والسخافة والحقارة والقرف وشو ما بدك، وآخر شي بيعتبروا نفسهم متحررين وأصحاب فكر ومثقفين والناس عم تفهم عليهن غلط
This is now the state of Lebanese television — once a media pioneer of the region that attracted talent from all over — but now a symbol of the country’s dwindling standards.
Lebanon has been facing multiple crises since the start of last year. It has endured national demonstrations protesting flagrant corruption and collapsing standards of living, alongside a political standstill that sees its politicians bickering among one another while the Lebanese pound continues to freefall.
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has catalyzed economic downfall, as well as the Beirut port blast that leveled half the capital and killed over 200 people, shaking citizens and residents to their core.
Many would hope that the show would focus on more pressing issues at hand — or at least resort to smarter comedy, as opposed to mocking other nationalities.
Earlier this month, Rabbat and his cohorts of hosts were similarly lambasted for the way they treated one of their guests, psychosexologist Dr. Sandrine Atallah.
A flurry of misogynistic and sexist comments and questions led Rabbat to tweet an apology for his behavior, only for Atallah to reject it, with the journalist soon deleting his tweet.
Apologies received but not accepted. You could have:
1-checked your facts instead of sharing fake news about my videos & my previous show
2-silenced your anchors instead of encouraging them by saying I was seductive
3-given me a space to express myself instead of interrupting me
The app will feature a live feed so users can watch programs at the same time as they air on television
As the month of Ramadan approaches, three new cooking shows will premiere on the app
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat has announced the launch of its app in Saudi Arabia.
It will feature a live feed so users can watch programs at the same time as they air on television and will be the first time in the brand’s history that the channel has been made available in a mobile format.
“The launch of the app is a momentous occasion for our home-grown Fatafeat brand. For the people of the region, Fatafeat continues to delight viewers, now in more places, on more devices, and in more formats than ever before,” said Henry Windridge, senior director of marketing, digital, and creative at Discovery Inc.
The app, which is now available throughout GCC countries, Jordan, and Egypt hosts content tailored for mobile phones including 20 cooking courses by regional chefs, recipes, kitchen skills videos, and some of Fatafeat’s programs. The classics section also features more than 500 episodes of content.
As the month of Ramadan approaches, three new cooking shows will premiere on the app, including the third season of “Matbakh Manal Alalem” with celebrity chef Manal Alalem, the second season of “Doug Min Yaddi” with chef Assia Othman, and “Ibn El Bahhar” with cook Marwan Sardouk.
Ramadan-tailored content will also be added to the app’s premium subscription including five “hands and pans” and how-to videos uploaded each week, in addition to two new 10-lesson cooking courses hosted by Fatafeat’s chef Souha Abdallah, and Othman.
A daily meal plan feature will also be added in the form of a calendar aiming to provide inspiration throughout the month of fasting.
Fatafeat is offering a one-month free trial after which subscribers can sign up for SR14.99 ($4) per month or SR99.99 annually. The app can be downloaded on all iOS and Android devices.
‘Depoliticized’ Turkish probe urged into killing of prominent journalist
Hrant Dink’s murder prompted outrage after footage emerged of police congratulating his killer
His family have pledged to appeal a ruling that acquitted 37 defendants
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Ankara to ensure that a transparent investigation is conducted into the 2007 killing of a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist by a Turkish nationalist.
“Turkish authorities must conduct an impartial and depoliticized investigation into the killing of journalist Hrant Dink, and ensure that all those involved in planning and committing the killing are held to account,” the CPJ said on Monday.
Dink’s killing prompted outrage after footage emerged of his assassin being congratulated and presented with a Turkish flag by smiling counterterrorism police officers.
On Friday, an Istanbul court acquitted 37 of 77 defendants on trial for Dink’s murder, and convicted 26, according to local independent news outlet Bianet, which reported that four of the convicted were sentenced to life in prison. Another 13 people were not handed verdicts because they did not appear in court.
The latest rulings are the result of a combination of the retrial of the original murder trial, and the merger of investigations into state and military officials, the CPJ said.
Among those convicted for the murder was Ercan Gun, a former news editor at Fox News Turkey whom authorities claimed conspired to blame the Turkish military for Dink’s assassination.
Gun pleaded not guilty, but was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “being a member of an armed terrorist organization.”
Both the CPJ and Dink’s family have expressed concern that Monday’s verdict did not expose the depth of the conspiracy against the slain writer. The family have promised to appeal the verdict.
“The prosecution of the murder of Turkish journalist Hrant Dink remains unsatisfactory, as voiced by the Dink family and their lawyers,” said Gulnoza Said, the CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“Turkish authorities must allow an unbiased, comprehensive investigation into each actor suspected of involvement in the conspiracy and leave nothing in the dark. The family’s appeal should present authorities with a fresh chance to treat this case with the seriousness it deserves.”
Turkish authorities allege that people aligned with exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom they blame for the attempted coup in 2016, played a role in Dink’s murder.
The CPJ has documented concerns that political overtures against Gulen have affected the investigation into Dink’s killing.
The CPJ and other rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern that Turkey is becoming an increasingly dangerous place for journalists to work independently.
Chinese video-streaming platform iQiyi launches in Mideast
Headquartered in Singapore, it is one of the largest streaming providers of pan-Asian content
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: iQiyi International has officially launched in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt with over 3,000 pieces of content on the platform.
Headquartered in Singapore, it is one of the largest streaming providers of pan-Asian content. The website and app are available in 12 languages, including English and Arabic.
“Users can choose their preferred language on their website or the app, and the interfaces will be customized to their preferred language, making Asian content accessible to a wide range of audiences,” an iQiyi spokesperson told Arab News.
The content on the platform consists of both originals and licensed content. While the original content is available globally, the availability of licensed content depends on distributor agreements.
The decision to launch iQiyi in the Middle East was influenced by a “keen interest in Chinese and Korean drama content, with the onset of Asian content getting more recognition in the international space,” said the spokesperson.
This includes the original “Story of Yanxi Palace,” the platform’s most popular series to date globally, and “The Bad Kids,” which took home Best Creative and Best Newcomer awards at last year’s Busan International Film Festival.
While some international services take the route of adding their streaming content as a channel on existing regional platforms, iQiyi decided to launch as an independent platform.
“With a strong slate of original and licensed titles across Korean and local-language movies, dramas, variety shows and anime, iQiyi can stand alone as a strong streaming platform,” said the spokesperson. “Beyond that, we want to enable other Asian storytellers to reach an international audience.”
iQiyi is, however, exploring partnerships with agencies, content and production companies, as well as telecoms companies and broadcasters as part of its international business growth strategy.
The platform is offering a free one-month trial to new subscribers, with membership plans starting from 17.99 UAE dirhams ($4.90), SR17.99 ($4.80) and 64.99 Egyptian pounds ($4.14).