Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed
Maersk, the international shipping group has said the knock-on disruptions could take weeks or months to unravel. (File/Reuters)
Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed
  • The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after congestion around the key waterway started to ease gradually
DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pledged to invest in the equipment needed to avoid a repeat of the closure of the Suez Canal over the past week.

He made the remarks as he visited Ismailia, en route to the vital trade artery — a day after the refloating of the giant MV Ever Given container ship.

“It is extremely important to provide any equipment and supplies that are continuously in place to contribute to the authority’s ability and meet its demands in light of the movement of ships development,” he said, Al Arabiya reported.

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after congestion around the key waterway started to ease gradually. However the disruption to global shipping could take months to resolve, experts have warned.


Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, Reuters reported.
Maersk, the international shipping group has said the knock-on disruptions could take weeks or months to unravel.
The SCA will consider giving discounts to shippers affected by the stoppage, said Rabie.
“We need to study it in the right way because the number of ships is large, including ships that waited for one day, ships that waited for two days, and ships that waited for three days or four days — not all of them will take the same percentages,” he told reporters on Monday.

 

Topics: Egypt Suez Canal blocked

Dubai's biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf's first 'sustainable loan'

Topics: Dubai Gulf Emirates NBD banking Finance

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi
  • The deal comes as regional food producers adjust to growing awareness around healthy foods, especially among younger consumers
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Foodco has agreed an exclusive distribution deal with Russian healthy snack company BioFoodLab, run by former model Elena Shifrina.
The deal comes as regional food producers adjust to growing awareness around healthy foods, especially among younger consumers. Regional governments are also promoting the sector to combat high levels of obesity.
“The global healthy snacks market was valued at $78 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $108 billion in 2027,” Foodco General Manager Wassem Al-Halabi said in a stock exchange filing. “We are witnessing an upward curve in the segment here in the Middle East, too. More people are showing a preference for healthy over traditional snacks.”
He said that healthy snack companies had encountered challenges in the past in hitting the right price point for Middle East consumers.

Shifrina, a former catwalk model and oil industry executive, started her company nine years ago with $120,000 of her own savings according to Forbes.
She came up with the idea during an internship at MIT in Boston.
She made the first samples of her snack bars in her own kitchen before scaling up the company to become an international business.

Topics: Russia Food Abu Dhabi

Dubai’s Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal

Dubai’s Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai's Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal

Dubai’s Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal
  • The flight featured the carrier's famous double-decker aircraft
  • The new terminal can handle around 30 million passengers
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An Airbus A380, operated by Dubai’s Emirates, has become the first to land at the new Terminal 1 in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA).

The flight, which featured the carrier's famous double-decker aircraft, was greeted with a water cannon salute as it landed in Jeddah at around 6 p.m. local time.

“Moving to Terminal 1 represents a significant improvement in the customer experience. Emirates customers will have access to world-class amenities, including restaurants, retail outlets, airport lounges and much more,” Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi, vice president of the airline’s Saudi unit, said in a statement.

The new terminal can handle around 30 million passengers, with its 46 boarding gates and a total area of 810,000 square meters.

It is expected to be able to host 80 million passengers by 2035, becoming one of the busiest airports in the region, according to the Jeddah airport website.

Topics: Emirates Saudi Arabia Jeddah airport King Abdulaziz International Airport

French hotel group Accor joins UAE-led initiative to help unemployed African women

French hotel group Accor joins UAE-led initiative to help unemployed African women
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

French hotel group Accor joins UAE-led initiative to help unemployed African women

French hotel group Accor joins UAE-led initiative to help unemployed African women
  • 25 women will be brought to the UAE from Rwanda for a placement program
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: France-based Accor, which has dozens of properties across the Gulf, has joined a UAE-led placement program for women in the rural areas of Rwanda.

The hotel group has partnered with Dubai-based social enterprise Evolvin’ Women to bring 25 women from underdeveloped communities in Rwanda to the UAE, and train them in Accor properties.

The two-year program will provide training, work experience, and one-to-one mentoring opportunites for the participants, Accor said in a statement.

After completing the program, the participants will be sent back home to their communities where they would be able to share their experiences through community hubs formed by Evolvin’ Women.

“By offering training, experience and mentoring at select hotels across our UAE portfolio, we can help them build a better future for themselves and their communities,” Mark Willis, regional CEO of Accor, said.

Topics: hospitality UAE women hotel Accor

Kuwait approves law to guarantee bank loans for pandemic-hit businesses

Kuwait approves law to guarantee bank loans for pandemic-hit businesses
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Kuwait approves law to guarantee bank loans for pandemic-hit businesses

Kuwait approves law to guarantee bank loans for pandemic-hit businesses
  • Lawmakers approved a bill to secure guarantees for local banks to extend loans to COVID-hit businesses
  • The parliament also agreed to allow citizens that had been affected to delay repayments
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait approved draft laws to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA reported.

Lawmakers approved a bill to secure guarantees for local banks to extend loans to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

All 33 MPs in attendance backed the bill.

The parliament also agreed to allow citizens that had been affected to delay repayments to both public and private institutions for six months .

Governments worldwide have been forced to intervene to help support struggling businesses over the last year by offering subsidized wage schemes, tax breaks other financial supports in an effort to stave off widespread bankruptcies.

Topics: Kuwait

