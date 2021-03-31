KPMG, Oracle team up to help Saudi companies ramp up digitization

DUBAI: Global tax advisory firm KPMG has teamed up with business software maker Oracle to help Saudi companies speed their digitization and adoption of cloud-based technology.

Under the agreement between the two global giants, Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan, chairman, KPMG Professional Services and Fahad Al-Turief, vice president and country leader, Oracle Saudi Arabia.

Al-Fozan said: “The pandemic has accelerated efforts of digital transformation in a space that was already evolving at a high pace. This is the right time to invest more in the digital ecosystem and forge relationships to be stronger and more efficient together. This partnership will encourage innovation and attract more international investment into Saudi Arabia, thus being a catalyst for job creation.”

Companies using the facilities can learn more about how artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and machine learning can be customized to their specific needs.

“There are several trends pushing businesses across all industries toward cloud technology in Saudi Arabia and around the world. For most organizations, the current way of doing business might not deliver the agility to grow or provide the platform or flexibility to compete,” said Al-Turief.

“The adoption of emerging technology was already on the rise in Saudi Arabia as organizations realized that they could achieve a higher return on investment, explore new avenues of growth, drive innovation, deliver new services, save costs and ensure robust cybersecurity with cloud,” he added.