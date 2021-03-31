You are here

Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes
Developer Eagle Hills is selling Sharjah beachfront units. (Supplied)
  • Development close to Dubai border
  • Real estate sector hit hard by pandemic
DUBAI: A developer in the UAE emirate of Sharjah has completed a beachfront development with units starting from about 376,000 dirhams ($102,000).
Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills said it has finished work on its beachfront living destination, Maryam Beach Residence on Maryam Island.
It comprises 688 units across four residential buildings including Cyan Beach Residence, Azure Beach Residence, Sapphire Beach Residence and Indigo Beach Residence, the developer said in a statement.
“The handover of Maryam Beach Residence marks a significant step in developing Maryam Island into an iconic waterfront destination,” said Eagle Hills CEO Low Ping.”This development will form a great addition to Sharjah’s real estate sector as well as attract tourism to Sharjah.”
The project includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The $1.2 billion Maryam Island is located close to the neighboring emirate of Dubai, better known for its selection of high end beachfront real estate developments such as Palm-Jumeirah.

  • ‘Shareek’ stimulus package announced on Tuesday “would enhance the company’s competitive position on the local, regional and global levels”
RIYADH: SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that a new government initiative to promote the private sector would help it double its capacity within the next 10 to 15 years.
He added that the ‘Shareek’ stimulus package announced on Tuesday “would enhance the company’s competitive position on the local, regional and global levels.”
Al-Benyan also highlighted the impact on manufacturing industries, helping to boost demand for petrochemical products in the Kingdom.
Saudi government agencies and major companies in the Kingdom are lining up to sign a string of deals over the coming months, the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund said.
Public Investment Fund (PIF) Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan made the announcement on Tuesday during the launch of the new Shareek program, an initiative aimed at boosting the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience, and supporting sustainable growth.
The governor said the program was the first step toward stimulating new investments, and that communication between parties had already started. He added that Vision 2030 components along with expertise and programs would lead large companies to new levels of growth.
Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the Shareek program included more than 250 organizational developments and was flexible in facing crises. “Our primary mission is to provide all possible support to improve the investor experience.”
He added that Saudi reforms had pushed the Kingdom up the rankings order in terms of international indicators.

  • Capacity in the Saudi market rose to 723,496 seats in the last week of March
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has recorded a 15.4 percent week-on-week increase in airline capacity over the last week of March, flight intelligence company OAG said.

Capacity in the Saudi market rose to 723,496 seats, as global airlines add more flights in anticipation of a pick up in demand.

Although it was still lower than pre-pandemic levels, OAG said “we are heading for the best week in over twelve months,” if airline capacity continues its upward trend.

The UAE was also in OAG’s top 20 markets list, at 640,879 scheduled seats over the same period, up 6.8 percent week-on-week.

The aviation industry has been banking on countries’ aggressive inoculation drives to restore people’s confidence in travelling, while airlines double down on precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

OAG said “the demand side of the equation is crucial” to really determine the recovery of the aviation industry, despite growth in airline capacity.

“The next four weeks are likely to be crucial in shaping the whole summer season which in turn for many airlines is when revenues are generated that carry them through the following winter season,” it said.

Oman Air is the latest airline to add capacity to Saudi Arabia, announcing it will start flying to Riyadh again from April 1, with four flights per week.

The airline aresumed flights to Dammam on March 28.

  • Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh
DUBAI: Global tax advisory firm KPMG has teamed up with business software maker Oracle to help Saudi companies speed their digitization and adoption of cloud-based technology.

Under the agreement between the two global giants, Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan, chairman, KPMG Professional Services and Fahad Al-Turief, vice president and country leader, Oracle Saudi Arabia.

Al-Fozan said: “The pandemic has accelerated efforts of digital transformation in a space that was already evolving at a high pace. This is the right time to invest more in the digital ecosystem and forge relationships to be stronger and more efficient together. This partnership will encourage innovation and attract more international investment into Saudi Arabia, thus being a catalyst for job creation.”

Companies using the facilities can learn more about how artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and machine learning can be customized to their specific needs.

“There are several trends pushing businesses across all industries toward cloud technology in Saudi Arabia and around the world. For most organizations, the current way of doing business might not deliver the agility to grow or provide the platform or flexibility to compete,” said Al-Turief.

“The adoption of emerging technology was already on the rise in Saudi Arabia as organizations realized that they could achieve a higher return on investment, explore new avenues of growth, drive innovation, deliver new services, save costs and ensure robust cybersecurity with cloud,” he added.

  • The subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has sold a 3.5 billion dirham ($953 million) stake in property developer Aldar to a subsidiary of investment firm Alpha Dhabi Holding, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

The subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar, the statement said. Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder with 25 percent, it said.

“Institutional investor interest in Aldar reflects confidence in the Abu Dhabi real estate sector and Aldar’s central role in implementing the Emirate’s economic diversification strategy,” the statement said.

Two sources told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the fund had sold part of its holdings in Aldar.

Trades of 960 million shares, worth 3.5 billion dirhams were made on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

The transaction was executed by local brokerage firms International Securities and ADCB Securities, the statement said.

Aldar, which developed the Ferrari World theme park, is the largest real estate developer in the emirate.

It made an offer earlier this month to buy a stake in Egyptian developer Sodic for about $420 million. It is leading a consortium to buy a minimum 51 percent stake.

  • The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024
DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a 35-year purchase and shareholding agreement for a desalination plant with Emirati company Utico.
The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024, at a cost of about 1.5 billion dirhams ($410 million), the utility said in a statement.
It supports Dubai’s sustainable development, DEWA Chief Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, as well as the emirate’s goal of sourcing 75 percent of its power capacity from clean energy by 2050.
 “We work to increase the production capacity of desalinated water to meet the growing demand, with the aim of reaching 750 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water, compared to the current 470 MIGD,” he added.
The emirate also wants to produce all of its desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, which Al-Tayer said could be achieved by promoting sea water reverse osmosis.

