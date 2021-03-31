DUBAI: A developer in the UAE emirate of Sharjah has completed a beachfront development with units starting from about 376,000 dirhams ($102,000).
Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills said it has finished work on its beachfront living destination, Maryam Beach Residence on Maryam Island.
It comprises 688 units across four residential buildings including Cyan Beach Residence, Azure Beach Residence, Sapphire Beach Residence and Indigo Beach Residence, the developer said in a statement.
“The handover of Maryam Beach Residence marks a significant step in developing Maryam Island into an iconic waterfront destination,” said Eagle Hills CEO Low Ping.”This development will form a great addition to Sharjah’s real estate sector as well as attract tourism to Sharjah.”
The project includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The $1.2 billion Maryam Island is located close to the neighboring emirate of Dubai, better known for its selection of high end beachfront real estate developments such as Palm-Jumeirah.
Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes
- Development close to Dubai border
- Real estate sector hit hard by pandemic
