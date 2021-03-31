Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity

You are here

Syrian refugee children sit in a box at a makeshift settlement in Qab Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, December 8, 2014. (Reuters)
  • Decision ‘could have devastating consequences,’ Save the Children tells Arab News
  • £205m pledge just over half what UK gave last year
LONDON: The UK’s decision to cut its funding for Syrian refugees, possibly by as much as 50 percent, will see children in the country and those displaced to neighboring states suffer disproportionately, Save the Children told Arab News on Wednesday. 

Orlaith Minogue, senior conflict and humanitarian advocacy adviser at the charity, said children and mothers would “bear the brunt” of the cut, with access to education, food and healthcare set to be severely disrupted.

“The UK’s generous support has been key to delivering healthcare, education and protection services for Syrian families throughout the course of the conflict,” Minogue said.

“However, after yesterday’s announcement, we now face a situation where Syrian children will be left to bear the brunt of a dramatic aid cut from the UK, a decision that could have devastating consequences as aid agencies struggle to deliver the life-saving and sustaining support these children so desperately need.”

The UK offered £205 million ($281 million) at a virtual UN donor conference this week, down from £400 million given last year, as part of broader moves to slash international aid to rebalance the national budget following the coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans, set to reduce overseas aid from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, had already raised fears that spending on a number of Arab countries — including Yemen, Lebanon and Libya — could be reduced dramatically.

These cuts, as well as those directly affecting Syria, could have serious knock-on effects for Syrian refugees, Minogue warned.

“The crisis in Syria, and for Syrians, isn’t over, and much of the progress in the region to date is at risk as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and increasing economic hardship,” she said.

“In northwest Syria, two-thirds of children are out of school and for many, they may never be able to return. In Lebanon, 90 percent of Syrian refugees are living in poverty without access to sufficient food,” she added.

“These figures only scratch the surface of the levels of need in Syria and neighboring countries. Any decision to reduce funding now risks the survival of the most vulnerable.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK had given in excess of £3.5 billion in aid to help Syrian refugees since 2012, suggesting the current donation is proportionate to the size of the British economy.

But Save the Children’s CEO Kevin Watkins issued a statement calling the cut “disastrous,” adding: “The reduction will have a catastrophic impact. It could mean nearly half a million children missing out on education, and more than a hundred thousand mothers and children going hungry.”

He said: “This is just the tip of the iceberg; ultimately, lives could be lost because of this government’s decision to step back at a time when Syrians desperately need us to step up.

“This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach.”

Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of the charity Action against Hunger, also condemned the cut.

“This is a region blighted by war, ravaged by COVID-19, and with an economy in freefall. In 10 years of conflict, the situation has never been worse,” he said in a statement.

“Back in November, the UK government told MPs it would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people in their time of need. Cutting our aid commitment … represents no such solidarity or support,” he added.

“The world is watching to see what ‘global Britain’ truly means and so far the portents aren’t good. We slashed aid to Yemen, a country teetering on the brink of famine, and have followed suit by reducing support to Syria by 32 percent.”

The UN conference, which aimed to raise $10 billion for both internally displaced Syrians and refugees in neighboring countries, was only able to secure $6.4 billion, with just $4.4 billion being made available this year.

Despite the overall reduction in funding, several leading economies — including Germany, France and the US — did not reduce their spending pledges for Syria.

Germany offered £480 million for this year and the same amount next year. France pledged $657 million.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the conference that half the Syrian population needs aid, with 90 percent living in poverty. He added that at least 2.4 million Syrian children do not have access to schools.

“The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years,” Maas said. “Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments — here, today.”

Egypt launches inquiry into cargo ship grounding

  • Shipping convoys were allowed through the canal on Monday night after tugs finally pulled the Ever Given free.
CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority has launched an investigation into the giant cargo ship Ever Given’s grounding that it says will cover events before, during and after the accident.

The 430-meter-long container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, halting maritime trade in the vital shipping channel for almost a week.

The carrier struck the eastern bank of the narrow canal on March 23 and became wedged diagonally across the channel.

Shipping convoys were allowed through the canal on Monday night after tugs finally pulled the Ever Given free.

Sayed Sheasha, adviser to the authority, said the investigation began on Wednesday and the results will be made public since it is a global issue.

He said the probe will address the question of whether the captain of the ship responded to the instructions of the authority before the ship ran aground.

“We asked for the ship’s data — the black box contains all the information from the start of the crisis until the end,” Sheasha said, adding that the authority will also examine the ship’s response to instructions given before the mishap.

Sheasha said it is expected that the authority will reach an agreement on compensation with the ship within three or four days.

If the ship rejects the result of the investigation, the case will be transferred to a civil court and a decision will be taken to seize the vessel.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged people not to jump to conclusions about the investigation. He said the issue has been left to the canal authority and that he will not interfere with it.

Osama Rabie, head of the authority, said that up to 95 ships per day are expected to use the canal by 2023, instead of the current 50 to 60 ships per day.

He said that after the Ever Given’s release 113 ships crossed the canal in less than 24 hours.

The authority plans to clear 422 ships still queuing to use the canal.

Saudi fuel grant to Yemen will address power cuts, save millions of dollars, officials say

  • Mainly due to a chronic shortage of fuel, power cuts in some Yemeni cities, including the port city of Aden, currently reach 18 hours a day
  • the Saudi donation came just in time as the Yemeni government was frantically searching for funds to buy fuel to keep power stations functioning
AL-MUKALLA: The $422 million Saudi fuel donation for power stations in Yemen would save millions of dollars and help reduce long power cuts that have been blamed for fueling unrest in hot and humid Yemeni cities, officials and analysts said on Wednesday.

Anwar Mohammed Kalshat, Yemen’s minister of electricity, told Arab News that the Saudi donation came just in time as the Yemeni government was frantically searching for funds to buy fuel to keep power stations functioning.

“This is a big boost to the power sector and would significantly stabilize electricity services. It would alleviate the suffering of the people during these days and in summer,” the minister said, thanking the Saudi leadership for standing by Yemenis during the current “difficult times.”

“We would like to thank our brothers in Saudi Arabia for this support and donation,” Kalshat said.

Shortly after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the grant, the Yemeni riyal began rebounding against the dollar and other hard currencies.

Mainly due to a chronic shortage of fuel, power cuts in some Yemeni cities, including the port city of Aden, currently reach 18 hours a day.

The Yemeni government has long complained that fuel bills for power stations consume the nation’s meager revenues and the country is unable to fund vital projects in other important sectors such as health and education.

In September last year, Aden Gov. Ahmed Hamid Lamlis said that local authorities in Aden spent more than $1 million a day on buying fuel for power stations. The Saudi fuel donation will also stabilize fuel supplies to oil stations across the country and end long queues outside oil stations, Yemeni officials said.

Khaled Salman Al-Akbari, director of the Yemeni Oil Company in Hadramout, a government body responsible for importing fuel for power grids and the local market, told Arab News that supplying local power stations with the Saudi-funded fuel would alleviate pressure on the Yemeni company and help divert fuel to the local market.

The shortage of oil has led to unrest and long queues outside oil stations in Yemen.

“This is a big relief to the Yemeni people in all provinces and to the Yemeni company that has been placed under huge pressure to supply power stations and the local market with fuel,” Al-Akbari said, noting that the funds saved from fuel bills would be allocated to vital projects.

Long power cuts in the Yemeni cities, mainly in extremely hot and humid cities such as Aden and Al-Mukalla, have triggered unrest and large demonstrations over the past several years.

On Tuesday, a protester was killed when security forces in Hadramout’s Mayfa used force to disperse crowds of angry people who blocked a road to demand electricity.

The killing of the protester sparked outrage in the province, prompting the governor of Hadramout to ban large gatherings to contain the unrest.

In Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, hundreds of people have taken to the streets to demand that the government import services, including electricity.

Yemen political analysts believe that the stabilization of the electricity service will ease growing anger against the government due to crumbling basic services.

Saleh Al-Baydani, a Yemeni political analyst, advised the government to “rationally” benefit from the Saudi donation and to find sustainable solutions to long power cuts and other problems in its territories.

“These demonstrations and tension in the streets would naturally diminish if citizens saw a tangible improvement in the (electricity) service,” Al-Baydani said.

Following the Saudi grant, the Yemeni riyal began to rebound against the dollar and other hard currencies.

The Yemeni riyal, which had dropped greatly over the past couple of months, recovered against the dollar, reaching 850 on Wednesday compared to 880 on Tuesday.

Yemeni economists said that the Saudi grant would curb the growing demand for the dollar by fuel and goods traders, the main reason behind the fall of the riyal.

Mustafa Nasr, director of the Economic Media Center, told Arab News that demand for the dollar would temporarily decrease during the distribution of the Saudi grant as the country would not import much fuel.

“One of the reasons for the fall of the riyal is buying hard currencies from the market for importing fuel. The injection of almost half a billion dollars from the Saudi grant would ease the demand for hard currency,” Nasr said.

“But this is a temporary solution to the problem. The government should look for sustainable solutions to the devaluation of the currency such as resuming exports,” he said.

2 women, 3 children drown in shipwreck off Libya’s coast

  • A total of 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya late Tuesday
CAIRO: Two women and three children drowned when a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN official said Wednesday. It was the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Safa Msehli, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the incident took place late Tuesday. A fishing boat and Libya’s coast guard managed to rescue some 77 migrants and returned them to shore, she said.

A total of 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya late Tuesday and taken to detention centers in the North African country, Msehli said. At least 480 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya over the weekend, according to the IOM.

Tuesday’s deadly shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. More than 55 migrants were reported dead last month off Libya.

Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe either on their own or after being rescued at sea.

Thousands have drowned along the way. Others were intercepted and returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, according to rights groups.

US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces detain 71 militants in raid

  • The campaign is assisted by the US-led coalition and aimed at curbing the killings inside Al-Hol camp
  • Many fear the camp is becoming a breeding ground for the next generation of Daesh militants
BEIRUT: Syria’s Kurdish-led forces arrested 71 suspected militants, including a religious leader and a militant recruiter, in an ongoing security sweep at a sprawling camp that houses families and supporters of Daesh, a spokesman said Wednesday.
The campaign, which started Sunday, is assisted by the US-led coalition and aimed at curbing the escalating violence and killings inside Al-Hol camp. The Kurdish-led forces have put the number of killings there since the start of 2021 at nearly 50 but US officials say it’s more than 60.
Many fear the camp, which initially housed refugees and is now home to 62,000 people from more than 50 countries, is becoming a breeding ground for the next generation of Daesh militants. Kurdish and US officials have called for countries to repatriate their citizens languishing in the camp.
Ali Al-Hassan, spokesman for the Kurdish-led internal security forces, said the sweep is still ongoing. Those arrested so far include a Daesh religious leader inside the camp, a recruiter, a communications expert and a security officer. All of them are Iraqi, aged between 18 and 62. He said more details on the nationalities of those arrested would be made public later, not ruling out that they include foreign nationals.
“The (Islamic State) group is trying to reorganize through active cells in the camp,” Al-Hassan said in a WhatsApp message.
The religious leader, a native of Iraq’s Anbar province, had joined militants long before IS was formed in 2014 and later became a judge with a self-styled Daesh tribunal. He continued his work with Daesh after hiding among residents of the camp, the Kurdish-led forces said. Al-Hassan said he was issuing religious edicts on who is to be killed inside the camp.
Al-Hol’s residents include wives and children of Daesh members, most of them held there since 2019 as the final coalition-led push against the militant group unfolded. At the time, family members and Daesh supporters holed up in areas once controlled by the group fled or were evacuated to Al-Hol and other camps.
The Syrian Kurdish-led forces and the US-led coalition announced victory against Daesh in March 2019, after the militants lost all their territorial holdings. Thousands escaped into the desert while others were detained and held in detention facilities.
About 5,000 troops took part in Al-Hol sweep, which also uncovered an underground tunnel under construction.
More than 80% of the camp’s residents are women and children, two-thirds of them under the age of 12. The majority are Syrian and Iraqi but about 10,000 are from 57 other countries. Conditions in the squalid camp have been described as dire, with sparse basic services and poor health care. Malnutrition is high among children.

Maritime border dispute emerges between Lebanon, Syria

  • Russian oil company signs agreement with Syria for exploration in Mediterranean Sea that conflicts with Lebanon’s 2011 demarcation
BEIRUT: The Syrian government signed a 4-year contract with a Russian company for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea that could spark a new border crisis between Lebanon and Syria.

The two blocks to be explored under the new contract overlap with Lebanese maritime areas for energy exploration along the country’s northern border. 

According to this demarcation, the Syrian side grabbed a Lebanese area of 750 square kilometers from Block No. 1 alone, where the Russian exploration process will begin.

Lebanon had previously demarcated its maritime borders in 2011, and in 2014 launched a round of primary licenses and invited bids for Block No. 1 in the north. But Syria did not recognize the Lebanese demarcation.

For years, Lebanon was busy demarcating its southern maritime and land borders with Israel. Last November, Israel accused Lebanon of changing its position seven times regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders, which led to indirect negotiations that took place under US and UN supervision.

The two countries differed over a maritime area of about 860 square kilometers, known as Block No. 9, based on a map sent in 2011 to the UN. But it was later found that the map was based on wrong approximations. In the most-recent negotiations, Lebanon demanded an additional area of 1,430 square kilometers, including part of the Karish field.

During negotiations with Israel, Lebanese President Michel Aoun told his delegation to “adhere to and defend the internationally recognized Lebanese rights.”

However, the concern for the southern borders with Israel has not been shared for the northern borders, despite the Russian-Syrian agreement getting signed March 1.

“Lebanon's demarcation of its borders came by decree, which is an internal legislation issued under Lebanese national laws, and it has no mandatory character,” Bashar Jaafari, Syrian permanent representative to the UN, said in his 2014 objection to the Lebanese demarcation.

Marc Ayoub, an expert on energy affairs in Lebanon and the Middle East, told Arab News that Lebanon must inform Syria of its objection by the available means.

“It could be through the Syrian ambassador to Lebanon or a visit by the Lebanese foreign minister to Syria,” he said. “If Syria refuses to acknowledge this objection, Lebanon must resort to the UN to object to any exploration process that will take place. It can request a halt to exploration if Lebanon presents documents proving its ownership of these areas.”

An apparent silence from Lebanese officials regarding the maritime border issue was met with political backlash from those who oppose the ruling authority in Lebanon.

MP Rola Tabsh, from the Future Movement bloc, said: “Where do the official Lebanese authorities stand on this issue? What is this suspicious coma? We waited for the violation from the south, from the enemy, but it came from the north, from a brotherly country.”

Richard Kouyoumjian, former minister and serving member of the Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc, said: “The government and the relevant ministries are required to have a sovereign position and clear clarification.”

He called for the “resumption of demarcation negotiations in the south, an end to Syrian complicity and plundering of our money and oil wealth.”

Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri worked for 10 years to define the country’s southern border and was surprised by “the death of the demarcation” of the maritime borders with Israel.

