UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten 'utter destitution' for Syrians

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Al-Wazzani, southern Lebanon, March 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians
  • Various forms of legal assistance will end for 65,000 displaced people in Syria, Lebanon
  • Massive cuts to British aid budget will hit a number of Arab states
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Tens of thousands of Syrians will be left without legal support, leaving many “in utter destitution” without documents they need to work, travel or return home, after the UK government cut £4 million ($5.52 million) in funding from a charity program, according to its director.

The gutting of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) legal support program comes amid reports of significant reductions in Britain’s Syria and overall humanitarian aid budget.

“This cut means we need to stop legal and protection assistance for 65,000 displaced people in Syria and Lebanon,” said NRC Secretary-General Jan Egeland.

“Syrian children will no longer get help to get birth certificates, students and schoolchildren will no longer get help to get exam or training documents, and we can no longer help people with housing, land and property rights,” he added.

“For some people, who hoped to be integrated into Lebanon, that hope has gone. It’s utter destitution when you are paperless.”

Projected cuts to the Syria budget could be as high as 67 percent — that means British contributions could fall from the £137 million pledged in 2020 to £45 million for 2021.

Egeland said the cuts to the NRC program run counter to British values and interests. “The UK has been a champion of legal advice for refugees for many years, so that people can one day return to working life as productive citizens,” he added.

The NRC’s Bahia Zrikem said staff had reported increased child labor, and families reduced to eating two meals per day. “Humanitarian needs are increasing, not falling,” she added.

Laurie Lee of Care International said her organization had already seen its work in Syria cut by 36 percent in the past year.

“Though budgets are not yet confirmed, if there are further cuts, important work which has been funded by people in the UK will be in jeopardy, including resilience-building efforts, which help Syrians rebuild their lives following 10 years of conflict,” she added.

Ahead of a donor conference on Monday, the UN has urged donors including Britain, the third-largest donor to Syria, to continue supporting the war-torn country.

“As we approach the Brussels conference, we are calling on all donors to continue to stand by those who rely on our support after 10 years of conflict,” said a spokesperson.

Persistent violence, a near-total economic collapse and skyrocketing food prices are compounding the hardship faced by Syrians.

According to the World Health Organization, the war has left almost 90 percent of the population below the poverty line. 

Reports suggest that Britain is poised to slash its total aid budget to £9 billion from £15 billion — from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.

The proposed cuts could mean aid to Somalia will be reduced by 60 percent, to Yemen by 59 percent, and to Libya by as much as 64 percent.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We have been delivering life-saving aid and support direct to the Syrian people — including over 28 million food rations, over 20 million medical consultations and over 14 million vaccines — since 2012.

“The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid.

“We are still working through what this means for individual programmes, and decisions have not yet been made.”

Topics: United Kingdom Syria Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Middle-East
UN warns against massive reduction in UK aid to Syria
Bahrain’s leaders hold talks with Chinese foreign minister

Bahrain’s King Hamad meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. (BNA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. (BNA)
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s leaders hold talks with Chinese foreign minister

Bahrain’s King Hamad meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. (BNA)
  • King and Wang discussed regional and international developments and joint efforts to combat COVID-19
  • Crown prince and foreign minister also held talks with Wang
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: King Hamad said Bahrain takes pride in its close historical ties with China during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The king said relations are based on strong foundations of trust, mutual respect, cooperation and joint coordination in all fields.
Wang Yi, who is touring Gulf countries, met King Hamad at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama on Monday.
The king and Wang discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, “especially in the investment, economic, commercial and scientific fields, in addition to developing various aspects of coordination and joint work in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries,” Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
The king said Bahrain appreciated the interest China attaches to achieving security and stability in the Middle East, addressing political and security challenges, and accelerating the pace of cooperation among regional countries to achieve development and support the global economy.
Both sides also discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Wang said he appreciated the king’s efforts to develop prosperous Bahraini-Chinese relations.
Wang also met Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad who said Bahrain was proud to participate with the UAE and China in clinical COVID-19 vaccination trials.
The UAE, through G42, hosted Phase III clinical trials of the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm vaccine from July, which later expanded to other countries in the region including Bahrain. On Monday the Emirates announced a new factory in Abu Dhabi to manufacture the vaccine later this year.
Wang later met with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani where they witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish cultural centers in both countries.
Earlier on Monday, Wang held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi in Muscat.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Bahrain China King Hamad Bahrain' Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa Abdullatif Al-Zayani Wang Yi

Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli
A handout photo obtained from the French Embassy in Libya shows the ambassador of France in Tripoli, Béatrice le Fraper du Hellen (C), posing for a picture with two unidentified officials in Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
AFP

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli
  • Libya descended into chaos after its leader Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising a decade ago, leaving multiple forces vying for power
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: France has reopened its embassy in Libya after a seven-year closure as insecurity swept the country following its 2011 revolution, in another sign of a gradual return of stability.
Its representative resumed operations behind a tall compound wall in a new building on the outskirts of Tripoli.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the reopening last week after talks in Paris with the head of Libya’s newly installed presidential council, Mohammed Al-Manfi.
Libya descended into chaos after its leader Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising a decade ago, leaving multiple forces vying for power. Most diplomats and other foreigners left the North African country after repeated attacks and kidnappings, notably a terrorist assault on the US Consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi in September 2012 that killed ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
The French Embassy was targeted in an April 2013 car bombing that wounded two gendarmes, after which it was moved to a hotel before relocating in July 2014 to Tunis, like most other foreign missions.
Fighting only came to a halt last summer, and a formal ceasefire in October was followed by the establishment of a new Government of National Unity (GNU).
Italy already returned its embassy to Tripoli in 2017, while several other countries, such as Egypt, Greece and Malta, are to follow France’s lead.

Topics: French Embassy in Libya

Special Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
Middle-East
Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
France’s Macron and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Libya, GERD
Middle-East
France’s Macron and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Libya, GERD

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank
Guards stand at the gate of the Central Bank of Yemen in Sanaa January 7, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank
  • The government said that the Saudi deposit had alleviated the humanitarian crisis, helped steady the Yemeni riyal and lower the price of foodstuffs
Updated 29 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A UN panel has retracted money laundering and corruption claims against Yemen’s central bank, according to a government official.

In January, the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen accused the Aden-based institution of embezzling funds from a hefty Saudi deposit, which was allocated for buying food, and helping Yemeni conglomerates to rack up millions of dollars in profits.

Last week, after an internal review, the experts informed the government they were withdrawing their accusations about the central bank and promised to update the report.

“They informed us about the withdrawal of their accusations on March 25,” the government official told Arab News on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

The experts’ accusations caused uproar in Yemen, prompting the government to assign an international auditing company to look into the financial activities of the central bank and accusing the panel of using a wrong mechanism during its investigation.

Parliament also formed a committee of financial officials to investigate the accusations.

The government said that the Saudi deposit had alleviated the humanitarian crisis, helped steady the Yemeni riyal and lower the price of foodstuffs.

In its report on Friday, the Sanaa Centre for Strategies Studies said it had found “serious” flaws in the UN report regarding the government’s management of the Saudi deposit and its impact on the stability of the local currency and food prices.  

“While Yemenis have suffered from currency depreciation and price inflation throughout most of the conflict, they received a relative reprieve from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019, when the average price of a minimum food basket decreased slightly year-on-year and the Yemeni riyal exchange rate was generally stable,” the report said, responding to the panel’s assertions that the central bank’s management of the deposit did not benefit the Yemeni people and did not lead to a decrease in prices.

The center demanded that the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen “immediately” fix errors in its report, review the mechanism that had led to their wrong conclusions and seek help from Yemeni financial experts.

The retraction came as fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified in the central province of Marib and the western province of Hodeidah, state media said on Monday.

In the province of Marib, the government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps said that nine displaced people, including seven women, were wounded when a barrage of shells and rockets fired by the Houthis ripped through three displacement camps on Sunday.  

The unit urged the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and international aid organizations to pressure the Houthis to stop attacking the camps in Marib.

It said that more than 17,000 people had been displaced from homes and camps since last month, when the Houthis launched a major offensive to capture Marib city.

“We demand all human rights and humanitarian organizations and the relevant authorities to visit the (targeted) camps to document violations,” the unit added.

Fighting also broke out in the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, where government forces repulsed a Houthi attack in Kilo 16, which links the city with Sanaa.

 

Topics: Yemen

Independent panel expert withdraws Yemeni government’s corruption accusations: Al Arabiya
Middle-East
Independent panel expert withdraws Yemeni government’s corruption accusations: Al Arabiya
Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi meets UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Riyadh. (Saba)
Middle-East
Yemen’s president meets UN and US envoys to discuss Saudi peace initiative

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
  • Macron praised the vital role that Egypt was playing in resolving the Libyan crisis
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the need to clear Libya of mercenaries and undermine illegal foreign interference in Libyan affairs, during a call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also said that Egypt was prioritizing the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He explained the importance of defending the country's historical Nile rights through a comprehensive and binding legal agreement between the three countries involved - Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia - regarding the rules for filling and operating the dam.

Macron praised the vital role that Egypt was playing in resolving the Libyan crisis and El-Sisi’s personal efforts in the matter.

El-Sisi’s efforts strengthened the political path to solve the Libyan issue, while reinforcing Egypt’s role as a significant aspect in the security and stability of the region and the Middle East, said Macron.

The French president expressed his hope of reaching a solution regarding the Renaissance Dam that would meet the interests of all parties involved.

Macron stressed his country's pride in the extended and close ties linking it with Egypt, as well as his keenness to strengthen those ties.

He also expressed his appreciation for the prominent political role that Egypt played at the regional level in the Arab world, and in African and Mediterranean countries.

Bassam Rady, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said that the call discussed ways to enhance joint bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially the economy and military. This was in addition to the activity of French companies working in various development projects in Egypt.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Libya Egypt

Update Egypt orders eight arrests over fatal train crash
Middle-East
Egypt orders eight arrests over fatal train crash
Special Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network
Business & Economy
Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network

Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse

Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse

Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse
  • Plans to move 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization have coincided with a string of major incidents
  • Egypt has been in the international spotlight after a giant cargo ship ran aground, blocking the Suez Canal, and a fatal train crash in Sohag
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

CAIRO: Claims that a series of recent disasters in Egypt have been brought about by a pharaohs’ curse were on Monday dismissed by archaeologists.

Plans over the coming days to move 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to a permanent exhibition space in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization have coincided with a string of major incidents in the country.

And some reports have suggested that the serious occurrences are linked to the pending transfer of the preserved ancient monarchs.

Egypt has been in the international spotlight after a giant cargo ship ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal, preventing billions of dollars-worth of trade per day passing through the strategic waterway.

The country has also witnessed a fatal train crash in Sohag, the collapse of a 10-storey property at Suez Bridge, a shops fire at Zagazig railway station, the collapse of a concrete pillar on a bridge under construction in Mariotia, and blazes at the Maadi Tower and a house in Minya.

All the events have taken place as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities prepares to shift the mummified pharaohs as part of the nation’s ongoing efforts to develop and modernize Cairo and other cities through the completion of various archaeological and cultural activities.

Some social media users put the timing of the incidents down to a curse of the pharaohs quoting the ancient leaders as warning that, “death will come on quick wings for those who disturb the king’s peace.”

However, former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass poured cold water on the claims. “The occurrence of these accidents is just fate and there is no connection between them and the mummies at all,” he said.

The archaeologist pointed out that he had supervised the discovery of some of the tombs of ancient Egyptians and had not been harmed.

Among the museum exhibits to be transferred are the mummies of kings Ramesses II, Seqenenre Tao, Thutmose III, and Seti I, and queens Hatshepsut, Meritamen, the wife of King Amenhotep I, and Ahmose-Nefertari, wife of King Ahmose.

Egyptian historian and writer, Bassam El-Shammaa, also rejected rumors of a pharaohs’ curse on the country. He said that phrases and shapes carved on the walls of temples simply expressed the imagination of ancient Egyptians.

He added that some mummies were moldy, causing a build up on tomb walls of bacteria which could attack the respiratory system and be fatal.

He also pointed out that ammonia gas could also leak from coffins, resulting in burning to the eyes and nose, pneumonia, and sometimes death, and that bat excrement found inside some graves carried a fungus that could bring on respiratory disease similar to influenza.

Topics: Egypt National Museum of Egyptian Civilization suez canal

Update Suez Canal reopens after Ever Given is finally freed
Middle-East
Suez Canal reopens after Ever Given is finally freed

Saudi expert redefines culture of high-quality coffee
Saudi expert redefines culture of high-quality coffee
Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
Afghan widows, war victims seek part in peace process
Afghan widows, war victims seek part in peace process
Bahrain’s leaders hold talks with Chinese foreign minister
Bahrain’s King Hamad meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. (BNA)

