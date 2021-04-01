You are here

Saudi Arabia achieves new milestone in banking sector

Saudi Arabia achieves new milestone in banking sector
The combination of the KSA’s largest with its fourth-largest lender creates a national champion across the board. It is bound to be profitable for shareholders. (Reuters)
Cornelia Meyer

  • With the merger of NCB and Samba, a heavyweight player has entered the industry
Cornelia Meyer

BERN: Today marks a legal milestone in the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group under the name of Saudi National Bank (SNB). As the execution of mergers and acquisition transactions are complex and time-consuming, the legal date of April 1 will be followed by continuous efforts to combine the entities.

With SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets, SNB will be Saudi Arabia’s largest bank, accounting for a market share of 25 percent across all metrics. It will be well capitalized with a combined equity of SR120 billion. The combination of the country’s largest with its fourth-largest lender creates a national champion across the board. It is bound to be profitable for shareholders, with estimated synergies worth SR800 million. It was already profitable for Samba shareholders, who received a premium over the unaffected share price.

The largest shareholder in SNB is the Public Investment Fund — the Saudi sovereign wealth fund — who, together with the Public Pension Agency and General Organization for Social Insurance, holds just above 50 percent of the shares.

The scope and size of the new entity will allow it to take on an important position in both commercial, retail and mortgage space, with the added benefit of honing in on the digital transformation. It will also become a place for leadership development for the banking sector as well as the country at large. 

Saudi Vision 2030 has explicitly advocated national champions, and SNB fulfills this role in the banking sector. Vision 2030 also has a number of flagship projects that will require financing from solid banks. Last Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman furthermore launched a $3.2 trillion initiative to boost the private sector. This will require institutions to finance and refinance private sector entities, some of which have been hard hit by the pandemic.

He announced that the Shareek program will enable the private sector to play a much more prominent role in the development of the country, amounting to 65 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) within this decade. The Kingdom needs a strong banking sector led by great institutions to live up to this goal.

From a more macro perspective, SNB will be the region’s third-largest lender. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is overbanked, as is Europe. In Saudi Arabia, 30 banks cater to 30 million inhabitants. The merger of Samba and National Commercial Bank is an important step toward the consolidation in the sector. In 2019, we saw this in the UAE, with the combination of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al-Hilal Bank.

FASTFACTS

• With SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets, SNB will be Saudi Arabia’s largest bank.

• From a more macro perspective, SNB will be the region’s third-largest lender.

On March 14, S&P Global published a report on the banking sector in the region. The authors delineated that the banking sector was suffering from a triple shock of lower lending revenues due to a pandemic-induced economic downturn, lower for longer interest rates and higher costs due to higher risks, resulting in the need for further consolidation, especially in a region as overbanked as the GCC.

The authors also argued that the first wave of consolidation induced by shareholders’ value will be followed by a second wave that will stem from the shock to profitability in 2020.

All of the above proves that creating a national champion in a sector that is vitally important for the future of the country’s development makes sense during the current circumstances when the Kingdom, the GCC and the world at large are recuperating from the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.

The region is overbanked, and consolidation needs to happen. First movers always have an advantage. The SNB can build its business on the basis of a strong capital base and alignment with Saudi macroeconomic strategy and direction.

• Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi National Bank NCB Samba

Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, yields

Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, yields
Reuters

Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, yields

Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, yields
  • Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold was on track for its biggest quarterly decline in more than four years on Wednesday, as elevated US bond yields and a stronger dollar diminished the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,684.78 per ounce by 1212 GMT, having earlier touched its lowest since March 8 at $1,677.61. US gold futures were little changed at $1,686.40.

For the quarter, the metal is down more than 11 percent and is on track for its worst quarterly performance since end-December 2016. Gold is also headed for a third straight monthly decline.

“The extraordinary strength of the dollar and also US Treasury yields is weighing massively on gold. In short, at the moment, it looks like gold is going to be under some pressure,” said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

“Gold seems to be ignoring a lot of good news stories like massive stimulus spend, at the moment. It’s just simply working lockstep with those two other assets (dollar and yields).”

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but a recent spike in US Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.

The US dollar scaled a near five-month peak and is set for its best month since November 2016.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is set to outline how he intends to pay for a $3 trillion-$4 trillion infrastructure plan, after saying 90 percent of adult Americans would be eligible for vaccination by April 19.

“Gold and silver markets seem to be looking beyond a third wave to focus on the projected vaccination progress, especially in the US,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. “We expect a further fading of safe haven demand against this backdrop and do not treat this sell-off as an opportunity.” 

Silver rose 0.1 percent to $24.03, but was down over 9% for the month.

Platinum gained 1.6 percent to $1,172.59, while palladium climbed 1.5 percent to $2,628.68 and was heading for its best month since February 2020.

Topics: Gold Dollar

Egypt’s sovereign fund invests EGP250 million into education

Egypt’s sovereign fund invests EGP250 million into education
Updated 31 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's sovereign fund invests EGP250 million into education

Egypt’s sovereign fund invests EGP250 million into education
  • Agreement with GEMS Egypt Education Group will develop and manage 2 schools west of Cairo
Updated 31 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has invested EGP250 million ($15.9 million) in EFG Hermes Education Fund's third close.

Egypt’s sovereign fund signed an agreement with the GEMS Egypt Education Group to develop and manage two schools west of Cairo.

It is planned that GEMS Egypt will open the two schools with a capacity of 2,500 students each, on an area of 30,000 square meters.

This investment is the first for Egypt’s sovereign fund into the country's education sector.

The company investments at GEMS Egypt are estimated at more than EGP 1.6 billion, worldwide, since the start of its operations in the Egyptian market.

Hala Al-Saeed, minister of planning and economic development and the chairman of the board of directors at the Egyptian Sovereign Fund, said the first investments of the sovereign fund in the education sector represent a clear indication of the direction the country is taking.

She highlighted the vision of the political leadership, and the long-term strategic plan adopted by the state, to achieve the principles of sustainable development in all fields, through Egypt Vision 2030.

Al-Saeed added that the sovereign fund seeks to maximize the return from its assets and build wealth for future generations through the use of real estate and investment projects that are closely related to Egypt's priorities.

Al-Saeed said the country’s Vision 2030 considers education as an essential component for the development of future generations.

Ayman Soliman, CEO of the Egypt Sovereign Fund, said the education sector in Egypt is promising and stable.

He added that the partnership between the Egyptian Sovereign Fund, EFG Hermes, and GEMS Egypt will result in a reference point in the sector. It will provide distinct national curricula through a school model based on enrichment, sports, personal development and technology.

Soliman added that part of the fund’s current and potential assets will be used to provide high-quality education at moderate fees and will address the broad base of the Egyptian people.

It will support the middle class as it faces issues such as waiting lists and private lessons, he said. Soliman also said the partnership will be followed by alliances with other partners in the field, who possess technical expertise and necessary capital.

Topics: Egypt Sovereign Fund GEMS

Saudi fashion sector on course to hit Vision 2030 targets, princess tells summit

Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Updated 31 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi fashion sector on course to hit Vision 2030 targets, princess tells summit

Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
  • Princess Noura’s fashion journey began in Japan where she studied international business
Updated 31 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The fledgling Saudi fashion industry was working hard to meet its Vision 2030 goals despite facing many challenges, a retailers’ summit was told on Wednesday.

Addressing a session of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA, Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community, said the sector was busy nurturing local talent.

“The whole community needs to be agile because it is ever-changing. With the Fashion Commission, we made sure that when we did our strategy, it would adapt to the needs, as well as knowing what the global trends were,” she added.

The princess pointed out that the creative industry had been presented with unique challenges and struggles, and as a result the ministry had created the Nomow Cultural Fund to offer loans to help with business startups.

“If someone wants to start off their own brand, they can apply and share their business plan and we will evaluate it and respond to them. The fund exists and I encourage everyone to take a look at it,” she said.

Princess Noura’s fashion journey began in Japan where she studied international business, which led to her role at the ministry’s Fashion Commission.

Princess Hannah Al-Faisal, granddaughter of the late minister of foreign affairs Saud Al-Faisal, walks the runway during a fashion show showcasing her mother’s designs in January of this year. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)

“When I was studying there and living there for five years, I was really interested in the crafts and artisans there, how detailed they were, and how they were giving back to their community.

“They were showing their culture in creative and innovative ways and moving forward in terms of their industry, and I thought, ‘well, Saudi has a rich culture, Saudi has the most wonderful crafts,’ and for me it was like I wanted to look at those crafts and artisans and see what could be done in Saudi.

“It’s funny enough that my journey started with culture because, for me, I always saw that fashion was a part of us and our identity and how we tell our stories is through our culture, and fashion plays a big part in that,” she added.

Traveling back and forth between Japan and the Kingdom, the princess realized there were numerous Saudi designers with excellent products she wanted to promote, and that led her to establish the Global Fashion House, from where the first Fashion Week was launched.

“The reason we did that was because I wanted to show that Saudi has that talent, and we have capable people that could share the runway with internationally recognized designers.

“Leading to that, I moved into the Ministry of Culture in the summer of 2019, where we started the launch of Fashion Futures, which was an inauguration event that led to the establishment of the Fashion Commission,” Princess Noura said.

The objective of Fashion Futures was to give a voice and platform to the Saudi community, and to have experts in the field of fashion talk about their career journeys and experiences and how they could add value to the Kingdom.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia fashion saudi fashion

Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes

Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes

Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes
  • Development close to Dubai border
  • Real estate sector hit hard by pandemic
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A developer in the UAE emirate of Sharjah has completed a beachfront development with units starting from about 376,000 dirhams ($102,000).
Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills said it has finished work on its beachfront living destination, Maryam Beach Residence on Maryam Island.
It comprises 688 units across four residential buildings including Cyan Beach Residence, Azure Beach Residence, Sapphire Beach Residence and Indigo Beach Residence, the developer said in a statement.
“The handover of Maryam Beach Residence marks a significant step in developing Maryam Island into an iconic waterfront destination,” said Eagle Hills CEO Low Ping.”This development will form a great addition to Sharjah’s real estate sector as well as attract tourism to Sharjah.”
The project includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The $1.2 billion Maryam Island is located close to the neighboring emirate of Dubai, better known for its selection of high end beachfront real estate developments such as Palm-Jumeirah.

Topics: real estate Sharjah

SABIC boss says ‘Shareek’ will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals

SABIC boss says ‘Shareek’ will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

SABIC boss says 'Shareek' will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals

SABIC boss says ‘Shareek’ will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals
  • ‘Shareek’ stimulus package announced on Tuesday “would enhance the company’s competitive position on the local, regional and global levels”
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that a new government initiative to promote the private sector would help it double its capacity within the next 10 to 15 years.
He added that the ‘Shareek’ stimulus package announced on Tuesday “would enhance the company’s competitive position on the local, regional and global levels.”
Al-Benyan also highlighted the impact on manufacturing industries, helping to boost demand for petrochemical products in the Kingdom.
Saudi government agencies and major companies in the Kingdom are lining up to sign a string of deals over the coming months, the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund said.
Public Investment Fund (PIF) Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan made the announcement on Tuesday during the launch of the new Shareek program, an initiative aimed at boosting the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience, and supporting sustainable growth.
The governor said the program was the first step toward stimulating new investments, and that communication between parties had already started. He added that Vision 2030 components along with expertise and programs would lead large companies to new levels of growth.
Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the Shareek program included more than 250 organizational developments and was flexible in facing crises. “Our primary mission is to provide all possible support to improve the investor experience.”
He added that Saudi reforms had pushed the Kingdom up the rankings order in terms of international indicators.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Arabia

