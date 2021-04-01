Egypt gets 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine -ministry

CAIRO: Egypt on Wednesday received 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of the global COVAX agreement, the health ministry said.
COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.
The shipment is part of 40 million doses that Egypt is set to receive via GAVI.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has received approval for emergency use from WHO and the Egyptian Drug Authority, the ministry spokesman said in a statement.
The shipment will be tested in the authority’s labs before the vaccination of medical workers, the elderly, and eligible groups of citizens with chronic diseases, he added.
Egypt had received its first 50,000 dose shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine earlier this year, as part of its program to vaccinate health workers.
The country began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 and expanded its vaccination rollout to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases on March 4.
RIYADH: Members of the international community with open channels to Yemen’s Houthi militia must use their leverage to encourage it to sever ties with Iran and commit to the Saudi-led peace initiative, a senior Yemeni Cabinet minister has said.
Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister for information, culture and tourism, issued the appeal in an exclusive interview with Arab News, adding he was under no illusions about the role of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG), in particular its extraterritorial Quds Force, in the Houthis’ ongoing military offensive in Marib and its attacks on civilian facilities and commercial shipping.
“Although we understand that the Houthi militia is merely a dirty tool to carry out the Iranian agenda of targeting Saudi Arabia, spreading chaos and terrorism in the region and threatening commercial ships and international shipping lanes, we call on countries that are communicating with the Houthis to play a constructive role,” Al-Eryani said.
He added these countries should pressure the militia to “drop Iranian guardianship over its political and military decisions,” to “immediately halt its military escalation in Marib,” and to “immediately and unconditionally respond to the initiative made by our brothers in Saudi Arabia.
“These countries must put pressure on the Houthis to stop their daily crimes and violations against civilians in their areas of control, which are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said.
Tehran installed Quds Force officer Hassan Irloo as its ambassador in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in Oct. 2020, making Iran the only nation to officially recognize and appoint formal representation to the Houthis. Irloo, a Quds Force veteran, has been sanctioned by the US Treasury for his role in the supply of advanced weaponry to the Houthis.
The militia, which has control of most of Yemen’s north, has been battling forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government with funding and weaponry provided by Iran as part of its proxy campaign across the Middle East.
The military and financial support given by Iran to the Houthis has been an open secret from long before the militia’s takeover of Sanaa in 2015. The general consensus of security analysts is that Tehran’s malign influence has fanned the flames of war, undermined numerous peace attempts and contributed to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The US State Department listed the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on Jan. 19 in one of the final acts of the Trump administration in its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.
However, with the Biden administration reversing the FTO designation on Feb. 15 with the stated objective of easing the humanitarian situation in the country, the Houthis have ratcheted up their assaults on Yemeni government forces, and targeting of Saudi population centers and civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones.
“The decision of the US administration to delist the Houthis as a terrorist organization has disappointed Yemenis, who saw it as encouraging the militia to carry out more crimes and violations against civilians,” Al-Eryani said.
“They also saw it as giving the Houthis a free hand to launch a military offensive in Marib province, to increase the frequency of terrorist attacks on civilians and vital installations in Saudi Arabia, and to threaten the security and stability of global energy supplies, as well as international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab.”
Al-Eryani said the terror-delisting decision ignored the truth about the Houthis’ association with the IRGC, as well as “their extremist views, hostile slogans and criminal practices against civilians in their areas of control, which are no different from those of other terrorist groups.”
The Houthis’ disregard for civilian lives was further demonstrated on March 7 when scores of Ethiopian migrants kept in a detention camp in Sanaa were burned alive after teargas canisters and flash bangs fired by guards caused a fire.
For Al-Eryani, the only thing worse than the atrocity itself was the silence of normally outspoken rights groups and the international community.
“Unfortunately, the horrific crime for which the Houthi terrorist militia claimed responsibility, killing and injuring dozens of African migrants in a deliberate fire in one of the detention camps, has not received much attention from the international community or international human rights organizations, except for a few timid statements,” Al-Eryani said.
“This shameful and unjustified international silence regarding the crimes and violations of the Houthi militia is not limited to just this incident. Consider the thousands of crimes and violations committed by the militia in cold blood against innocent women, children and the elderly, including the attempt to target the government at Aden International Airport.”
According to diplomats, an investigation by a UN team of experts has found that the Houthis were responsible for that Dec. 30 attack, which killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more. Missiles landed just as Yemeni government officials arrived at the airport to join members of the Southern Transitional Council in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi-led reconciliation effort. The dead included government officials and three ICRC staff members.
According to Al-Eryani, since their emergence in the Saada governorate in the early 2000s, the Houthis have perpetrated all sorts of crimes against defenseless civilians, including: “Killings and kidnappings; forced disappearances; psychological and physical torture; assaults on women in secret detention centers; looting of public and private properties; bombing of opposition houses and mosques; child soldier recruitment; compulsory conscription of civilians and refugees; planting of land and sea mines, and attacks on commercial vessels and oil tankers in international sea corridors.”
Saudi Arabia has led repeated attempts to reach a comprehensive resolution between the Houthis and the Yemeni government. The latest attempt came on March 22, when it announced a wide-ranging initiative that calls for a UN-supervised nationwide ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to end the conflict.
Al-Eryani believes it is Iran’s influence over the Houthis that has stalled progress on the plan.
“The Saudi initiative came at an important and crucial time to clearly reveal the role played by Tehran in undermining efforts to bring peace to Yemen, and the role of Irloo as the de-facto ruler in Sanaa. Irloo controls the political and military decisions of the Houthi militia,” Al-Eryani said.
Negotiations being necessarily a two-way street, Al-Eryani says the Yemeni government has already shown it is willing to make concessions. “During the rounds of consultations with the Houthis under the auspices of the UN, the government made many concessions to stop the bloodshed and end the suffering of Yemenis,” Al-Eryani said. “But the Houthis dealt with these concessions with indifference and exploited them to regroup and compensate for its human losses, and also to amass weapons smuggled from Iran such as ballistic missiles and drones for military re-escalation and in an attempt to impose its coup.”
In addition to the war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the international community has urgent business in the form of the FSO Safer — an abandoned oil tanker moored off Yemen’s western coast. Unless the Houthis allow urgent repairs to take place, the vessel’s payload — 48 million gallons of oil — could spill into the Red Sea, devastating the environment and coastal fishing communities.
While announcing the Kingdom’s latest peace initiative in Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, described the dilapidated ship as a “ticking time bomb” in view of its potentially destructive ecological impact.
“The Saudi foreign minister’s description is very accurate,” said Al-Eryani. “The Houthis are using the FSO Safer as a time bomb and a means to blackmail and pressure the international community for political and material gains. Unfortunately, the Houthis are not interested in the looming environmental, economic and humanitarian disaster.”
Expressing the Yemeni government’s concerns on the FSO Safer issue, Al-Eryani said: “We call on the international community, primarily the member states of the UN Security Council to put pressure on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally implement the agreements with the UN, and to allow the technical team to assess the status of the Safer and avoid a disaster that will have serious consequences for all Red Sea countries and will affect the region and the world.”
BEIRUT: In crisis-hit Lebanon, the pandemic coupled with an economic downturn means that children left for months without schooling due to coronavirus restrictions may never return to the classroom, a UK-based charity warned.
"The social and economic crisis in Lebanon is turning into an education catastrophe, with vulnerable children facing a real risk of never returning to school," Save the Children said in a report published Thursday.
The risk is real not only for Lebanese families, more half of whom live in poverty, but also for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian and Syrian refugees who already struggled to access education before Lebanon's multifold crisis made it more difficult, it said.
"Poverty is a steep barrier to children's access to an education, as many families cannot afford learning equipment or have to rely on children to provide an income," the charity said.
More than 1.2 million children in Lebanon have been out of school since the country's coronavirus outbreak began last year, Save the Children said.
Those lucky enough to get any schooling received "an estimated maximum of 11 weeks of education," with even lower numbers for Syrian children, it added.
Meanwhile, the country's worst economic downturn since the 1975-1990 civil war has made "remote learning out of reach for more and more children", with families unable to afford electronic devices and a reliable-enough internet connection, the charity said.
Save the Children cited the example of an 11-year-old child identified as Adam, who shares a smartphone with his two sisters and has to go next door to access the internet.
The country's crisis has shown no signs of slowing down, with the Lebanese pound losing more than 85 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market in a devaluation that has eaten away at people's purchasing power.
"A large number of children may never get back into a classroom either because they have missed so much learning already or because their families can't afford to send them to school," said Jennifer Moorehead, the charity's Lebanon director.
"We are already witnessing the tragic impact of this situation, with children working in supermarkets or in farms, and girls forced to get married," she added.
CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority has launched an investigation into the giant cargo ship Ever Given’s grounding that it says will cover events before, during and after the accident.
The 430-meter-long container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, halting maritime trade in the vital shipping channel for almost a week.
The carrier struck the eastern bank of the narrow canal on March 23 and became wedged diagonally across the channel.
Shipping convoys were allowed through the canal on Monday night after tugs finally pulled the Ever Given free.
Sayed Sheasha, adviser to the authority, said the investigation began on Wednesday and the results will be made public since it is a global issue.
He said the probe will address the question of whether the captain of the ship responded to the instructions of the authority before the ship ran aground.
“We asked for the ship’s data — the black box contains all the information from the start of the crisis until the end,” Sheasha said, adding that the authority will also examine the ship’s response to instructions given before the mishap.
Sheasha said it is expected that the authority will reach an agreement on compensation with the ship within three or four days.
If the ship rejects the result of the investigation, the case will be transferred to a civil court and a decision will be taken to seize the vessel.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged people not to jump to conclusions about the investigation. He said the issue has been left to the canal authority and that he will not interfere with it.
Osama Rabie, head of the authority, said that up to 95 ships per day are expected to use the canal by 2023, instead of the current 50 to 60 ships per day.
He said that after the Ever Given’s release 113 ships crossed the canal in less than 24 hours.
The authority plans to clear 422 ships still queuing to use the canal.
AL-MUKALLA: The $422 million Saudi fuel donation for power stations in Yemen would save millions of dollars and help reduce long power cuts that have been blamed for fueling unrest in hot and humid Yemeni cities, officials and analysts said on Wednesday.
Anwar Mohammed Kalshat, Yemen’s minister of electricity, told Arab News that the Saudi donation came just in time as the Yemeni government was frantically searching for funds to buy fuel to keep power stations functioning.
“This is a big boost to the power sector and would significantly stabilize electricity services. It would alleviate the suffering of the people during these days and in summer,” the minister said, thanking the Saudi leadership for standing by Yemenis during the current “difficult times.”
“We would like to thank our brothers in Saudi Arabia for this support and donation,” Kalshat said.
Shortly after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the grant, the Yemeni riyal began rebounding against the dollar and other hard currencies.
Mainly due to a chronic shortage of fuel, power cuts in some Yemeni cities, including the port city of Aden, currently reach 18 hours a day.
The Yemeni government has long complained that fuel bills for power stations consume the nation’s meager revenues and the country is unable to fund vital projects in other important sectors such as health and education.
In September last year, Aden Gov. Ahmed Hamid Lamlis said that local authorities in Aden spent more than $1 million a day on buying fuel for power stations. The Saudi fuel donation will also stabilize fuel supplies to oil stations across the country and end long queues outside oil stations, Yemeni officials said.
Khaled Salman Al-Akbari, director of the Yemeni Oil Company in Hadramout, a government body responsible for importing fuel for power grids and the local market, told Arab News that supplying local power stations with the Saudi-funded fuel would alleviate pressure on the Yemeni company and help divert fuel to the local market.
The shortage of oil has led to unrest and long queues outside oil stations in Yemen.
“This is a big relief to the Yemeni people in all provinces and to the Yemeni company that has been placed under huge pressure to supply power stations and the local market with fuel,” Al-Akbari said, noting that the funds saved from fuel bills would be allocated to vital projects.
Long power cuts in the Yemeni cities, mainly in extremely hot and humid cities such as Aden and Al-Mukalla, have triggered unrest and large demonstrations over the past several years.
On Tuesday, a protester was killed when security forces in Hadramout’s Mayfa used force to disperse crowds of angry people who blocked a road to demand electricity.
The killing of the protester sparked outrage in the province, prompting the governor of Hadramout to ban large gatherings to contain the unrest.
In Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, hundreds of people have taken to the streets to demand that the government import services, including electricity.
Yemen political analysts believe that the stabilization of the electricity service will ease growing anger against the government due to crumbling basic services.
Saleh Al-Baydani, a Yemeni political analyst, advised the government to “rationally” benefit from the Saudi donation and to find sustainable solutions to long power cuts and other problems in its territories.
“These demonstrations and tension in the streets would naturally diminish if citizens saw a tangible improvement in the (electricity) service,” Al-Baydani said.
Following the Saudi grant, the Yemeni riyal began to rebound against the dollar and other hard currencies.
The Yemeni riyal, which had dropped greatly over the past couple of months, recovered against the dollar, reaching 850 on Wednesday compared to 880 on Tuesday.
Yemeni economists said that the Saudi grant would curb the growing demand for the dollar by fuel and goods traders, the main reason behind the fall of the riyal.
Mustafa Nasr, director of the Economic Media Center, told Arab News that demand for the dollar would temporarily decrease during the distribution of the Saudi grant as the country would not import much fuel.
“One of the reasons for the fall of the riyal is buying hard currencies from the market for importing fuel. The injection of almost half a billion dollars from the Saudi grant would ease the demand for hard currency,” Nasr said.
“But this is a temporary solution to the problem. The government should look for sustainable solutions to the devaluation of the currency such as resuming exports,” he said.
CAIRO: Two women and three children drowned when a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN official said Wednesday. It was the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
Safa Msehli, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the incident took place late Tuesday. A fishing boat and Libya’s coast guard managed to rescue some 77 migrants and returned them to shore, she said.
A total of 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya late Tuesday and taken to detention centers in the North African country, Msehli said. At least 480 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya over the weekend, according to the IOM.
Tuesday’s deadly shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. More than 55 migrants were reported dead last month off Libya.
Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe either on their own or after being rescued at sea.
Thousands have drowned along the way. Others were intercepted and returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, according to rights groups.