Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6
An aerial view of the Lebanese capital Beirut on October 27, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

  • Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November
  • Audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded
DUBAI: Lebanon's central bank is ready to facilitate a forensic audit process by Alvarez & Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November, saying it had not received the information it required, prompting parliament in December to lift banking secrecy for one year.
The audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its grave financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption.

Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+

Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+
Frank Kane

  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the oil market ‘requires a steady hand on the tiller’
  • OPEC+ meeting is considering whether to add back 500,000 barrels a day to the global market
DUBAI: Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, urged the OPEC+ producers’ alliance to exercise caution ahead of a key meeting to decide oil output levels for the 23 members over the coming month.

“Until the evidence of the recovery is undeniable, we should maintain this cautious stance,” he told ministers ahead at the monthly meeting.

He said that global oil demand recovery was uneven in the face of the pandemic hit to economic growth. “For most part, the market is on a stable footing and stocks continue to draw down. In some parts of the world, such as the US and the UK, the rollout of vaccines has been very effective,” the prince said.

“But in the Eurozone, infection rates continue to rise, and countries are reimposing full or partial lockdowns and extending restrictions to combat a third wave,” he added.

“Steering the ship in these current conditions where different scenarios are playing out in various regions of the world requires a steady hand on the tiller, as I said back in February,” he said.

Compliance to agreed OPEC+ supply levels was at 113 percent last month, he revealed.

The meeting is considering whether to add back 500,000 barrels a day to the global market, while Saudi Arabia is weighing whether to lift the 1m barrel voluntary cut it made at the start of the year.

The OPEC+ meeting commended Saudi Arabia for its recent green initiatives in the Kingdom and the Middle East, which it said was an important part of the global effort to address climate change.

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses
Arab News

  • Contractor looks to restructure debts
  • Construction hit hard by slowdown
DUBAI: Contractor Drake & Scull said it swung to a profit of 95 million dirhams ($25.9 million) last year after losing 87 million dirhams the year before.
But auditor EY highlighted the UAE-based company’s accumulated losses of 4.9 billion dirhams ($1.3 billion), liabilities that exceeded assets by 4.1 billion dirhams and negative cash flow in 2020 of 104 million dirhams.
These figures “cast significant doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” EY said in a statement accompanying the earnings, which were released to the Dubai Financial Market on Thursday.
EY also raised a number of issues with Drake & Scull’s accounts, including being unable to determine opening balances for the beginning of 2020 after refusing to sign off on its 2019 accounts due to “significant and pervasive” audit issues.
“Looking ahead, our main focus will be to restructure our debt and equity for which a comprehensive plan is in progress,” the company said in a statement accompanying the results.
Drake & Scull presented a restructuring plan to creditors at the beginning of March and will hold a vote on its implementation at the end of April.

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant
Arab News

  • Plasma derivatives capacity to reduce import reliance
  • Spending in sector rises amid pandemic
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has leased land north of Riyadh to develop a SR300 million ($80 million) plant to make blood plasma derivatives.
The facility will be developed at Sudair Industrial City with manufacturer AlphaBioViz Co, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The plant will reduce the need to import derivatives from abroad and it comes as the sector attracts increased investment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plasma derivatives are among the products targeted under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NADLIB) MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem, explained.
MODON and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) signed an initial agreement last year to boost cooperation in research and development in the medical sector.

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
Arab News

  • 'Made in Saudi' to help increase Kingdom's non-oil exports to 50%
  • 'Made in Saudi' was launched on March 28
RIYADH: The ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative aimed at supporting national products and services will create 1.3 million jobs in the mining and industrials sectors for the country’s citizens, said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef on Wednesday.
The program, officially launched on March 28, aims to help increase the Kingdom's non-oil exports to 50 percent of the total from about 25 percent today, and raise the contribution of the private sector from 40 percent to 65 percent, Alkhorayef said during a government conference, Asharq reported.
‘Made in Saudi’ is focused on construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed and fresh produce and is open to any company with a valid license to operate in the Kingdom that grows, extracts or produces their wares in Saudi Arabia.
"We currently have 10,000 factories in the Kingdom, with investments of 1.1 trillion ($293 billion), and the Kingdom's products reach more than 178 countries around the world," Alkhorayef said.
A strategic plan to develop the consumer products industry through localization is in place, he said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday launched Shareek, an SR12 trillion  program to boost the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy.
Under the program, private sector businesses will be helped to invest SR5 trillion between now and 2030, along with SR3 trillion from the country's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SR4 trillion as part of a new national investment strategy.
The SR5 trillion that major companies pledged to spend within the Shareek program came based on a set of incentives, including the business environment, and some exemptions granted to each sector, said Alkhorayef.
Companies will spend more to expand and take advantage of opportunities instead of distributing all profits to shareholders, he said.

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes
Arab News

  • Robot cleaners may help to reduce fear of flying
  • Impact of UV light on aircraft seats studied
ZURICH: A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain.
UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner.
Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.
Still, he’s hopeful robot cleaners could reduce people’s fear of flying, even as COVID-19 circulates.
“This is a proven technology, it’s been used for over 50 years in hospitals and laboratories, it’s very efficient,” Elmiger said. “It doesn’t leave any trace or residue.”
Elmiger’s team has built three prototypes so far, one of which he demonstrated inside a Helvetic jet at the Zurich Airport, where traffic plunged 75% last year.
The robot’s lights, mounted on a crucifix-shaped frame, cast everything in a soft-blue glow as it slowly moved up the Embraer’s aisle. One robot can disinfect a single-aisled plane in 13 minutes, start to finish, though larger planes take longer.
Dnata executives hope airplane makers will sign off on the robots — Elmiger estimates they’ll sell for 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,930) or so — as governments require new measures to ensure air travelers don’t get sick.
“We were looking for a sustainable, and also environmentally friendly solution, to cope with those requests,” said Lukas Gyger, Dnata’s chief operating officer in Switzerland.
While privately owned Helvetic has not needed bailouts like much of the industry, its business has also been gutted, with its fleet sitting largely silently in hangars. UVeya’s UV robots may help change that, said Mehdi Guenin, a Helvetic spokesman.
“If our passengers, if our crew know our aircraft are safe — that there are no viruses or bacteria — it could help them to fly again,” Guenin said.

