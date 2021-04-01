Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed green initiatives recently announced in the Kingdom with the presidents of Russia and France.
Prince Mohammed and Vladimir Putin discussed the Middle East Green initiative, which aims to raise vegetation cover and enhance the efficiency of oil production processes in order to reduce global carbon emissions.
Putin welcomed the Saudi plan and expressed his support.
During the call with Macron, the two leaders discussed environmental challenges facing the world as well as the economic, social and health effects of these challenges.
They discussed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative and how they will combat these challenges through afforestation and clean energy programs that use innovative methods and new technologies.
Macron welcomed the initiatives and his country's interest in exerting all possible efforts to support them and achieve their goals.
