Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron

Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron

Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed green initiatives recently announced in the Kingdom with the presidents of Russia and France.
Prince Mohammed and Vladimir Putin discussed the Middle East Green initiative, which aims to raise vegetation cover and enhance the efficiency of oil production processes in order to reduce global carbon emissions.
Putin welcomed the Saudi plan and expressed his support.
During the call with Macron, the two leaders discussed environmental challenges facing the world as well as the economic, social and health effects of these challenges. 
They discussed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative and how they will combat these challenges through afforestation and clean energy programs that use innovative methods and new technologies.
Macron welcomed the initiatives and his country's interest in exerting all possible efforts to support them and achieve their goals.

Who's Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah

Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah

Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa has been appointed as chairman of the consultative council of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah.

He has also been the chairman of the consultative council of the Makkah Health Cluster since January.

Al-Mazrooa completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Cairo University in 1977, his fellowship of the faculty of anesthetists from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1986, and his Certified Physician Executive from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education in 2003.

He has also been a member of the board of directors at Al-Madinah Health Cluster since December 2019 and has worked as general director of Dr. Erfan and Bagedo General Hospital since December 2016.

Al-Mazrooa was the president of Taibah University in Madinah from 2012 to 2016.

While at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, Al-Mazrooa held several positions: Anesthesia consultant from 1986 to 2012, general hospital director between 2000 and 2006, dean of medicine from 2006 to 2009, and vice president of the university from 2009 to 2012.

He was a member of the board at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh from 2011 to 2014.

Al-Mazrooa also worked as a consultant in the Royal Palace of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques from 1997 to 1999.

He was also a member of the Health Services Council of the Kingdom from 2006 to 2009, and a member of the board of trustees of the Saudi Council for Health Specialities from 2006 to 2009.

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
  The militia continues to target civilians and residential property, the coalition said. 
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed two Houthi drones fired toward Khamis Mushait on Thursday, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

The militia continues to target civilians and residential property, the coalition said. 

The coalition added that it is taking the necessary measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

 

Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans

Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans

Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A man was arrested at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after brandishing a weapon and shouting terrorist slogans on Tuesday.
The man was arrested after Asr prayers on the first floor of the Grand Mosque after he was spotted shouting expressions supporting terrorist groups and organizations, Makkah region police said.

Prince Khalid: Iraq PM's visit to Saudi Arabia reflects high level of cooperation

Prince Khalid: Iraq PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects high level of cooperation
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Prince Khalid: Iraq PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects high level of cooperation

Prince Khalid: Iraq PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects high level of cooperation
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects the high level of cooperation between the two countries, the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister said on Thursday.

Prince Khalid bin Salman also pledged Saudi Arabia’s support for Iraq, tweeting that “the Kingdom will remain a support and loyal brother to Iraq at all times.”

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh on Wednesday.

They agreed to boost economic cooperation, starting with the creation of a joint Saudi-Iraqi fund worth $3 billion. 

Al-Kadhimi performed Umrah on Thursday and left Jeddah later in the day.

Saudi Arabia announces seven more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces seven more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces seven more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces seven more COVID-19 deaths
  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 378,469
  A total of 6,676 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 590 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 238 were recorded in Riyadh, 111 in Makkah, 84 in the the Eastern Province, 34 in Madinah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 22 in Hail, 17 in Asir, 12 in Tabuk, 10 in Jazan, seven in Najran and four in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 378,469 after 386 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,676 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

