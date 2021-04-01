Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron

Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah

Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa has been appointed as chairman of the consultative council of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah.

He has also been the chairman of the consultative council of the Makkah Health Cluster since January.

Al-Mazrooa completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Cairo University in 1977, his fellowship of the faculty of anesthetists from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1986, and his Certified Physician Executive from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education in 2003.

He has also been a member of the board of directors at Al-Madinah Health Cluster since December 2019 and has worked as general director of Dr. Erfan and Bagedo General Hospital since December 2016.

Al-Mazrooa was the president of Taibah University in Madinah from 2012 to 2016.

While at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, Al-Mazrooa held several positions: Anesthesia consultant from 1986 to 2012, general hospital director between 2000 and 2006, dean of medicine from 2006 to 2009, and vice president of the university from 2009 to 2012.

He was a member of the board at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh from 2011 to 2014.

Al-Mazrooa also worked as a consultant in the Royal Palace of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques from 1997 to 1999.

He was also a member of the Health Services Council of the Kingdom from 2006 to 2009, and a member of the board of trustees of the Saudi Council for Health Specialities from 2006 to 2009.