Iraq’s prime minister performs Umrah during Saudi visit

RIYADH: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi performed Umrah on Thursday.

On his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, he was received by a number of officials from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Al-Kadhimi was pictured entering the Kaaba on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia and looking at the Black Stone.

After performing Umrah, the Iraqi prime minister left Jeddah. At King Abdul Aziz International Airport, he was seen off by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, and a number of officials.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for a visit on the invitation of King Salman. His official delegation included Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as the ministers of finance, interior, oil, agriculture and housing.

He met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and they agreed on the need for their countries to continue coordinating in confronting extremism and terrorism. The two leaders also agreed to boost economic cooperation, starting with the creation of a joint Saudi-Iraqi fund worth $3 billion.