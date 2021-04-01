Two more teachers suspended amid UK school’s prophet cartoon row

LONDON: Two more teachers have been suspended for their role in showing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad during a religious studies class in a British school, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Three teachers at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire have now been suspended pending investigation.

The first unnamed teacher was suspended after parents protested outside the school when they discovered that cartoons of the prophet, created by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, were shown to the class during a religious studies lesson.

It is forbidden in Islam to depict the prophet, who is a universally revered figure for Muslims. The Daily Mail reported that the image shown to children depicted him with a bomb replacing a turban on his head.

An anonymous source told the newspaper: “Two other teachers are also being investigated, but the school has been trying to keep it secret because they don’t want attention being drawn to the fact that this went beyond the actions of one person.

“They were not in the class at the time, but were aware that offensive material was going to be used, it is claimed.

“Blasphemy features on the school curriculum and images have been used before by teachers. But not this one. This was the first time that this particular image was shown during a lesson.

“This picture was not part of the approved teaching materials, and we do not know why the teacher chose it. It appears, there were no proper checks in place.

“There is nothing to suggest that either of them used this particular image themselves in lessons, but they knew what was going on and it points to a breakdown in the system.”

Batley Multi Academy Trust, which is in charge of the school’s administration, announced on Wednesday that from April 12 it will conduct an independent investigation into the use of the “offensive” materials.

“We believe the right way forward is for an independent investigation to review the context in which the materials were used, and to make recommendations in relation to the religious studies curriculum so that the appropriate lessons can be learned, and action taken, where necessary,” it said.

The trust added that the school’s religious studies curriculum as a whole will also be assessed by the independent panel.

The school’s head teacher Gary Kibble has apologized to the local Muslim community, saying the use of the cartoon was “totally inappropriate.” He said the suspended teacher had also done so.