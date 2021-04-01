Unearthed Arabian treasures reveal fate of one of history’s most brutal pirates

LONDON: Ancient coins unearthed in a New England orchard have given historians a clue as to the fate of one of history’s most heinous, and until now mysterious, pirates.
Amateur historian Jim Bailey discovered a series of ancient Arabian coins while metal detecting in a pick-your-own orchard in Rhode Island in the US.
Their provenance has shed light on how a man who was once the world’s most wanted criminal disappeared into thin air.
The coins, the oldest ever found in North America, reveal the previously unknown story of Capt. Henry Every.
In 1695, he made a name for himself when he and his crew ransacked wealthy Indian pilgrims, returning home from Makkah, aboard a ship owned by one of the world’s wealthiest men.
They killed the men, raped the women and made off to the Bahamas with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of gold and silver coins.
They quickly became the world’s most wanted pirates, with even England’s King William III placing a huge bounty on their heads. “Everybody was looking for these guys,” said Bailey.
Until now it was known that they landed in Ireland at one point, but from there the trail went cold. Bailey’s discovery is evidence that they ultimately landed in the US.
The Arabic text on the coins that Bailey found was the first clue as to the importance of his discovery.
Research confirmed that the coins were minted in 1693 in Yemen, and since his first discovery in 2014 many more have been found.
“It seems like some of (Every’s) crew were able to settle in New England and integrate,” said Sarah Sportman, the state archaeologist for Connecticut, where one of the coins was found in 2018 in the ongoing excavation of a 17th-century farm site. “It was almost like a money-laundering scheme.”
Records show that the crew posed as slave traders — even purchasing four dozen slaves in French colonies to look the part, Sportman said — before reaching their final destination of the American colonies.
By posing as a slave trader — then a booming new profession in New England — one of the world’s most brutal pirates was able to hide in plain sight.
March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs’ parade
The 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style
Some have inevitably speculated on social media that the mummies’ looming disturbance has provoked them into unleashing curses
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP
CAIRO: The mummified remains of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens will be paraded through the streets of Cairo Saturday, in an eye-catching royal procession to a new resting place.
Dubbed the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style.
They are being moved from a decades-long residency at the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo for display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
The new museum, in the south of the capital, opened its doors to limited exhibits from 2017 and will open fully on Sunday, before the mummies go on display to the general public from April 18.
Upon arrival, they will occupy “slightly upgraded cases,” said Salima Ikram, professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.
“The temperature and humidity control will be even better than it was in the old museum,” added Ikram, a mummification specialist.
Emblazoned with the name of their allocated sovereign, each of the gold-colored carriages will be fitted with shock absorbers for the 40-minute journey through Cairo, to ensure none of the precious cargos are accidentally disturbed by uneven surfaces.
Seqenenre Tao II, “the Brave,” who reigned over southern Egypt some 1,600 years before Christ, will be on the first chariot, while Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th century BC, will be at the rear.
Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, will also make the journey.
Beginning at 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday, the procession will take place under the watchful eyes of hefty deployments of security forces.
The parade will be spurred on by music and performances from Egyptian artists, all broadcast live on state television.
Discovered near Luxor from 1881 onwards, most of the 22 mummies have lain since the early 1900s in the Egyptian Museum, on the capital’s iconic Tahrir Square.
From the 1950s, they were put on display in a small room, one next to the other, unaccompanied by explanatory blurbs.
Ahead of their departure onto Cairo’s streets, the mummies will be placed in special containers filled with nitrogen, under conditions similar to their regular exhibition boxes.
In their new home, they will be showcased individually, each next to a sarcophagus — and in some cases, a statue — in an environment redolent of underground royal tombs.
Exhibits will be signposted by a brief biography and, in some cases, copies of computerised tomography (CT) scans.
“The mummies will be shown for the first time in a beautiful way, for education, not for a thrill,” another Egyptologist, Zahi Hawass, told AFP.
The macabre appearance of the mummies has over the decades put off some visitors.
Among the most prominent was a fellow royal — Princess Margaret, sister to British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
“I will never forget when I took Margaret to the museum,” said Hawass, a former antiquities minister.
“In the gallery was the mummy of Ramses II... (Princess Margaret) closed her eyes and ran away — she couldn’t stand” what she saw before her.
The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization was completed in 2010, and “I was planning to open this museum in 2012,” Hawass said.
“But because of what happened in Egypt we could not,” he added, referring to the country’s 2011 popular revolution and subsequent turmoil.
In the coming months, the country is due to inaugurate another new facility, the Grand Egyptian Museum, near the Giza pyramids.
It will also house pharaonic collections, including the celeberated treasure of Tutankhamun.
Discovered in 1922, the tomb of the young ruler, who took the throne briefly in the 14th century BC, contained treasures including gold and ivory.
A so-called “curse of the pharaoh” emerged in the wake of Tutankhamun’s unearthing in 1922-23.
A key funder of the British dig, Lord Carnarvon, died of blood poisoning months after the tomb was opened, while an early visitor died abruptly in 1923.
With the planned parade coming only days after several disasters struck Egypt, some have inevitably speculated on social media that the mummies’ looming disturbance has provoked them into unleashing curses.
Recent days have seen a deadly rail collision and a building collapse in Cairo, while global headlines were dominated by the fate of the giant container ship the MV Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week.
Both Hawass and Ikram were at pains to dispell any notion of a link between the mummies’ parade and recent events.
“You know that everyone loves a story like this,” said Ikram. “It makes things far more dramatic.”
Arab Fashion Week: Day four highlights include sustainable, bridal gowns
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Read on for the key points from day four of Arab Fashion Week 2021, currently underway.
Krie Design
Founded by Croatian designer Kristina Burja, the womenswear label is known for its eco-friendly clothing.
The brand on Wednesday showcased its sustainable new collection that aims to inspire people to dream.
For the show, the brand premiered a hi-tech video inspired by the technological and digital transition the world is going through due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Burja said: “This year we are facing a great crisis, but we have also had the opportunity to show an unbreakable spirit.”
Zaid Farouki
The Jordanian Dubai-based designer Zaid Farouki presented his Fall-Winter 2021/22 capsule collection in collaboration with BIC – the stationery, lighters, shavers, and promotional products company – showcasing “human expression.”
Supported by the Arab Fashion Council, Farouki has become the first regional designer to work with BIC, whose products and designs have made it into the collections of fashion designers and jewelry houses including Dolce and Gabbana, Miu Miu, and Yves Saint Laurent.
Baravia
The Dubai-based celebrity designer Gulnora Mukhedinova, creative director of Baravia, showcased a new update to her brand.
“This collection is called Level Up, and the inspiration was taken from the archives of the old Baravia collections to recap from where we have started and that those designs lead us to where we are today,” she said.
As the brand has presented high-end garments to royalty and celebrities for years, the decision was made to launch Baravia’s new line for ready-to-wear clothing, giving people the chance to don the label’s designs for reasonable prices.
The brand also announced the launch of its own line of accessories with the aim to reach a wider audience globally.
Maliche
The Filipino Dubai-based brand, founded by Michelle Bernardo, showcased its Fall/Winter 2021 Bridal collection offering luxurious creations for every woman’s big day.
The collection featured dreamy white bridal gowns encrusted with rich hand embroidery that made each gown a work of art.
Weinsanto
French designer Victor Weinsanto, whose namesake line launched last year, trained at Atelier Chardon Savard in Paris, and has worked at Y/Project, Maxime Simoens, and Chloe.
He credits two years of working with Jean Paul Gaultier as his most formative experience in the fashion industry.
For his Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Weinsanto used stretch materials for fit and comfort, double pocket detailing, and accessorized designs with geometric style bags. He finished off his silhouettes with statement headpieces.
JLAME
Designer Julie Prevost presented a sensorial universe through refined touch and colors. With a vision of dreams and beauty, the brand offers limited editions of handmade, tailored clothing.
The six-day fair offers a test for the art market in times of coronavirus
Updated 01 April 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Dubai always finds a way to surprise its sceptics. This year’s 14th Art Dubai is one of the first large-scale art fairs to take place outside of the virtual realm since the start of the pandemic. Its success will indicate the strength of the market during these trying times.
Art Dubai opened its doors on March 29 in Dubai’s DIFC (Dubai International Financial Center). This was the fair’s home when it launched in 2010 as the Gulf Art Fair, before it moved to the Madinat Jumeirah.
As with other events now underway in the UAE, fair organizers have banked on the UAE’s high vaccination rate, with more than 50 percent of the population now vaccinated, a number second only to Israel, as ground to hold host the annual event for collectors and art enthusiasts that have, just like in previous years, flown in from around the world.
There have of course been several changes this year. All gallerists are tested twice for coronavirus, once before the fair opened and again during the fair. There are many hand sanitizer stations in each hall and attendees are urged to wear their masks at all times.
The fair’s structure and design also marked a break from its long-time home in Madinat Jumeirah’s Johara Ballroom. The 50 galleries from 31 countries — greatly scaled down from the 92 galleries from 80 countries at the 2019 fair — are on display this year in three long separated white tented halls. The smaller number of participants was approved by most attendees, with many fairgoers expressing a preference for the fair’s new, more compact design and easy to access location in the city’s financial district.
“We really had to innovate this year to bring Art Dubai to life,” fair director Pablo del Val told Arab News. “By moving to DIFC and changing our date by two weeks, we have been able to bring to life a physical fair with a re-configured format. This has allowed us to offer an exhibition of works for sale within an intimate, controlled environment that adheres to the latest safety measures. International galleries unable to attend in person due to travel restrictions have been able to take advantage of Art Dubai’s Remote Participation Program, whereby they have sent works for display on site and connected virtually with visitors at the fair.”
Some of the art world’s biggest names can be found at the fair alongside rising and established stars from the Middle East, Africa and Global South — regions Art Dubai has long worked to support.
Smiles were everywhere, as was relief at being able to congregate in-person once again at an art fair. Sales were swift on the first two days — the fair runs till Saturday, April 3.
At the French Galerie Perrotin, a first-time participant, works by world-renowned artists Takashi Murakami, Keith Haring, and Xavier Veilhan could be found, with a work by the photographer JR selling on the first day for $65,000. Nearby at Custot Gallery, gallery staff rejoiced on the first day with sales of two works by British artist Ian Davenport in the range of $90-100,000 dollars each and a small Fabienne Verdier painting for $100,00. A series of works by Indian artist Shilpa Gupta sold to an institution for $50,000 on the first day at Galleria Continua and several works by Iraqi-born artist Afifa Aleiby at Berlin and London-based Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery for $50,000. London gallery Ronchini sold a Rebecca Ward work for $20,000.
Leila Heller Gallery, participating in the fair for the 14th year, raved about this edition’s “energy and curation.”
“So many artists were working during the pandemic and their creativity was boiling,” said Leila Heller. “They have expressed so much in their recent work.” She showed a booth featuring new works produced after the Beirut explosions by Lebanese artist Marwan Sahmarani, whose work is also on show at a pop-up space in Alserkal Avenue titled After the Blast, documenting what happened in Beirut on Aug 4 last year. Heller sold five works by Sahmarani in the range of $60-90,000.
“It feels like a real show of resilience to be here, after all the cancellations in 2020,” said Victoria Cooke, director of London and Accra-based Gallery 1957, who was participating in the fair for the third time. “We wanted to come to the fair with a sense of positivity and hope; we chose to bring Joana Choumali’s works — an artist who herself won the Prix Pictet award under the theme ‘hope’ — and Abdoulaye Konate, whose works emanate a sense of beauty wherever they are shown.” All of Ivorian Joana Choumali’s works sold by the second day in the realm of $9,000 to $14,000. The gallery is one of a number of spaces — Addis Fine Art, Tafeta and Akka Art Project — representing art from Africa, a key focus of the fair.
Many works on display were created during the global lockdowns of 2020 and the events that defined the year, particularly in the Middle East. At Saleh Barakat Gallery, for example, a large abstract expressionist painting by Iraqi-Kurdish Beirut-based artist Serwan Baran portrayed a scene of a destroyed car with the slight shadows of figures looking through debris, recalling the aftermath of the Beirut explosion.
“Art Dubai is embedded in the fabric of this unique city and plays an instrumental role in the development of the vibrant art and culture scene not only here in Dubai, but around the globe,” said Hala Khayat, Art Dubai’s new regional director.
For centuries Dubai has served as a strategic city for trade, placed at the crossroads between the Far East and the West. Like the city’s cosmopolitan character, Art Dubai reveals itself as a multicultural fair, offering a richness of artistic pedigree from Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.
“We like to think of Art Dubai as the fair of discovery,” del Val said. “It is known for bringing together galleries that represent a large and varied global population, reflecting the multicultural identity of this city. The diverse collection of nationalities and communities that live in Dubai have a keen interest in seeing a representation of art from around the world.”
US filmmaker David Osit discusses his new, atypical, documentary about Ramallah’s Musa Hadid
Updated 01 April 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: Musa Hadid, the mayor of Ramallah in Palestine’s West Bank, never imagined that he was documentary material. After all, the life of a bureaucrat who spends his day in meetings devoted to branding and traffic signals is not the sort of figure who normally captures the attention of an American filmmaker. For director David Osit, that was exactly why he chose Hadid as the subject for his latest film, “Mayor.”
“Watching the news in America, you see no diversity or complexity in the depiction of Palestinians, (nor) really of the entire Middle East. You either see depictions of terrorists, or you see victims, but in that depiction, they're all so one-dimensional. They're lacking agency,” Osit tells Arab News.
Hadid is a very different sort of figure. He is, at his heart, a public servant, one who is focused on the power of local government to make small but transformative changes to people’s lives. It’s a job that is, by and large, mundane. There are Musa Hadids in every city on earth. The difference for Hadid, of course, is that he’s also trying to keep his city functioning in occupied territory — a job that is often equal parts rewarding, farcical, and heart-breaking.
It was the universal aspects of Hadid’s job that Osit believed would allow audiences to connect with the story, while also bringing the differences between Hadid and the mayors of their own cities — and thus the average Palestinian’s situation — into stark relief.
“I felt from the start that it would be a story that Westerners, especially Americans, would be able to engage with in a way that didn't put their guard up, or didn't make them feel like they were uneducated, and instead gave them this really common framework to understand some elements of the situation,” says Osit.“I really wanted to make a film that didn't require people to basically have a history degree. It's unfair to expect everyone to be able to understand all the complexities that are part of this world, so I asked what I could do, with my education and understanding (Osit is a graduate of the Center for Middle Eastern and North African Studies at the University of Michigan), to actually simplify things for somebody else.”
The idea to profile Hadid came when Osit returned to Ramallah to find a city unrecognizable from the one he’d visited years earlier, when he spent time in the region assisting on films and studying refugee law at the University of Cairo.
“It seemed like, all of a sudden, there were hipster spots and nightclubs,” he says. “There's free unlimited public Wi-Fi and a Jaguar dealership. There’s Popeye’s! All these things were very interesting, and a little odd. There are monolithic expectations of what a ‘Middle Eastern city’ should look like. And Ramallah really stood out against that monolith.”
Osit travelled in and out of Ramallah for three weeks at a time over a period of two years while making “The Mayor.” He decided against moving to the city full time to shoot the film because he wanted to embrace the benefit that an outsider perspective gave him on the city and the situation, a clarity of vision that can get lost when one is fully embedded in it.
What’s more, he felt that positioning himself as anything but a foreigner who lacks the lived experience of a Palestinian, even to a small degree, would have been dishonest.
“It would be absurd of me to try to make a film pretending that I was from Ramallah,” he says. “I made it for people who have never been there, who would see things in a different way by seeing the film.”
Osit used the many filmmaking techniques at his disposal in order to make his version of Ramallah as disconnected as possible from the usual tropes used in films set in the Middle East — the yellow filter used ubiquitously in self-serious Hollywood dramas set in the region, for example. Or the way that traditional Arabic music is often used to suggest an air of menace.
“In the color-correction stage of post-production, I was, like, ‘Let's make everything blue. Let’s make it look like winter — as if it’s “The Lakehouse” starring Keanu Reeves. Let’s make this feel like it's like it's not what we've seen before.’ The music you're hearing in the film, as well, is very much a part of that, because you're hearing classical music, as well as folk music from all over the world,” Osit explains. “What you're not hearing is, like, the typical ‘oud playing over a sunset,’ which is, like, all I ever saw growing up. I even combined sound effects I recorded from my own neighborhood in Park Slope, Brooklyn, with those of Ramallah.
“All of this tries to destabilize your understanding of where you are, and to show you that just because you're going to be watching a movie about Ramallah, you haven’t been dropped there by a filmmaker with a shaky camera. Instead, you’re watching something elegant. Hopefully, even that becomes a subversive act.”
The steady hand with which Osit crafted the film (edited from around 350 hours of footage) also engenders trust in the viewer, allowing Osit to show you scenes that may appear mundane at first without losing your attention, as you know they have been carefully selected for a reason. Often, those scenes will become humorous, like something written by Armando Iannucci, say, or the great Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman.
“I wanted the film to be funny because I know that local government is funny,” Osit says. “And I also know that when you're laughing at local government, you're not laughing at people, you're laughing because you're seeing dignified people in undignified situations. To me, that is the crux of the Palestinian situation. To be able to use humor as this tool, and to also let viewers lean in who wouldn't normally get to have any sort of relatability with an elected official in Palestine. I knew that, from the beginning, the approach and the way we pitched the film was as a satire.”
In the end, when Osit finally showed the film to Hadid, his subject had to admit that he was wrong: He was, in fact, documentary material, and the story of his life’s work was one that may help finally answer a question that Hadid himself asks Osit in the film’s most affecting scene. As Hadid stares out the window after a particularly hard day, speaking to the man behind the camera without ever looking back, he says: “David, do people in America know what we’re going through here?”
“I know that it surprised him, but it didn't surprise me,” says Osit. “Musa was a collaborator with me, and we were in great communication about what I wanted to do, what he wanted to do, what his goals were for his city, and how I could reflect those goals. Perhaps it surprised him how in tune I was with his work over these two years, but that was of fundamental importance to me.”
In the end, all Osit needed to do was to put the camera on Hadid and record what he achieved, as well as what he could not. That was more than enough.
“A lot of documentaries in this part of the world are trying to stuff as many ideas down your throat as possible,” says Osit. “With ‘Mayor,’ I really wanted to focus on making a small story, almost a fable — but in a really complicated place.”