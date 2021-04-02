You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
All wireless broadband data services in Myanmar were temporarily suspended until further notice. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cz3dc

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
  • Directive instructs ‘all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice’
  • Fiber-based landline Internet connections are still working, albeit at drastically reduced speed
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar’s wireless broadband Internet services were shut down on Friday by order of the military, a local provider said, as protesters continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta’s takeover.
A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo.
Fiber-based landline Internet connections were still working, albeit at drastically reduced speeds.
Also Friday, the New York-based Human Rights Watch issued a report saying that Myanmar’s military has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people, including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters and refused to confirm their location or allow access to lawyers or family members in violation of international law.
“The military junta’s widespread use of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances appears designed to strike fear in the hearts of anti-coup protesters,” said Brad Adams, Human Rights Watch’s Asia director. “Concerned governments should demand the release of everyone disappeared and impose targeted economic sanctions against junta leaders to finally hold this abusive military to account.”
The crisis in the Southeast Asian nation has expanded sharply in the past week, both in the number of protesters killed and with military airstrikes against the guerrilla forces of the Karen ethnic minority in their homeland along the border with Thailand.
In areas controlled by the Karen, more than a dozen civilians have been killed since Saturday and more than 20,000 have been displaced, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a relief agency operating in the area.
About 3,000 Karen fled to Thailand, but many returned under unclear circumstances. Thai authorities said they went back voluntarily, but aid groups say they are not safe and many are hiding in the jungle and in caves on the Myanmar side of the border.
The UN Human Rights Office for Southeast Asia called on countries in the region “to protect all people fleeing violence and persecution in the country” and “ensure that refugees and undocumented migrants are not forcibly returned,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.
The UN Security Council late Thursday strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters. The press statement was unanimous but weaker than a draft that would have expressed its “readiness to consider further steps,” which could include sanctions. China and Russia, both permanent Council members and both arms suppliers to Myanmar’s military, have generally opposed sanctions.
The statement came after the UN special envoy for Myanmar warned the country faces the possibility of civil war and urged significant action be taken or risk it spiraling into a failed state.
Earlier this week, an opposition group consisting of elected lawmakers who were not allowed to be sworn into office Feb. 1 put forth an interim charter to replace Myanmar’s 2008 constitution. By proposing greater autonomy for ethnic minorities, it aims to ally the armed ethnic militias active in border areas with the mass protest movement based in cities and towns.
More than a dozen ethnic minority groups have sought greater autonomy from the central government for decades, sometimes through armed struggle. Even in times of peace, relations have been strained and cease-fires fragile. Several of the major groups – including the Kachin, the Karen and the Rakhine Arakan Army – have denounced the coup and said they will defend protesters in their territories.
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

Topics: telecoms Myanmar Internet

Related

Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution
World
Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution
Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army
Media
Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army

Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens

Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens

Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
  • Officials in Hualien county said rescue efforts were continuing
  • Media reported 350 passengers were on board
Updated 02 April 2021
AP
TAIPEI, Taiwan: A passenger train smashed into a truck on its tracks and partially derailed outside a rail tunnel along Taiwan’s east coast Friday, killing 34 people and injuring dozens, local police said. Survivors were climbing out windows and onto roofs to reach safety.
Officials in Hualien county said rescue efforts were continuing.
The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge scenic area around 9 a.m. on a public holiday.
Media reported 350 passengers were on board.
Reports said a truck fell from a cliff above and landed on the tracks, where a train emerging from a tunnel smashed into it. With much of the train still trapped in the tunnel, escaping passengers were forced to scale doors, windows and roofs to reach safety.
The truck apparently hit after the locomotive had emerged, causing the greatest damage to cars 1-5, according to the rescue department of Hualien county.
Television footage and photos posted by people at the scene on the website of the official Central News Agency showed people climbing out the open door of a railcar just outside the entrance to the tunnel. The inside of one car was pushed all the way into the adjacent seat.
The accident came on the first day of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival.
Taiwan’s last major rail crash was in October 2018 when an express train derailed while rounding a tight corner on the northeast coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring nearly 200.
In 1991, a collision in western Taiwan killed 30 people and injured 112 in its deadliest train accident.

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
  • Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff
  • It was not clear how the fire began
Updated 02 April 2021
AP
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least three people dead, police and witnesses said.
Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.
The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees were asleep.
Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.
It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
  • Gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines mostly favors rich
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

GENEVA: The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one.

“The idea that 70 percent of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO’s
Geneva headquarters.

BACKGROUND

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries ‘some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer.’

Scores of the trade body’s member nations have backed efforts led by South Africa and India to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production at a time of insufficient supplies.

Some wealthier countries and those with strong pharmaceutical industries oppose the idea, saying it would crimp future innovation.

France’s Le Maire addressed thorny efforts to reform the WTO amid tensions over trade, including the US-China trade war during the Trump administration and a long-running dispute between the US and the European Union over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing

More nations have backed efforts to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production. (AP)

“We do not want to see a return of the commercial tensions between the United States and China, or between the United States and the European Union,” Le Maire said. “We are convinced that the WTO has a major role to play.”

He said France supported “concrete reform” to help improve dispute resolution and ease trade tensions. Le Maire advocated “clear and respected trade rules,” notably on intellectual property, state aid and reciprocity agreements between countries.

The US over successive administrations has held up appointments to the WTO’s appeals court, which helps adjudicate trade disputes across the world. The US attributed the action in part to concerns about unfair practices by China, including alleged intellectual property theft and aid to state-run or state-influenced enterprises. China has rejected such allegations.

Topics: World Trade Organization Coronaviirus COVID-19 Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Related

Doubts cast on Pakistan government’s electronic voting plan

Doubts cast on Pakistan government’s electronic voting plan
Updated 02 April 2021

Doubts cast on Pakistan government’s electronic voting plan

Doubts cast on Pakistan government’s electronic voting plan
Updated 02 April 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government is committed to introducing electronic voting to ensure transparent elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, as experts and insiders warn of the huge costs of the transition, as well as technical and trust issues in a country where election results are often disputed.
The idea of introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs), which directly record votes and are believed to prevent irregularities, caught the spotlight after a government candidate lost a key senate seat to a joint opposition candidate last month, resulting in accusations of vote rigging and horse trading.
A subsequent election for the post of senate chairman also caused controversy after eight ballot papers had to be destroyed by the presiding officer for breaking rules.
“In light of past experience, the introduction of electronic voting machines to make the electoral process as transparent, safe and impartial as possible is in the interest of the country’s democracy,” Khan said while being shown EVMs developed by COMSATS University Islamabad and the National Institute of Electronics on Wednesday.
“The country’s democratic and electoral process can no longer tolerate a system that is questioned and the public’s confidence is shaken,” he added.
Farrukh Habib, an MP from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, called the introduction of EVMs a “very important development” for electoral reforms in Pakistan, while Raoof Hasan, the PM’s special aide on information, said the machines would ensure a “revolutionary” shift in a political landscape where election outcomes were often contested.
“EVMs could make elections more credible and difficult to question the results,” Hasan told Arab News, saying all parties would be asked for input before the system was introduced and the transition would be overseen by the election commission.
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials said that legislation needed to be enacted for the transition to take place and that they were less optimistic about the switch based on failed pilot projects in the past.
One ECP pilot project covered 35 polling stations in Peshawar in 2017.
“In that mock exercise, we have faced a lot of technical problems and also people have shown distrust on voting machines’ accuracy,” a senior ECP official told Arab News on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.
Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad said it was unlikely EMVs could be introduced by the next general election due to financial, logistical and technical constraints.
“At least 1 trillion rupees ($6.5 billion) is required to replace manual voting with digital voting procedures: Electronic voting machines, biometric verification machines or Internet voting for overseas Pakistanis in general elections,” Dilshad told Arab News, saying 60 billion rupees would be required for the procurement of 350,000 EVMs alone.
“This is a futile exercise. The Election Commission of Pakistan pilot projects regarding EVMs have failed in the past,” he said.
Trust deficit is another problem, opposition politicians say.
“No political party is ready to trust technology after the RTS (results transmission system) issue in 2018,” Pakistan People’s Party Sen. Taj Haider said, referring to a controversy in the general election over the collapse of the RTS system during the counting process, leading to claims of rigging.
“E-voting can only proceed if elections are conducted without establishment interference under an honest and independent ECP,” Haider said.
Raja Zafar ul Haq, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, said that EVMs would undermine Pakistan’s electoral process if introduced without a consensus.
“It will also increase fear of manipulation and further damage the credibility of elections,” he said.
 

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time
Media
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival
Updated 25 min 19 sec ago

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival
  • Some 150 million people expected to arrive at the riverbank pilgrimage site
Updated 25 min 19 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Kumbh Mela festival has stoked coronavirus super-spreader fears in India as millions of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Ganges River every day during the month-long celebrations.
Kumbh Mela, which started on Thursday, is the biggest festival of Hinduism, with the faithful coming from across the country to the holy waters for a ritual dip. This year, organizers of the festival in Haridwar in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand expect 150 million people to arrive at the riverbank pilgrimage site, undeterred by the coronavirus outbreak.
India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the highest since October, as it is observing a new coronavirus surge. In all, 12.22 million people have contracted the virus in India and 162,927 have died of it.
While the state government has made it obligatory for pilgrims arriving for Kumbh Mela from coronavirus-affected states to present negative COVID-19 results of tests, and for everyone to maintain a safe distance in public places and wear masks, experts say that observing safety protocols may be a challenge.
“There is a great possibility of the event turning out to be a super spreader,” Anoop Nautiyal of Development for Communities Foundation in Uttarakhand, who has been closely tracking the outbreak in Haridwar, told Arab News.
“Implementing the safety protocols is a challenge. How will you check the papers of 50 million people?” he said.


Dr. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, of the Public Health Foundation of India, is also concerned that this year’s Kumbh Mela may turn into a super-spreader event.
“Any kind of gathering will increase the spread of the virus,” he said, “The authorities need to enforce protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior to prevent such gatherings from becoming super spreader events.”
A day before the festival started, several dozen coronavirus cases were confirmed at an ashram in the city and a COVID-19 hotspot was detected in neighboring Rishikesh city. Kumbh Mela organizers claim, however, that they have made preparations to keep the festival safe. “We have made all arrangements. We have made a temporary hospital of 613 beds, out of which 150 beds will be fitted with all the facilities like ultrasound, laboratory tests, and there would be facilities for the COVID-19 testing also,” Kumbh Mela chief medical officer Dr. Arjun Singh Senger said. “At the entry point of the festival we have made 10 stalls of six beds where the testing facilities have also been provided,” he said.
The location of the Kumbh Mela festival rotates between four pilgrimage sites: Haridwar on the Ganges in Uttarakhand, Ujjain on the Shipra River in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Nashik on the Godavari River in the western Indian state of Maharashtram and Prayagraj on the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Less than 80 million visited the Kumbh Mela when it was held in Haridwar 11 years ago.

Topics: India Kumbh Mela

Related

India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
World
India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state
World
Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state

Latest updates

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Banksy exhibition to come to Dubai 
Banksy exhibition to come to Dubai 
The inside track on Marvel’s latest TV show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
The inside track on Marvel’s latest TV show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
HIGHLIGHTS from HIPA’s February Instagram competition
HIGHLIGHTS from HIPA’s February Instagram competition

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.