You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center

Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center

Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center
Polymers can be cheaper, lighter and more durable than metal alternatives. (ARAMCO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ajx4

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center

Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center
  • Center will be based at ACI world headquarters in the US
  • Initiative is part of Aramco strategy to enter new markets
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) will launch the Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials (NEx), to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector, the companies said.
The center will be based at the ACI world headquarters in the United States.
The center will leverage ACI’s role as an authority and resource for the development, dissemination, and adoption of consensus-based standards for concrete design, construction, and materials.
Aramco has been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within its operations for more than 20 years, as they can offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives, said Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco SVP of technical services.
However, the potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymeric materials goes beyond the oil and gas sector, he said.
“The center’s mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallic materials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness and technology adoption,” said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI president.
The initiative with ACI is part of Aramco’s broader strategy to enter new markets, and to leverage its hydrocarbon resources and technology to deliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.

Topics: #aramco #plastics

Related

PIF-backed US tech firm planning innovation center with Aramco
Business & Economy
PIF-backed US tech firm planning innovation center with Aramco
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Business & Economy
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones

OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually

OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually
Updated 02 April 2021
Frank Kane

OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually

OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually
  • Most of the Saudi increase will go to satisfy higher season demand at home, energy minister says
Updated 02 April 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: OPEC+, the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has agreed to a gradual increase in supply over the next three months in a move that underlines the cautious approach to global markets still impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the energy minister of Saudi Arabia and co-chairman of OPEC+, told ministers: “The reality remains that the global picture is far from even, and the recovery is far from complete.”

The meeting of OPEC+ ministers decided to raise production levels in increments of 350,000 barrels between May and July.

Saudi Arabia, which for the past three months has been voluntarily holding back 1 million barrels a day in an effort to stabilize fragile global markets, will begin adding that back in 250,000 barrel tranches beginning next month.

Most of the Saudi increase will go to satisfy higher season demand at home, the prince said.

The deal — agreed after a full virtual meeting of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ministers and their non-OPEC counterparts in Vienna — has headed off the risk of flooding the market with oil in still-volatile conditions.

The deal is also a relief for some oil producing countries, like Russia and Kazakhstan, which were arguing for big production increases.

The prince added: “Steering the ship in these current conditions, where different scenarios are playing out in various regions of the world, requires a steady hand on the tiller, as I said back in February. It also requires flexibility and being responsive to market needs.”

Alexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia and co-chair of OPEC+, argued that it was important not to let the market overheat, and that the current market was undersupplied.

OPEC+ members have rigorously observed the cuts, the ministers noted, reporting 113 percent compliance with the output ceilings.

Global crude oil markets took the news of a gradual increase in their stride, with Brent marginally ahead at nearly $64 a barrel.

The OPEC+ meeting also commended Saudi Arabia for its recent “green” initiatives in the Kingdom and the Middle East, which it said was an important part of the global effort to address climate change.

“On such a vital subject as climate change, which impacts the lives and livelihoods of everybody on the planet and of generations to come, we must draw on this same spirit of unity that we have shown in dealing with the oil market over the past year,” Prince Abdul Aziz told OPEC+.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+

Related

Special Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Business & Economy
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
Updated 02 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
  • King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center examines models to reduce Saudi unemployment
Updated 02 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has published a new paper on ways to encourage more Saudi nationals into The labor force.

Unemployment in the Kingdom fell to 12.6 percent in the last quarter or 2020, according to a Saudi General Authority of Statistics (SGAS) report this week.

A survey found that 93 percent of unemployed people said they would accept a private sector position but more than three quarters of unemployed women and more than half of men would only accept private sector work if it involved a commute of an hour or less.

The paper follows the new rules in Saudi Arabia that allow expatriate workers to transfer between employers upon the expiry of a binding work contract without the employer’s consent.

The discussion paper analyzes the progress of the nationalization policy and proposes models to help to increase the attractiveness of the private sector for Saudis.

The labor market will need to absorb an increase in the working age population of around 1.8 percent annually. Female labor force participation in Saudi Arabia has more than doubled and is well on track to meet the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of 30 percent.

While more women are entering the labor force in the Kingdom, the SGAS figures show that the unemployment rate among men was 4 percent in Q4 2020, while for women it was 20.2 percent.

FASTFACT

93%

A survey found that 93 percent of unemployed people said they would accept a private sector position but more than three quarters of unemployed women and more than half of men would only accept private sector work if it involved a commute of an hour or less.

In his KAPSARC paper, Olivier Durand-Lasserve a research fellow in the Energy Systems and Macroeconomics Program, developed two partial equilibrium models of the labor market of Saudi Arabia.

The first model is very simplistic, with private sector firms paying the wage that corresponds to the productivity of the worker. This can lead to unemployment because a part of the population does not want to take a job at this wage level. However, this representation, which is often used by economists, is flawed because it treats unemployment as an individual choice, whereas generally individuals do not choose to be in that situation, the report said.

In the second model, which is more realistic, job candidates are connected with specific vacancies. The challenge here is that it can often be a long and costly process and unemployment candidates may have to wait a long time to receive an offer.

At the same time, private sector firms may consider the process too long and costly, especially if they urgently need to fill a role.

To boost national employment, the study investigated different options to subsidize private sector wages for Saudi nationals. This policy would in effect be an extension of the Employment Subsidy Program (ESP), introduced in 2019, which is a system of in-work cash transfers for nationals employed in the private sector.

The paper explores various ways of financing the subsidies, such as increased levies on expatriate workers. “We also stress that the quotas limit the beneficial effects of labor subsidies on the unemployment of nationals and may render expat levies detrimental. We show that a domestic energy price reform, where parts of the fiscal proceeds are used for labor subsidies, can substantially reduce the unemployment of nationals,” Durand-Lasserve told Arab News.

Topics: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

Related

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
Business & Economy
‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
‘Your Future is in Tourism’ campaign meant to help create 1 million jobs for Saudis
Saudi Arabia
‘Your Future is in Tourism’ campaign meant to help create 1 million jobs for Saudis

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
  • Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to tighter inventory.
  • Sanctions against Chinese tech companies have further exacerbated the crisis
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: From delayed car deliveries to a supply shortfall in home appliances to costlier smartphones, businesses and consumers across the globe are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to tighter inventory. They also bought more cars than industry officials expected last spring, further straining supplies.

Sanctions against Chinese tech companies have further exacerbated the crisis. Originally concentrated in the auto industry, the shortage has now spread to a range of other consumer electronics, including smartphones, refrigerators and microwaves.

With every company that uses chips in production panic buying to shore up stocks, the shortage has squeezed capacity and driven up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips, increasing prices of final products. Automobiles have become increasingly dependent on chips — for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.

The crisis has forced many to curtail the production of less profitable vehicles. General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are among the big carmakers who said they would scale down production, joining other automakers including Volkswagen AG, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co.

A shortage of auto semiconductor chips could impact nearly 1.3 million units of global light vehicle production in the first quarter, according to data firm IHS Markit.

IHS said a fire at a Japanese chip-making factory owned by Renesas Electronics Corp, which accounts for 30 percent of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, has worsened the situation.

Severe winter weather in Texas has also forced Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon to shut down factories temporarily. Infineon and NXP are major automotive chip suppliers, and analysts expect the disruptions to add to the shortfalls in the ailing sector.

At the root of the squeeze is the under-investment in 8-inch chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asian firms, which means they have struggled to ramp up production as demand for 5G phones and laptops picked up faster than expected.

Qualcomm Inc, whose chips feature in Samsung phones, is one major chipmaker struggling to keep up with demand. Apple Inc’s major supplier Foxconn also warned of the chip shortage affecting supply chains to clients.

The majority of chip production occurs in Asia currently, where major contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) and Samsung handle production for hundreds of different chip companies.

US semiconductor companies account for 47 percent of global chip sales, but only 12 percent of global manufacturing is done in the United States.

Factories that produce wafers cost tens of billions of dollars to build, and expanding their capacity can take up to a year for testing and qualifying complex tools.

US President Joe Biden has sought $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the country.

Currently, four new factories are slated in the country, two by Intel Corp. and one by TSMC in Arizona, and another by Samsung in Texas.

China has also offered a myriad of subsidies to the chip industry as it tries to reduce its dependence on Western technology.

Topics: chip shortage microchips COVID-19

Related

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
Business & Economy
Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
Drought hits Taiwan drive to plug global chip shortage
Business
Drought hits Taiwan drive to plug global chip shortage

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021
  • Sovereign fund investments in private markets more than doubled during 2020 to $50.3 billion
  • This was in part due to funds helping out their portfolio companies hit by the pandemic, study finds
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A rotation by sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors to add risk since the COVID-19 pandemic, moving from cash and bonds to stocks, may have further to run as many still have large cash positions, according to research published Thursday.

Investors had a more positive outlook for 2021, having reached a risk-neutral level across asset classes after starting last year with the highest cash levels since the 2009 financial crisis, the research from State Street Corporation and the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) found.

Many are also adding to their exposure within private markets, with a particular focus on infrastructure and real estate, hastened by low real returns in public markets, according to the findings, based on State Street data and an IFSWF survey of seven of its largest sovereign fund members.

For example, sovereign fund investments in private markets more than doubled during 2020 to $50.3 billion, IFSWF data showed, in part due to funds helping out their portfolio companies hit by the pandemic.

“The current macroeconomic environment, anticipated fiscal stimulus and portfolio positioning of institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds present reasons to be optimistic as we move further into 2021,” said Neill Clark, head of State Street Associates, Europe, Middle East and Africa at State Street.

There was a marked uptick in interest in US equities in 2020, with IFSWF data showing over $16 billion invested across 46 deals in 2020, up from $2 billion across 28 deals in 2019.

The rise was largely due to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s countercyclical investments in energy, consumer and financial sectors at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter.

Institutional investors also scaled back investments in emerging markets and withdrew from investments in Britain during 2020, according to the research.

Still, IFSWF data indicated an uptick in sovereign fund investments in the country to $4.4 billion in 2020 compared with $1 billion in 2019, almost two-thirds in private markets, as funds eyed deals in the battered economy.

With assets such as global stocks and bitcoin near record highs, talk of bubbles in certain sectors has increased this year.

Yet State Street said it did not see evidence of bubble behavior and sovereign funds surveyed in the report were generally not worried either.

One IFSWF member surveyed did express concern about the number of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) initial public offerings, the number of tech firms trading at more than 20 times revenues and multiples that private equity firms are paying for deals.

Topics: International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) State Street Corporation Sovereign Wealth Funds Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
Business & Economy
Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
Business & Economy
Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays

Sterling eases after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

Sterling eases after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Sterling eases after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

Sterling eases after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The pound eased against the euro on Thursday, taking a breather after its strongest first quarter since 2015, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in the months ahead.

Sterling gained around 4.8 percent versus the euro in the first quarter of the year, which analysts attributed mostly to the UK’s rapid vaccine rollout — one of the fastest in the world — as well as relief at the start of the year that a no-deal Brexit had been avoided.

Euro-sterling’s downward trajectory stalled somewhat on Thursday after it came close to, but did not breach, the key 0.85 level in the previous session.

“There’s maybe some initial disappointment that we haven’t broken those key levels, but generally the fundamental economic data from the UK is still coming in on the strong side of expectations,” said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

A revised manufacturing survey showed that British factories rode a wave of orders in March and prepared for a gradual reopening of the economy from COVID-19 shutdowns by hiring staff at the fastest rate since 2014.

At 1108 GMT, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.3776.

Versus the euro, it was down around 0.1 percent at 85.2 pence per euro.

“We’re pencilling in the outperformance continuing through the next quarter,” said MUFG’s Hardman, adding that euro-sterling could head toward 0.83-0.84.

Public opinion in Britain about the government’s handling of the pandemic has turned positive and companies are also more optimistic.

The British Chambers of Commerce said 55 percent of member firms expected higher turnover in 12 months ahead — the highest in a year — although immediate business conditions were well below pre-pandemic levels as the country began 2021 under lockdown.

“While the GBP may continue to struggle vs. the USD in the current environment, we expect that it will remain well supported vs. low yielding G10 currencies such as the CHF, JPY and the EUR,” wrote Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley in a note to clients.

Rabobank lowered its forecast for the euro versus the pound for the next three months, to 0.85 from 0.86.

But Foley added that there are “choppy conditions” ahead for the pound, as the UK economy still has far to go before returning to pre-COVID levels.

UBS said in a note that it favors sterling versus the dollar, and had raised its forecast for sterling-dollar to $1.49 by the end of the year, from $1.46.

Lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted in England, with more substantial changes, including the re-opening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality settings, due on April 12.

Topics: pound sterling

Related

Sterling climbs above $1.39 for first time since 2018
Business & Economy
Sterling climbs above $1.39 for first time since 2018
Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
Business & Economy
Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters

Latest updates

Calligraphic classics go under the hammer
Calligraphic classics go under the hammer
Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center
Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center
Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Banksy exhibition to come to Dubai 
Banksy exhibition to come to Dubai 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.