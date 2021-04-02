RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) will launch the Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials (NEx), to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector, the companies said.
The center will be based at the ACI world headquarters in the United States.
The center will leverage ACI’s role as an authority and resource for the development, dissemination, and adoption of consensus-based standards for concrete design, construction, and materials.
Aramco has been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within its operations for more than 20 years, as they can offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives, said Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco SVP of technical services.
However, the potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymeric materials goes beyond the oil and gas sector, he said.
“The center’s mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallic materials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness and technology adoption,” said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI president.
The initiative with ACI is part of Aramco’s broader strategy to enter new markets, and to leverage its hydrocarbon resources and technology to deliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.
Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center
https://arab.news/4ajx4
Aramco and American Concrete Institute launch nonmetallic building materials center
- Center will be based at ACI world headquarters in the US
- Initiative is part of Aramco strategy to enter new markets
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) will launch the Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials (NEx), to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector, the companies said.