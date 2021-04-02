You are here

MENA countries weighed down by pandemic debts will struggle to grow – World Bank

MENA countries weighed down by pandemic debts will struggle to grow – World Bank
In early March UAE had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated, at 63.5%. (File/Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

MENA countries weighed down by pandemic debts will struggle to grow – World Bank

MENA countries weighed down by pandemic debts will struggle to grow – World Bank
  • Average MENA debt to GDP rose 9 points since 2019 to 55% in 2021
  • Countries with low external debt can still borrow cheaply
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The outlook for the Middle East and North Africa has worsened considerably over the past year as countries accumulated debt to pay for pandemic relief measures, leaving them with less to invest in post-pandemic economic recovery, according to the World Bank.

Average debt to GDP in the MENA region rose by 9 percentage points since the end of 2019 to 55 percent in 2021, the World Bank said in a report Living with Debt: How Institutions Can Chart a Path to Recovery in the Middle East and North Africa released on Friday. Debt among the region’s oil importers is expected to average about 93 percent of GDP this year, it said.

MENA economic growth will rebound by 2.2 percent in 2021 after contracting 3.8 percent in 2020, but will be 7.2 percentage points, or $227 billion, lower by the end of this year than it would have been had the pandemic not happened, the World Bank estimates. Real GDP per capita will be 4.7 percent lower in 2021 than in 2019.

“The MENA region remains in crisis, but we can see hopeful signs of light through the tunnel, especially with the deployment of vaccines,” said Ferid BelHajj, World Bank vice president for the Middle East and North Africa. “We have seen the extent to which MENA governments borrowed to finance critical health care and social protection measures, which saved lives and livelihoods, but also boosted debt.”

As of the first week of March, the UAE had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated, at 63.5%, followed by Bahrain at 30% and Morocco at 12.2%, then Qatar at 11.4%, World Bank data shows. Saudi Arabia had a 2.2% vaccination rate.

MENA countries will need to keep on borrowing this year to prop up their citizens’ finances but will face high borrowing costs, particularly those with high debt and low growth, the bank said. However, those with low levels of public external debt, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco, could issue debt at lower rates, it said.

The remedy for the increasingly precarious situation of many of the region’s economies is faster growth that makes it easier to roll over existing debt, the World Bank said. Those that cannot roll over debt face potentially painful restructurings and should enter into negotiations before they hit crisis point, the report advised.

Of benefit to the whole region would be enhanced debt reporting transparency and financial market vulnerability monitoring, it said. MENA countries should reveal all their borrowing, including those from China, as should debt become exposed during periods of distress it will be added to the public tally just as they are negotiating with lenders, the report said.

“Economic growth remains the most sustainable way to reduce debt,” the report said. “Boosting economic growth requires deep structural reforms to raise the productivity of the existing workforce and to put idle working-age people in jobs. Many MENA countries that have characteristics associated with ineffective fiscal stimulus, such as high public debt and poor governance, could consider fiscal reforms early in the recovery from the pandemic.”

Topics: #covid-19 #pandemic #debt

Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident

Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident

Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident
  • $1 billion of compensation may be owed due to closure
  • Accident was due to captain error, Canal employees say
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is studying potential expansion of the Suez shipping channel to prevent a recurrence of the accident that disrupted navigation there for about a week, said Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, Al Arabiya reported.
Losses and compensation due to the closure of the canal may reach $1 billion, Rabie said, without specifying who is liable.
The captain of the Ever Given, which blocked the canal, made a mistake that led to the ship deviating from its course before getting wedged in the bank, according to two rescuers who work for the canal authority, Al Arabiya quoted the Italian Nova Agency as saying.
"The wrong maneuver coincided with the dust storm and strong winds, all of which led to the loss of visibility and the ship stranding, but the weather factors were not fully responsible for the accident," the rescuers said. “Around 12 ships have passed before the Ever Given in the same weather conditions, which did not constitute an obstacle to the movement of navigation in the canal.”
The giant container ship, which was taken out of the canal on Monday, was transported north, and exited from the main channel of the canal to inspect it for damage.
The Suez Canal handles about 12 percent of global trade, and the Ever Given closure has delayed hundreds of ships from passing through.
Suez Canal Authority Chairman estimated that sea traffic on the Canal would likely return to normal on Monday or Tuesday.

Topics: #suez #egypt

HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics

HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics

HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics
  • No decision yet made on size and timing of listing
  • Only local and qualified investors to be able to take part
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Logistics Co. is working with HSBC Holdings Plc on a potential initial public offering that could happen this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SAL has not decided whether to go ahead with a share sale, which would only be available to local and qualified investors, the unnamed people said. SAL, 70% owned by the Kingdom’s national airline Saudia, hired HSBC’s local unit toward the end of last year to explore strategic options for raising funds, they said.

HSBC and SAL declined to comment to Bloomberg.

The MENA region saw a 40% drop in listings and a 96% decline in IPO proceeds last year, with just $1.86 billion raised, according to EY. However, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul was the region’s top listing venue in 2020 with four sales totaling $1.45 billion.

The Kingdom has earmarked various state assets from utilities to aviation for privatization as part of its ambitious economic reforms.

Saudi Arabia is set to lead the regional initial public offering (IPO) market in 2021, with authorities believed to be viewing over 15 potential listing applications, according to a report issued by the Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Co.

Topics: #saudia #ipo #saudiarabia

Middle East airlines post losses of $7.1bn in 2020 — IATA

Middle East airlines post losses of $7.1bn in 2020 — IATA
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Middle East airlines post losses of $7.1bn in 2020 — IATA

Middle East airlines post losses of $7.1bn in 2020 — IATA
  • January air passenger traffic in the region was down 82.3% from 2019
  • Middle East airlines received $4.8 billion in government aid in 2020
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle East airlines posted losses of $7.1 billion in 2020, a loss of $68.47 for each passenger flown, with traffic at less than 20 percent of 2019 levels, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.
January air passenger traffic in the region was down 82.3 percent compared with January 2019, according to IATA data.
The ongoing crisis puts over 1.7 million jobs in the Middle East and $105 billion in GDP at risk, IATA said as it called upon governments in the region to develop restart plans for the post-COVID-19 phase, and for regional coordination to ensure that the plans can be efficiently implemented.
Airlines in the Middle East received $4.8 billion in government aid in 2020, $4.1 billion of which was distributed through cash injections, IATA said.
Despite this, several airlines remain at risk of bankruptcy or business administration, it said.
A financially viable air transport sector will be needed to energize the recovery, and both the government and industry must be prepared, said Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA regional vice president (Africa and the Middle East).
Government relief for airlines has avoided massive failures that would jeopardize a restart but must be prepared to spend more, while those that have not yet stepped up must recognize the growing risk to their economies as the crisis drags on, he said.
“With no clear timeline to recovery the situation is far from resolved,” he said.

Topics: #airlines

Kuwaitization of public sector reaches 77% in 2020

Kuwaitization of public sector reaches 77% in 2020
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Kuwaitization of public sector reaches 77% in 2020

Kuwaitization of public sector reaches 77% in 2020
  • Ministries and government departments employed 334,000 people
  • 68.3% of the 28,300 employed in state-owned companies were Kuwaiti
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaitization of the public sector reached almost 77% last year as government employment grew to 420,800, up 11.4 percent since 2016, Al Anba paper reported citing the Central Statistical Bureau.
Ministries and government departments employed 334,000 people as of the end of June, 2020, of which 77.5 percent were Kuwaiti, the data showed. Public agencies and institutions employed 38,400, of whom 86.5 percent were Kuwaiti. Bodies and institutions with independent budgets employed 19,600 workers, of whom 59.4 percent were Kuwaiti.
Kuwait Airways employed 6,915 staff, 35.2 percent of whom were nationals. Employment in the 16 fully state-owned companies was 28,300, 68.3 percent of them Kuwaiti. About three quarters of them work in the oil sector.
The biggest share of non-Kuwaiti workers in the public sector were from non-GCC Arab countries (42.6 percent), followed by Asian countries (38.7 percent) and GCC nations (7.4 percent).

Topics: #kuwait #labor

Power play: India to cut dependence on Mideast oil

Power play: India to cut dependence on Mideast oil
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Power play: India to cut dependence on Mideast oil

Power play: India to cut dependence on Mideast oil
  • Indian refiners to cut imports from the Kingdom by a quarter in May
  • India 'saddened' by OPEC+ decision to maintain cuts through April
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: When India’s government last month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce dependence on the Middle East — days after OPEC+ said it would maintain production cuts — it sent a message about its clout and foreshadowed changes to the world’s energy maps.
It was a move that had been in the works for years, fueled by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a “weapon” for his country.
When the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries and Major Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India unsheathed that weapon. Indian refiners plan to cut imports from the Kingdom by about a quarter in May, sources told Reuters, dropping them to 10.8 million barrels from monthly average of 14.7-14.8 million barrels.
Oil secretary Tarun Kapoor, the top bureaucrat in the ministry, told Reuters that India is asking state refiners to jointly negotiate with oil producers to get better deals, but declined to comment on plans to cut Saudi imports.
“India is a big market so sellers have to be mindful of our country’s demand as well to keep the long-term relationship intact,” he said.
The Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco and the Saudi energy ministry declined to comment.
Pradhan, who sees high oil prices as a threat to India’s recovering economy, said he was saddened by the OPEC+ decision. India’s fuel import bill has rocketed, and fuel prices – inflated by government taxes imposed last year — have hit records.
The International Energy Agency forecasts India’s consumption to double and its oil import bill to nearly triple from 2019 levels to more than $250 billion by 2040.
An oil ministry official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the OPEC+ cuts have created uncertainty and made it difficult for refiners to plan for procurement and price risk.
It also creates opportunities for companies in the Americas, Africa, Russia and elsewhere to fill the gap.
If India is successful, it will set an example for other countries. As buyers see more affordable choices and renewable energy becomes increasingly common, the influence of big producers like Saudi Arabia could wane, altering geopolitics and trade routes.
India’s oil demand has risen by 25 percent in the last seven years — more than any other major buyer — and the country has surpassed Japan as the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer.
The country has already curbed its reliance on the Middle East from more than 64 percent of imports in 2016 to below 60 percent in 2019.
That trend reversed in 2020, however, when the pandemic pummelled fuel demand and forced Indian refiners to make committed oil purchases from the Middle East under term contracts, shunning spot purchases.
As India shifts gears again after Pradhan’s call for faster diversification, refineries are looking for new suppliers, the oil ministry official said.
Costly refinery upgrades that allow for the processing of cheaper, heavier oil grades have encouraged importers to seek out far-flung sources. HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd. bought the country’s first cargo from Guyana this month, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. just imported Brazilian Tupi crude for the first time.
In past years, refiners have jointly negotiated oil deals with sanctions-hit Iran, which offered free shipping and price discounts, and now plan to do the same with other producers.
Since the break with Saudi Arabia began, Pradhan has had meetings with United Arab Emirates’ minister of state and chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm to strengthen energy partnerships.
Pradhan recently said African nations could play a central role in India’s oil diversification. The country is looking at signing long-term oil supply deal with Guyana and exploring options to raise imports from Russia, the oil ministry source said.
A separate Indian government source said the government expects Iranian sanctions to ease in three to four months, potentially offering India a cheaper alternative to Saudi oil.
Two traders agreed that Iran stood a good chance to benefit from India’s shift, as did Venezuela, Kuwait and the United States. An Indian refinery source said the US, Africa, Kazakhstan’s CPC Blend and Russian oil would probably get a look too.
Although Indian importers will scoop up increasing volumes of attractively priced global grades, most analysts expect the Middle East to remain India’s primary oil supplier, mainly because of lower shipping costs.
India’s oil ministry is working with refiners on a framework to jointly negotiate terms with suppliers.
“Buyers have alternatives in today’s market and these alternatives are going to multiply going forward,” Kapoor said. “There are so many companies in India that do buying at their own level, so these companies coming together also becomes quite a big bloc.”
On Thursday,  OPEC+ agreed after discussions with US officials to ease oil curbs beginning in May.
Analysts say the oil spat does not need to spill over into broader strategic ties in other sectors, including defense.
 

Topics: #India #oil #saudi

