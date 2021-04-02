Arab Fashion Week: Day five highlights include feminine, luxurious designs

DUBAI: Read on for key points from the final day of Arab Fashion Week 2021, which finished April 1.
Heliot Emil
A subversive Scandinavian and monochromatic aesthetic, combined with custom-developed materials, fabrics and trimmings, the ready-to-wear label — founded by brothers Julius Juul and Victor Juul from Copenhagen — reveals a high attention to detail throughout every collection.
AAVVA
This homegrown brand was founded by Lebanese and Brazilian design duo Ahmad Ammar and Vincenzo Visciglia. Celebrated for their ready-to-wear gowns and dresses, this year’s collection featured couture evening pieces made in a black and white color theme, with feather and crystal beadings adding a unique blend of elegance.
Ihab Jiryis
Ihab Jiryis is a Palestinian designer who creates luxurious couture gowns. His collection showcases contradictory elements, such as the exposed and covered, contrasting colors, and plain fabrics offset by embroidered alternatives.
“I sincerely believe in the power of the dress and styles that express ideas and emotions that reflect what we have in our hearts and brains,” Jiryis said in a statement.
Michael Cinco
Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco is known for his gorgeous couture gowns and glittering client list, which includes music stars Rihanna and Lady Gaga. He presented his collection through a fairytale-like film showing the story of a boy who dreams of a young girl lost in a secret garden. Cinco’s collection featured soft, airy and feminine gowns that accentuated feminine waists.
Antonio Grimaldi
Antonio Grimaldi is an Italian-based brand. The founder chose Rome and the Acquario Romano, a 19th century building with marine environment decorations, to present 32 creations from a new high fashion collection.
The designs are characterized by asymmetrical cuts and sculptural lines in motion — the hallmarks of his work. The collection is divided into three main outfits: Pantsuits, kaftans and evening dresses.
A creative crossroads for art and luxury in the pandemic age
Saudi Arabia is a prime example of a nation with a strong luxury market that is investing heavily in art and culture, says TheWincolab founder Jean-Marc Shammas
The slowdown has given Middle Eastern entrepreneurs a chance to think outside the box and realize ‘we live in a region where dreams can turn into reality very quickly’
Updated 02 April 2021
For more than a year the world has been moving in slow motion. To most people, COVID-19 will always be synonymous with the challenges and frustrations of lockdowns, working from home, face masks and social distancing, among other things.
Some, however, saw this global upheaval as an opportunity. As many markets and sectors stalled, the disruption caused by the pandemic to normally hectic activity in fast-moving environments gave some people a chance to adopt new ways of thinking that are more in line with aspirations rather than the requirements of work.
That was certainly the case for Jean-Marc Shammas, founder of TheWincolab, a marketing platform that connects art with luxury. He recently contributed to “Sense of Women,” an exhibition that opened on March 28 at the ME hotel in Dubai and continues until April 20. The event — organized in in partnership with ME Dubai, MIA Art Collection, and Arab News and its international editions — highlights the creativity of female artists from around the world.
Rather than adopting the classic approach of using art to promote luxury brands or lifestyles, or vice-versa, Shammas said the aim of TheWincolab is “creating beauty that generates emotions.” With that in mind, the challenge is to bring together “mindsets that meet and click to create winning partnerships, for better exposure of luxury brands and greater promotion of artists.”
Emotion, said Shammas, is a strong pillar of the trending “artketing’’ concept that aims to bridge the gap between art and luxury. Traditionally, luxury consumers purchase luxury products and art collectors invest in art, he explained. However these two distinct investment activities share a strong common value: emotion.
“We certainly buy emotions,” said Shammas. “However, awareness, perspective and knowledge of the latest trends in both luxury and art is demanding. This is where TheWincolab comes in, advising clients and helping them develop a successful ‘artketing’ plan.
The idea for TheWincolab was “born during the confinement,” a time he said gave him a chance “to take two steps back, to reflect on the past and to project myself into a new future.”
After recently leaving his job with Piaget, known for its luxury watches and jewelry, after 15 years leading and managing the brand in the Middle East, Shammas said he “was amazed to see how the confinement had slowed down the incredible professional vortex, leaving more room for reflection, creativity, and a new focus on roots, important inner values, families and close friends.”
Clearly passionate about luxury, he said pandemic confinement gave him a chance to spend more time on another of his passions: art. During that time he “felt the very strong connection between art and luxury, and how genuine and interlinked are the synergies between the two worlds.”
The realization, and a friendship with art collector Alejandra Castro Rioseco, ultimately resulted in the creation of TheWincolab. His vision strongly echoes a global trend of high-end brands that increasingly seek to combine contemporary art and luxury. The Saudi and Emirati markets are no strangers to this dynamic.
“Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Jeddah are all investing heavily in promoting the arts,” said Shammas. “Saudi Arabia is a prime example of a nation that has a strong luxury market, which has clearly invested in the promotion of art and culture in recent years. This country, like others in the region, realizes that its heritage, traditions and a talented new generation have not received the support they deserved in the past.”
This, he added, is why such countries and cities are now investing in the promotion of art and culture, as part of their efforts to attract visitors from all over the world.
Meanwhile, said Shammas: “Western Luxury brands have invested in the region in an attempt to establish close links with local customers.” As a result, art and luxury are combining in these places to “bridge the gap between modernity and tradition, between ancestral Western crafts and the local traditions of Gulf countries.”
In this new context, Shammas believes TheWincolab can play an active role in guiding luxury brands to invest more creatively in forging connections with local populations that display talent in, and knowledge of, art.
A prolonged downturn that has lasted more than a year has given many entrepreneurs a chance to think outside the box and realize that “we live in a region where dreams can turn into reality very quickly,” said Shammas.
“The Middle East is home to some of the most successful start-ups in the world, such as Careem, Anghami and many others, which were born thanks to a dynamic ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and facilitates the creation of businesses,” he added.
His message to the next generation of young entrepreneurs in the region is this: “If you have an idea, go for it, meet new people, discuss your project — you will be surprised to see how many open-minded people will help you, mentor you, guide you. Be passionate about everything you do.”
Highlights from Sotheby’s ‘Arts of the Islamic World & India’ sale, held March 31
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News
Illuminated Qur’an copied by Ahmad Al-Rumi, dated 1447 CE
This manuscript, Sotheby’s said, “represents an outstanding calligraphic feat by one of the foremost practitioners in the history of the Islamic Arts of the Book, Ahmad Al-Rumi. He is known as a master of the six pens and was held in great esteem at the Timurid Court. … A small number of works by the scribe are known, including only one other Qur’an, rendering the manuscript to hand both extremely important and rare.” In this manuscript, Al-Rumi displayed his mastery of the art, using four different scripts — “a strong and angular Muhaqqaq interspersed with a fine and balanced Naskh for the main text, an elegant Thuluth for the surah headings, with the addition of Tawqi on the final page” — with extraordinary skill. “The colophon page is extraordinary, as not only do we see the text in four scripts, but also the use of the musalsal method, in which a pen isn’t lifted from the page, resulting in a seamless ‘chain’ of calligraphy,” Sotheby’s added in the catalogue notes. Sold for £378,000.
Illuminated Qur’an made for the chief justice of Jerusalem and Nablus, dated 1514 CE
This remarkable complete copy of the Qur’an was scribed by master calligrapher Abu Al-Fadi Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Shafi Al-Sunbati Al-Araj — a royal scribe to a Mamluk sultan and a student of Yasin Al-Jalali — and is dated 1514 CE. The piece was commissioned by a former chief justice of Jerusalem and Nablus, Jalal Al-Din Abu Al-Waffa Mohammad Ibn Junis Al-Hanafi, and was later owned by Hajj Uthman Kanoo Isma’il, who was mayor of Yanbu Al-Bahr, in Hijaz. The verses are written in the Naskh script, with surah headings in larger gold Thuluth script outlined in black. “The generous use of gold and silver in the illumination and text illustrates the wealth and prestige of the patron of this Qur’an,” the catalogue notes said. It also sold for £378,000 at the auction.
A compendium of works relating to the Hajj, from the 18th century
This manuscript contains two works — the first is an essay on Makkah, the Hajj, and the measurements of the Great Mosque; the second is a copy of the “Futuh Al-Haramayn,” a famous guidebook to the cities of Makkah and Madinah, originally written in the early 16th century, which included instructions for pilgrims on the rituals of the Hajj and the religious sites they could visit. This book, written in Nasta’liq script with important words written in red ink, also contains 19 illustrations of Makkah and Madinah. Sold for £50,400 at auction.
10th-century Qur’an leaf in gold Kufic script (12-18k sterling)
A real rarity — this folio containing five lines to the page of gold-colored script is part of one of just a handful of Qur’ans in which gold Kufic script was used. It would, the auction house explained, “have been a lengthy and expensive process, indicating a commission at the highest level of patronage.” It is believed to have originated from the Near East, and sold for £37,800 at auction.
Bifolium from the ‘Five Surahs,’ circa 1370
Pages taken from a manuscript of selected Qur’anic chapters (1, 5, 18, 34, and 35) that all begin with the phrase ‘Al-hamdulillah.’ The pages have been traced back to a manuscript that gives the name of the scribe as Abdul Qayyum Ibn Muhammad Ibn Karamshah-I Tabrizi. Sotheby’s cited calligraphy expert David James as describing Tabrizi’s work here in the Muhaqqaq script as, “Faultless perfection … equaled only by Suhrawardi in the Qur’an produced in Baghdad in the early years of the 14th century.” Sold for £37,800.
Illuminated Mamluk Qur’an from Egypt or Syria in the 14th century
“This lavishly illuminated section comes from what must have been an impressive Qur’an in several volumes,” said Sotheby’s of this manuscript — in which the verses are written in Muhaqqaq script and separated by gold florets, while the titles are written in white Kufiq script on blue backgrounds with gold embellishments. The 42 leaves of the manuscript are bound in leather. “Its decoration and illumination recall both Ilkhanid court production (and) early Mamluk manuscripts, rendering it testament to these cross influences at the beginning of the 14th century,” the catalogue notes continue. Sold for £50,400.
Mid-14th-century Qur’an leaf attributed to Arghun Al-Kamili
Pages from a Qur’an that is believed to have been scribed by Al-Kamili, one of the most prolific calligraphers working in Baghdad in the middle of the 14th century CE — a time when the Iraqi capital was the center of the calligraphic arts. Al-Kamili was one of the six famous pupils of Yaqut Al-Mustasimi — the secretary of the last Abbasid caliph, and was, Sotheby’s said, “renowned to a point that illuminators of his manuscripts signed their work in a wish to stress their association with him.” This leaf is written in Rayhani script and its verses are separated by blue and gold rosettes. It was expected to fetch around $20-25,000 at auction.
Illuminated Qur’an copied by Abdullah Al-Qadir Al-Husayni in the 16th century
“This magnificent and well-preserved Qur’an has all the hallmarks of the most refined manuscripts of the Safavid period,” the catalogue notes said. Copies of the Qur’an were traded between the Ottoman and Safavid empires despite the animosity between them, and Qur’ans such as this were often offered as gifts to the Ottoman court by Safavid envoys. This particular manuscript is written in Naskh script and contains some fine examples of full-page illumination.
DUBAI: Artwork by the British graffiti artist Banksy is set to go on display at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates from April 5 to June 30.
The mall’s The Theatre venue will present 120 original artworks brought to Dubai by The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience.
Tickets for the public exhibition will be available for sale soon, a representative from the Mall of the Emirates told Arab News.
The artist, whose true identity remains a mystery, became a global phenomenon through his distinctive style and often humorous portrayal of social issues.
Banksy is known for using his graffiti to make political statements and has produced a number of pieces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including satirical drawings on the Israeli barrier wall built through the West Bank.
In 2017, the artist opened “The Walled Off Hotel” in Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier and is filled with his work.
The inside track on Marvel’s latest TV show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
The stars and creators of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ talk to Arab News about stepping into Captain America’s boots
Updated 02 April 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even the smallest moments can be big. Take one short scene in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” for example, in which The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), two supporting characters in the franchise, sit in a car while the film’s titular star discusses more-important business.
In the scene, one sits in the front seat, the other in the back. One asks the other, “Can you move your seat up?” only for the other to respond with a terse “No.”
Their exchange lasts mere seconds, but fans went wild for it, focusing in on the characters with memes, theories, and fan fiction for years to come. In that instant, the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” now streaming in the region on OSN, was born.
“In that 12-second moment in ‘Civil War,’ it felt like every single Marvel fan, (Marvel Studios head) Kevin Feige, and every other creative partner knew that these two guys were going be able to support their own franchise,” says Malcolm Spellman, the show’s executive producer and head writer.
The characters may have made themselves stars in that one moment five years ago, but Marvel is only now in a place where it needs their help to build its future. In 2019, after 11 years and 23 films, Marvel said goodbye to the two pillars of its first era, Captain America and Iron Man, who exited the franchise with “Avengers: Endgame.” For Marvel to continue its outsized popularity in global pop-culture, new icons have to take their place. So those that were in the background had to move into sharper focus.
But who are these two characters, exactly? To figure that out, and tell the story of how two former best friends of Captain America become the main heroes themselves, and learn to respect each other without their level-headed mediator between them, Spellman leaned on the men who knew them best — the actors that played them.
“It was surprising how much work Sebastian and Anthony had done on the characters in their own minds. They had been living with these characters for a decade, and actors on that level will never show up to set unprepared. They’ve been writing all kinds of stories in their heads. When it was time for us to start working on them, you start to dialogue with these guys about the characters, and the sophistication of how they understood them was really impressive,” Spellman tells Arab News.
For Stan, the difficulty that the series presented was not in understanding who The Winter Soldier was, as they had clearly defined him in the previous Marvel films, it was in deciding who he was now — after all the events of those films had occurred. For the series to work, it had to not only establish the characters, it had to convey their growth, and set a new path forward for each of them.
“We spent 10 years with these characters, you know? You grow and you evolve with the character. I was pretty freaked out because we had established a character a certain way, and there were certain things about him that I knew I was very comfortable and familiar with tonally in the movies, and then, we had say, ‘Alright. Well, what is he like now?’ I think that was scary and exciting,” says Stan.
Mackie, for one, knew this was his chance to fill the void that Captain America had left in the MCU, and he put a lot of pressure on himself, as Stan did as well, to step into Cap’s army-issue boots.
“Our goal, and I speak for Sebastian too, was not to mess it up. We didn’t want to be the first bad Marvel project,” says Mackie. “Our job was to take the torch and not make a bad show. I'm very happy to say that (Captain America) will be proud that our show does not stink.”
Some will be surprised that “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is a TV series at all, and not a big-budget movie. But with the advent of streaming platforms, that difference may soon lose all meaning. In this series, Feige, the main creative voice in every Marvel project, intentionally set up each episode to feel like a blockbuster film.
“We really meant to prove — to ourselves, to the audience, and to Mr. Mackie and Stan — that just because it's on TV doesn't mean it's not going to be as big as it possibly could be as a movie. We were working just as hard on it and putting all of our blood, sweat, and tears into it,” says Feige.
HIGHLIGHTS from HIPA’s February Instagram competition
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News
Mikhail Kapychka
The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) recently announced the winners of its Feb 2021 online contest, which had the theme “Emotions — Love.” Among the five winning images was this striking shot by Kapychka, a photographer from Belarus.
Gabriella Okki Alfian
The Indonesian photographer was awarded for this 2018 image taken in a small village in Bali of a mother and daughter in the entrance to their traditional kitchen. “They were talking and joking with each other at first, and it started to rain. The girl fell asleep in her mother’s lap and I captured this very precious moment of love.”
Aygul Ozturk
“Uncle Muhammad is an old, time-honored manufacturer of wicker baskets,” Ozturk explains of his winning image, taken in Kayseri in 2018. “After his wife died, he felt very lonely and struggled to cope with his loneliness, and so he adopted several cats to share his life and provide him with much needed company.”