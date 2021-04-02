Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident

RIYADH: Egypt is studying potential expansion of the Suez shipping channel to prevent a recurrence of the accident that disrupted navigation there for about a week, said Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, Al Arabiya reported.
Losses and compensation due to the closure of the canal may reach $1 billion, Rabie said, without specifying who is liable.
The captain of the Ever Given, which blocked the canal, made a mistake that led to the ship deviating from its course before getting wedged in the bank, according to two rescuers who work for the canal authority, Al Arabiya quoted the Italian Nova Agency as saying.
"The wrong maneuver coincided with the dust storm and strong winds, all of which led to the loss of visibility and the ship stranding, but the weather factors were not fully responsible for the accident," the rescuers said. “Around 12 ships have passed before the Ever Given in the same weather conditions, which did not constitute an obstacle to the movement of navigation in the canal.”
The giant container ship, which was taken out of the canal on Monday, was transported north, and exited from the main channel of the canal to inspect it for damage.
The Suez Canal handles about 12 percent of global trade, and the Ever Given closure has delayed hundreds of ships from passing through.
Suez Canal Authority Chairman estimated that sea traffic on the Canal would likely return to normal on Monday or Tuesday.
