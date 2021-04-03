You are here

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya
More than 220 African refugees have been kidnapped from outside UN offices in Sanaa during the past few hours and taken to an unknown destination. (File/AFP)
  • Of the migrants who were kidnapped, 55 were women
  • The motive for their kidnapping is not clear
LONDON: More than 220 African refugees have been kidnapped from outside UN offices in Sanaa during the past few hours and taken to an unknown destination.
Of the migrants who were kidnapped, 55 were women, Al Arabiya, quoting local sources, reported on Saturday.
The motive for their kidnapping is not clear.
The migrants had previously organized vigils in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building, calling for an investigation into an incident in March during which more than 40 African migrants were killed in an overcrowded detention center in Sanaa.
They died after Houthi forces fired two projectiles into a hangar during a skirmish with protesting detainees.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the March 7 fire engulfed a building holding around 350 people from among 900 being held at the Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority Holding Facility at Sanaa airport.
Migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants referred to as a “bomb,” exploded loudly and started a fire, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on the incident.
According to HRW, witness accounts indicate the possible use of smoke grenades, teargas cartridges, or stun grenades, also called “flash-bang” devices.

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
  • Egypt's health minister said that 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be imported through COVAX
  • On Friday Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 vaccine doses
CAIRO: Egypt will receive 5 million doses of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by early May, Health Ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed said.
Health Minister Hala Zayed has said that 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be imported through COVAX, co-led by the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
On Friday Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 vaccine doses.
Egypt is set to receive an additional 3 million doses in May, the minister said, on top of the 350,000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine doses already received.
Zayed thanked the WHO and UNICEF for their constant support.
According to the statement, the number of health centers administering vaccinations will be increased to 339 on Sunday to stop the overcrowding witnessed in the past days. Cairo Governorate alone will set up 40 new vaccination centers.
Megahed said that 800,000 people have registered on the official website to receive vaccinations.
He said that if there were a rise in registrations, it would be possible to increase the number of vaccination centers to 5,000, which would enable the ministry to vaccinate 12.5 million citizens in 25 days.

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC
Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC
  • Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling the dam
  • Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is in Kinshasa for three-day talks about a controversial dam project.

Shoukry, a ministerial delegation from Sudan and other parties are meeting to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He went to the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the invitation of President Felix Tshisekedi, who is hosting the talks. 

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling the multi-billion dollar dam. 

Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share and affect development prospects.

“Egypt's keenness to respond to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s invitation stems from its position calling to launch a serious and effective negotiation process that will result in reaching a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam in a manner that takes into account the interests of the three countries,” Shoukry said.

Sudan’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq and Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas. They are seeking to define and agree on the negotiation methodology and paths to ensure constructive negotiations that go beyond previous rounds of talks.

Sudan has proposed the need for international mediation involving the EU, the UN and the US that works under the leadership of the African Union. The aim is to assist the three countries to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam that addresses the interests and concerns of all sides.

Earlier this month, Egypt and Sudan urged the Democratic Republic of the Congo to lead efforts to resume negotiations regarding the dam. Tshisekedi assumed the African Union presidency last month.

Egypt has backed Sudan’s proposal to form an international mediation quartet to engage in negotiations with Ethiopia, which has insisted however that the negotiations should only take place under the auspices of the African Union.

Last week Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned against compromising the country’s share of Nile waters.

“We are not threatening anyone, but no one can take water from Egypt. Otherwise, the region will witness a state of instability that no one can imagine,” he said.

Also last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed that his country was proceeding with the dam project despite the challenges and would work to turn it into a reality.

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Salif on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said.

The Houthis are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah, the coalition added.

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks
France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks
  • Foreign Minister Le Drian: France will take part in ‘pragmatic’ but ‘demanding’ manner
  • Biden: US will re-join agreement if Tehran first returns to respecting commitments
LONDON: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday warned Iran that any further violations of its nuclear commitments would damage talks with world powers next week in Vienna.

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Le Drian called on Tehran to be “constructive” during the talks in order to “identify in the coming weeks what needs to be done for a full return to respecting the agreement.”

Le Drian told Zarif that he “welcomed the coming resumption in Vienna of discussions on the nuclear dossier,” and that France would take part in next Friday’s talks in a “pragmatic” but “demanding” manner.

“I called on Iran to refrain from any further violation of its current commitments in the nuclear field likely to damage the dynamics of a resumption of discussions,” Le Drian said.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran granted relief from international sanctions in exchange for accepting limits on its program aimed at easing fears that it could acquire atomic weapons.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and imposed strict and sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Next week’s talks will involve China, Russia, Germany and the UK. The US will not take part directly in the discussions, but an American delegation will be present.

President Joe Biden has said the US will re-join the agreement if Iran first returns to respecting commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Trump pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.

Tehran has said Washington has to end sanctions before it makes any moves to get back in line, and has refused to hold direct negotiations with the US.

Tehran would reject any “step-by-step” easing of restrictions, its Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that lifting all sanctions is its “definitive policy.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the Vienna talks a “healthy step forward,” and said Washington “remains open” to a direct encounter with Tehran.

* With AFP

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe
Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe
  • Bouchibi had been travelling under a false identity
  • A team of officers were tasked to share information about Bouchibi with the French authorities and Interpol
DUBAI: The Dubai Police have captured French drug lord Moufide ‘Mouf’ Bouchibi, who is known internationally as ‘The Ghost’, for being involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations across Europe.

The estimated annual street value of his operations reached $82.6 million, state news agency WAM reported.
Bouchibi had been travelling under a false identity. He had also been on the run for 10 years, using forged documents, the report added.
A team of officers were tasked to share information about Bouchibi with the French authorities and Interpol, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri said.  
“Our officers, aided by the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, located the infamous drug lord and arrested him in Dubai within a very short time,” he added.
Bouchibi became a global trafficker importing 60 tons of drugs to Europe annually, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf said.
“In 2015, the Bordeaux Court sentenced Bouchibi to 20 years,” he added.
“As soon as our officers conclude the investigation, Bouchibi will be referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, and the UAE Ministry of Justice will determine the mechanism for his extradition per existing understandings and agreements with the Interpol,” Al-Jallaf concluded.

