Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Salif on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said.

The Houthis are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah, the coalition added.

Topics: Salif Yemen Arab Coalition Houthi

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa

Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa
  • Of the migrants who were kidnapped, 55 were women
  • The motive for their kidnapping is not clear
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than 220 African refugees have been kidnapped from outside UN offices in Sanaa during the past few hours and taken to an unknown destination.
Of the migrants who were kidnapped, 55 were women, Al Arabiya, quoting local sources, reported on Saturday.
The motive for their kidnapping is not clear.
The migrants had previously organized vigils in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building, calling for an investigation into an incident in March during which more than 40 African migrants were killed in an overcrowded detention center in Sanaa.
They died after Houthi forces fired two projectiles into a hangar during a skirmish with protesting detainees.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the March 7 fire engulfed a building holding around 350 people from among 900 being held at the Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority Holding Facility at Sanaa airport.
Migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants referred to as a “bomb,” exploded loudly and started a fire, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on the incident.
According to HRW, witness accounts indicate the possible use of smoke grenades, teargas cartridges, or stun grenades, also called “flash-bang” devices.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Sanaa African migrants

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will 'damage' Vienna talks

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks

France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks
  • Foreign Minister Le Drian: France will take part in ‘pragmatic’ but ‘demanding’ manner
  • Biden: US will re-join agreement if Tehran first returns to respecting commitments
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday warned Iran that any further violations of its nuclear commitments would damage talks with world powers next week in Vienna.

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Le Drian called on Tehran to be “constructive” during the talks in order to “identify in the coming weeks what needs to be done for a full return to respecting the agreement.”

Le Drian told Zarif that he “welcomed the coming resumption in Vienna of discussions on the nuclear dossier,” and that France would take part in next Friday’s talks in a “pragmatic” but “demanding” manner.

“I called on Iran to refrain from any further violation of its current commitments in the nuclear field likely to damage the dynamics of a resumption of discussions,” Le Drian said.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran granted relief from international sanctions in exchange for accepting limits on its program aimed at easing fears that it could acquire atomic weapons.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and imposed strict and sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Next week’s talks will involve China, Russia, Germany and the UK. The US will not take part directly in the discussions, but an American delegation will be present.

President Joe Biden has said the US will re-join the agreement if Iran first returns to respecting commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Trump pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.

Tehran has said Washington has to end sanctions before it makes any moves to get back in line, and has refused to hold direct negotiations with the US.

Tehran would reject any “step-by-step” easing of restrictions, its Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that lifting all sanctions is its “definitive policy.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the Vienna talks a “healthy step forward,” and said Washington “remains open” to a direct encounter with Tehran.

* With AFP

Topics: Middle East Iran France Jean-Yves Le Drian Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran nuclear deal

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe
  • Bouchibi had been travelling under a false identity
  • A team of officers were tasked to share information about Bouchibi with the French authorities and Interpol
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Police have captured French drug lord Moufide ‘Mouf’ Bouchibi, who is known internationally as ‘The Ghost’, for being involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations across Europe.

The estimated annual street value of his operations reached $82.6 million, state news agency WAM reported.
Bouchibi had been travelling under a false identity. He had also been on the run for 10 years, using forged documents, the report added.
A team of officers were tasked to share information about Bouchibi with the French authorities and Interpol, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri said.  
“Our officers, aided by the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, located the infamous drug lord and arrested him in Dubai within a very short time,” he added.
Bouchibi became a global trafficker importing 60 tons of drugs to Europe annually, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf said.
“In 2015, the Bordeaux Court sentenced Bouchibi to 20 years,” he added.
“As soon as our officers conclude the investigation, Bouchibi will be referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, and the UAE Ministry of Justice will determine the mechanism for his extradition per existing understandings and agreements with the Interpol,” Al-Jallaf concluded.

Topics: Dubai Police UAE

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place
  • Controversial $9.2 billion Kanal Istanbul project draws criticism
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: With discussions over the revision of the 1936 Montreux Convention regarding control of the Istanbul Straits ongoing, Turkey recently approved development plans for the controversial 45-kilometer Kanal Istanbul project.

The project has attracted criticism not only for its financial cost and environmental impact, but also its potential repercussions for maritime transit.

The artificial seaway will cost an estimated $9.2 billion, and will connect the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Marmara Sea to the south. It is intended to ease traffic on the Bosphorus Strait.

Kanal Istanbul is being touted as an alternative global shipping lane, but the scheme — first introduced to the public as a “crazy project” — has been harshly criticized by Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from the beginning.

In a rare move, 126 retired Turkish ambassadors released a statement on Friday warning that the Kanal Istanbul project could put the Montreux Convention at risk and have an adverse affect on Turkish interests.

“Kanal Istanbul will open the Montreux Convention to discussion, and will lead to Turkey’s loss of absolute sovereignty over the Sea of ​​Marmara,” the statement said.

In an interview with HaberTurk on March 24, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop was asked: “What if one day one president says, ‘I do not recognize (the) Montreux (Convention). I dissolved it’?”

Sentop replied: “He has the authority to do so. But there is a difference between possible and probable.”

In a 2018 presidential decree, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assigned himself authority to withdraw Turkey from any international treaty or pact — such as the Montreux Convention — without parliamentary approval.

The convention grants free passage to all civilian vessels and determines the mode of entry and length of stay, as well as the tonnage, of warships from all non-littoral countries in the Black Sea.

Once completed, Kanal Istanbul will provide a shorter way for naval vessels from non-littoral countries to reach the Black Sea, so long as they pay the necessary fees.

But, if no further abrupt revision is made to the Montreux Convention, these vessels have to respect the rules of Montreux as they will enter Kanal Istanbul from the Dardanelles straits that are still determined by this decades-long international regime. 

Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based expert on Turkey-Russia relations, believes Russia will stand against any attempts to void the Montreux Convention, however.

“This international convention was prepared by convening relevant states at an international conference. Therefore, a unilateral withdrawal is unlikely, as it will draw serious anger and retaliation from the Kremlin side,” Sezer told Arab News.

In an interview in December 2019 with Turkish journalist Murat Yetkin, Aleksey Yerkhov, Moscow’s ambassador in Ankara, said that if the canal were to be built, Russia would insist on applying the provisions of the Montreux Convention to all passages.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Arab News: “There are two opposing views on whether Kanal Istanbul would fall under the Montreux regime if it were built. While I don’t think which interpretation gains acceptance will ultimately matter so far as vessels of war are concerned, I would not say the same thing regarding merchant vessels and revenue generation.”

Unluhisarcikli believes that Turkey will ultimately decide to unilaterally apply the provisions of the Montreux Convention concerning vessels of war, as any other course of action could lead to the collapse of the Montreux regime, making Turkey subject to pressure from both its Western allies and Russia.

“However, in this case Turkey could apply different rules to merchant vessels in order to be able to generate revenue,” he added.

“If Kanal Istanbul were accepted as falling under the Montreux regime, Turkey could find it difficult to generate significant revenue, as the Montreux Convention limits the taxes and charges that can be imposed on merchant vessels,” Unluhisarcikli concluded.

Topics: Sea of Marmara Kanal Istanbul Black Sea 1936 Montreux Convention Bosphorus Strait Turkey

Fresh Iran nuclear talks next week in push for US return

Fresh Iran nuclear talks next week in push for US return
Updated 03 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Fresh Iran nuclear talks next week in push for US return

Fresh Iran nuclear talks next week in push for US return
  • GCC participation in negotiations crucial to prevent Tehran making ‘Persian bomb,’ analyst tells Arab News
  • Diplomats had said earlier on Friday that officials from Tehran and Washington would travel to Vienna next week as part of efforts to revive the 2015 accord
Updated 03 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Major world powers and Tehran on Friday eyed potential progress toward securing Washington's return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal. The powers agreed to hold fresh talks next week which involves shuttle diplomacy with US officials.

China, France, Germany, Russia and Britain are among the participants in the deal, which concerns Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Their officials would meet in person on Tuesday in Vienna, according to an EU spokesman after a video conference.

The US will not take part directly in the main negotiations because former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. The EU, however, said its mediator in the Austrian capital would have “separate contacts” with officials from Washington.

A European diplomatic source said: “Iran and the US will be in the same town, but not in the same room.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif insisted the aim of the talks was to “rapidly finalize sanctions-lifting and nuclear measures for the choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran's ceasing remedial measures.”

“No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary,” he wrote on Twitter.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the Vienna talks a “healthy step forward” and said that Washington “remains open” to a direct meeting with Tehran.

He cautioned nonetheless, “These remain early days, and we do not anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead.”

Iran’s way of exploiting delays would bring nothing but more wars and unrest for the region and the world.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh, Kuwaiti analyst

EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who chaired the talks, described Friday's virtual meeting as “positive,” but warned there was much left to do in order to revive the deal.

“Substantial work ahead for a key opportunity to bring JCPOA back to life,” he tweeted.

A senior EU official said Brussels, which acts as coordinator, hoped to see a final agreement on a US return to the deal within the next two months.

The official said two groups of experts from the remaining participating countries would work simultaneously, with one focused on US sanctions and the other on rolling back Iran's breaches.

In the Middle East, experts called for the participation of Gulf states in the talks because they are the ones in the direct line of fire of the Iranian regime, its hydra-headed militias, and its huge arsenal of missiles and armed drones.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh of Kuwait's Ministry of Information stressed that Arab countries, specifically the GCC, should participate in the ongoing negotiations about the nuclear agreement with Iran.

He described their participation as instrumental for the region in light of existing tensions and Iranian interference in various Arab countries.

Bin Ayedh noted that Iran’s way of exploiting delays would bring nothing but more wars and unrest for the region and the world.

The absence of GCC countries from the previous agreement had given Iran a chance to flagrantly interfere in Yemen, Syria, and other countries, he said.

Such matters, along with the participation of the US, should be part of the next negotiations with Iran and should form a part of the agreement between Iran and other countries, Bin Ayedh said.

2e222“The Iranian nuclear program causes the most harm in Gulf countries because some of Iran’s nuclear installations are closer to Gulf countries than to Iranian cities. Thus this poses a number of threats and dangers, especially if there is a leak in a nuclear reactor,” he said.

In addition, close proximity poses a huge threat to public health in GCC countries. Therefore, GCC countries should participate and “demand international guarantees if such concerns materialize on the ground,” he said.

Bin Ayedh, who is an international relations researcher, said GCC countries did not participate or were not given a chance to do so in the negotiations.

“Today, the GCC countries should do their best to be part of the negotiations in order to protect their interests in the same way Iran tries to protect Tehran's interests,” he said.

Bin Ayedh noted that Iran exploits uranium enrichment to threaten both Arab countries as well as regional security.

“The whole world saw how Iraq was destroyed and reduced to chaos when Iran took over and Arab countries were absent from agreements and negotiations concerning Iraq's future. That absence allowed Iran to take the upper hand,” he said.

“This is a lesson that GCC countries should learn from and make sure they do not let Iran take advantage of the situation in the future.”

Waheed Hashim, a professor of political sciences at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, said Iran procrastinates and uses devious methods to win time and push for a certain status quo that they want to prevail in the region and the world.

He called upon the superpowers to consider these facts and prevent Iranians from manufacturing the “Persian bomb.”

He added that Iran refused GCC participation for reasons that are mainly rooted in Tehran’s hatred toward GCC countries, specifically Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, then US president Trump dramatically withdrew from the pact and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran. The following year, Iran announced it would start breaking the limits of agreed-upon nuclear activity.

The remaining participants in the deal have scrambled in recent years to salvage it from total collapse as Tehran has made good on its threats.

(with input from AFP, Reuters)

 

Topics: Iran US Iran nuclear deal

