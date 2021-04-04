Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to UAE

Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

AMMAN: Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that the country’s former crown prince, Prince Hamza, had been liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country and had been monitored for some time.

The authorities intercepted communications between Prince Hamza and foreign parties over the timing of steps to undermine Jordan’s security, Safadi said at a news conference.

Evidence showed Prince Hamza had been communicating with outside entities, the so-called Jordanian opposition, and had recorded two videos in Arabic and English in an “incitement attempt,” Safadi added.

He also said the wife of Prince Hamza had also made contact with a representative of a foreign country to secure escape.

He added Jordanian intelligence had intercepted certain communications at what he called the “zero hour,” adding that “it was clear they had moved from design and planning into action,”

He said some 14-16 people are under arrest in addition to senior officials whose arrest had already been announced.

Safadi confirmed that the security efforts to foil the attempt had been fully Jordanian and that all suspicious activities were now under full control.

The security services have asked for those involved in the plot to be referred to the state security court, he said.

* With Reuters