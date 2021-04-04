Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to UAE

DUBAI: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the UAE capital on Sunday as part of an official visit to the country, according to state-run WAM news agency.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed received the Iraqi prime minister and his accompanying delegation at the presidential airport in the emirate.
The prime minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.
Al-Kadhimi’s visit to the UAE comes after his trip to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.
Ahead of his Abu Dhabi arrival, the Iraqi Airways announced plans to start direct flights to the UAE capital on May 1, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency cited the company as saying.
#MohamedbinZayed: It was a pleasure to welcome our brother Mustafa Al-Khadimi, Prime Minister of #Iraq to the #UAE where he is amongst family. I look forward to our fruitful discussions regarding the prosperity and development of our brotherly nations#WamNews pic.twitter.com/sHElVRHEwO
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) April 4, 2021