Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
Indonesian search and rescue personnel prepare for search and rescue for victims of a ship collision at a port in Indramayu, West Java province in Indonesia April 4, 2021. (Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara via Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
  • Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Two fishermen have died and 15 were still missing on Sunday after their boat capsized following a collision with a bulk carrier in the Java Sea, Indonesian authorities said.
Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated and taken to hospital after Saturday’s crash with the Habco Pioneer bulk carrier.
Both vessels are Indonesian-flagged.
One of the victims’ corpses was found stuck in a fishing net and the other in the vessel, 50 meters from the Habco Pioneer, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency Basarnas said.
Hundreds of rescuers – including divers – were scouring the waters, said Deden Ridwansah, head of Basarnas’ local Bandung office, in a statement on the agency’s Instagram.
There were no reports of casualties on the 30,000-ton capacity Habco Pioneer, which is owned by tugboats and barges company PT Habco Primatama.
Authorities did not give a reason for the collision.

Topics: Indonesia

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
  • Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader when they were ambushed
  • The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP

BIJAPUR, India: Twenty-two Indian police and paramilitary forces were killed and 30 others wounded in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, police said Sunday, in the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.
Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when they were ambushed, a police officer said.
“So far it is confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed,” Chhattisgarh police’s Additional Director General Ashok Juneja said of the almost three-hour battle in the Maoist rebel stronghold.
“The search operation is still underway and the exact figure will be known... late Sunday evening.”
The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur.
More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.
Juneja said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes from the security forces who were killed.
The death toll could rise further, another senior police officer in Bijapur district said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the “sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten,” while Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that India would “continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress.”
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Facebook Sunday that Shah had assured him of “all the necessary help” from the national government against the militants.
The toll was the worst for Indian security forces battling the far-left guerillas since 2017, when 25 police commandos were killed in an attack.
Seventeen police from a commando patrol were killed in an attack by more than 300 armed rebels in Chhattisgarh in March last year.
Sixteen commandos were also killed in the western state of Maharashtra in the lead-up to India’s election in 2019, in a bomb attack that was blamed on the Maoists.
The militants – who say they are fighting for rural people and the poor – have battled government forces across eastern India since the 1960s.
Thousands have been killed in the fighting.

Topics: India

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations
Updated 42 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations
  • Pope Francis said the vaccines are essential tools in the fight against the virus
Updated 42 min 38 sec ago
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for vaccinations to be shared with the world’s poorest countries, saying they were “an essential tool” in the fight against COVID-19.
“I urge the entire international community... to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries,” the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics said in his Easter address.

Topics: Pope Francis

Bulgaria's leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests
  • The country’s 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers
  • Borissov has avoided contact with journalists since the protests started in July
Updated 04 April 2021
AP
SOFIA, Bugaria: Bulgarians voted Sunday in a parliamentary election widely seen as a referendum on the country’s center-right prime minister after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is hoping to win his fourth term in office. The 61-year-old macho-style politician has led the populist GERB party since its founding in December 2006 and ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.
“I have always taken into account what the people decide...Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying in a party press release after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions.
Borissov has avoided contact with journalists since the protests started in July, instead relying on social media to broadcast his almost daily campaign stops at construction sites while promoting his party’s slogan: “Work, work, work.”
Support for Borrissov at home and aboard has eroded since thousands took to the streets and accused the government of meddling with oligarchs, failing to eliminate graft and poverty and overhaul the judicial system.
Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union in 2007. Allies have repeatedly criticized the Balkan country for corruption and deficiencies in the rule of law and media freedom, but Borissov trumpeted its ties with the West on Sunday..
“The immense support we received from our counterparts in Europe shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria,” he said.
The country’s 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers.
The latest election polls suggested that while the vote may produce a fragmented parliament that will struggle to elect a new government, Borissov’s GERB will end up with the most seats. The polls showed the party 5-10 percentage points ahead of its main challenger, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, but far from gaining the absolute majority needed to govern alone.
The leader of the Socialists, Kornelia Ninova, said she voted for “reforms and stability,” and for “a social Bulgaria which won’t leave anyone alone in the crisis.”
Several smaller groups are expected to ride the anti-government sentiment to secure 4% threshold required to enter parliament for the first time. One of them, led by a popular TV entertainer, is projected to place third.
Despite opposition criticism of the government’s response to the pandemic, an expected lower turnout because of fears of infection and the absence of postal or proxy voting could benefit incumbent lawmakers.
Results from exit polling are set to be announced after the polls close. Preliminary results are expected around midnight Sunday.

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
  • Hours before people woke to celebrate Easter, torrential rain unleashed flash floods in the Catholic-majority Flores Island
  • Rescuers are struggling to reach the remote and worst-hit area in East Flores regency
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: At least 23 people were killed and two are still missing after flash floods swept an island in Indonesia’s easternmost province Sunday morning, rescue officials said.
Hours before people woke to celebrate Easter, torrential rain unleashed flash floods in the Catholic-majority Flores Island.
Mud inundated homes, while bridges and roads in the eastern end of the island were destroyed, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati.
Rescuers are struggling to reach the remote and worst-hit area in East Flores regency.
“The only access there is by the sea from Adonara Island, but the rains — as well as strong waves — have prevented any crossing,” Jati told AFP on Sunday.
Extreme weather is expected to continue in the coming week, he added.
Separately on Sunday, major floods also killed two people in Bima city in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, according to the disaster agency.
Dams in four subdistricts also overflowed, submerging nearly 10,000 houses in Bima following a nine-hour downpour, said Jati.
Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago during the rainy season when downpours are frequent and relentless.
In January, flash floods damaged the Indonesian town of Sumedang in West Java, killing 40 people.
Last September, at least 11 people were killed in landslides on Borneo while a few months earlier, dozens died in landslides in Sulawesi.
Indonesia’s disaster agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians — nearly half of the country’s population — live in areas at risk of landslides.

Topics: Indonesia flash floods

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray
  • Major countries call for swift, unconditional and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean soldiers
  • Full access to the region has now been granted to humanitarian organizations
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said, following mounting reports they are responsible for human rights abuses including rape, looting and killings of civilians.
The United States, Germany, France and other G7 countries called on Friday for a swift, unconditional and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean soldiers, followed by a political process acceptable to all Ethiopians.
In a rejoinder issued late on Saturday through the Foreign Ministry, Ethiopia said that the G7 foreign ministers’ statement had not acknowledged key steps taken to address the needs of the region.
“The Eritrean troops who had crossed the border when provoked by the TPLF have now started to evacuate and the Ethiopian National Defense Force has taken over guarding the national border,” it said in a statement, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
Electricity and phone connections to Tigray have been down for the past four days, making it difficult to verify any Eritrean withdrawal. Reuters journalists in Tigray last month saw Eritrean soldiers in major towns and main roads, far beyond the border area.
For months, Eritrea and Ethiopia denied the presence of Eritrean troops despite dozens of eyewitness accounts. On March 23, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged their presence following rising international pressure. Eritrea has still not acknowledged its soldiers are in Ethiopia.
Fighting erupted in Tigray in early November after forces loyal to the then-governing party there – the TPLF – attacked army bases across the region. In late November, the TPLF withdrew from the regional capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian government declared victory.
Thousands of people were killed in the conflict, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region. The government says most fighting has ceased but there are still isolated incidents of shooting.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said this week there were “clashes and ambushes reported in most parts of the region.” Last month an aid organization also witnessed the aftermath of an ambush on a military convoy and extrajudicial executions of civilians immediately afterward on a main road.
The Foreign Ministry said full access to the region has now been granted to humanitarian organizations.
OCHA said on its website: “In parts of Southern and South Eastern Tigray, for example, access has been curtailed for over a month and the road from Alamata to Mekelle remains closed, blocking humanitarian operations in the area.”
The Foreign Ministry said a joint investigation with external experts into alleged human rights violations would start soon and urged donors to send more food and medical aid.

Topics: Eritrea Tigray Ethiopia

